Tiger Woods to return at his tournament in the Bahamas

Tiger Woods to return at his tournament in the Bahamas
Tiger Woods reacts on the 9th green during his second round on the day 2 of The 150th British Open Golf Championship on The Old Course at St Andrews in Scotland on July 15, 2022. (AFP/File)
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

  • Woods, who announced his decision on Twitter, has not played competitively since he missed the cut in the British Open at St. Andrews in July
NEW YORK: Tiger Woods made it official Wednesday by announcing he would return to competition as part of the 20-man field at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Woods is the tournament host of the unofficial event on Dec. 1-4 at Albany Golf Club, where the tournament has been played since 2015.

It will be the first time Woods has played the Hero World Challenge, which benefits his foundation, since 2019.

Woods, who announced his decision on Twitter, has not played competitively since he missed the cut in the British Open at St. Andrews in July.

 

 

That was only the third tournament he played in 2022, all of them majors. He made the cut at the Masters and PGA Championship, finishing 47th at Augusta National and withdrawing after three rounds at Southern Hills.

The Hero World Challenge is the start of a busy month for Woods, who also has agreed to play in a made-for-TV exhibition on Dec. 10 with Rory McIlroy as his partner in a 12-hole match against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

Woods also is expected to play in the PNC Championship a week later with his son, Charlie. They were runners-up a year ago in Orlando, Florida.

The 20-man field in the Bahamas receives world ranking points, with the caveat that sponsor exemptions must be among the top 50 in the world. There is an exception for the tournament host — Woods is at No. 1,245.

Woods said Tommy Fleetwood and Kevin Kisner would be the other exemptions, joining an already stacked field that has 17 of the top 20 players in the world. The only players from the top 20 not playing are McIlroy, Cameron Smith and Patrick Cantlay. Smith, the British Open champion, is ineligible because of his PGA Tour suspension for joining LIV Golf.

Also, tournament officials announced that Will Zalatoris has not fully recovered from a back injury that kept him out of the Tour Championship and the Presidents Cup. Zalatoris was replaced by former British Open champion Shane Lowry.

Topics: Tiger Woods golf

$5m purse for Aramco Saudi Ladies International to match men’s prize

$5m purse for Aramco Saudi Ladies International to match men’s prize
Updated 09 November 2022
Arab News

$5m purse for Aramco Saudi Ladies International to match men’s prize

$5m purse for Aramco Saudi Ladies International to match men’s prize
  • Five-fold fund increase sees parity with men’s PIF Saudi International
  • Purse is third largest on Ladies European Tour, with winner set to receive $750,000
Updated 09 November 2022
Arab News

The prize money on offer at the Ladies European Tour’s Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF will undergo a significant five-fold increase next year from $1 million to $5 million.

Women golfers will now compete for equal prize money to men in the PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers on the Asian Tour and the purse will be the third largest on the LET, offering a check for $750,000 to the tournament champion.

The increased prize money will start when the tournament takes place for the fourth consecutive year at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City from Feb. 16-19, 2023, as part of a renewed agreement between the LET and Golf Saudi.

Golf Saudi Deputy Chairman and CEO Majed Al-Sorour said: “After three successful years of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International, we are delighted to offer the women equal prize money to the men from 2023 as part of our ambitious plans to attract the world’s best players and inspire homegrown talents.

“It’s hugely exciting to unveil a five-fold increase in the prize fund and this only highlights our desire to help to raise the profile of women’s golf further and give the players the rewards that they deserve. Golf Saudi is not only committed to providing life-changing prize funds for female golfers, but also continuing to encourage females to get involved in the game of golf throughout the Kingdom.”

The tournament will assemble a strong field of 120 competitors, comprising the LET, the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings and sponsor invitations.

“The increased purse for the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF is a landmark moment for our tour, and for women’s sport globally,” said LET CEO Alexandra Armas.

“It will allow the tournament to grow in every way, from its purpose and impact on social change to the delivery of exceptional experiences for fans, and for players at the event and in the community. This is a message to all young women that golf is for them, and they can pursue the sport as a passion and as a career.”

Since the inaugural Aramco Saudi Ladies International in 2020, thousands of Saudi women and girls have taken to the fairways across the country and committed to learning golf, aligning with the Kingdom’s wider ambitions under Vision 2030, which aims to get more Saudis regularly active. In fact, 1,000 young girls signed up to play the game within just four days of the launch of the Ladies First Club, and by 2030, the intention is for more than 1 million Saudis to have actively tried golf.

Golf Saudi is also working with EDGA to promote golf for all players with disabilities, regardless of their ability, and to ensure that people with disabilities are able to feel welcome and take part in golf in its many forms.

“Showcasing the best female golfers in the world as role models is integral to the games growth and increasing participation numbers, as if females of the Kingdom can see it, they can be it,” Al-Sorour added. “This is another important step on our journey to grow golf, and specifically women’s golf, throughout Saudi Arabia.”

