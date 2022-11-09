You are here

Netflix explores investing in live sports, bids for streaming rights

The move comes as Netflix has been struggling to add new subscribers as competition from rivals including Walt Disney Co., Apple and Amazon increases. (AFP/File)
The move comes as Netflix has been struggling to add new subscribers as competition from rivals including Walt Disney Co., Apple and Amazon increases.
Updated 09 November 2022
Reuters

  Streaming platform reported bidding for acquiring rights of tennis, cycling and surf events
LONDON: Netflix Inc. is exploring investments in live sports broadcasting and has recently bid for the streaming rights for sports leagues, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The company recently bid for the streaming rights for the ATP tennis tour for some European countries, including France and the UK, but dropped out, the report said.
Netflix declined to comment, when contacted by Reuters.
The company also discussed bidding for other events, including UK rights to the Women’s Tennis Association and cycling competitions, and was in talks late last year to acquire the World Surf League, the WSJ said.
Netflix executives have considered buying lower-profile leagues to avoid the mounting costs of bidding for sports rights, according to the report, while some of them believe they could boost lesser-known sports into franchises given the size of the platform.
The move comes as Netflix has been struggling to add new subscribers as competition from rivals including Walt Disney Co., Apple and Amazon increases. This month, Netflix launched an ad-backed tier in an attempt to boost revenue and subscriber growth.
Streaming platforms are also looking at live sports to gain market share in an already saturated market.
Disney and Liberty Media-owned Formula One extended their broadcast partnership last month, while Major League Soccer and Apple TV announced a partnership to stream every game on the app for the next decade.

Al Arabiya launches digital platform Akthar

Al Arabiya launches digital platform Akthar
Updated 10 November 2022
Nadia Al-Faour

DUBAI: News network Al Arabiya celebrated the launch of its new digital platform Akthar in Dubai on Wednesday. 

The event was attended by Al Arabiya staff, press associates and partners including MBC Group’s media arm MBC Media Solutions.

The event began with a speech from the company’s chief operating officer Jamie Angus, who joined from the BBC earlier this year.

Angus said the new platform is a “journey” into the digital world and it will be offering stimulating content covering various topics and targeting younger generations. 

The new digital platform boasts nine shows across genres such as luxury, travel, health, finance and lifestyle.

Among the shows is “Tech,” which will be presented by artificial intelligence host Mira, marking the first time a regional show has been hosted by an AI presenter.

Other shows include “In the Car,” which will focus on luxurious and everyday cars with a guest rider; “Health,” which will offer certified and informative resources and sources on health-related topics; “Ala Fen,” which will cover tourism; “My Wallet,” which will feature economic experts discussing entrepreneurship, business, and personal finances; “Top Motion,” which will focus on the Arab media and production industry; and “Vibes,” which will cover stories related to yoga, fashion, sport, and interior design.

Akthar will also feature a political show with a spin. The program aims to offer political coverage in an easy-to-digest manner, and will break down key terms and include information to help viewers understand the changing political landscape.

The move marks Al Arabiya’s continued investment in digitization.

The news network refreshed its brand identity in 2020 with a new logo design as well as new technology on its sets.

The revamp included partnering with companies such as New York-based Clickspring Design, Ross Video and Belgian company Barco, for a new set design, advanced cameras, and networked visualization solutions.

Al Arabiya also rebuilt its broadcast studios in Dubai Media City to integrate the new technology and set design.

Mamdouh Al-Muhaini, general manager of the Al Arabiya media network, said at the time: “We are relaunching with new studios, a new design and, more importantly, taking advantage of new technologies that will take the viewer into the next generation of journalism across not only our television screens but also our social media and digital offerings.”
 

UK urged to protect British-Iranian journalists threatened with death by Tehran

UK urged to protect British-Iranian journalists threatened with death by Tehran
Updated 09 November 2022
Arab News

  Media rights group CPJ says regime must be held accountable for intimidation of staff at London-based Iran International
LONDON: British authorities have been urged to strengthen the protection of staff at London-based Iran International after two of its journalists were threatened with death by the regime in Tehran.

