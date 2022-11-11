Michelin Guide awards restaurants in Abu Dhabi at inaugural gala dinner 

ABU DHABI: Three restaurants in Abu Dhabi received a Michelin star at the first gala dinner held in the UAE’s capital on Thursday.
The one Michelin star was awarded to Talea by Antonio Guida, for pleasing diners with its family-style Italian cuisine; Hakkasan, a restaurant celebrating traditional Cantonese flavors; and contemporary Japanese restaurant 99 Sushi Bar.
“The wonderful diversity of the cuisine proposed by these three restaurants perfectly illustrates the curiosity of local gourmets, as well as how Abu Dhabi welcomes international cultures to make them shine at their best level,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide, at the event.
Four establishments received a Bib Gourmand for offering good food at moderate prices: Lebanese Armenian eatery Almayass, Beirut Sur Mer — which offers Lebanese food by the sea — Japanese restaurant Otoro and Mediterranean eatery Tazal’s.
This is the first time restaurants in Abu Dhabi received Michelin awards. A total of 42 restaurants were added to the guide.
“This first Michelin Guide Abu Dhabi selection is the beginning of a long journey for a city with unlimited gastronomic potential,” said Poullennec. “Our inspectors discovered a rich variety of cuisines offered in Abu Dhabi, from creative dishes conceived by some of the world’s most renowned chefs, to traditional cuisines of the region: Middle Eastern, Lebanese and, of course, Emirati.”
Michelin Guide also honored three individuals for their hard work.
Rawad Hamdan and his team at Restaurant Li Beirut received the Service Award.
Poullennec said at the event that the inspectors received a warm welcome when they dined there. The entire team was “professional and genuine in their hospitality,” he said.
The Sommelier Award went to Marlon Nuque from Zuma Restaurant. “A real personality in this buzzy restaurant,” the guide says.
The Young Chef Award went to Luigi Stinga at Talea restaurant, which was awarded the one Michelin star. According to the inspectors: “His eye for detail, impeccable style, generous approach and natural confidence shine through in the family style dishes, which are packed with flavor.”
After the awards ceremony, guests were offered a five-course dinner by award-winning chefs Simon Rogan, Lee Kok Hua, Bjorn Frantzen, Jimmy Ophorst, Cheryl Koh and Francois Leo.
The announcement was made this week at Boucheron’s visionary experience, titled “La Maison,” which was hosted in Riyadh this week to showcase their Carte Blanche Ailleurs High Jewelry collection for the first time in the Middle East.
The collection was first presented during Paris Haute Couture week in July.
The event, in its second edition, celebrated the bridge between Parisian and Middle Eastern cultures.
“The Middle East is a historic and crucial region for Boucheron from a business standpoint, as it still holds tremendous potential,” said Helene Poulit-Duquesne, CEO of Boucheron, in a released statement.
“In Saudi Arabia, as in the rest of the region, we operate at the very top of the market, selling to highly educated and savvy collectors. This is something I am proud of, which is why Boucheron returned to Riyadh to host the second edition of our ‘La Maison’ event,” she added.
Guests included Egyptian actors Passant Shawky and Salma Abu Deif; Lebanese actor Cynthia Samuel Bakri; Palestinian actor Adam Bakri; Palestinian-Canadian influencer Leena Al-Ghouti; Syrian fashion stylist Maya Chantout; Jordanian actor Yara Mustafa; Tunisian model and actor Azza Slimene; Saudi beauty influencer Yara Alnamlah; Iraqi blogger Rania Fawaz; Lebanese-Jordanian actor Andria Tayeh; and Dubai-based filmmaker and producer Jullz Bek.
Cultural strategist and art adviser Myrna Ayad presented a program that included a spin painting workshop and an opening dinner followed by a party.
Survivors of Daesh’s genocide in Iraq come together to create Yazidi Cultural Archives
Updated 11 November 2022
Iain Akerman
DUBAI: Malaeen Luqman Khalaf was in her early teens when Daesh swept into Iraq and unleashed a genocidal campaign against the Yazidis, an ancient ethnic and religious minority living in the country’s north-west. A young girl of just 14, she was among thousands of Yazidi women and adolescent girls who were kidnapped and enslaved. Many of them were systematically raped and subjected to horrific acts of sexual violence. Thousands of men were also murdered and hundreds of thousands of Yazidis were forced to flee their ancestral homelands.
The fate of many of those women and girls remains unknown, but Yazda, a community-led organization that protects and champions religious and ethnic minorities in Iraq, Iraqi Kurdistan and Syria, has kept a database of survivors since 2014. That database currently numbers more than 1,000.
