World Cup 2022

Former FIFA head Blatter says Iran should be barred from World Cup
The protests in Iran pose one of the boldest challenges to Iran’s clerical rulers since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Reuters

  • The protests in Iran pose one of the boldest challenges to Iran’s clerical rulers since the 1979 Islamic Revolution
Reuters

ZURICH: Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter thinks Iran should be barred from the World Cup amid widespread protests in the Islamic Republic sparked by the death of a woman in the custody of morality police, a Swiss paper quoted him on Friday as saying.
“Iran should be excluded from the World Cup,” the Blick tabloid reported, saying Blatter at a talk at its publisher’s headquarters had demanded harsh consequences and that he would have removed Iran from competition had he still been in charge.
The protests in Iran pose one of the boldest challenges to Iran’s clerical rulers since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Iran has accused foreign enemies of fomenting unrest raging since the death of Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in September after her arrest for allegedly flouting Iran’s strict dress code imposed on women.
The Blick paper cited Blatter as saying it was incomprehensible that FIFA head Gianni Infantino had not taken a clear position on Iran.
Blatter, 86, had made waves this week by saying it had been a mistake to award Qatar the hosting rights to the World Cup, which begins on Nov. 20.

Topics: World Cup 2022 football FIFA World Cup 2022 FIFA World Cup

Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

Ansu Fati makes Spain World Cup squad, Sergio Ramos excluded

Ansu Fati makes Spain World Cup squad, Sergio Ramos excluded
  • Sergio Ramos is Spain’s record appearance-maker on 180 games for the national team
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP
LAS ROZAS DE MADRID, Spain: Luis Enrique called up Barcelona forward Ansu Fati for the 2022 World Cup as he announced his squad on Friday.
The 20-year-old Barcelona forward was not used in September’s Nations League clashes and has not been at his best for his club this season.
Fati has four caps for his country and one goal, and has spent the best part of the last two seasons on the sidelines because of repeated knee injuries.
Luis Enrique included him in a list of 26 players for the tournament in Qatar, which did not include veteran Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos, despite speculation he could return.
Ramos, who is Spain’s record appearance-maker on 180 games for the national team, has found fitness and form with his club this season.
Luis Enrique, who only brought 24 players to Euro 2020 out of a possible 26, has elected to select his full complement this time around.
As well as veteran players like Barcelona duo Sergio Busquets, who was in Spain’s World Cup winning squad in 2010, and Jordi Alba, the coach opted for younger, relatively untested options.
Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams and Valencia defender Hugo Guillamon were selected, along with Villarreal winger Yeremy Pino.
Luis Enrique has been criticized in the past for not calling up Real Madrid players, but Los Blancos pair Dani Carvajal and Marco Asensio were included.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), Robert Sanchez (Brighton/ENG), David Raya (Brentford/ENG)
Defenders: Jose Gaya (Valencia), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Eric Garcia (Barcelona), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City/ENG), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Hugo Guillamon (Valencia), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea/ENG), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)
Midfielders: Rodri (Manchester City/ENG), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Gavi (Barcelona), Pedri Gonzalez (Barcelona), Carlos Soler (Paris SG/FRA)
Forwards: Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig/GER), Pablo Sarabia (Paris SG/FRA), Alvaro Morata (Juventus/ITA), Ansu Fati (Barcelona), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Yeremy Pino (Villarreal)

“It was a successful training camp,” said Yasser Al-Misehal, the head of the Saudi Arabia Football Federation on Thursday as the national team returned to Riyadh for a well-earned breather before plunging back into preparation for the World Cup.

Just how successful they will be remains to be seen when the tournament has been and gone. If the Green Falcons put on a good show in a tough group containing Argentina, Poland and Mexico, then all will point to the last few weeks in Abu Dhabi as a valuable part of the preparation for a sixth World Cup and an attempt to get into the knockout stage for the second time.

On the face of it, however, it did go well. At the basic level, there were no scandals or controversies that can happen when players get together before the World Cup, such as Roy Keane walking out of Ireland’s pre-2002 training camp. It was all nicely low-key. In the three weeks spent in the UAE, Saudi Arabia played five games against international opposition that provided, perhaps, a small European taste of Poland and Central American experiences that may help with Mexico. It started with a 1-0 draw with North Macedonia, then there was a 1-1 draw against Albania and a goalless stalemate with Honduras. It came to a close with a 1-0 victory over Iceland and a 1-1 tie with Panama on Thursday.

