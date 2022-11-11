You are here

Al-Rajhi, Abu Aisheh and Al-Khulaifi grab opening qualifying stage wins at Saudi Baja 2022 in Hail

Al-Rajhi, Abu Aisheh and Al-Khulaifi grab opening qualifying stage wins at Saudi Baja 2022 in Hail
Yazeed Al-Rajhi at the Saudi Baja. (Supplied)
HAIL: Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi, Jordan’s Abdullah Abu Aisheh and Saudi Arabia’s Abdulmajeed Al-Khulaifi topped the car, motorcycle and quad categories after a shortened 3.91-kilometer qualifying stage at the start of the three-day Saudi Baja 2022 in Hail on Thursday.

Al-Rajhi and his German co-driver Dirk von Zitzewitz stopped the clock in 3 minutes, 9.9 seconds to win the day’s stage by 8.8 seconds in their Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux.

Brazilian driver Cristiano de Sousa Batista and his Portuguese co-driver Fausto Mota came home in second and first in T4, and Al-Rajhi’s Czech title rival Miroslav Zapletal and his Slovakian co-driver Marek Sykora were third. Fourth-placed Fernando Alvarez and Xavier Panseri topped the T3 standings.

Young Jordanian rider Abdullah Abu Aishah topped the times on two wheels with a run of 3:33.0 on his KTM Factory Rally 450. Great Britain’s Alex McInnes and Makis Rees-Stavros were second and third.

Local Yamaha Raptor rider Abdulmajeed Al-Khulaifi beat Abdulaziz Ahli by nine seconds to win the quad stage. He was also faster than the leading motorcyclist in the FIM category.

After the ceremonial start at the Al-Maghawah National Park, competitors tackled a qualifying stage that was reduced from 18 km to just 3.91 km in length. Nineteen FIA cars, 31 motorcycles, four quads and 25 vehicles running in the Saudi National Baja were permitted to start.

Majed Al-Thunayyan and Yahya Ali Abdu were disqualified from the FIA event on the grounds that their cars failed stringent technical specifications. Maha Al-Hameli and Annie Seel also dropped out of the FIA event and moved their Team Black Horse Can-Am into the National Baja.

The seventh round of both the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas and the FIM Bajas World Cup, round three of the FIA Middle East Cup for Cross-Country Bajas, and the third event in the Saudi Toyota Rally Championship, is being organized by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation in conjunction with the Ministry of Sport, and in partnership with Abdul Latif Jameel Motors.

On Friday, competitors will tackle a slightly revised stage of 229.52 km to the west and northwest of Hail, which will be split into two sections of 101.52 km and 128 km by a neutralization link.

The day’s selective section is named after the neighboring city of Jubbah that is situated 90 km northwest of Hail on the old caravan road between Najd and the eastern Mediterranean Sea.




The start of the Saudi Baja. (Supplied)

Saudi Baja 2022-Hail (positions after qualifying stage):

FIA

  1. Yazeed Al-Rajhi (Saudi Arabia)/Dirk von Zitzewitz (Germany) Toyota Hilux Overdrive: 3:09.9
  2. Cristiano de Sousa Batista (Brazil)/Fauto Mota (Portugal) Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR (T4): 3:18.7
  3. Miroslav Zapletal (Czech Republic)/Marek Sykora (Slovakia) Ford F150 Evo: 3:20.5
  4. Fernando Alvarez (Spain)/Xavier Panseri (France) Can-Am Maverick X3 (T3): 3:21.3
  5. Saleh Al-Saif (Saudi Arabia)/Tariq Al-Rammah (Saudi Arabia) Can-Am Maverick X3 (T3): 3:21.5
  6. Egidijus Valeisa (Lithuania)/ Mindaugas Varza (Lithuania) Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo (T4): 3:26.5
  7. Aliyyah Koloc (UAE)/Stephane Duple (France) Buggyra Can-Am DV21 3:31.4
  8. Hamed Al-Harbi (Saudi Arabia)/Dmytro Tsyro (Ukraine) Can-Am Maverick X3 (T3): 3:34.0
  9. Kees Koolen (Netherlands)/Paolo Ceci (Italy) Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo (T4): 3:34.1
  10. Meshari Al-Thefiri (Kuwait)/Oriol Vidal (Spain) Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR (T4): 3:34.2

