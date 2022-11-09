You are here

  • Home
  • Newcastle United ownership group to invest further $80.4m of equity in club
Newcastle United
Newcastle United

Newcastle United ownership group to invest further $80.4m of equity in club

Newcastle United ownership group to invest further $80.4m of equity in club
Bruno Guimaraes celebrates scoring Newcastle United’s fourth goal in their 4-1 win over Southampton at St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton, Britain, Nov. 6, 2022. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4hjbs

Updated 09 November 2022
Arab News

Newcastle United ownership group to invest further $80.4m of equity in club

Newcastle United ownership group to invest further $80.4m of equity in club
  • PIF-led cash injection leaps to more than $514m since last year’s takeover
  • Additional capital goes into implementing business plan
Updated 09 November 2022
Arab News

Newcastle United’s ownership group, which comprises Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media, has committed to invest a further $80.4 million of equity into the club, an official statement has confirmed.

This amount will bring the group’s total investment to more than $514 million since the takeover in Oct. 2021.

The new capital injection comes in the wake of several investments that have seen an upgrade in training facilities and St. James’ Park, the recruitment of senior executives to boost the commercial operations of the club, and additions to the playing squad.

Newcastle CEO Darren Eales said: “We are at the beginning of a long-term plan that aims to build a club that can compete consistently at the highest levels of English and European football.

“We need to develop the whole business, as well as the playing squad, and we need to do so while adhering to the Financial Fair Play rules. This additional investment further enables us to continue implementing the business plan.”

Newcastle United currently sit third in the Premier League table after a run of six wins in seven matches.

Topics: Newcastle United Public Investment Fund (PIF) Darren Eales St. James’ Park

Related

The view from Saudi: a year of momentous change at Newcastle United
Sport
The view from Saudi: a year of momentous change at Newcastle United
Eddie Howe: ‘no ceiling’ to Newcastle United’s ambitions
Sport
Eddie Howe: ‘no ceiling’ to Newcastle United’s ambitions

Varane and Giroud named in France squad for World Cup

Varane and Giroud named in France squad for World Cup
Updated 58 min 28 sec ago
AFP

Varane and Giroud named in France squad for World Cup

Varane and Giroud named in France squad for World Cup
  • Deschamps selected 25 of a possible 26 players for the tournament in Qatar
  • Karim Benzema is set for his first World Cup appearance since 2014
Updated 58 min 28 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: France coach Didier Deschamps included Raphael Varane in his World Cup squad on Wednesday despite the defender’s recent injury problems, while in-form striker Olivier Giroud was also called up.
Deschamps selected 25 of a possible 26 players for the tournament in Qatar, where France will attempt to become the first team to defend their World Cup title since Brazil in 1962.
Eleven members of the 2018 title-winning squad return, including captain Hugo Lloris and reserve goalkeeper Steve Mandanda, along with Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann.
Karim Benzema, who has missed a series of games for Real Madrid this season because of injury, is set for his first World Cup appearance since 2014.
Paris Saint-Germain center-back Presnel Kimpembe was picked despite thigh and Achilles problems that have limited him to five appearances since the start of September.

Full squad:
Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur/ENG), Steve Mandanda (Rennes/FRA), Alphonse Areola (West Ham United/ENG)
Defenders: Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich/GER), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan/ITA), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool/ENG), Jules Kounde (Barcelona/ESP), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich/GER), William Saliba (Arsenal/ENG), Raphael Varane (Manchester United/ENG), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich/GER)
Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid/ESP), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus/ITA), Aurelien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid/ESP), Jordan Veretout (Marseille)
Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid/ESP), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich/GER), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona/ESP), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan/ITA), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig/GER).