So, no defeats and, indeed, with the goalless draws against Ecuador and the US in September, that unbeaten run has stretched to seven games. The opposition may not have always been at full strength as most leagues around the world are still playing, but conceding just two goals in the five games, just two in the last seven in fact, demonstrates the fact that coach Herve Renard has been working hard to make his team harder to beat.

In the middle of defense, Hassan Tambakti staked his claim for a starting spot while Ali Al-Bulaihi’s powerful presence made a difference. Abdulelah Al-Amri also did his chances of trying to stop Lionel Messi in the opening game no harm at all either. Who starts in defense remains to be seen, but there is no doubt that Mohammed Al-Owais is going to be the No. 1 goalkeeper.

Full-back options are looking better now than just a month ago. Sultan Al-Ghannam has returned from injury to play the second half against Panama and Yasser Al-Shahrani also looks to be back to fitness. Saud Abdulhamid did his chances no harm at all with some energetic defensive work and a fine goal against Iceland.

There is good news also in midfield with Abdulelah Al-Malki coming back from his ACL injury sustained against Japan in February. The Al-Hilal defensive midfielder looks set to be an important part of the team in the coming games. Despite his domestic ban, Mohamed Kanno still has the physicality and dynamism that keeps him going until the end. Also encouragingly, Salem Al-Dawsari, the team’s creative star, is another who has used the training camp to get back into shape following his appendix operation, and he will be crucial in Qatar.

Worries remain, however. Captain Salman Al-Faraj has been in and out of action with various knocks and was last seen leaving the pitch before half-time against Iceland with a shoulder injury. It doesn’t look too serious, and he could play against Croatia on Wednesday, but Renard must be concerned as to whether the classy midfielder can manage three games in just over a week. Al-Faraj keeps things simple and makes the team tick, and everyone will feel better if he lines up against Argentina.

And then there is the striking situation. While defensively, Saudi Arabia have looked sound, they still lack a cutting edge upfront. There were four scored in 450 minutes of football in Abu Dhabi, which means four scored from the last nine. Incredibly, the last time the three-time Asian champions scored more than once came in that thrilling 3-2 win over China in World Cup qualification, back in Oct. 2021. That was 18 games ago. No wonder then that there is a focus on keeping things tight at the back.

Saleh Al-Shehri initially provided hope. The Al-Hilal man was another coming back from a long-term absence and returned to score against North Macedonia in the opening game. Al-Shehri has since picked up a hamstring injury and while Renard said that he is now running without issues and should be fit to take on Argentina, there can be no certainty when it comes to those kinds of problems. Firas Al-Buraikan is a hard-working presence, but there is still a feeling that he may be best coming off the bench in the second half.

“We are ready for the World Cup, in part, as we have not yet reached full readiness,” said Renard. “We must preserve what we have achieved in the past weeks, and we must be more effective inside the penalty area.”

Compared to the other 31 teams, however, Saudi Arabia have had lots of game time over the last few weeks. There is still one left, the final friendly with Croatia in Riyadh when the country gets to say goodbye to the stars and wish them well. It will end one of the most extensive preparation periods in World Cup history, and Renard can’t complain about the support he has been given. Now it just remains to be seen how much of a difference it makes.

Topics: World Cup 2022 football Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup 2022 FIFA World Cup

Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off with over $800,000 prize money on offer

Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off with over $800,000 prize money on offer
Updated 11 November 2022
Arab News

Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off with over $800,000 prize money on offer

Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off with over $800,000 prize money on offer
  • 14th edition at Zayed Sports City begins Friday with contests for children and athletes with disabilities
Updated 11 November 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Over $800,000 in cash prizes will be awarded to the winners at the 14th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship which gets underway at Zayed Sports City on Friday, the organizers have revealed.

The championship is being held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, president of the UAE, and will feature competitions from Nov. 11 to 19 in a range of belt, age and weight categories. The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has organized the event.

The opening day will see the contests for children and the Para Jiu-Jitsu athletes. The weigh-ins took place on Thursday. There are 11 mats set up to allow for many athletes to compete simultaneously.

Abdel Moneim Al-Hashemi, chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, president of the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union, and senior vice president of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, praised the UAE’s leadership for supporting the sport.

“The patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, president of the UAE, for the championship, is a badge of honor for the athletes in the UAE and the rest of the world. The impressive performance of our athletes at world forums is a result of the support they received from His Highness,” he said.

Al-Hashemi welcomed the world’s professional grapplers to their “favorite competition.”