T1 unless stated

FIM Bikes

  1. Abdullah Abu Aishah (Jordan) KTM 450 Factory Rally: 3:33.0
  2. Alex McInnes (Great Britain) Husqvarna FE 450: 3:37.7
  3. Makis Rees-Stavros (Great Britain) KTM EXC F 450: 3:47.0
  4. Mohammed Al-Balooshi (UAE) TM 450: 3:52.6
  5. Salman Mohamed Farhan (Bahrain) Husqvarna FE 450: 3:59.6
  6. Martin Chalmers (Qatar) Honda CRF 450: 4:01.4
  7. Abdullah Al-Shatti (Kuwait) Kawasaki KC 450: 4:09.1
  8. Ehab Ak-Hakeem (Saudi Arabia) Yamaha WR 450F: 4:15.7
  9. Margot Llobera (Spain) KTM EXC 450: 4:21.1
  10. Othman Al-Ghfeli (Saudi Arabia) Honda CRF 450: 4:21.8

FIM Quads

  1. Abdulmajeed Al-Khulaifi (Saudi Arabia) Yamaha Raptor 700: 3:32.7
  2. Abdulaziz Ahli (Saudi Arabia) Yamaha YFZ 450R: 3:41.2
  3. Hani Al-Noumesi (Saudi Arabia) Yamaha Raptor 700: 4:11.4
  4. Haitham Al-Tuwaijri (Saudi Arabia) Yamaha Raptor 700: 5:01.7
Anticipation builds ahead of Saudi Baja 2022 at Hail

Anticipation builds ahead of Saudi Baja 2022 at Hail
Updated 09 November 2022
Arab News

Anticipation builds ahead of Saudi Baja 2022 at Hail

Anticipation builds ahead of Saudi Baja 2022 at Hail
  • Riyadh driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi heads the FIA car field and faces a desert duel with Czech rival Miroslav Zapletal for the FIA World Cup Drivers’ Championship
  • The Saudi Baja provides motorcycle and quad riders with the last opportunity to score FIA Baja World Cup points and qualify for the final to be held in Dubai
Updated 09 November 2022
Arab News

HAIL; Saudi Arabia: Anticipation is building ahead of Saudi Baja 2022 Hail as the three-day event gets underway with a ceremonial start and a 18km desert Qualifying Stage on Thursday afternoon.

The seventh round of both the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas and the FIM Bajas World Cup, round three of the FIA Middle East Cup for Cross-Country Bajas and the third event in the Saudi Toyota Rally Championship is being organized by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF), in conjunction with the Ministry of Sport and in partnership with Abdul Latif Jameel (ALJ) Motors.

Riyadh driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi heads the FIA car field and faces a desert duel with Czech rival Miroslav Zapletal for the FIA World Cup Drivers’ Championship. The Toyota Hilux and Ford F-150 Evo drivers are separated by just one point in the standings heading into the Hail showdown. Al-Rajhi also holds the advantage at the halfway point of the Saudi Toyota Rally Championship.

The Czech’s Slovakian co-driver Marek Sykora is a firm favorite to win the FIA Co-drivers’ title in the absence of Michael Orr. The Ulsterman is still recuperating from an injury sustained in Poland and has been replaced in recent weeks alongside Al-Rajhi by German co-driver Dirk von Zitzewitz.

Brazilian Cristiano de Sousa Batista, Dutchman Kees Koolen and Spaniard Fernando Alvarez are locked in a three-way tie for third place in the Drivers’ Championship. They trail Al-Rajhi by 30 points and are also fighting for the FIA T4 and T3 titles in their respective South Racing Can-Ams.

Alvarez holds a 45-point lead over Saudi team-mate Dania Akeel in the T3 drivers’ rankings, while De Sousa Batista trails Kuwait’s Meshari Al-Thefiri by 18 points in the T4 tussle. Saudi driver Saeed Al-Mouri and Spaniard Eduard Pons ae also registered for T4 points in the FIA World Cup at the Saudi Baja in their Can-Ams.

