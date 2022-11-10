You are here

Red Bull biking superstars to appear at events across Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia will host a Red Bull sporting extravaganza later this month as some of the biggest names in biking. (Red Bull)
Saudi Arabia will host a Red Bull sporting extravaganza later this month as some of the biggest names in biking. (Red Bull)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host a Red Bull sporting extravaganza later this month as some of the biggest names in biking and drifting, ride into Riyadh, Jeddah and Al-Kobhar. 

The show will run from November 17 to 19 Red Bull Mobile stores in the three cities, and will feature three of the iconic brand’s most prominent biking athletes in the field — Viki Gomez, Kenny Belaey, and Senad Grosic. 

Rally champion and media personality Sultan Hamdi will host the event, and for around two hours each day the program will include presentations and interactive experiences performed by the three riders and other Red Bull stars, as well as activities fronted by local talent and influencers.  DJ Masaken will also perform at the events.

Al-Ain's Soufiane Rahimi named UAE Pro League's best player for October

Al-Ain’s Soufiane Rahimi named UAE Pro League’s best player for October
ABU DHABI: The UAE Pro League has announced the winners of the ADNOC Pro League Best awards for October.
In the Best Player category, Al-Ain forward Soufiane Rahimi took the top spot, beating off the challenge of Adrien Silva and Joao Pedro from Al-Wahda, Daniel Bessa of Ittihad Kalba and Ben Larbi from Ajman, who were also shortlisted.
The Best Goalkeeper award went to Ajman’s Ali Al-Hosani, ahead of Sharjah’s Darwish Mohammad and Al-Wasl’s Khaled Al-Senani, while, Al-Wahda’s Manuel Enrique Jimenez clinched the Best Coach prize at the expense of Ajman’s Goran Tufegdzic and Shabab Al-Ahli’s Jose Leonardo Nunes Alves Sousa Jardim.
All of the winners were announced on the UAEPL’s official Twitter account.

'Unfit' Lukaku named in Belgium squad for World Cup

’Unfit’ Lukaku named in Belgium squad for World Cup
TUBIZE, Belgium: Romelu Lukaku was selected in the Belgium squad for the World Cup announced on Thursday despite coach Roberto Martinez admitting the Inter Milan striker was “medically unfit.”
Lukaku has played just twice for Inter since the end of August because of a hamstring injury. He returned briefly in October but suffered a recurrence of the problem.
“Romelu is medically unfit, I think that’s quite clear,” Martinez said as he revealed his 26-man squad for Qatar.
“Romelu is at the moment receiving treatment and is entering that period that until the 22nd of November — 24 hours before our first game — he has the opportunity to get himself fully fit.”
FIFA will allow teams to replace players unable to compete because of injury or Covid-19 up to 24 hours before their first match at the World Cup.
Lukaku is Belgium’s all-time top scorer with 68 goals in 102 appearances.
The 29-year-old has endured a difficult past 18 months after he rejoined former side Chelsea at the start of last season in a club-record £97 million transfer.
After falling out of favor at Stamford Bridge, Lukaku returned to Inter on loan in the summer but has been limited to three starts in his second spell in Italy.
Martinez conceded last month there were also question marks over captain Eden Hazard, who has played a total of 229 minutes for Real Madrid this season.
“Nobody is trying to look away from the reality. Eden hasn’t played consistently for a long, long time,” Martinez told state broadcaster RTBF.
“Another question is can he play for 90 minutes? Can he play seven games in a short period of time?“
Kevin De Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois, Axel Witsel, Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld were all key parts of the team that finished third in Russia four years ago.
Belgium start their Group F campaign against Canada on November 23. They will also face Morocco and 2018 runners-up Croatia.