Fahad Ali Al-Shamsi, general secretary of the UAEJJF, said the prize money demonstrates the UAE’s dedication to promoting the sport and helps to encourage athletes “to keep working hard to advance their skills.”

Among the world champions who have arrived in Abu Dhabi is Mario “Cowboy” Edson, a 4th-degree black belt from Brazil, who is participating in the Master 3 (69 kg) and Adult (69 kg) divisions.

“Abu Dhabi has continuously hosted the best jiu-jitsu competitions. This is my sixth time competing in the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. Every athlete wants to win in Abu Dhabi, so we have been practicing for months to win the title,” he said.

The schedule for this month is: Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Festival Nov. 11-12; Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championship Nov. 13-14; Abu Dhabi World Masters Jiu-Jitsu Championship Nov. 15-16; Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship Nov. 17-19.

The Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Awards will be held on Nov. 19.

Topics: Jiu-Jitsu Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Al-Rajhi, Abu Aisheh and Al-Khulaifi grab opening qualifying stage wins at Saudi Baja 2022 in Hail

Al-Rajhi, Abu Aisheh and Al-Khulaifi grab opening qualifying stage wins at Saudi Baja 2022 in Hail
Updated 11 November 2022
Arab News

Al-Rajhi, Abu Aisheh and Al-Khulaifi grab opening qualifying stage wins at Saudi Baja 2022 in Hail

Al-Rajhi, Abu Aisheh and Al-Khulaifi grab opening qualifying stage wins at Saudi Baja 2022 in Hail
  • Car, motorbike and quad competitors set for 229km stage on Friday
Updated 11 November 2022
Arab News

HAIL: Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi, Jordan’s Abdullah Abu Aisheh and Saudi Arabia’s Abdulmajeed Al-Khulaifi topped the car, motorcycle and quad categories after a shortened 3.91-kilometer qualifying stage at the start of the three-day Saudi Baja 2022 in Hail on Thursday.

Al-Rajhi and his German co-driver Dirk von Zitzewitz stopped the clock in 3 minutes, 9.9 seconds to win the day’s stage by 8.8 seconds in their Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux.

Brazilian driver Cristiano de Sousa Batista and his Portuguese co-driver Fausto Mota came home in second and first in T4, and Al-Rajhi’s Czech title rival Miroslav Zapletal and his Slovakian co-driver Marek Sykora were third. Fourth-placed Fernando Alvarez and Xavier Panseri topped the T3 standings.

Young Jordanian rider Abdullah Abu Aishah topped the times on two wheels with a run of 3:33.0 on his KTM Factory Rally 450. Great Britain’s Alex McInnes and Makis Rees-Stavros were second and third.

Local Yamaha Raptor rider Abdulmajeed Al-Khulaifi beat Abdulaziz Ahli by nine seconds to win the quad stage. He was also faster than the leading motorcyclist in the FIM category.

After the ceremonial start at the Al-Maghawah National Park, competitors tackled a qualifying stage that was reduced from 18 km to just 3.91 km in length. Nineteen FIA cars, 31 motorcycles, four quads and 25 vehicles running in the Saudi National Baja were permitted to start.

Majed Al-Thunayyan and Yahya Ali Abdu were disqualified from the FIA event on the grounds that their cars failed stringent technical specifications. Maha Al-Hameli and Annie Seel also dropped out of the FIA event and moved their Team Black Horse Can-Am into the National Baja.

The seventh round of both the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas and the FIM Bajas World Cup, round three of the FIA Middle East Cup for Cross-Country Bajas, and the third event in the Saudi Toyota Rally Championship, is being organized by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation in conjunction with the Ministry of Sport, and in partnership with Abdul Latif Jameel Motors.

On Friday, competitors will tackle a slightly revised stage of 229.52 km to the west and northwest of Hail, which will be split into two sections of 101.52 km and 128 km by a neutralization link.

