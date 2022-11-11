You are here

Mitsubishi Power plans major investment in MENA region to aid energy transition: CEO 

Mitsubishi Power plans major investment in MENA region to aid energy transition: CEO 
Javier Cavada, president and CEO at Mitsubishi Power EMEA (AN)
Updated 11 November 2022
SARAH GLUBB
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Japanese energy solution provider Mitsubishi Power plans to invest heavily in the Middle East and North Africa as it expects the region to become the world’s green energy hub, a top executive told Arab News.

The fact that the 2022 UN Climate Change Conference, or COP 27, is taking place in Egypt and the one to follow — COP 28 — is set to take place in the UAE, showcases the region’s ambitions, potentials, and capabilities altogether to become an energy hub in the near future, according to Javier Cavada, president and CEO at Mitsubishi Power EMEA. 

“We are a technology company that has all the solutions for decarbonization and energy transition, and we are coming here to make sure that we build the alliances, we build bridges, and we put everybody joining together for the decarbonization and energy transition,” Cavada said in an exclusive interview. 

The CEO said the need to generate power greatly from renewables is dominant worldwide. Accordingly, in order to keep up with this need, he said studies have been conducted to pinpoint renewable sources that are affordable and capable at the same time of providing sufficient energy security. 

According to him, hydrogen is one of these sources and a big reason why global firms such as Mitsubishi Power have been shifting focus to the MENA when it comes to the energy transition journey. 

While Mitsubishi Power has several global projects across Japan, the US, and Europe, Cavada feels they need to scale up enough projects in the MENA region to create critical mass in the region. This will in turn help the energy solution provider reduce costs, become more commercial, and facilitate the energy transition, he highlighted. 

A wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo-headquartered Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Mitsubishi Power aims to transform the firm’s pledges, initiatives, and commitments, into actions that are actually to be implemented.  

During COP 26 — which took place last year in Glasgow — a lot of targets and commitments have been set and taken. However, COP 27 calls for more speed and implementation, the CEO stressed.  

Zooming into Saudi Arabia, the CEO said they are very much present in the country with a manufacturing and service center as well as a big team in Riyadh. Mitsubishi Power is constantly working with local players and investors in the Kingdom’s energy community to ensure that the firm’s technologies are being adequately and professionally utilized in the country, he said. 

“Full solar capability and energy-intense industries are already deployed in the country. A lot of skills, technologies, industries, and infrastructure are present to fully decarbonize and become half, therefore leading the supply chains to other parts of the globe like Europe and Africa,” Cavada emphasized. 

Mitsubishi Power aims to bring its capabilities, knowledge, and know-how to Saudi Arabia in an attempt to deploy them and create partnerships. The energy solution provider is also targeting building firm strategies in line with the Kingdom’s goals and ambitions to create wealth and development and accelerate energy transition not only for the Kingdom but the whole world, the CEO revealed. 

UN chief Guterres laughs off ‘wrong speech’ moment at COP27
Offbeat
UN chief Guterres laughs off ‘wrong speech’ moment at COP27

Saudi Arabia fleshes out its green targets during first day of SGI forum

Saudi Arabia fleshes out its green targets during first day of SGI forum
Updated 24 sec ago
SARAH GLUBB

Saudi Arabia fleshes out its green targets during first day of SGI forum

Saudi Arabia fleshes out its green targets during first day of SGI forum
Updated 24 sec ago
SARAH GLUBB

SHARM EL SHEIKH: Saudi Arabia revealed new information on its three Saudi Green Initiative targets on Friday, the first day of the SGI Forum in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh resort town.

The Kingdom has accelerated the pace of its climate action and is aiming to achieve the SGI target of placing 30 percent of its land and sea under protection by 2030, and planting over 600 million trees within the same timeframe – an increase of over 150 million trees from the initial goal to plant 450 million by 2030.

The initiative, which was launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last year, is a roadmap for Saudi Arabia’s climate action, paving the way for the Kingdom’s plan to reach net zero emissions by 2060.

Speaking during a side event at the UN Climate Change Conference the Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said his country not only aims to support initiatives within the Kingdom, but also developing countries.

He added that innovation was key to supporting the next generation, the plants and wildlife, oil, and renewable energies, but practices were needed to complete and utilize the current energy usages, but also to work toward transitioning.

Prince Abdulaziz called on consumers to also take precautions as they use a significant amount of energy consumption, while also stressing that Saudi Aramco and other national groups and organizations are taking similar steps toward reducing decarbonization, and the use of ammonia.

“The entire government is working in unison to deliver the Saudi Green Initiative. Next year, we will be finalizing the plans for developing 10 more renewable energy projects and connecting an additional 840 MW of solar PV power to our grid,” Prince Abdulaziz said. “Today, we are announcing that we will launch a GHG crediting and offsetting scheme at the beginning of 2023 to support and incentivize efforts and investments in emission reduction and removal projects in all sectors in the Kingdom.”