Topics: World Cup 2022 France Benzema Kingsley Coman Olivier Giroud

Related

Saudi Arabia ready for Panama test in prep for World Cup photos
Sport
Saudi Arabia ready for Panama test in prep for World Cup
Ancelotti defends Benzema for not playing ahead of World Cup
Sport
Ancelotti defends Benzema for not playing ahead of World Cup

Saudi Arabia ready for Panama test in prep for World Cup

Saudi Arabia ready for Panama test in prep for World Cup
Updated 39 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia ready for Panama test in prep for World Cup

Saudi Arabia ready for Panama test in prep for World Cup
Updated 39 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: With less than a fortnight to go before Saudi Arabia kick off their World Cup campaign against Argentina, the Green Falcons continue to get ready with a friendly against Panama.

The team, who have been preparing in Abu Dhabi, are keen to get the squad fully fit before the start of football’s greatest competition.

Saleh Al-Shehri, who continued fitness work, joined Wednesday’s training session. Captain Salman Al-Faraj performed exercises under medical staff supervision.

But in a boost to Harvé Renard’s team, Sultan Al-Ghannam and Nasser Al-Dosari returned to general training at the Emirates Palace Stadium, where the Green Falcons have been plotting their World Cup plans for the past few weeks.

The team has beaten Iceland and North Macedonia and drew with Albania and Honduras in friendlies. They’ll be hoping to keep that unbeaten streak as they face Panama on Thursday.

The squad will face their toughest preparation match yet as they take on fellow World Cup qualifiers Croatia next week in the Saudi capital before they jet off to Qatar.

Saudi Arabia are joined in Group C of the World Cup by Argentina, Poland and Mexico. Their first clash will be against a Lionel Messi-led Argentina at Lusail Stadium, Qatar on Nov. 22.

Topics: Green Falcons Saudi Arabia

Related

Green Falcons complete final training session ahead of Iceland World Cup warm up match photos
Sport
Green Falcons complete final training session ahead of Iceland World Cup warm up match
5 things we learned from Saudi’s 1-0 win over Iceland in Abu Dhabi
Sport
5 things we learned from Saudi’s 1-0 win over Iceland in Abu Dhabi

Ancelotti defends Benzema for not playing ahead of World Cup

Ancelotti defends Benzema for not playing ahead of World Cup
Updated 09 November 2022
AP

Ancelotti defends Benzema for not playing ahead of World Cup

Ancelotti defends Benzema for not playing ahead of World Cup
  • Benzema will miss his sixth straight start when Madrid host Cádiz in the Spanish league on Thursday
  • Ancelotti said it was “silly” for people to say Benzema was trying to preserve himself for the France national team
Updated 09 November 2022
AP

MADRID: Carlo Ancelotti defended Karim Benzema from accusations he is not playing with Real Madrid to be ready for the World Cup, saying Wednesday the France striker himself is upset about his lack of minutes going into Qatar.
The 34-year-old Benzema, who has been dealing with muscle fatigue, will miss his sixth straight start when Madrid host Cádiz in the Spanish league on Thursday. It will be the club’s last match before the World Cup break.
Ancelotti said it was “silly” for people to say Benzema was trying to preserve himself for the France national team.
“It’s a small ailment, and Karim has tried to recover from it,” the Madrid coach said. “He is the first one who is frustrated with the situation, as he is entering the World Cup without the minutes he would have needed to be in better condition.”
Since winning the Ballon d’Or for best player of the year three weeks ago, Benzema missed matches against Sevilla, Leipzig, Girona and Rayo Vallecano. He played less than 30 minutes after coming off the bench in a 5-1 rout of Celtic in the group stage of the Champions League this month. His most recent start was in a 3-0 win at Elche in the Spanish league on Oct. 19, when he scored his last goal.
“The only thing that bothers me is that Karim has not been able to help the team with his quality,” Ancelotti said.
Benzema is set to be back at the World Cup after missing out on the 2018 tournament in Russia. France coach Didier Deschamps will announce the squad that will try to the defend the World Cup title in Qatar on Wednesday.
Ancelotti also defended Vinícius Júnior from accusations he was provoking other players too much in recent matches.
“Vini is the player who receives the most fouls, the most hits, the most shoves,” Ancelotti said about the forward that will be with Brazil at the World Cup.
Madrid need to beat relegation-threatened Cádiz to enter the World Cup break within three points of Spanish league leader Barcelona, which came from behind to win 2-1 at Osasuna on Tuesday.
Madrid are the defending champion both in the Spanish league and the Champions League.

