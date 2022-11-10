You are here

Ambassadors of UK, France, and US condemn Houthi attack on Yemeni port

Ambassadors of UK, France, and US condemn Houthi attack on Yemeni port
The Houthis launched a drone attack on the southern Qena port in Shabwa on Wednesday. (File/AFP)
Ambassadors of UK, France, and US condemn Houthi attack on Yemeni port

Ambassadors of UK, France, and US condemn Houthi attack on Yemeni port
  • “Attempting to deprive millions of Yemenis from accessing basic goods through economic warfare will only exacerbate the conflict”: Ambassadors
  • Diplomats urged Houthis to cease such attacks immediately
LONDON: The British, French, and American ambassadors to Yemen strongly condemned a Houthi attack targeting an oil tanker in Qena port, Shabwa on Thursday.

Yemen’s foreign ministry said in a statement that the Houthis launched a drone attack on the southern Qena port in Shabwa on Wednesday.

“By launching yet another assault on international shipping and the flow of fundamental necessities, the Houthis have once again demonstrated their abject failure to prioritize the Yemeni people,” Richard Oppenheim, Jean-Marie Safa, and Steven Fagin said.

“Attempting to deprive millions of Yemenis from accessing basic goods through economic warfare will only exacerbate the conflict and humanitarian crisis,” the ambassadors said.

The diplomats urged the Houthis to cease such attacks immediately, respect their obligations under international law, and cooperate fully with UN-led efforts to bring about long term peace and stability in Yemen.

'No progress' in discussions with Iran: UN nuclear watchdog

‘No progress’ in discussions with Iran: UN nuclear watchdog
'No progress' in discussions with Iran: UN nuclear watchdog

‘No progress’ in discussions with Iran: UN nuclear watchdog
  • Senior agency officials will conduct a technical visit to Tehran before the end of November
  • The UN watchdog has been pressing Iran to give answers on the presence of nuclear material at three undeclared sites
VIENNA: The UN nuclear watchdog said Thursday it had seen no progress in discussions with Iran over undeclared nuclear material at three sites, but a new visit to Tehran was planned this month.
“The director general (Rafael Grossi) is seriously concerned that there has still been no progress in clarifying and resolving the outstanding safeguards issues,” the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a report seen by AFP.
Senior agency officials will conduct a technical visit to Tehran before the end of November, the report added.
“The agency has reiterated that at this meeting, it expects to start receiving from Iran technically credible explanations on these issues, including access to locations and material, as well as taking the samples as appropriate,” it added.
The director general “reiterates that these issues... need to be resolved for the agency to be in a position to provide assurance that Iran’s nuclear program is exclusively peaceful,” it added.
The UN watchdog has been pressing Iran to give answers on the presence of nuclear material at three undeclared sites, a key sticking point that led to a resolution criticizing Iran being passed at a June meeting of the IAEA’s board of governors.
In a separate report seen by AFP, the IAEA said Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium stood at 3,673.7 kilogrammes as of October 22, a decrease of 267.2 kilogrammes from the last quarterly report.
Iran has been enriching uranium well over the limits laid down in a landmark 2015 deal with world powers, which started to unravel when the United States withdrew from it in 2018.
On-off talks between Tehran and world powers have been underway since April last year to revive the deal, which gave Iran much-needed sanctions relief in return for curbs on its atomic program.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken late last month reiterated that he saw little scope to restore the deal, pointing to the clerical leadership’s conditions, as major protests roil the country.

Middle East Airlines plane hit by stray bullet while landing in Beirut, no injuries

Middle East Airlines plane hit by stray bullet while landing in Beirut, no injuries
Middle East Airlines plane hit by stray bullet while landing in Beirut, no injuries

Middle East Airlines plane hit by stray bullet while landing in Beirut, no injuries
  • Hout said 7 to 8 stationary planes are hit by stray bullets shot from areas neighboring Beirut airport each year
  • Thursday’s incident was the first time this had occurred while a plane was moving
BEIRUT: A Middle East Airlines (MEA) passenger plane bound from Jordan to Beirut was hit by a stray bullet while landing in Beirut on Thursday, with no injuries reported, MEA Chairman Mohamad El-Hout said.
Hout told Reuters that seven to eight stationary planes are hit by stray bullets shot from areas neighboring Beirut airport each year, but Thursday’s incident was the first time this had occurred while a plane was moving.
Celebratory gunfire is a common occurrence in Lebanon, where gun ownership is widespread and weapons are fired to mark speeches by politicians and the release of official exam results, among other events.
“These practices of shooting in the air in Lebanon must be stopped ... it is a source of danger to air traffic and the airport,” Hout said.
Lebanese lawmaker Paula Yacoubian was on the flight and shared images on her Twitter page appearing to show a hole in the fuselage of the plane.
She said she was sitting in seat 2F when the incident occurred “right above my head.”

Iran supplied weapons to Russia following February Ukraine invasion: Guardian

Iran supplied weapons to Russia following February Ukraine invasion: Guardian
Iran supplied weapons to Russia following February Ukraine invasion: Guardian

Iran supplied weapons to Russia following February Ukraine invasion: Guardian
  • Tehran-built drones used to wipe out 30% of country’s energy infrastructure, Zelensky says
  • Military expert Rob Lee: The Russians are using loitering munitions more effectively — some Iranian — and if they get the surface-to-air missile from Iran, that could be significant
LONDON: Iranian-made drones were supplied to Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in February, with further shipments of weapons expected in the future, The Guardian reported.

Ukraine’s military provided evidence to the newspaper that Tehran had supplied the weapons to its ally following the invasion, giving Russian forces the capability to destroy vital infrastructure despite suffering severe equipment losses.