Over the past year, Saudi Arabia has accelerated the pace of its climate action and the Kingdom aims to achieve the SGI target of placing 30 percent of its land and sea under protection by 2030, and planting over 600 million trees within the same timeframe, an increase of over 150 million trees from the initial goal to plant 450 million by 2030.

During the SGI Forum, the minister of energy also announced the signing of a Joint Development Agreement with Saudi Aramco for one of the largest planned Carbon Capture and Storage hubs in the world. The center in Jubail Industrial City will start operating by 2027 and be able to extract and store million mtpa of CO2 in its first phase, supporting Saudi Arabia’s aim to extract, use and store 44 mtpa of CO2 by 2035.

He also witnessed the launch of three pilot projects for carbon capture and utilization led by KAUST, NEOM and SEC; Alsafwa Cement Company and Ma’aden and Gulf Cryo, to further the implementation of the circular carbon economy framework and reduce emissions in hard-to-abate sectors.

Since SGI was launched, over 18 million trees have been planted, and 17 new initiatives have been launched across the country to restore natural greenery and protect against the impacts of climate change. Out of the total, 13 million trees planted in the Kingdom this year have been mangroves.

The regeneration of Saudi Arabia’s natural wetland forests is a living barrier against shoreline erosion and a natural defense against climate change, with the trees sequestering five times more carbon than tropical forests. In contribution to the 10 billion trees target, this year NEOM has announced that 1.5 million hectares of land will be rehabilitated, and 100 million native trees, shrubs and grasses planted by 2030.

Abdulrahman AlFadley, Saudi minister of environment, water and agriculture said: “Saudi Arabia is taking environmental action on a national, regional and international level. As a global community, we have to work comprehensively and take multiple actions in parallel. In Saudi Arabia we have a clear strategy that identifies the gaps we have in our environmental policy and works to find nature-based solutions.”

Tarek El-Molla, Egyptian minister of petroleum and mineral resources, said energy efficiency, reducing emissions, and decarbonization was also among his country’s major priorities, but called on companies and key players to play an active role in the solution, and would be most effective toward climate change and its strategies.

He said Egypt wants to be a main partner in environmental and carbon initiatives and is using COP27 as a first step to further improve their initiatives in the run up to the next global climate meeting, which will be hosted by the UAE next year.

Khaled Alhusaini, the senior engineer at the Saudi Ministry of Energy, said the Saudi Green Initiative paves the way for integrated work within the Kingdom’s different entities, ministries, organizations and companies working in the same strategic directions, “believing that shaping tomorrow through today’s actions.”

“The minister in the Ministry of Energy is working on many projects and initiatives, such as renewable energy, clean hydrogen production, and carbon capture utilization policy,” he told Arab News.

Regarding the youth, he stressed they play an important role and have employed several youths within the energy ministry, in the hope that they can deliver their strategic objectives and KPIs, and SGI aims to deliver on that.

“The big message for the world is that Saudi Arabia is changing, Saudi Arabia is making a big difference here within the Middle East region, so we are enjoying that (we can) deliver the message to that and to the people here,” he said.

“So many people are impressed by the efforts of Saudi Arabia, they say they have seen the projects, what is done, what is going on and what is the plan for the future,” he said. “This is a big message to the world that Saudi Arabia has a dream and acting for that’s achievable.”

SGI offers immense opportunities in recycling, waste management sectors
Business & Economy
SGI offers immense opportunities in recycling, waste management sectors
SGI: Youth will play a big role in Saudi Arabia’s environmental agenda
Business & Economy
SGI: Youth will play a big role in Saudi Arabia’s environmental agenda

COP27: Biden says the climate crisis is about the ‘very life of the planet’

COP27: Biden says the climate crisis is about the ‘very life of the planet’
Updated 59 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

COP27: Biden says the climate crisis is about the ‘very life of the planet’

COP27: Biden says the climate crisis is about the ‘very life of the planet’
Updated 59 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: US President Joe Biden addressed the COP27 climate conference in Egypt on Thursday, saying the global climate crisis posed an existential threat to the planet and promising that the US was doing its part to combat it.

“The climate crisis is about human security, economic security, environmental security, national security, and the very life of the planet,” Biden said, before outlining steps the US, the world’s second-biggest greenhouse gas emitter, was taking.

“I can stand here as president of the United States of America and say with confidence, the United States of America will meet our emissions targets by 2030,” he said

His speech was intended to remind government representatives gathered in Sharm el-Sheikh to keep alive a goal of keeping the global average temperature rise within 1.5 degrees Celsius to avert the worst impacts of planetary warming. It came even as a slew of crises — from a land war in Europe to rampant inflation — distract international focus.