The day’s selective section is named after the neighboring city of Jubbah that is situated 90 km northwest of Hail on the old caravan road between Najd and the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

The start of the Saudi Baja. (Supplied)

Saudi Baja 2022-Hail (positions after qualifying stage):

FIA

  1. Yazeed Al-Rajhi (Saudi Arabia)/Dirk von Zitzewitz (Germany) Toyota Hilux Overdrive: 3:09.9
  2. Cristiano de Sousa Batista (Brazil)/Fauto Mota (Portugal) Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR (T4): 3:18.7
  3. Miroslav Zapletal (Czech Republic)/Marek Sykora (Slovakia) Ford F150 Evo: 3:20.5
  4. Fernando Alvarez (Spain)/Xavier Panseri (France) Can-Am Maverick X3 (T3): 3:21.3
  5. Saleh Al-Saif (Saudi Arabia)/Tariq Al-Rammah (Saudi Arabia) Can-Am Maverick X3 (T3): 3:21.5
  6. Egidijus Valeisa (Lithuania)/ Mindaugas Varza (Lithuania) Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo (T4): 3:26.5
  7. Aliyyah Koloc (UAE)/Stephane Duple (France) Buggyra Can-Am DV21 3:31.4
  8. Hamed Al-Harbi (Saudi Arabia)/Dmytro Tsyro (Ukraine) Can-Am Maverick X3 (T3): 3:34.0
  9. Kees Koolen (Netherlands)/Paolo Ceci (Italy) Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo (T4): 3:34.1
  10. Meshari Al-Thefiri (Kuwait)/Oriol Vidal (Spain) Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR (T4): 3:34.2

T1 unless stated

FIM Bikes

  1. Abdullah Abu Aishah (Jordan) KTM 450 Factory Rally: 3:33.0
  2. Alex McInnes (Great Britain) Husqvarna FE 450: 3:37.7
  3. Makis Rees-Stavros (Great Britain) KTM EXC F 450: 3:47.0
  4. Mohammed Al-Balooshi (UAE) TM 450: 3:52.6
  5. Salman Mohamed Farhan (Bahrain) Husqvarna FE 450: 3:59.6
  6. Martin Chalmers (Qatar) Honda CRF 450: 4:01.4
  7. Abdullah Al-Shatti (Kuwait) Kawasaki KC 450: 4:09.1
  8. Ehab Ak-Hakeem (Saudi Arabia) Yamaha WR 450F: 4:15.7
  9. Margot Llobera (Spain) KTM EXC 450: 4:21.1
  10. Othman Al-Ghfeli (Saudi Arabia) Honda CRF 450: 4:21.8

FIM Quads

  1. Abdulmajeed Al-Khulaifi (Saudi Arabia) Yamaha Raptor 700: 3:32.7
  2. Abdulaziz Ahli (Saudi Arabia) Yamaha YFZ 450R: 3:41.2
  3. Hani Al-Noumesi (Saudi Arabia) Yamaha Raptor 700: 4:11.4
  4. Haitham Al-Tuwaijri (Saudi Arabia) Yamaha Raptor 700: 5:01.7
Topics: Saudi Baja 2022 Hail Motorsport

Uruguay name Suarez and Cavani for last World Cup campaign

Uruguay name Suarez and Cavani for last World Cup campaign
Updated 11 November 2022
AP

Uruguay name Suarez and Cavani for last World Cup campaign

Uruguay name Suarez and Cavani for last World Cup campaign
  • Uruguay are in Group H with Portugal, South Korea and Ghana
Updated 11 November 2022
AP

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay: Strikers Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani and other veteran Uruguay players will be at the World Cup in Qatar after coach Diego Alonso included them in his squad named Thursday.

Suarez and Cavani, both 35, are expected to play in their fourth and last World Cup. Three other veteran members of the squad were also named — goalkeeper Fernando Muslera and defenders Diego Godín and Martín Caceres.

Uruguay are in Group H with Portugal, South Korea and Ghana. The team’s first match in Qatar will be against South Korea on Nov. 24.

Alonso included Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo in his squad even though the player is still recovering from right thigh surgery.

Uruguay:

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Sergio Rochet (Nacional), Sebastián Sosa, (Independiente).

Defenders: Diego Godín (Velez Sarsfield), José María Giménez (Atletico Madrid), Sebastián Coates (Sporting Lisbon), Martín Cáceres (Los Ángeles Galaxy), Ronald Araujo (Barcelona), Matías Viña (Roma), Mathías Olivera (Napoli), Guillermo Varela (Flamengo), José Luis Rodríguez (Nacional).

Midfielders: Matías Vecino (Lazio), Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Lucas Torreira (Galatasaray), Manuel Ugarte (Sporting Lisbon), Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United), Nicolás De la Cruz (River Plate), Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo), Agustín Canobbio (Athletico Paranaense) and Facundo Torres (Orlando City).

Forwards: Darwin Núñez (Liverpool), Luis Suárez (Nacional), Edinson Cavani (Valencia), Maximiliano Gómez (Trabzonspor).
 

Topics: Uruguay Luis suarez Edinson Cavani World Cup 2022

