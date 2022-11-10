Ambassadors of UK, France, and US condemn Houthi attack on Yemeni port

LONDON: The British, French, and American ambassadors to Yemen strongly condemned a Houthi attack targeting an oil tanker in Qena port, Shabwa on Thursday.
Yemen’s foreign ministry said in a statement that the Houthis launched a drone attack on the southern Qena port in Shabwa on Wednesday.
“By launching yet another assault on international shipping and the flow of fundamental necessities, the Houthis have once again demonstrated their abject failure to prioritize the Yemeni people,” Richard Oppenheim, Jean-Marie Safa, and Steven Fagin said.
“Attempting to deprive millions of Yemenis from accessing basic goods through economic warfare will only exacerbate the conflict and humanitarian crisis,” the ambassadors said.
The diplomats urged the Houthis to cease such attacks immediately, respect their obligations under international law, and cooperate fully with UN-led efforts to bring about long term peace and stability in Yemen.