Topics: Majed Al-Sorour Aramco Saudi Ladies International PIF Saudi International

Top women golfers set for Aramco Series Challenge in Jeddah

Top women golfers set for Aramco Series Challenge in Jeddah
Updated 08 November 2022
SALEH FAREED

Top women golfers set for Aramco Series Challenge in Jeddah

Top women golfers set for Aramco Series Challenge in Jeddah
  • Previous winners are back, including Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, Olivia Cowan and reigning individual champion Pia Babnik
  • The event will include an individual 54-hole stroke play tournament and a 36-hole team contest
Updated 08 November 2022
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: A world-class field of 108 women golfers from 26 countries will contest this weekend’s Aramco Team Series in Jeddah. 

Previous winners are back, including Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, Olivia Cowan and reigning individual champion Pia Babnik.

They will be joined by this year’s Aramco Team Series London individual winner, Bronte Law, and 2021 Aramco Team Series Sotogrande individual winner, Alison Lee.

Solheim Cup Captain Suzann Pettersen is also among the names, as are Moroccans Maha Haddioui and Lina Belmati.

The event will include an individual 54-hole stroke play tournament and a 36-hole team contest. Each has a prize pool of $500,000 (SR1.9 million).

Maha Haddioui. (Supplied)

Speaking in Jeddah on Tuesday, Georgia Hall, the English winner of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International held in the city in March, said: “I am very excited to be back to one of my favorite golf courses and looking forward to another challenge.”

Meanwhile, German golfer Cowan said she was looking forward to replicating her recent success as winner of this year’s Hero Women’s Indian Open  

“I don’t think I am under any pressure after my win In India. I had a good weekend there and came up on the top,” she said. “What I want to do this weekend here in Jeddah is just enjoy playing and see what happens.”

Both Hall and Cowan said that Saudi Arabia was doing great things promoting golf in the region.

Haddioui, the first Arab woman with playing privileges on the Ladies European Tour, said she was looking forward to her fifth consecutive year in Jeddah.

“To be part of the Aramco Series Challenge is incredible. I’m always happy to play in Saudi Arabia and hope to make a good result this weekend,” she said, adding other players were looking forward to competing in the Kingdom.

Lina Belmati. (Supplied)

Her fellow countrywoman Lina Belmati, who is returning to Jeddah for the second year in a row, said that she was ready for an exciting weekend.

“This is my second year and it has been a great experience to play among the best in Europe,” she said. “Hopefully I and Maha Haddioui, the only Arab golfers to play, will make a good impression and make our Arab world proud.

“I am very happy with the development of golf in the Arab countries. I hope for a better future and for Arabs to participate in golf. I thank the Aramco Team Championship Series for giving us this opportunity and providing the best possible organization for the championship.”

The Aramco Team Series is a new concept and the first team event series on any professional tour, where the world’s best compete in concurrent team and individual contests. This year’s event takes place between Nov. 9 and Nov. 11 at the Royal Green Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Jeddah.

Topics: Aramco Team Series Jeddah Charley Hull Georgia Hall Pia Babnik Maha Haddioui Lina Belmati Olivia Cowan

Four Saudi golf courses get world sustainability certification

Four Saudi golf courses get world sustainability certification
Updated 08 November 2022
Arab News

Four Saudi golf courses get world sustainability certification

Four Saudi golf courses get world sustainability certification
  • GEO Foundation accredits Golf Saudi and its national strategy
Updated 08 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Four golf courses in Saudi Arabia have been accredited by the GEO Foundation for Sustainable Golf, the international nonprofit dedicated to this assessment process.

Golf Saudi announced this week the accreditation of three courses in Riyadh and Jeddah at the Aramco Team Series-Jeddah, which are the Dirab Golf & Country Club, Riyadh Golf Club and Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. The administrators of the courses have agreed to further improvements over the next three years.

In addition, the GEO Foundation also certified the Safaa Golf Club at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, or KAUST, which is maintained and operated by Mohawarean Specialized Golf Services, or MGS. It is the first private facility in Saudi Arabia to achieve certification.

In 2020, Golf Saudi launched its comprehensive National Golf Sustainability Strategy, which since its inception embarked on developments across several environmental, economic and social aspects of the sport. A key component of the strategy was ensuring that all golf clubs in Saudi Arabia work to improve on all levels.

“Ever since the formation of Golf Saudi, we have continued to demonstrate the strength of our collective commitment as well as our leadership in sustainability. Following news of the GEO certification across four clubs in the Kingdom shows that we are on track in our journey toward playing an active part in our sport’s contribution to prioritizing environmental and climate issues,” said Yasir Al-Rumayyan, chairman of Golf Saudi and the Saudi Golf Federation. “This follows on last year’s news when Golf Saudi became an official signatory of the UN Sport for Climate Framework, confirming our collective mission to contribute actively to Saudi’s Vision 2030 and to be a part of the Kingdom’s low-carbon future.”

