Saudi Arabia launches initiative to develop media industry in Arab states

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Media Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi announces the opening of the 22nd Arab Radio and Television Festival in Riyadh, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. (SPA)
Attendees at the 22nd Arab Radio and Television Festival in Riyadh during which the Montij initiative was launched, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. (SPA)
Updated 3 min 23 sec ago
Hebshi Al-Shammari

  • Saudi Arabia launched the Montij initiative at the 22nd Arab Radio and Television Festival to stimulate creativity and innovation and achieve a globally competitive Arab media
  • Saudi Minister of Media Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi: It is time for (Arabs) to join forces to achieve a sophisticated professional media industry that will help deliver the message of the Arab world
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, at the 22nd Arab Radio and Television Festival, has launched the Montij (Arabic for “producer”) initiative to stimulate creativity and innovation in the Arab media industry.

Saudi Arabia’s acting Minister of Media Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi opened the 22nd Arab Radio and Television Festival in Riyadh on Wednesday.

It is first time the festival has been held outside Tunisia since its inception in 1981.

The “Future of Media” exhibition was also launched at the event, attended by nearly 15,000 people, including 1,000 media professionals from around the world, and 200 production companies representing the most important regional and international media organizations.

Al-Qasabi said that the festival represents a valuable opportunity and a promising platform for consultation, knowledge exchange and cooperation to address the challenges in developing a new Arab media industry that is influential in its content and that befits the region’s values.

The festival, he added, also represents an opportunity to celebrate creators and refine their talents.

“It is time for (Arabs) to join forces to achieve a sophisticated professional media industry that will help deliver the message of the Arab world in a flexible, influential and effective manner,” Al-Qasabi said.

Mohammed Al-Harthy, president of the Arab States Broadcasting Union, also honored several Arab media and cinema industry leaders for their active contributions to enriching the Arab world’s media and artistic content.

The festival’s 22nd edition includes 30 workshops and sessions on filmmaking, independent media work, television and radio production, sports media, stardom and women’s participation in cinema.

The festival will give out several awards in conjunction with the Future of Media Exhibition, which begins Thursday, Nov. 10 and runs for three days in Riyadh. Over 200 member organizations will participate at the event, including television networks, private radio stations, Arabic-language international channels, the world’s most famous manufacturers of technical equipment, production companies, audio-visual content distributors and service providers.

Topics: Saudi Arabia 22nd Arab Radio and Television Festival Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi

Iran arrests ‘agent’ of London-based opposition TV channel — Fars

Iran arrests ‘agent’ of London-based opposition TV channel — Fars
Updated 10 November 2022
Reuters

  • “Recently, the agent carried out numerous activities and actions in slandering the Islamic Republic, inviting youth to riot and creating terror among the people,” Fars said
DUBAI: Iranian security forces have arrested an employee of an opposition television broadcaster, Iran International, as the individual was trying to flee the country, its semi-official Fars news agency said on Thursday.
On Tuesday, Iran’s intelligence minister, Esmail Khatib, called the London-based channel a “terrorist” organization.
The arrest comes amidst one of the boldest challenges to Iran’s clerical rulers since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, with nationwide protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of morality police for not wearing “appropriate attire.”
“Recently, the agent carried out numerous activities and actions in slandering the Islamic Republic, inviting youth to riot and creating terror among the people,” Fars said with respect to the arrest.
Iranian media identified the arrested individual as Elham Afkari, who they said had been in contact with the TV channel.
The semi-official Student News Network broadcaster said she was the sister of Navid Afkari, a 27-year-old Greco-Roman wrestler executed in September 2020 after being convicted of stabbing a security guard to death during anti-government protests in 2018.
Afkari’s family and activists have said Navid was tortured into making a false confession, accusations that were denied by the hard-line Iranian judiciary.
Saeed Afkari confirmed his sister’s arrest on Twitter on Thursday, adding that the whereabouts of Elham’s three-year-old daughter were unknown.
Since the execution of Navid Afkari, the Afkaris have faced several court cases over involvement in the 2018 protests. Habib Afkari was freed in March 2022 after months of isolation in prison, while Vahid Afkari remains in solitary confinement.