Western officials told CNN that Iran had sent a total of 450 drones to Russia and would send another 1,000 units of weaponry, including ballistic missiles.

The discovery of the origins and manufacture dates of the drones came after Ukrainian military intelligence dismantled captured models, including a Mohajer-6 spy drone, which was reportedly constructed in Iran following the February invasion, a Ukrainian military source said.

“We think that Russian specialists were involved but that’s just a theory,” the source added.

“Either the Iranians went (to Russia) or they have Russian specialists working there.”

Foreign Policy Research Institute military expert Rob Lee said: “The Russians are using loitering munitions more effectively — recently some Iranian, some Russian — and if they get the surface-to-air missile from Iran, that could be significant, too.

“A lot of this comes down to trying to predict the level of external support for Ukraine and for Russia and that’s difficult.”

Iranian weapons have been used by Russia since October to neutralize more than 30 percent of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned.

In October, Iran denied rumors that it was supplying Russia with weapons, but later admitted that it had supplied a small quantity of drones, but had done so before the invasion.

Lebanon fails to elect president for the 5th time

Lebanon fails to elect president for the 5th time
Lebanon fails to elect president for the 5th time

Lebanon fails to elect president for the 5th time
  • Lebanon has been without a fully functioning government since May
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s parliament failed to elect a president for the 5th time on Thursday, bringing the country closer to institutional deadlock amid a deep financial crisis.

President Michel Aoun’s term ended on Oct. 31, leaving behind a political vacuum and divisions among political blocs over the makeup of a new cabinet.

Lebanon has been without a fully functioning government since May. The government was already operating in a caretaker capacity as the country is sinking deeper into a three-year-old financial meltdown.

Iran says it has developed hypersonic missile

Iran says it has developed hypersonic missile
Iran says it has developed hypersonic missile

Iran says it has developed hypersonic missile
  • Hypersonic missiles, like traditional ballistic missiles which can deliver nuclear weapons, can fly more than five times the speed of sound
  • The head of IAEA Rafael Grossi expressed concerns about the announcement
TEHRAN: An Iranian Revolutionary Guards general claimed Thursday that the Islamic republic has developed a hypersonic missile capable of penetrating all defense systems, raising concerns from the UN nuclear watchdog.
Hypersonic missiles, like traditional ballistic missiles which can deliver nuclear weapons, can fly more than five times the speed of sound.
“This hypersonic ballistic missile was developed to counter air defense shields,” General Amirali Hajjizadeh, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps aerospace unit said, quoted by Iran’s Fars news agency.
“It will be able to breach all the systems of anti-missile defense,” said the general, adding that he believed it would take decades before a system capable of intercepting it is developed.
“This missile, which targets enemy anti-missile systems, represents a great generational leap in the field of missiles.”
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi expressed concerns about the announcement.
“We see that all these announcements increase the attention, increase the concerns, increase the public attention to the Iranian nuclear program,” Grossi told AFP on the sidelines of the COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.
But he added that he does not see this as “having any influence” on negotiations over the Islamic republic’s nuclear program.
The announcement comes after Iran admitted on Saturday that it had sent drones to Russia, but said it had done so before the Ukraine war.
The Washington Post reported on October 16 that Iran was preparing to ship missiles to Russia, but Tehran rejected the report as “completely false.”
It also comes at a time of protests that have rocked Iran since the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest for allegedly flouting the Islamic republic’s dress code for women.
Unlike ballistic missiles, hypersonic missiles fly on a trajectory low in the atmosphere, potentially reaching targets more quickly.
North Korea’s test of a hypersonic missile last year sparked concerns about the race to acquire the technology, which is currently led by Russia, followed by China and the United States.
Both Iran and Russia are targeted by stringent sanctions — Iran after the US unilaterally pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal, and Russia since it invaded Ukraine in February.
The two countries have responded to the sanctions by boosting cooperation in key areas to help prop up their economies.
Iran on Wednesday hosted Russia’s security chief Nikolai Patrushev for talks on subjects that the Russian side said included “the fight against terrorism and extremism” as well as measures to counter Western interference.
A hypersonic missile is manoeuvrable, making it harder to track and defend against.
While countries like the United States have developed systems designed to defend against cruise and ballistic missiles, the ability to track and take down a hypersonic missile remains a question.
Thursday’s announcement comes against a backdrop of stalled talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.
The deal reached with six major powers — Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the US — gave Iran relief from sanctions in return for guarantees it could not develop an atomic weapon.
Iran has always denied wanting a nuclear arsenal.
The deal collapsed after the US’s unilateral withdrawal in 2018 under then president Donald Trump.
Iran’s claim to have developed a hypersonic missile also follows its announcement on November 5 of the successful test flight of a rocket capable of propelling satellites into space.
The United States has repeatedly voiced concern that such launches could boost Iran’s ballistic missile technology, extending to the potential delivery of nuclear warheads.
In March, the US government imposed sanctions on Iran’s missile-related activities.
Iran on Wednesday warned its neighbors including Saudi Arabia that it would retaliate against moves to destabilize it amid the protests sparked by Amini’s death.
“I would like to say to Saudi Arabia that our destiny and that of other countries in the region are linked to each other,” Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib said.
“Iran has so far adopted strategic patience but it cannot guarantee that it will maintain this strategic patience if hostilities against it continue.
“If the Islamic republic decides to punish these countries, their glass palaces will collapse and they will no longer enjoy stability,” said Khatib.
The minister has also warned Britain it would “pay” for harboring hostile Persian-language media reporting on the Amini protests.