Jonathan Smith, founder and executive director of the GEO Foundation, said: “It is encouraging to see Golf Saudi making progress in the delivery of their national sustainability strategy. Two years on from the launch of this comprehensive framework, the national association continues to provide direction for all involved in golf in Saudi Arabia. And this now extends to these four facilities, which have received GEO certification in light of work to date and also commitments for continual improvement.” 

Nicholas Davies, MGS’ general manager, who oversees Safaa Golf Club at KAUST, said he was delighted to work alongside Golf Saudi and to use the sustainability program from the GEO Foundation to implement the national sustainability strategy.

“(We will) work firsthand with both teams to ensure that we not only implement the highest standards but also build environmental innovation into the development and operation of our facility. Some of our key focuses are ecosystem restoration through golf here within KAUST, harnessing renewable energy, comprehensive water resource management, and building circularity into our club’s supply chain.”

All clubs will also have their carbon balances calculated, tracking all data needed for emissions and sequestration through the OnCourse digital platform provided by the GEO Foundation.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia golf Saudi sport

World No. 1 Rory McIlroy confirmed for 2023 Dubai Desert Classic

World No. 1 Rory McIlroy confirmed for 2023 Dubai Desert Classic
Updated 08 November 2022
Arab News

World No. 1 Rory McIlroy confirmed for 2023 Dubai Desert Classic

World No. 1 Rory McIlroy confirmed for 2023 Dubai Desert Classic
  • The event will take place from Jan. 26-29 at the Emirates Golf Club
Updated 08 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Organizers of the Dubai Desert Classic have announced that world No. 1 and two-time champion Rory McIlroy will play in the 2023 Dubai Desert Classic.

McIlroy, a four-time Major champion, is the first player to be confirmed and will be among the top stars swinging into action when the Rolex Series event at Emirates Golf Club takes place from Jan. 26-29.

Having won the Dubai Desert Classic twice, in 2009 and 2015, McIlory will be bidding to clinch his third title.

The 33-year-old said: “I always look forward to playing the Dubai Desert Classic, having won the tournament twice in my career, and Majlis is a golf course that I love to play.

“Lifting the Dallah trophy for a third time is something I would like to achieve.”

Simon Corkill, executive tournament director of the Dubai Desert Classic, said: “Since the first ball teed off more than three decades ago in 1989, the Dubai Desert Classic has gone from strength to strength, attracting a wide array of top golfers from around the world, so to have Rory McIlroy confirm his participation exemplifies how highly regarded the tournament is.

“He is one of the greatest names not just in golf but also in sport in general, and we are delighted that he will be returning to Emirates Golf Club again. This is a fantastic opportunity for fans to see the world No. 1 in action on the Majlis course, a place he knows very well, in what will be another important year for him.

“With more household names and up-and-coming players set to join over the coming weeks, fans can be assured of a stellar playing field for January 2023.”

Topics: dubai desert classic golf

Pia Babnik excited to defend individual title in Jeddah finale of Aramco Team Series

Pia Babnik excited to defend individual title in Jeddah finale of Aramco Team Series
Updated 07 November 2022
Arab News

Pia Babnik excited to defend individual title in Jeddah finale of Aramco Team Series

Pia Babnik excited to defend individual title in Jeddah finale of Aramco Team Series
  • Slovenian golfer clinched her second career title at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club
  • Aramco Team Series returns to Jeddah for final leg of golf’s global series
Updated 07 November 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Slovenian superstar Pia Babnik will once again tee it up in the Aramco Team Series at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, aiming to defend the individual title she won in 2021 after birdieing the 18th hole to win by one shot.

Babnik, 18, is one of the game’s brightest talents, having secured two career titles already and finished third in the Chevron Championship in April. She currently sits 65th in the world rankings and will be looking to go back-to-back in King Abdullah Economic City on Nov. 10-12.

The Slovenian will compete against the likes of Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, Bronte Law, Alison Lee and Suzann Pettersen for the individual title, as the Aramco Team Series returns to Jeddah for the conclusion of golf’s global series.

The 18-year-old will be joined by Olivia Cowan, Anne Van Dam, Annabel Dimmock and Marianne Skarpnord, among others, and November’s event will be the 32nd stop on the Ladies European Tour Race to Costa del Sol and fifth and final edition of the Aramco Team Series for 2022.

Babnik has been a stalwart of the various Aramco Team Series events since its inception and is also an ambassador for the tournament and believes it is doing incredible things for the continued growth of the female game.

She said: “These events are so fun to be a part of, and all the players love being involved in these tournament weeks. We get to travel to some really great places around the world and play some world-class golf courses, all while getting treated incredibly.

“The Aramco Team Series is providing life-changing prize funds to the Ladies European Tour and growing the game of golf both in Saudi Arabia and around the world. It is a pleasure to represent the tournament and be one of their ambassadors as the series continues to go from strength to strength.”

Topics: tennis Aramco team Series