“The experiences of these women are unimaginable. First, they were under siege. Second, their fathers or brothers or husbands or sons were killed. Third, they were taken as hostages and sold and bought by Isis members and tortured physically and sexually,” says Haider Elias, the president of Yazda, using another term for Daesh. “It’s beyond comprehension.”
Now, eight years later, Khalaf is among 16 Yazidi women who have shared their stories of resilience and are using art as a means to support their psychological wellbeing. Working in collaboration with Yazda, the women have created four online exhibitions — collectively known as the Yazidi Cultural Archives — in an attempt to raise awareness of the continued plight of the Yazidis, to conserve their cultural heritage, and to provide psychosocial support. The exhibitions include first-person testimonies, art and photography.
Designed to leverage the psychological benefits of artistic engagement, cultural validation and group support, the archives took a year to create and were launched at the Institut du Monde Arabe in Paris and at Yazda’s headquarters in Duhok, Iraq, on Oct. 26. They will act as “a permanent digital repository of Yazidi culture” and have been published by the United Nations on Google’s Arts and Culture platform.
Now 23 and living in Qadia camp, Khalaf is in her final year of high school and dreams of becoming an artist. Still too traumatized to discuss her experience, she painted because she wanted people to know what her life was like, both in captivity and after. “I drew the reality of when I was in captivity and after I was free, so the two of them kind of combined, which was hard for me because I had to remember all the things in the past,” she says, speaking through an interpreter. “It helped me to not lose hope, to get up and to work on our culture.”
“It’s not a conventional archive,” explains Elias, whose brother was killed during the genocide and whose father was briefly abducted. “It’s an archive that has been made by the survivors themselves, with a little bit of help from Yazda and partners.” Those partners include the Iraq Cultural Health Fund, which was established by Community Jameel and Culturunners in 2021, and the Office of the UN Secretary-General’s Envoy on Technology.
For Elias, the project has three primary benefits. The first is the healing and psychosocial support that art can provide to the 16 women from internally displaced persons (IDP) camps in Qadia, Khanke, Mamrashan, Kabartu, Sharia and Chameshko in Duhok Province. An evaluation of the impact of the archives on the psychological wellbeing of participants will be supported by New York University’s Arts and Health initiative and by the World Health Organization’s Arts and Health program.
The second benefit is cultural preservation in the face of continued displacement, while the third is increased global awareness of the continued suffering of the Yazidis, particularly the survivors.
“What is new in this platform is that there are two levels,” says Nathalie Bondil, head of museum and exhibitions at the IMA. “First of all, the women were able to express what they felt thanks to drawings or paintings. This is the first step of the therapy. But what is also important is that they will be recognized for who they are as women — as women with a name, as individuals. The platform will not only show their drawings but present a portrait of each of them. It will help them to be recognized for who they are — not only to express what they felt or what they endured, but to show who they are to the world.”
At the heart of the project is cultural preservation. Yazidi shrines, temples and other sites of historic importance were destroyed in Sinjar, Bahzani, Bashiqa and elsewhere in northern Iraq. Elias states that around 68 temples were destroyed in Sinjar alone, not only impacting the Yazidis’ tangible heritage but their ability to perform religious rituals and practices. The displacement of hundreds of thousands of people has also created an existential threat to the population’s traditional ways of life. Of the more than half a million Yazidis in Iraq before 2014, 360,000 were displaced by Daesh, with an estimated 200,000 still living in IDP camps. An estimated 2,763 Yazidis are still missing.
“We have a generation of Yazidis who were born in the camps,” says Elias. “We have a generation who do not know what the Yazidi temples are, what the traditional holidays are, what traditional materials we use. A lot of Yazidis are losing this in the camps, especially those who are migrating to Europe. They are assimilating and they forget. Their children are forgetting what the culture of the Yazidis is.”
During the creation of the archive Khalaf focused on painting but was also drawn to filiklor, a musical style in the stan tradition that tells stories of love, history and religion.
“We would visit people and we would ask them to tell us the stories of these songs and why they sang them, because for us the songs are true stories from the past,” she says. “I just wanted to know more about our traditions and customs after I was freed.” Those traditions include tattooing (known as deq), various forms of cuisine, and national dress.
