You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s industrial production rises by 7.15% in September: GASTAT

Saudi Arabia’s industrial production rises by 7.15% in September: GASTAT

Saudi Arabia’s industrial production rises by 7.15% in September: GASTAT
The growth of the IPI has been positive since May 2021, after a series of months that witnessed negative growth in 2019 and 2020 partially impacted by the effects of the global pandemic. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g57yf

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s industrial production rises by 7.15% in September: GASTAT

Saudi Arabia’s industrial production rises by 7.15% in September: GASTAT
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Industrial Production Index increased by 7.15 percent in September 2022, compared to the same month in 2021, official data showed. 

The IPI continued to achieve positive growth trends, driven by an increase in production activities of mining and quarrying, manufacturing, and electricity and gas supply, according to the General Authority for Statistics. 

The growth of the IPI has been positive since May 2021, after a series of months that witnessed negative growth in 2019 and 2020 partially impacted by the effects of the global pandemic. 

Topics: GASTAT Production ipi

Related

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports increase by 16.6% to $7bn in August: GASTAT
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports increase by 16.6% to $7bn in August: GASTAT
Value of Saudi exports to Spain grew by $1 b between 2020-2021: GASTAT
Business & Economy
Value of Saudi exports to Spain grew by $1 b between 2020-2021: GASTAT

African insurers take up climate change fight with $14bn pledge

African insurers take up climate change fight with $14bn pledge
Updated 8 min 33 sec ago
Reuters

African insurers take up climate change fight with $14bn pledge

African insurers take up climate change fight with $14bn pledge
Updated 8 min 33 sec ago
Reuters

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: A group of over 85 African insurers has pledged to provide $14 billion of cover to help the continent’s most vulnerable communities deal with climate disaster risks such as floods and droughts.

The commitment launched on Wednesday during the COP27 climate talks comes as developing countries push their richer peers to do more to help them pay for the costs of responding to such events.

Demand for compensation for the so-called ‘loss and damage’ caused by global warming has long been rejected by wealthy countries, wary of accepting liability for the emissions driving climate change.

Against that backdrop, the African insurance plan is based around creating a scaleable, local market-based funding tool for resilience, the group said.

“This is the African insurance industry saying let’s come together and try and solve this ourselves,” said Kelvin Massingham, director of risk and resilience at FSD Africa, one of the partners behind the launch.

“We have a massive risk gap in Africa and existing solutions aren’t working,” Massingham said. FSD Africa is a UK government-backed development group.

The African Climate Risk Facility will provide protection for 1.4 billion people against floods, droughts and tropical cyclones by providing $14 billion of climate risk insurance by 2030 to African sovereigns, cities, humanitarian organizations and NGOs, the insurers said in a statement.

The insurance commitment is the first from the 85 signatories of the Nairobi Declaration on Sustainable Insurance, signed in April 2021 by the industry to support the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The ACRF will provide a domestically funded alternative to global initiatives like the World Bank’s Global Risk Financing Facility and the Global Shield Financing Facility, a new funding facility that will help countries that suffer heavy economic loss due to climate change-driven disasters, announced by World Bank president David Malpass on Tuesday.

Such institutions have “tended not to be very effective in Africa” and in some cases are “not fit for purpose” Massingham said, on account of prohibitively high transaction costs and challenging bureaucracy.

Topics: COP27 COP27 UN Climate Change Conference Africa climate change

Related

COP27: Hosts launch plan to help poorest adapt to climate change
Business & Economy
COP27: Hosts launch plan to help poorest adapt to climate change
Special World leaders discuss ways to help developing nations avoid climate disaster on day two of COP27
Middle-East
World leaders discuss ways to help developing nations avoid climate disaster on day two of COP27

Saudi Arabia bolsters its green initiatives amid climate change concerns

Saudi Arabia bolsters its green initiatives amid climate change concerns
Updated 27 min 13 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Arabia bolsters its green initiatives amid climate change concerns

Saudi Arabia bolsters its green initiatives amid climate change concerns
Updated 27 min 13 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is driving its climate change commitments by upping the ante of its environmental protection and energy transition programs, such as the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative, according to a statement. 

The Kingdom plans to apply a circular carbon economy model, further invest in green transitions, enhance cooperation and knowledge transfer efforts and activate partnerships between the public and private sectors. As part of the Saudi Green Initiative, the first package of ongoing initiatives includes investments in the green economy worth more than SR700 billion ($186 billion). 

Last month, the Public Investment Fund also completed its first-ever green bond issuance at a value of $3 billion, auctioning 1.4 million tons of carbon on the first day of the Future Investment Initiative conference held in Riyadh.

Additionally, the sovereign fund aims to elevate its assets to over $1 trillion by 2025 and invest more than $10 billion by 2026 in qualified green projects, including renewable energy, clean transportation and sustainable water management. 