Alvarez and Akeel face T3 competition from Qatar’s Mohammed Al-Attiyah, Saudi female driver Mashael Al-Obaidan and the experienced Saleh Al-Saif in their Can-Ams.

The outcome of the FIA Middle East Cup for Cross-Country Bajas is wide open. In the absence of two of his main rivals, Saudi driver Hamad Al-Harbi has the chance to snatch the overall championship lead and move ahead of both Aliyyah Koloc and her sister Yasmeen in the T3 rankings.

Italian driver Camelia Liparoti will lock horns with Lithuania’s Egidijus Valeiša and Saudi female racer Maha Al-Hamali for Middle East Cup points in T4. Liparoti currently holds third place in the points’ standings.

The Saudi Baja provides motorcycle and quad riders with the last opportunity to score FIA Baja World Cup points and qualify for the final to be held at the last round in Dubai at the start of December.

Emirati Mohammed Al-Balooshi currently tops the rankings with Portugal’s Fabio Magalhães on 45 points and knows that a win in Hail will give him a maximum 50-point score to take to the final.

Riders hoping to improve their position before Dubai include young Jordanian Abdullah Abu Aishah, Kuwait’s Abdullah Al-Shatti, Qatar-based Australian Martin Chalmers, Spaniard Margot Llobera, Briton Makis Rees-Stavros and Saudi riders, Mishal Al-Ghuneim and Abdulhalim Al-Mogheera.

Abdulmajeed Al-Khulaifi has already amassed the maximum 50 points for two wins in the quad category but the Saudi will be hoping to secure the top step of the podium once again on his Yamaha Raptor 700. Amongst his rivals in the FIM Bajas World Cup quad category are third-placed Hani Al-Noumesi and Faisal Al-Suwayh.

Leading riders in the over-450cc category include Austrian Simon Francis, the UAE’s Hamdan Al-Ali, Great Britain’s Steven Holt and the Qatari trio of Sheikh Mohammed Al-Thani, Mohammed Al-Kaabi and Yaghoob Azadi. They do not score points in the FIM series.

There is also a Saudi National Baja running behind the main FIA and FIM events and that has attracted a provisional 33-car field before final scrutineering and administration checks.

Tomorrow (Thursday), riders and drivers will cross the ceremonial start podium in Hail before tackling a challenging 18km Qualifying Stage that will determine the start order for the respective car, motorcycle and quad Bajas on Friday morning.

Formula E to make South Africa debut in Season 9 of World Championship

Formula E to make South Africa debut in Season 9 of World Championship
Updated 25 October 2022
Arab News

Formula E to make South Africa debut in Season 9 of World Championship

Formula E to make South Africa debut in Season 9 of World Championship
  • FIA World Motor Sport Council ratifies updates to upcoming calendar of ABB FIA Formula E World Championship
  • Cape Town to host round 5, while Berlin expands to double-header race weekend
Updated 25 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is set to race in Cape Town, South Africa for the first time on Feb. 25 following approval at the FIA World Motor Sport Council meeting.

Cape Town joins Hyderabad, India, and Sao Paulo, Brazil, as new cities scheduled to hold races in Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, which opens in Mexico City on Jan. 14 next year.

Alberto Longo, co-founder and chief championship officer of Formula E, said: “We are excited to announce Cape Town as a new destination for our series in Season 9.

“Our local partners are working incredibly hard to bring an ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race to the city and we cannot wait to see the futuristic Gen3 race cars competing against the iconic natural backdrop of Table Mountain.”

In further updates to the provisional Season 9 calendar, Berlin will now host a double-header race weekend on April 22 and 23 while the two races previously announced for Seoul have been removed from the calendar. Locations for rounds 10 and 13 in the 17-race season are being finalised and will be announced at a later date.

“Renovation work at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul, the venue for our first races in South Korea earlier this year, means we cannot return to the same location next season as originally planned and so we are exploring other options in South Korea to replace this venue.

“We are also in active discussions with more world cities and venues to host an event on the other date without a confirmed location,” Longo added.

Season 9 marks the beginning of the Gen3 era in Formula E. The third generation of race car in the championship, the Gen3, is the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car ever built.