Then there’s awareness. Because eight years have passed since the genocide, and because other crises have arisen, the suffering of the Yazidis has slipped from public consciousness. “You know, we’ve tried — in terms of advocacy — almost every front,” says Elias, who has also worked with the Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad, who advocates for survivors of genocide and sexual violence. “We’ve tried virtual reality advocacy; we’ve tried documenting the genocide; we’ve tried advocating conferences in a conventional way. Now we’re trying art because we’ve disappeared from the headlines.
“People’s attention gets divided,” he admits. “The attention of donors and supporters is drawn to more urgent causes, but our problem is that the Yazidi case has not been resolved yet. Nothing has happened. Security hasn’t been achieved. Isis is defeated temporarily, but people have not gone back to their homes, reparation hasn’t started yet, justice has partially started but not completely, and reconciliation hasn’t started. So many aspects are still left hanging there. That’s why it’s important to keep it in the public domain and remind the world that we’re here. We’re still in the camps. We’re still suffering.”
Meet Jean-Louis Sabaji, the Lebanese designer dressing the A-list
By his own admission, Sabaji is ‘not very commercial,’ but his creations have grabbed headlines around the world
Updated 11 November 2022
Hanadi Merchant Habib
DUBAI: After a decade in the business, Lebanese couturier Jean-Louis Sabaji has dressed some of the biggest celebrities, including Beyoncé and Rita Ora. His headline-grabbing creations regularly grace red carpet events across the world. Who can forget Cardi B’s purple floor-length gown bursting with feathers at the shoulders she wore to the 2021 American Music Awards? Or Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s iridescent foiled leather dress at Cannes in 2019.
Sabaji’s fascination with fashion was inherited from his late father Jean, also a designer. He grew up surrounded by beautiful dresses in his father’s atelier, from which he still works today.
“I was named Jean-Louis after the great Jean-Louis Scherrer, a very famous French designer — it was as if I was destined to be a designer from birth,” he says. “As a kid, I used to make miniature dresses for Barbie dolls. My dad encouraged me to keep doing this, unlike others who bullied me for dressing dolls.”
Sabaji completed his undergraduate degree in graphic design at the Lebanese American University and later attended the Domus Academy Milano for his master’s degree in fashion design. After completing his master’s with distinction, he came back to Lebanon and worked on his first collection in 2012.
Given that he already had access to an atelier with experienced seamstresses — as well as the fact that fashion had been such a large part of his upbringing — launching his own brand wasn’t too tough. But getting anyone to notice was a different matter.
“Lebanon has a lot of designers, so to stand out in a country with that much talent was hard. Additionally, I’m not very commercial. I target a niche clientele with my conceptual designs, so that made it more challenging,” he says.
He started by diving straight into the haute couture category. He didn’t get into ready-to-wear collections until much later. “I’d been taught that, in fashion, you work from top to bottom,” he explains.
Once his name was well established, both regionally and globally, he branched out into ready-to-wear, producing his first collection in 2021.
“During the pandemic, we understood the market better. We needed to have more clients, so that’s when we launched the ready-to-wear.”
Sabaji loves to push the boundaries when it comes to daring designs. In 2013, he created a gown that looked like it was engulfed in a cloud of smoke — an idea inspired by wildfires in Lebanon that wrecked some of the country’s rural areas. “I used silk organza and airbrushed it to mimic smoke and the effect that ink has when it’s mixed in water,” he says.
Complex garment construction and meticulous hand embroidery are the backbones of his creations. “It’s very important to me that a dress holds the woman’s body properly for her to feel confident. That’s when it comes down to pattern making, the construction and the corsets inside the dresses,” he explains.
Another of Sabaji’s signatures is the use of feathers, which appear in almost all of his collections, whether used sparingly on the sleeves or as an explosion covering the entire dress.
“Feathers are so feminine. The way they move on the body is very romantic,” he says. “Growing up, we had a house in the mountains with a huge garden with a lot of animals and birds. I was always inspired by these beautiful creatures.”
Sabaji is very particular about animal welfare, so the feathers he uses are all natural falls and are ethically sourced from specific farms, he stresses.
Gradually, his contemporary interpretation of classic couture fused with edgy elements and glamour sparked the interest of international stylists. In 2018, Mary J Blige chose a dramatic black-and-white Sabaji gown to wear to the SAG awards — his first major celebrity endorsement. Just months later, Beyoncé wore his ‘Sphinx Abaya’ mini-dress with train for a major gala in Los Angeles. At Cannes the following year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s edgy fluorescent gown was all over the news. Crafted from 18 meters of stiff foiled leather that mimicked snakeskin, the dress took 200 hours to create and came with its own set of challenges.