“Against this backdrop, it’s more urgent than ever that we double down on our climate commitments. Russia’s war only enhances the urgency of the need to transition the world off its dependence on fossil fuels,” he said.

Prior to his arrival, Biden’s administration sought to set the stage by unveiling a domestic plan to crack down hard on the US oil and gas industry’s emissions of methane, one of the most powerful greenhouse gases, in a move that defied months of lobbying by drillers.

Washington and the EU were also planning to issue a joint declaration on Friday pledging more action on oil industry methane, building on an international deal launched last year and since signed by 119 nations to cut economy-wide emissions 30 percent this decade.

The announcements come under a cloud of skepticism that world governments are doing enough to address warming.

A UN report released last week showed global emissions on track to rise 10.6 percent by 2030 compared with 2010 levels, even as devastating storms, droughts, wildfires and floods are already inflict billions of dollars in damage worldwide.

Scientists say emissions must instead drop 43 percent by that time to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial temperatures as targeted by the Paris Agreement of 2015 — the threshold above which climate change risks start spinning out of control.

Many countries, including the US and members of the EU, are also calling for increased supply of fossil fuels in the near-term to help bring down consumer energy prices that have spiked since Russia’s war on Ukraine.

US President Biden praises Egypt for its stance on Ukraine and Gaza
Middle-East
US President Biden praises Egypt for its stance on Ukraine and Gaza
COP27: Hosts launch plan to help poorest adapt to climate change
Business & Economy
COP27: Hosts launch plan to help poorest adapt to climate change

Saudi Arabia thinking about the world with sustainable tourism moves: Ex-Mexico president

Saudi Arabia thinking about the world with sustainable tourism moves: Ex-Mexico president
Updated 11 November 2022
Farida Elgazzar

Saudi Arabia thinking about the world with sustainable tourism moves: Ex-Mexico president

Saudi Arabia thinking about the world with sustainable tourism moves: Ex-Mexico president
Updated 11 November 2022
Farida Elgazzar

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is leading the world in efforts to promote sustainable tourism, former Mexico president Felipe Calderón insisted during a panel at the Saudi Green Initiative Forum heard.

Speaking at the event – taking place alongside the UN’s Climate Change Conference in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt – Calderón, who is now honorary chairman of Global Commission on the Economy and Climate, praised the Kingdom for its drive in this area.

Driven by its 2030 vision, Saudi Arabia has placed an emphasis on sustainable tourism, as well as protecting the environment, in projects such as its Red Sea development. 

“What is attractive to me about this initiative is that Saudi Arabia is not just thinking about itself. I believe that sustainable tourism has taken the responsibility to lead the world,” he noted.  

Calderón also talked up the importance of tourism in helping the economies of developing countries.

“Tourism is the most powerful generator of jobs in developing and poor countries,” said Calderón, adding: “The idea is not to stop tourism, we need tourism but in a sustainable way."

Ahmed Aqil Al Khateeb, the minister of tourism in Saudi Arabia, doubled down on the Kingdom’s commitment to making the sector environmentally friendly, telling the panel: “We have just announced yesterday the commissioning of 60 global experts from 30 different countries to work on and develop the baseline of sustainability in tourism.” 

He adde: “The global tourism industry is contributing roughly 8 percent to the greenhouse emissions, and about 14 percent of the global solid waste. At the same time, this industry is expected to almost double by 2030.”  

On a private sector account of sustainable tourism, John Pagano, the CEO of the Saudi based Red Sea Global, discussed the efforts taken by RSG towards sustainable and regenerative tourism.  

RSG took a distinct approach to reach ambitious goals, where they “valued their natural capital as their most valuable asset,” declared Pagano.

“Right from the beginning, we started really understanding the place, the habitats, the ecosystem. Sustainability is no longer enough, we really do need to think about regeneration, and by that we mean making the place better.”  

More than 2 million trees have been grown in the company’s landscape nursery, the first solar farms will soon be completed for phase one, 75 percent of their more than 90 islands are to be left untouched, and sustainable accountability is to be demanded from RSG’s personnel.   

“We have forced everybody, all the hotel operators, all the major global hotel chains, to sign master cooperation agreements with us and make sure that they are held accountable to the high standards of the bars we have set in sustainability concern,” said Pagano.  

“We all live under one sky, on one planet, breathing the same air and drinking the same water. Simply finding a better way for our own projects is not enough. We must export our learnings and the techniques we develop to the rest of the world to ensure a global solution to a shared crisis,” he added.

