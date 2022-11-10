Saudi Arabia launches initiative to develop media industry in Arab states

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, at the 22nd Arab Radio and Television Festival, has launched the Montij (Arabic for “producer”) initiative to stimulate creativity and innovation in the Arab media industry.

Saudi Arabia’s acting Minister of Media Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi opened the 22nd Arab Radio and Television Festival in Riyadh on Wednesday.

It is first time the festival has been held outside Tunisia since its inception in 1981.

The “Future of Media” exhibition was also launched at the event, attended by nearly 15,000 people, including 1,000 media professionals from around the world, and 200 production companies representing the most important regional and international media organizations.

Al-Qasabi said that the festival represents a valuable opportunity and a promising platform for consultation, knowledge exchange and cooperation to address the challenges in developing a new Arab media industry that is influential in its content and that befits the region’s values.

The festival, he added, also represents an opportunity to celebrate creators and refine their talents.

“It is time for (Arabs) to join forces to achieve a sophisticated professional media industry that will help deliver the message of the Arab world in a flexible, influential and effective manner,” Al-Qasabi said.

Mohammed Al-Harthy, president of the Arab States Broadcasting Union, also honored several Arab media and cinema industry leaders for their active contributions to enriching the Arab world’s media and artistic content.

The festival’s 22nd edition includes 30 workshops and sessions on filmmaking, independent media work, television and radio production, sports media, stardom and women’s participation in cinema.

The festival will give out several awards in conjunction with the Future of Media Exhibition, which begins Thursday, Nov. 10 and runs for three days in Riyadh. Over 200 member organizations will participate at the event, including television networks, private radio stations, Arabic-language international channels, the world’s most famous manufacturers of technical equipment, production companies, audio-visual content distributors and service providers.