Topics: World Cup 2022 Carlo Ancelotti Karim Benzema

Related

World Cup has 3 women set to referee matches in Qatar
Sport
World Cup has 3 women set to referee matches in Qatar
South Korea striker Son is Messi and Ronaldo rolled into one
Sport
South Korea striker Son is Messi and Ronaldo rolled into one

$5m purse for Aramco Saudi Ladies International to match men’s prize

$5m purse for Aramco Saudi Ladies International to match men’s prize
Updated 09 November 2022
Arab News

$5m purse for Aramco Saudi Ladies International to match men’s prize

$5m purse for Aramco Saudi Ladies International to match men’s prize
  • Five-fold fund increase sees parity with men’s PIF Saudi International
  • Purse is third largest on Ladies European Tour, with winner set to receive $750,000
Updated 09 November 2022
Arab News

The prize money on offer at the Ladies European Tour’s Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF will undergo a significant five-fold increase next year from $1 million to $5 million.

Women golfers will now compete for equal prize money to men in the PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers on the Asian Tour and the purse will be the third largest on the LET, offering a check for $750,000 to the tournament champion.

The increased prize money will start when the tournament takes place for the fourth consecutive year at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City from Feb. 16-19, 2023, as part of a renewed agreement between the LET and Golf Saudi.

Golf Saudi Deputy Chairman and CEO Majed Al-Sorour said: “After three successful years of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International, we are delighted to offer the women equal prize money to the men from 2023 as part of our ambitious plans to attract the world’s best players and inspire homegrown talents.

“It’s hugely exciting to unveil a five-fold increase in the prize fund and this only highlights our desire to help to raise the profile of women’s golf further and give the players the rewards that they deserve. Golf Saudi is not only committed to providing life-changing prize funds for female golfers, but also continuing to encourage females to get involved in the game of golf throughout the Kingdom.”

The tournament will assemble a strong field of 120 competitors, comprising the LET, the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings and sponsor invitations.

“The increased purse for the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF is a landmark moment for our tour, and for women’s sport globally,” said LET CEO Alexandra Armas.

“It will allow the tournament to grow in every way, from its purpose and impact on social change to the delivery of exceptional experiences for fans, and for players at the event and in the community. This is a message to all young women that golf is for them, and they can pursue the sport as a passion and as a career.”

Since the inaugural Aramco Saudi Ladies International in 2020, thousands of Saudi women and girls have taken to the fairways across the country and committed to learning golf, aligning with the Kingdom’s wider ambitions under Vision 2030, which aims to get more Saudis regularly active. In fact, 1,000 young girls signed up to play the game within just four days of the launch of the Ladies First Club, and by 2030, the intention is for more than 1 million Saudis to have actively tried golf.

Golf Saudi is also working with EDGA to promote golf for all players with disabilities, regardless of their ability, and to ensure that people with disabilities are able to feel welcome and take part in golf in its many forms.

“Showcasing the best female golfers in the world as role models is integral to the games growth and increasing participation numbers, as if females of the Kingdom can see it, they can be it,” Al-Sorour added. “This is another important step on our journey to grow golf, and specifically women’s golf, throughout Saudi Arabia.”