Ma’aden wants to become the third pillar of Saudi Arabia’s economy: CEO 
Business & Economy
Ma’aden wants to become the third pillar of Saudi Arabia’s economy: CEO 
Exclusive Interpol’s cybercrime chief eyes Middle East duty station as he steps up battle against hackers
Business & Economy
Interpol’s cybercrime chief eyes Middle East duty station as he steps up battle against hackers

Ma’aden wants to become the third pillar of Saudi Arabia’s economy: CEO 

Ma’aden wants to become the third pillar of Saudi Arabia’s economy: CEO 
Updated 11 November 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Ma’aden wants to become the third pillar of Saudi Arabia’s economy: CEO 

Ma’aden wants to become the third pillar of Saudi Arabia’s economy: CEO 
Updated 11 November 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma’aden wants to be the third pillar of the Kingdom’s economy, as efforts to diversify the nation’s revenue sources progress steadily in line with the visions outlined in Vision 2030, a top official said. 

Speaking during a session of the Saudi Green Initiative, happening on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, company CEO Robert Wilt said that Ma’aden is successfully pursuing its journey aimed at turning the mining sector a strong contributor to the Kingdom’s economy. 

“Ma’aden’s market cap is now probably $50 billion and it is still counting,” said Wilt. 

Reiterating the words of Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef, Wilt noted that Ma’aden will help find mineral resources in the Kingdom worth $1.3 trillion. 

The CEO further noted that the company commissioned a gold mine and an ammonia plant in the past 10 months. 

According to Wilt, obtaining a mining license in Saudi Arabia is free from hassled regulatory pressures, and the Kingdom offers a positive business environment for companies operating in the sector. 

Talking about environmental sustainability, Wilt noted that Ma’aden is strictly following environmental, social, and governance principles, despite operating in an extraction industry. 

“Ma’aden eyes carbon reduction and groundwater reduction in its operations. My board and our investors are deadly serious about ensuring sustainability,” he said. 

He added: “We are doing everything from an ESG perspective. This week alone, we signed a carbon circular to take carbon out of our process and inject it into food and beverage.” 

He added that Ma’aden is adopting technologies to reduce the entire turnaround time of the mining process. 

“The timeline for exploration and discovery to setting up a processing plant usually takes 20 years, and it needs to be 6 to 9 years now. Every aspect of the industry needs to be changed significantly. It is being digitized. We need artificial intelligence. We need smart people, and that is going to be a huge opportunity for talents in the Kingdom,” said Wilt. 

Recalling his moments in Saudi Arabia during his tenure with the US Army, Wilt said that he is proud to be in the Kingdom, and become a part of history by playing a role in materializing the goals set as a part of Vision 2030. 

Speed of Saudi Arabia’s mining approval process contrasts with ‘ridiculous’ slow global pace: Minister
Business & Economy
Speed of Saudi Arabia’s mining approval process contrasts with ‘ridiculous’ slow global pace: Minister

Governments must be open to all solutions to hit energy transition goals: KAPSARC president 

Governments must be open to all solutions to hit energy transition goals: KAPSARC president 
Updated 11 November 2022
Arab News

Governments must be open to all solutions to hit energy transition goals: KAPSARC president 

Governments must be open to all solutions to hit energy transition goals: KAPSARC president 
Updated 11 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Transitioning to a net-zero carbon world will be expensive and take time, the president of the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center warned on the sidelines of the UN’s Climate Change Conference in Egypt. 

Speaking at an event co-hosted with the World Energy Council and the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies in Sharm El Sheikh, Fahad Alajlan highlighted the importance of informing policymakers and others that although the world knows where it wants to get to regarding energy policy, there are many pathways to achieve them. 

“The cost of the transition is significant, and it takes time. We need to be open to all solutions and options available on the table to achieve the transition,” he said, reflecting KAPSARC’s position as an advisory think-tank within global energy economics and sustainability, providing consulting services to the Saudi energy sector. 

Bassam Fattouh, director of OIES, used his remarks to flag up the importance of COP27 being held in Egypt, saying: “Because it is in Africa, and we need to hear the messages that come from the region.”  

He added the importance of governments to guarantee that everyone can access electricity. 

Angela Wilkinson, secretary-general and CEO of WEC, insisted that citizens worldwide must believe that governments are working in their best interest when it comes to the shift in energy provision. 

“Complex energy transitions cannot be managed by a single measure but will require transparent, trustworthy approaches to deliver energy for the benefit of all humanity,” she said. 

The workshop included three sessions that discussed the climate roadmap in the Middle East, the extent of progress made by countries in reaching zero-neutrality and adhering to the goals of the Paris Agreement, in addition to the best ways to accelerate the transformations in sectors that are difficult to mitigate. 

Saudi Aramco partners with energy ministry to establish carbon capture and storage hub
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco partners with energy ministry to establish carbon capture and storage hub