Moreover, on Nov. 7, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced that the PIF is also targeting zero neutrality by 2050, making it the first-ever sovereign fund worldwide and in the Middle East to take this step. 

The Kingdom has also raised its stake in the Middle East Green Initiative, hoping to create massive growth opportunities in the region, facilitating economic diversification, generating job opportunities and stimulating private sector investments. 

Saudi Arabia announced its commitment to allocating as much as $2.5 billion over the next 10 years to support related projects and governance activities. 

In partnership with other member nations, the Kingdom is planning to establish a regional center specialized in carbon capture, storage and usage. 

Moreover, Saudi Arabia has also announced the launch of a regional initiative to develop clean fuel solutions for cooking which could benefit more than 750 million individuals worldwide. 

Another initiative that was also motioned looks at creating a regional investment fund mainly dedicated to financing technology solutions for the planned circular carbon economy. 

Together, the total value of both initiatives is an estimated SR39 billion, 15 percent of which will be financed by the Kingdom. 

Topics: COP27 COP27 UN Climate Change Conference Saudi Green Initiative

Related

SGI offers immense opportunities in recycling, waste management sectors
Business & Economy
SGI offers immense opportunities in recycling, waste management sectors
UN praises Saudi Arabia’s ‘bold and courageous’ climate change plans revealed at SGI 2021
Business & Economy
UN praises Saudi Arabia’s ‘bold and courageous’ climate change plans revealed at SGI 2021

Saudi startup Uvera moves up as a finalist for Global FoodTech Challenge

Saudi startup Uvera moves up as a finalist for Global FoodTech Challenge
Updated 10 November 2022
Dana Alomar

Saudi startup Uvera moves up as a finalist for Global FoodTech Challenge

Saudi startup Uvera moves up as a finalist for Global FoodTech Challenge
Updated 10 November 2022
Dana Alomar

RIYADH: Saudi startup Uvera has been selected as one of the 12 finalists for the second edition of the global FoodTech Challenge, which is organized by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and Tamkeen, with ASPIRE as the lead partner.

The 12 finalists moved forward to the final stage of the competition where four winning startups will be selected for the pooled prize of up to $2 million from an initial submission of 667 applications across 79 countries, followed by a further shortlist of 30 finalists, according to a statement.

The final 12 startups represent markets across the UAE, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, the UK and the US.

Five of the 12 finalists focus on food production. This will include fog-based technology that delivers more nutritious crops with 95 percent less water, using food waste to create all-natural insect products to support food production, growing plant-based protein on non-arable land, and optimizing soil quality for maximum watering efficiency.

In response to the second track of the competition, which addresses the issue of food loss and waste, the other seven finalists developed artificial intelligence and Internet of Things systems to reduce and quantify waste individually and industrially.

One of the 12 finalists, Uvera, is a Saudi Arabian startup that created an IoT device for extending food shelf life within 30 seconds, coupled with an AI-powered app for maintaining food inventory and predicting food spoilage.

Asrar Damdam, the founder of Uvera, told Arab News that she founded Uvera intending to reduce food waste by 50 percent by 2030. “This is Sustainable Development Goal 12.3,” she said.

Uvera’s products are designed to reduce food loss and waste at both the household and retailer levels, she added.

Damdam said they applied for the FoodTech Challenge with Aurora, a smart IoT device for households. Within 30 seconds of using this device, fresh fruits and vegetables can increase their shelf life by up to 97 percent on average, she said.

“This product can help households reduce their food waste, and also be more sustainable,” she added.

According to Damdam, the startup is in the process of launching its second product, which addresses the issue of food loss in retailers.

“We are in the final stages of prototyping, and we believe that we can launch a pilot very soon, by the end of this year or by early 2023, which is perfect timing for us,” she said.

Damdam added that Uvera could benefit from being backed or participating in the FoodTech Challenge by accelerating the development of its product for consumers and retailers.

Among the support Uvera has received, Damdam said it has been offered a tenancy at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology Research and Technology Park in 2020.

Since Uvera is a technology startup that needs to conduct a lot of biological testing on food products the tenancy, according to Damdam, helped them during prototyping and R&D. This positioned them well to enter the market at this point, she added.

Aside from accessing KAUST’s biology labs and prototyping facilities, Uvera also has offices there.

Moreover, Uvera received grants worth $160,000 from the Taqadam accelerator, MIT Enterprise Forum, and stc InspireU accelerator, as well as venture capital funding from the Kingdom.

As a scientist and Ph.D. candidate at KAUST, Damdam hopes winning the challenge will encourage other Arab women with technical backgrounds to start their businesses.

“I always try to spread the word about the support that I’m getting so that other women entrepreneurs and other women scientists get encouraged to do this, to start businesses,” she said.