Full squad:
Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid/ESP), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge), Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg/GER)
Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Royal Antwerp), Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht), Zeno Debast (Anderlecht), Leander Dendoncker (Aston Villa/ENG), Wout Faes (Leicester City/ENG), Arthur Theate (Rennes/FRA)
Midfielders: Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Timothy Castagne (Leicester City/ENG), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Youri Tielemans (Leicester City/ENG), Amadou Onana (Everton/ENG), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid/ESP)
Forwards: Eden Hazard (Real Madrid/ESP), Leandro Trossard (Brighton/ENG), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan/ITA), Michy Batshuayi (Fenerbahce/TUR), Charles De Ketelaere (AC Milan/ITA), Lois Openda (Lens/FRA), Jeremy Doku (Rennes/FRA), Dries Mertens (Galatasaray/TUR)

Heartbreak for India fans after thrashing by England

Heartbreak for India fans after thrashing by England
NEW DELHI: India cricket fans were left devastated and angry Thursday after seeing their team and their dreams of a T20 World Cup final against fierce rivals Pakistan crushed by England.
Chasing India’s 168-6 in the second T20 World Cup semifinal in Adelaide, England’s Alex Hales and Jos Buttler raced to their target with four overs to spare as they mounted an unbroken opening stand of 170.
One of the most one-sided matches in a World Cup knock-out phase was branded a “humiliating loss” by India’s CNaN News 18 TV channel.
Cricket is by far the most popular sport in India and matches between the national side and England always have an intensity given Britain’s colonial history.
“I don’t mind India losing: victory & defeat are part of sports. But I do mind India not showing up today,” Indian politician Shashi Tharoor tweeted.
Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted the Indian team seemed like a different side between the group stage of the tournament and the knock-out phase.
“As one-sided as they get,” Bhogle said of the match.
India won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 but have failed to reach the final since 2014, and their qualification for the semifinal had raised hopes of finally repeating their early success.
Former Indian cricketer HarbHajjan Singh tweeted a broken heart emoticon while others on the platform suggested replacing current India coach Rahul Dravid.
“Sack Dravid, Rohit, Bhuvi, KLR, Axar, Ashwin from T20s. Get fresh blood and wrist spinners,” tweeted Twitter user GabbarSingh, demanding the departure of several of the players.
Fans had gathered at cafes and markets across India to watch the semifinal, hoping the team would win to set up a blockbuster final against Pakistan.
In the northern state of Punjab, lawyers in a district court requested judges to adjourn for the day so people could watch the semifinal, local media reports said, and the court agreed.
The defeat dominated headlines across Indian news publications as analysts called the loss “shocking,” while broadcaster NDTV blamed “over-dependence on aging stars” such as Virat Kohli.

Abderrazak Hamdallah recalled by Morocco for World Cup

Abderrazak Hamdallah recalled by Morocco for World Cup
He’s back and going to the World Cup.

After weeks of speculation, rumors and reports, Abderrazak Hamdallah has been named in the Morocco squad for the World Cup. The Al-Ittihad striker has been banging in the goals in the Saudi Pro League for years and has been banging on the door of the national team.

Now it has been opened by new head coach Walid Regragui, and he has a chance to show what he can do in a tough but exciting group containing Croatia, Belgium and Canada. 

After more than three years in the international wilderness it is a long-awaited return. The 31-year-old had announced his retirement in November 2019 after being left out by the then-coach Vahid Halilhodzic.

His last game came in June that year, a 1-0 defeat against Gambia in a friendly when he was angry after not being allowed to take a last-minute penalty that was then missed. Hamdallah proceeded to walk out of the training camp before the African Nations Cup, and has not been seen in an Atlas Lions shirt since.

It was significant then that earlier this month the two-time Saudi Arabia Golden Boot winner apologized for his actions.

“I personally think that I should not have made this mistake,” he said. “My departure from the national team camp in 2019 is a black point in my football career, and I should not have done this. I apologize to the Moroccan fans.”

There have been reports that Hamdallah had fallen out with his teammates but he has been keen to stress that relationships are fine.

“Many media reports indicate that my relationship is not good with the players of the Moroccan national team, and this is not true. I communicate with more than 60 percent of the national team players almost daily,” he said.

While Hamdallah can be a difficult character to manage, he does seem genuinely contrite. The other thing he has going for him is that he brings goals. 

The striker has managed six in his 17 international appearances. He has broken records in Saudi Arabia, averaging more than a goal a game in his four seasons since joining Al-Nassr in 2018. He hit a record 34 league goals in just 26 games in his first campaign. 

Such a consistent record has led to growing pressure from fans and the media for a recall, though this never looked likely under Halilhodzic.

After Morocco exited the Africa Cup of Nations at the quarterfinal stage in January, Halilhodzic said that he had not selected Hamdallah due to his demands of a guaranteed place in the first team. This was denied vehemently by the Hamdallah.