“Initially, we had some issues with the fit because it was a stiff dress made out of leather, so it wasn’t easy to alter. Up to the last minute, we weren’t sure if she was going to walk the red carpet in the dress, but Aishwarya has a very good team, so, ultimately, they managed to sort it out,” Sabaji says.
2022 has been a remarkable year for the designer. Not only did he celebrate the tenth anniversary of his label’s creation and sign up for a major partnership (details of which are still under wraps — all he will say is that it’s “big”), but he was also the first Middle Eastern designer to collaborate with Mattel for a special Barbie collection which he presented at Arab Fashion Week in Dubai last month — a full-circle moment for the kid who was bullied for dressing up dolls.
“Everyone had a smile on their face watching the show. And for me, it was full of emotions. I had tears in my eyes the entire time backstage,” Sabaji says. “Barbie is a childhood memory, and seeing all this on the runway was so nostalgic.”
‘Nothing is right, nothing is wrong’ — ‘The White Lotus’ returns
The dark comedy’s first season picked up 10 Emmy awards, now it’s back for a season set in Sicily
Updated 11 November 2022
William Mullally
DUBAI: What is “The White Lotus” about? That’s a question HBO’s hit series’ audience is still trying to figure out in as season two unfolds. The show — which took home a staggering 10 Emmy Awards for its first season — is at least easy to describe on paper: Each season is set in a different global locale of the fictional ‘White Lotus’ luxury resort, following a number of guests and staff as their lives start to unravel on their ostensibly relaxing holiday.
The show is satirical, with moments of slapstick hilarity that are bookmarked by quieter sojourns into real drama. But what is it actually about? Who are you supposed to root for? That remains open to interpretation — by design.
“Our creator Mike White is very interested in the gray area of life. He’s not sorting out the black and white, or judging the right or wrong — he’s interested in the in-between. I think that's what's so fun about the show,” Aubrey Plaza, who plays one of season two’s many hotel guests, tells Arab News.
“My character is on holiday with her partner and another couple, and with our storyline, you assume may assume one couple is noble, right, or smart at first. Then you dig deeper, and you find that the other couple may be the ones that have it all figured out — be it the world or their own relationship. Nothing is right, nothing is wrong. That’s much like what you get in life,” Plaza continues.
While the first season, filmed during COVID-19 lockdowns, was set and filmed entirely in a Hawaiian resort, season two moves the proceedings to scenic Sicily, Italy, allowing not only for an exploration of the interplay between rich and poor, man and woman, and young and old — though all of that is well covered — but of the culture-clash as well, as Italian characters begin to interact with the American tourists.
For the show’s new Italian cast, while the show comes from a limited American perspective, it was also refreshing in a way they weren’t expecting.
“What I found really surprising was that Mike White was able to write about three female Italian characters so far away from the stereotype, from cliche. Actually, I must say that these characters are so much more complex and interesting than many Italian characters in Italian movies. They are more progressive; they are more empowered. I was really impressed, and proud,” says Italian star Simona Tabasco.
While the series introduces a wide array of new characters each with their own eccentricities and peccadilloes, there is one returning character that, because of the outsized talent and presence of its performer, is a welcome one for all involved — Tanya McQuoid, played by tenured comedy actor Jennifer Coolidge, who won her first ever Emmy for the role earlier this year at the age of 61.
“Honestly, I never expected to win an award like that in my whole life,” Coolidge says. “I was so thrilled that it was for ‘White Lotus,’ as well — a project that’s so close to my heart. And now I have the double gift of being able to do another one, when it wasn’t supposed to be like that originally. I can’t even convey my gratitude for this show. It’s genuinely improved my life.”
While the show is a skewering of the types of ultra-rich guests who may terrorize the staff of resorts such as this, it is the kindness offered them that Coolidge most responded to, and her own deep empathy for her character is why she feels that people respond to her so well — and means that the laughs she elicits never feel cruel.
“I think maybe deep down I really love to play someone who’s kind of a mess — someone who’s ripped apart inside. She’s someone who loves things too much, and that eliminates her mystery. I think that’s why men don’t really want her. She’s too much. And I think aging helps play a character like this because you’re not worried about playing it safe. You’re not worried about going too dark. The closer you get to the grave, the more chances you’ll take,” Coolidge continues.
With a morbid sense of humor like that, it’s no wonder that Coolidge continues to define the dark comedy and underlying interest in the human condition that “The White Lotus” has in such plentiful supply — and that helped elicit the rave reviews the series continues to get as the mystery of its new story continues to unfold on OSN+ in the region.