If she wins the challenge, Damdam said she would invest in achieving the company’s mission in the UAE. “With the support of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, I believe that the 50 percent food loss and waste reduction mission could be achieved in the UAE. And the UAE could be the first country to achieve UN SDG 12.3,” she said.

In response to a question about the challenges she faced while applying to the competition, Damdam said that the challenge will come soon because the top 12 companies are very competitive. “I think the competition will be tough with these companies, and I wish that we make it to the finals in January after the pitching competition,” she added.

The selected startups have been enrolled in a six-week mentoring program with key local stakeholders in the UAE as part of the finalist phase, so they can gain insight into the country’s agricultural ecosystem and maximize their chances of integrating and establishing. Previous winners of the FoodTech Challenge, competition partners, and key players in the agritech ecosystem will provide mentorship.

This will include the MoCCAE, ASPIRE, track partners Silal, ADQ, and Emirates Foundation, as well as enablement partners Abu Dhabi Global Market, Competitiveness Office Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Residents Office, Hub71, Khalifa Fund, Ma’an, and Catalyst.

Topics: foodtech startup challenge Food

Oil Updates — Crude falls for the fourth day; Saudi Aramco to ship full oil contract volumes to Asia in December 

Oil Updates — Crude falls for the fourth day; Saudi Aramco to ship full oil contract volumes to Asia in December 
Updated 10 November 2022
Nirmal Narayanan 

Oil Updates — Crude falls for the fourth day; Saudi Aramco to ship full oil contract volumes to Asia in December 

Oil Updates — Crude falls for the fourth day; Saudi Aramco to ship full oil contract volumes to Asia in December 
Updated 10 November 2022
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Oil prices fell for a fourth day on Thursday on concerns that new COVID curbs in China, the world’s biggest crude importer, will impact fuel demand. 

Brent crude futures fell 2 cents, or 0.02 percent, to $92.63 a barrel at 08.15 a.m. Saudi time.  

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 6 cents at $85.52 a barrel. 

Brent prices have dropped more than 6 percent so far this week, while WTI is down more than 7 percent. 

Saudi Aramco to ship full oil contract volumes to Asia in December 

Saudi Aramco has told at least four refinery customers in North Asia they will receive full contract volumes of crude oil in December, several sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday. 

The producer is maintaining a steady supply to Asia despite the decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, to lower the group’s output target by 2 million barrels per day starting this month. 

“People are scratching their heads to figure out when will the output cut be materialized, as the market has not felt a tightened supply,” said one of the sources, a Singapore-based trader. 

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman said when the cuts were announced in October that the actual supply cut would be about 1 million to 1.1 million bpd. 

The sources said Saudi Arabia’s latest official selling prices to Asian buyers have sent a signal that it will not trim the allocation for the month. 

Saudi Aramco lowered the December OSP for its flagship Arab Light crude it sells to Asia by 40 cents a barrel from the prior month amid signs of weaker demand in the region. 

But the company raised the OSPs to European customers and kept the prices for clients in the United States unchanged. 

Sanctioned oil tanker floating free after stranding in Indonesia 

US-sanctioned oil supertanker Young Yong is moving away from shallow waters in Indonesia after more tugboats were deployed on Thursday to free the stranded vessel, shipping data showed. 

The ten tugboats that had surrounded the ship were also dispersing, data on Refinitiv Eikon and MarineTraffic website showed. 

On Refinitiv Eikon, Young Yong’s status has been changed to “restricted maneuverability” from “aground,” which would indicate the vessel is floating but that the crew does not have full control of the vessel. 

The US has allowed some transactions necessary to dock and anchor the Young Yong safely and make repairs as part of the efforts to free the vessel. The supertanker ran aground off Indonesia’s Riau Islands on Oct. 26 near a gas pipeline. It had been heading to Nipah, a ship-to-ship transfer hub. 

The US last week issued sanctions against an international oil smuggling network it said supports Hezbollah and Iran’s elite Quds Force, targeting dozens of people, companies and tankers as Washington sought to increase pressure on Tehran. 

The Young Yong was among the vessels sanctioned through its ownership. 

The supertanker is filled with about 2 million barrels of Venezuelan fuel oil after receiving the cargo through ship-to-ship operations last month, according to vessel monitoring services. 

Oil producer Ithaca shares sink in UK’s largest IPO of 2022 

Ithaca Energy made a lackluster debut in London on Wednesday as the North Sea oil and gas producer defied volatile markets with Britain’s largest initial public offering of 2022. 

As Europe’s fifth biggest IPO of the year began trading, Ithaca’s shares fell as much as 11.6 percent below their 250 pence issue price, touching a low of 221 pence shortly after midday.  