“I confirm that there was no contact or talk between me and the coach or any member of his staff since he has been in charge of the team,” Hamdallah said on social media. 

“The last call between me and Mr. Mustapha Hadji (a member of Halilhodzic’s staff) was in the year 2019 . . . He explained why I wasn’t invited to play for Morocco’s team, but he did not invite me.

“The coach’s claim that I received an invite from Mr. Hadji, him, or the national team, and that I declined the invite and asked for a starting position is devoid of truth.”

The striker ended by saying he was available for selection, but there was little prospect of his exile ending under the Bosnian.

Halilhodzic was fired in August, partly because of results but mainly because he had fallen out with Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech. When he was replaced by local coach Walid Regragui, the door was suddenly open for those who had been cast away. 

The new boss said when selecting his squad for September friendlies against Chile and Paraguay that others were “more ready” than Hamdallah, but that did not mean there was no chance. And so it has come to pass.

Also in the squad for Qatar are Ziyech, Achraf Hakimi of Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui. Alongside Hamdallah from the Saudi Pro League, there is Al-Wehda goalkeeper Munir Mohamedi.

Morocco have a final warmup against Georgia on Nov. 17 before starting their sixth World Cup against Croatia six days later. It will be Hamdallah’s job to help them get to the knockout stage for the first time since 1986.

Fans of Morocco and Al-Ittihad will be watching closely.

Flick omits Reus, recalls Goetze for World Cup campaign

Flick omits Reus, recalls Goetze for World Cup campaign
FRANKFURT: Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus bas been omitted by head coach Hansi Flick from Germany’s squad for the World Cup, while 2014 World Cup hero Mario Goetze makes a shock return.
“We’re looking forward to seeing him,” Flick said of 30-year-old Goetze, who last played for Germany five years ago.
“We have a very good squad we can take with us” Flick said on Thursday in Frankfurt.
Flick also selected uncapped duo Werder Bremen striker Niklas Fuellkrug and 17-year-old Dortmund forward Youssoufa Moukoko.
While Moukoko has represented his country at junior level, this is the first time Fuellkrug, 29, will don a Germany shirt.
“He is someone who is constantly trying to improve” Flick said of Fuellkrug, “he gives the team the confidence that anything is possible.”
Alongside Reus, there were several high-profile absences in the squad, including Reus’ Dortmund teammate Mats Hummels and Inter Milan wing-back Robin Gosens.
Former Chelsea striker Timo Werner was ruled out in early November due to a leg injury.
Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has overcome recent shoulder issues to be named captain, while his veteran Bayern Munich teammate Thomas Mueller has been included despite a back issue which has restricted his appearances since late September.
Flick confirmed Reus would miss the tournament due to an ankle problem he suffered in September.
Reus, 33, missed the 2014 World Cup due to a foot injury picked up in the last friendly before leaving for South America, while he was also cut for the 2016 Euros due to fitness issues.
Reus played his only World Cup in Russia in 2018, scoring one of Germany’s two goals in the tournament as they were eliminated in the group stage.
Flick said he regretted leaving Reus out of the squad, telling reporters “we had to decide whether to take the risk or not” with the star’s troublesome ankle.
“It just hurts us because we could have made good use of his quality.
“I’ve often said how much I appreciate him as a footballer. With the gifts he has in the final third, he is good for every team.
“We will miss him.”
Flick also hinted the squad was selected “with an eye on the future,” referencing the absence of Hummels, who has played 76 times for Germany.
“We is in excellent shape and is a very valuable player for Dortmund.”
Southampton center-back Armel Bella-Kotchap, 20, was named ahead of Hummels.
Four-time winners Germany play their first match on November 23 against Japan.

Squad
Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (captain) (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona/ESP), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)
Defense: Armel Bella Kotchap (Southampton/ENG), Matthias Ginter (Freiburg), Christian Guenter (Freiburg), Thilo Kehrer (West Ham United/ENG), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Antonio Ruediger (Real Madrid/ESP), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Niklas Süle (Borussia Dortmund)
Midfield and forward: Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund), Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Niclas Fuellkrug (Werder Bremen), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Mario Goetze (Eintracht Frankfurt), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City/ENG), Kai Havertz (Chelsea/ENG), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund), Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich)