Topics: Iran London Iran International TV

TikTok’s agency competition Rock the Tok reveals winners of 2nd event

TikTok’s agency competition Rock the Tok reveals winners of 2nd event
Updated 10 November 2022
Arab News

  • FP7 McCann, Commonwealth McCann and Peace Cake win top awards
DUBAI: TikTok has announced the winners of its second agency competition, Rock the Tok.

The competition, which is open to marketers, creatives and advertisers from agencies across the Middle East, Turkiye and Pakistan, is aimed at offering agencies an opportunity to showcase their most creative campaigns.

“It is a testament to the passion and ingenuity of the agency ecosystem of the region that we’re seeing creatives, strategists and marketers embrace these kinds of challenges,” said Jovana Jovanovic, regional head of creative agency partnerships at TikTok.

This year’s competition was launched in July with an open invitation to creative, media, social and digital agencies to submit a best-in-class campaign that ran in the first half of 2022 on TikTok.

The competition received entries from across the region with a record increase in entries from Saudi Arabia and Egypt indicating the growing popularity of TikTok in these countries.

TikTok partnered with independent industry body The Marketing Society and its regional creative council to form a jury panel, which also featured senior leaders from TikTok.

FP7 McCann Dubai won the TikTokers’ Choice Award for McDonald’s, while McCann Commonwealth won the Best Organic Content award for Chevrolet Arabia, and Peace Cake won the Innovative Use of Platform award for Netflix.

The FP7 McCann team said: “This is proof of our dedication to creating an agency culture — working in tandem with a platform partner like TikTok — to nourish our teams and deliver meaningful connections to our clients.”

For McCann Commonwealth, the campaign and award are a result of their new strategy. The client and agency wanted to “switch from being a brand that creates ads, to a brand that adds value through content,” said the team behind the winning campaign.

The automotive sector has always inspired great fan-created content and “we’re just following the trend,” they explained.

The award is a testament to creativity and authenticity being the key to creating viral and effective content on TikTok, they added.

For independent agency Peace Cake, which “lives and breathes content,” the award is a “great encouragement for us, our brilliant team, and our pioneering client,” said Randa Habib, account lead and operations manager at the agency.

“TikTok is a platform that has always inspired creativity and brought joy to the community,” said Youssef Gaddallah, head of business marketing and creative strategy for MENA Services, KSA and North Africa at TikTok.

“It is clear that leading agencies and creatives in the region have tapped into the power of the platform and relish the challenge to create content that has a lasting impact,” he said.

Topics: TikTok Rock the Tok

Angry backlash against KFC Germany over anti-Jewish promo message

Angry backlash against KFC Germany over anti-Jewish promo message
Updated 10 November 2022
Arab News

  • The fast food company sent an app notification encouraging users to commemorate Kristallnacht by treating themselves to crispy chicken with extra cheese
  • Kristallnacht is the name for Nov. 9, 1938, when the Nazis targeted Jews in Germany with a campaign of hate that left 91 dead, 30,000 arrested and 267 synagogues destroyed
DUBAI: KFC in Germany sparked a storm of protest after sending a notification to users of its app encouraging them to commemorate Kristallnacht on its anniversary by treating themselves to crispy chicken with extra cheese.

Kristallnacht is the name for the events in Germany on Nov. 9, 1938, when the Nazis targeted the Jewish population with a campaign of hate during which an estimated 91 people were killed, 30,000 arrested and 267 synagogues were destroyed.

It became known as Kristallnacht (which translates as the night of the broken glass), because of the broken glass that covered streets in its aftermath.