The request by the Committee to Protect Journalists, a US-based media rights group, said the threats were the latest in a string of attempts by the regime to intimidate independent journalists beyond the country’s borders.

“Time and again Iranian authorities have acted with impunity in attempting to silence journalists around the world,” said Sherif Mansour, the CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa program coordinator.

“UK authorities must ensure the safety of Iran International’s staff and send a message that threats to journalists on its soil will not be tolerated. Until foreign governments hold Iran accountable, this trend will only worsen. Journalists will continue to face unacceptable threats to their safety.”

Iran International said it was informed by police of specific threats against two British-Iranian staff by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the regime’s armed wing.

The independent Persian-language channel said that police believed the threats represented “an imminent and significant risk to their lives and those of their families.”

British MPs have meanwhile urged the government to designate the Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organization.

“What more does IRGC have to do before we proscribe them in their entirety?" Conservative MP Bob Blackman said on Tuesday during a debate in the House of Commons.

Labour MP John Spellar said that the UK must follow its US allies in banning the armed wing, calling it  “the protectors of the Iranian clerical-fascist regime.”

According to CPJ, authorities have arrested 61 journalists in Iran since protests began in September.  It has documented the release on bail of only 13 of them.

Iran is experiencing the largest anti-government protests for decades, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini at the hands of the country’s “morality police” for allegedly violating the country’s strict laws on headscarves.

According to rights group HRANA, more than 300 people have been killed in the protests.

Facebook parent Meta cuts 11,000 jobs, 13 percent of workforce

Facebook parent Meta cuts 11,000 jobs, 13 percent of workforce
Updated 09 November 2022
AP

  Layoffs follow industry trend, as ongoing slowdown has forced big tech to cut costs
LONDON: Facebook parent Meta is laying off 11,000 people, about 13 percent of its workforce, as it contends with faltering revenue and broader tech industry woes, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a letter to employees Wednesday.
The job cuts come just a week after widespread layoffs at Twitter under its new owner, billionaire Elon Musk. There have been numerous job cuts at other tech companies that hired rapidly during the pandemic.
Zuckerberg as well said that he had made the decision to hire aggressively, anticipating rapid growth even after the pandemic ended.
“Unfortunately, this did not play out the way I expected,” Zuckerberg said in a prepared statement. “Not only has online commerce returned to prior trends, but the macroeconomic downturn, increased competition, and ads signal loss have caused our revenue to be much lower than I’d expected. I got this wrong, and I take responsibility for that.”
Meta, like other social media companies, enjoyed a financial boost during the pandemic lockdown era because more people stayed home and scrolled on their phones and computers. But as the lockdowns ended and people started going outside again, revenue growth began to falter.
An economic slowdown and a grim outlook for online advertising — by far Meta’s biggest revenue source — have contributed to Meta’s woes. This summer, Meta posted its first quarterly revenue decline in history, followed by another, bigger decline in the fall.
Some of the pain is company-specific, while some is tied to broader economic and technological forces.
Last week, Twitter laid off about half of its 7,500 employees, part of a chaotic overhaul as Musk took the helm. He tweeted that there was no choice but to cut the jobs “when the company is losing over $4M/day,” though did not provide details about the losses.
Meta has worried investors by pouring over $10 billion a year into the “metaverse” as it shifts its focus away from social media. Zuckerberg predicts the metaverse, an immersive digital universe, will eventually replace smartphones as the primary way people use technology.
Meta and its advertisers are bracing for a potential recession. There’s also the challenge of Apple’s privacy tools, which make it more difficult for social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Snap to track people without their consent and target ads to them.
Competition from TikTok is also a growing threat as younger people flock to the video sharing app over Instagram, which Meta also owns.
“We’ve cut costs across our business, including scaling back budgets, reducing perks, and shrinking our real estate footprint,” Zuckerberg said. ”We’re restructuring teams to increase our efficiency. But these measures alone won’t bring our expenses in line with our revenue growth, so I’ve also made the hard decision to let people go.”
Zuckerberg told employees Wednesday that they will receive an email letting them know if they are among those being let go. Access to most company systems will be cut off for people losing their jobs, he said, due to the sensitive nature of that information.
“We’re keeping email addresses active throughout the day so everyone can say farewell,” Zuckerberg said.
Former employees will receive 16 weeks of base pay, plus two additional weeks for every year with the company, Zuckerberg said. Health insurance for those employees and their families will continue for six months.
Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. jumped 4 percent before the opening bell Wednesday.