Ithaca’s IPO, which was priced at the bottom of the expected price range, gave the company an initial valuation of 2.45 billion pounds ($2.83 billion). At the top of the original price range, it would have been valued at 3.1 billion pounds. 

(With input from Reuters)  

 

Topics: Aramco Oil Production OPEC

Related

Update Oil Updates — Crude eases; Occidental Q3 profit surges; Oman expects oil prices to fall after winter
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude eases; Occidental Q3 profit surges; Oman expects oil prices to fall after winter
Update Oil Updates — Crude prices down; Russia’s Sberbank sues Glencore; India’s fuel demand rises    
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude prices down; Russia’s Sberbank sues Glencore; India’s fuel demand rises    

Mashreq Bank to facilitate sustainable financing worth $30bn by 2030  

Mashreq Bank to facilitate sustainable financing worth $30bn by 2030  
Updated 10 November 2022
SARAH GLUBB  

Mashreq Bank to facilitate sustainable financing worth $30bn by 2030  

Mashreq Bank to facilitate sustainable financing worth $30bn by 2030  
Updated 10 November 2022
SARAH GLUBB  

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: Mashreq Bank, the oldest privately owned bank in the UAE, will increase the amount of its sustainable financing to $30 billion by 2030, a senior official said. 

"There’s a huge appetite for green and other forms of sustainable finance, and we only see it is increasing,” Tarek El-Nahas, senior executive vice president and group head of international banking at Mashreq Bank, told Arab News.  

He added: “The regional economy is still very robust, and MENA is the fastest growing region globally, so we are not seeing downward pressure here.”    

However, there is also a misconception that green lending and green finance are a cost to businesses, which El-Nahas rejected.  

“We are seeing that greener forms of finance can also succeed, and because they are often very-long tenure deals, they generally make returns across the economic cycle,” he said. 

Mashreq Bank, participating at the UN Climate Change Conference in Egypt, had facilitated sustainable finance deals worth 11.7 billion since October 2020 across the Gulf Cooperation Council, India, Turkey, and Africa.  

“It included a range of deals and projects, including a sustainability-linked dual tranche of Islamic or conventional syndicated term loan for Nogaholding in Bahrain,” El-Nahas said.  

This deal is the largest ever sustainability-linked loan in the entire Middle East and North Africa region. But, he revealed that the bank is also open to other avenues of financing.   

“We are sector agnostic and follow a broad-based approach, covering sectors like financial services, water, etc. In addition to this sustainable finance, we facilitated $1.3 billion in water-related projects to help with climate adaptation and build resilience to water scarcity and climate-related disasters.”  

El-Nahas said the bank expects robust demand for sustainable finance as its clients are beginning to implement their transition strategies and are ready to facilitate and advise.  

“There is great appetite, and we have capital ready to deploy. Our greatest challenge is identifying bankable projects, but once we do, we move quickly,” El-Nahas added.  

The bank has several clients in the energy sector and it plans to usher them through these volatile times by managing risks and facilitating transition strategies.  

“We will be helping them access the appropriate sustainable financing for their capital and operating expenditure or even retraining their workforce and increasing awareness,” he said.  

The bank also believes there is a bright prospect for green bonds meeting sustainability targets, especially green bonds, loans, and sukuks.  

“These are particularly untapped markets that are set to flourish because government entities, sovereign wealth funds, and the private sector have occupied this space,” pointed out El-Nahas.  

“We’ve seen a healthy appetite for green bonds and sukuks, which are often over-subscribed and involve the big global investors buying into both sovereign and corporate debt in the region,” he added.   

This move toward sustainability financing is a positive sign for any economy and the growing sophistication of any financial sector, and this change is inevitable.  

Topics: COP27 COP27 UN Climate Change Conference Mashreq Bank sustainable financing

Related

COP27: Hosts launch plan to help poorest adapt to climate change
Business & Economy
COP27: Hosts launch plan to help poorest adapt to climate change
COP27: Arab countries’ development undermined by climate change, leaders tell UN
Business & Economy
COP27: Arab countries’ development undermined by climate change, leaders tell UN

Latest updates

African insurers take up climate change fight with $14bn pledge
African insurers take up climate change fight with $14bn pledge
Iran says it has built hypersonic ballistic missile -Tasnim
Iran says it has built hypersonic ballistic missile -Tasnim
Saudi Arabia bolsters its green initiatives amid climate change concerns
Saudi Arabia bolsters its green initiatives amid climate change concerns
Recipes for Success: French celebrity chef Yann Bernard Lejard talks edible art, lessons learned
Recipes for Success: French celebrity chef Yann Bernard Lejard talks edible art, lessons learned
China warns against extra ‘layers’ of COVID-19 curbs as outbreaks widen
China warns against extra ‘layers’ of COVID-19 curbs as outbreaks widen

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.