Topics: Majed Al-Sorour Aramco Saudi Ladies International PIF Saudi International

Related

Kelly Whaley sets new Ladies European Tour record with 8 consecutive birdies at Aramco Saudi Ladies International video
Sport
Kelly Whaley sets new Ladies European Tour record with 8 consecutive birdies at Aramco Saudi Ladies International
Georgia Hall has won the 2022 Aramco Saudi Ladies International. (Supplied/LET) video
Sport
Georgia Hall wins 2022 Aramco Saudi Ladies International by 5 shots

Diriyah Tennis Cup returns with world class lineup

Diriyah Tennis Cup returns with world class lineup
Updated 09 November 2022
Arab News

Diriyah Tennis Cup returns with world class lineup

Diriyah Tennis Cup returns with world class lineup
  • Medvedev, Zverev, Rublev, Norrie all confirmed for Saudi Arabia
  • Second tournament takes place next month
Updated 09 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Diriyah Tennis Cup makes a return to Saudi Arabia next month with some of the world’s leading players set to take part.

The second tournament, which takes place from Dec. 8 to 10, will once again be hosted in Diriyah, the UNESCO World Heritage Site on the outskirts of Riyadh. 

The $3 million invitational event, which is played outdoors in a purpose-built arena, will host a field of 12 players in both singles and doubles across the three days.

It will be the first time the Kingdom has hosted a professional doubles event. Its unique format will see losers from the opening day’s singles start their own doubles tournament on day two.

World No. 5 Daniil Medvedev, who won the inaugural event in 2019, returns to defend his title to complete a year which saw the 2021 US Open champion become world No. 1 for the first time.

Olympic champion Alexander Zverev makes his comeback from injury at Diriyah after being sidelined following this year’s French Open at Roland-Garros.

“I’m happy that I’ll finally be back on court after my injury,” said Zeverev.

“It’s even nicer that I can make my comeback before the official start of the 2023 season. I think the Diriyah Tennis Cup offers a very good opportunity for it and I’m looking forward to being in Saudi Arabia for the first time.”

World No. 7 Andrey Rublev is another top addition, alongside British No. 1 Cameron Norrie.

Rublev is a three-time ATP winner this year, while world No. 14 Norrie has followed up a breakthrough 2021 season with two ATP titles in 2022, and a run to the Wimbledon semi-finals.

Former world No. 3 Dominic Thiem is also taking part in the event, along with firm fan favorite from 2019, Stan Wawrinka.

“It was a fantastic atmosphere at the first edition of the Diriyah Tennis Cup in 2019,” said Wawrinka.

“That’s why I’m excited to be playing in front of the Saudi fans again this December. I’m sure they will enjoy world-class tennis and an inspiring event.”

The Diriyah Tennis Cup forms part of the Diriyah Season, a four-month celebration of sporting, entertainment and cultural events.

Saudi Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said: “We are extremely pleased to welcome world-class tennis back to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“The 2019 edition was a massive success and welcomed thousands of passionate fans from across the country and region.

“The great sport of tennis boasts a strong fan base and participation numbers amongst our men, women, boys and girls in all corners of the Kingdom.

“As a global home for world sports, it brings us great pride to add an event featuring some of the world’s biggest stars to our existing roster of year-round events.

“We welcome the world to Saudi Arabia and look forward to witnessing a high level of competitive action.”

Topics: Diriyah Tennis Cup Diriyah Season 2022

Related

Diriyah Tennis Cup serves up top-class fare photos
Sport
Diriyah Tennis Cup serves up top-class fare
Star-studded draw held for first-ever Diriyah Tennis Cup
Sport
Star-studded draw held for first-ever Diriyah Tennis Cup

follow us

Latest updates

Biden hails ‘good day for democracy’ as Republican wave flounders
Biden hails ‘good day for democracy’ as Republican wave flounders
Iowa voters elect first-ever Arab American state representative
Iowa voters elect first-ever Arab American state representative
Al Arabiya launches digital platform Akthar
Al Arabiya launches digital platform Akthar
Top Iran actor posts defiant picture without headscarf
Top Iran actor posts defiant picture without headscarf
Houthis launch fresh drone attack on Yemeni port 
Houthis launch fresh drone attack on Yemeni port 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.