KFC’s bosses in Germany apparently were unaware of the meaning or significance of the occasion when they sent out their the notification, prompting users of the app to take to Twitter to express their outrage.

 

 

KFC quickly apologized and blamed the tasteless incident on an error in its system. It said that it would check its internal processes so that such a mistake does not happen again.

This failed to satisfy everyone, with some suggesting that the insulting message was more likely to have been the result of human error, rather than a system error as KFC claimed.

 

 

Topics: KFC Jewish

Al Arabiya launches digital platform Akthar

Al Arabiya launches digital platform Akthar
Updated 10 November 2022
Nadia Al-Faour

DUBAI: News network Al Arabiya celebrated the launch of its new digital platform Akthar in Dubai on Wednesday. 

The event was attended by Al Arabiya staff, press associates and partners including MBC Group’s media arm MBC Media Solutions.

The event began with a speech from the company’s chief operating officer Jamie Angus, who joined from the BBC earlier this year.

Angus said the new platform is a “journey” into the digital world and it will be offering stimulating content covering various topics and targeting younger generations. 

The new digital platform boasts nine shows across genres such as luxury, travel, health, finance and lifestyle.

Among the shows is “Tech,” which will be presented by artificial intelligence host Mira, marking the first time a regional show has been hosted by an AI presenter.

Other shows include “In the Car,” which will focus on luxurious and everyday cars with a guest rider; “Health,” which will offer certified and informative resources and sources on health-related topics; “Ala Fen,” which will cover tourism; “My Wallet,” which will feature economic experts discussing entrepreneurship, business, and personal finances; “Top Motion,” which will focus on the Arab media and production industry; and “Vibes,” which will cover stories related to yoga, fashion, sport, and interior design.

Akthar will also feature a political show with a spin. The program aims to offer political coverage in an easy-to-digest manner, and will break down key terms and include information to help viewers understand the changing political landscape.

The move marks Al Arabiya’s continued investment in digitization.

The news network refreshed its brand identity in 2020 with a new logo design as well as new technology on its sets.

The revamp included partnering with companies such as New York-based Clickspring Design, Ross Video and Belgian company Barco, for a new set design, advanced cameras, and networked visualization solutions.

Al Arabiya also rebuilt its broadcast studios in Dubai Media City to integrate the new technology and set design.

Mamdouh Al-Muhaini, general manager of the Al Arabiya media network, said at the time: “We are relaunching with new studios, a new design and, more importantly, taking advantage of new technologies that will take the viewer into the next generation of journalism across not only our television screens but also our social media and digital offerings.”
 

Topics: Al Arabiya

Netflix explores investing in live sports, bids for streaming rights

Netflix explores investing in live sports, bids for streaming rights
Updated 09 November 2022
Reuters

  • Streaming platform reported bidding for acquiring rights of tennis, cycling and surf events
LONDON: Netflix Inc. is exploring investments in live sports broadcasting and has recently bid for the streaming rights for sports leagues, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The company recently bid for the streaming rights for the ATP tennis tour for some European countries, including France and the UK, but dropped out, the report said.
Netflix declined to comment, when contacted by Reuters.
The company also discussed bidding for other events, including UK rights to the Women’s Tennis Association and cycling competitions, and was in talks late last year to acquire the World Surf League, the WSJ said.
Netflix executives have considered buying lower-profile leagues to avoid the mounting costs of bidding for sports rights, according to the report, while some of them believe they could boost lesser-known sports into franchises given the size of the platform.
The move comes as Netflix has been struggling to add new subscribers as competition from rivals including Walt Disney Co., Apple and Amazon increases. This month, Netflix launched an ad-backed tier in an attempt to boost revenue and subscriber growth.
Streaming platforms are also looking at live sports to gain market share in an already saturated market.
Disney and Liberty Media-owned Formula One extended their broadcast partnership last month, while Major League Soccer and Apple TV announced a partnership to stream every game on the app for the next decade.

Topics: Netflix sports event

