Netflix explores investing in live sports, bids for streaming rights

Al Arabiya launches digital platform Akthar

DUBAI: News network Al Arabiya celebrated the launch of its new digital platform Akthar in Dubai on Wednesday.

The event was attended by Al Arabiya staff, press associates and partners including MBC Group’s media arm MBC Media Solutions.

The event began with a speech from the company’s chief operating officer Jamie Angus, who joined from the BBC earlier this year.

Angus said the new platform is a “journey” into the digital world and it will be offering stimulating content covering various topics and targeting younger generations.

The new digital platform boasts nine shows across genres such as luxury, travel, health, finance and lifestyle.

Among the shows is “Tech,” which will be presented by artificial intelligence host Mira, marking the first time a regional show has been hosted by an AI presenter.

Other shows include “In the Car,” which will focus on luxurious and everyday cars with a guest rider; “Health,” which will offer certified and informative resources and sources on health-related topics; “Ala Fen,” which will cover tourism; “My Wallet,” which will feature economic experts discussing entrepreneurship, business, and personal finances; “Top Motion,” which will focus on the Arab media and production industry; and “Vibes,” which will cover stories related to yoga, fashion, sport, and interior design.

Akthar will also feature a political show with a spin. The program aims to offer political coverage in an easy-to-digest manner, and will break down key terms and include information to help viewers understand the changing political landscape.

The move marks Al Arabiya’s continued investment in digitization.

The news network refreshed its brand identity in 2020 with a new logo design as well as new technology on its sets.

The revamp included partnering with companies such as New York-based Clickspring Design, Ross Video and Belgian company Barco, for a new set design, advanced cameras, and networked visualization solutions.

Al Arabiya also rebuilt its broadcast studios in Dubai Media City to integrate the new technology and set design.

Mamdouh Al-Muhaini, general manager of the Al Arabiya media network, said at the time: “We are relaunching with new studios, a new design and, more importantly, taking advantage of new technologies that will take the viewer into the next generation of journalism across not only our television screens but also our social media and digital offerings.”