Musk reverses decision on 'Official' label for some verified accounts

Musk reverses decision on ‘Official’ label for some verified accounts
Updated 09 November 2022
Reuters

Hours after the announcement of an “Official” label for select verified accounts including major media outlets and governments, Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter announced that he “killed it”.

Musk added: “Blue check will be the great leveler.”

He went on to say that “Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months,” and will keep what works and change what doesn’t.

Twitter’s early stage products executive Esther Crawford said earlier on Tuesday that the platform will introduce an “Official” label for select verified accounts including major media outlets and governments when it launches its new $8 premium subscription product.

Crawford also confirmed that the revamped Twitter Blue subscription product, which will allow paid users to carry blue check marks on their accounts, will not actually verify users’ identities. The lack of ID verification is likely to raise concerns about the possibility of people impersonating public figures.

Already, such concerns have caused Twitter to hold off on launching the new version of Twitter Blue until after the US midterm elections on Tuesday, tweeted Yoel Roth, Twitter’s head of safety and integrity.

Fake accounts for government officials are a recurring issue for Twitter globally, according to sources familiar with the matter and researchers.

Not all Twitter accounts that were previously verified with a blue check mark would get the “Official” label and the label is not available for purchase, Crawford had said.

However, accounts of governments, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers and some other public figures would get the label, she tweeted.

The introduction of a new label alongside the existing check marks “creates a confusing system” where some, but not all, previously verified accounts will be deemed official, said Jason Goldman, a former Twitter board member who served as head of product in its early years.

“It’s a complete mess,” he said.

The idea for an official label came after an internal push by Twitter policy executives, who had strong concerns about government officials around the world being unlikely and unwilling to pay for verified check marks, one source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Twitter, which has lost many members of its communication team, did not respond to Reuter’s request for further comment.

Crawford added on Tuesday that Twitter will “continue to experiment with ways to differentiate between account types.”

Iranian regime sends death threats to UK-based journalists

Iranian regime sends death threats to UK-based journalists
Updated 08 November 2022
Arab News

  Several British MPs have urged the government to proscribe the IRGC as a terrorist group in response
DUBAI: Two British-Iranian journalists have received “significant and imminent” death threats from the Iranian regime, their organization has said.

Iran International, which is based in London, said police had said they were aware of specific threats to their two staff from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the armed wing of the regime in Tehran.

The independent Persian-language news channel said that police believed the threats represented “an imminent and significant risk to their lives and those of their families.” 

Other Iran International journalists have also been informed of separate threats by the police, it said.

“Iran International is shocked and deeply concerned by the credible threats to life its Iranian-British journalists have received from the IRGC,” the channel’s parent company Volant Media said.

“Britain is the home of free speech. Iran International stands as part of that tradition, proud to serve the 85 million people of Iran with independent, uncensored information. 

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, and specifically the IRGC cannot be allowed to export their pernicious media crackdown to the UK. The IRGC cannot be allowed to act abroad with impunity.” 

The threats come after several weeks of warnings from the IRGC and Iranian government to independent media working in London, the company said.

Last month, Iran announced sanctions against Persian-language media outlets in the UK including Iran International and BBC News Persian. It accused them of “incitement of riots” and “support of terrorism” over their coverage of the anti-government protests.

Several British MPs have urged the government to proscribe the IRGC as a terrorist group in response.

