You are here

  • Home
  • UN begins talks with Russia on Black Sea grains deal

UN begins talks with Russia on Black Sea grains deal

UN begins talks with Russia on Black Sea grains deal
Above, the cargo ship Despina V, carrying Ukrainian grain, while on transit at the Black Sea off Kilyos near Istanbul, Turkey on Nov. 2, 2022. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zcbge

Updated 41 sec ago
Reuters

UN begins talks with Russia on Black Sea grains deal

UN begins talks with Russia on Black Sea grains deal
  • Accord has helped stave off a global food crisis by allowing the export of food and fertilizers from several of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports
  • Russia suspended its participation in late October but rejoined after four days
Updated 41 sec ago
Reuters

GENEVA: Talks between a Russian delegation and senior UN officials to address Moscow’s grievances about the Black Sea grains export initiative began in Geneva on Friday, a UN spokesperson said.
The negotiations come just eight days before the deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July is due to be renewed. The accord has helped stave off a global food crisis by allowing the export of food and fertilizers from several of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.
Moscow has indicated that it is prepared to quit the deal, which could expire on Nov. 19, if progress is not made on its concerns. Russia suspended its participation in late October but rejoined after four days.
It said it was responding to a drone attack on Moscow’s fleet in Crimea that it blamed on Ukraine. Kyiv has not claimed responsibility and denies using the grain program’s security corridor for military purposes.
UN aid chief Martin Griffiths, who heads talks on Ukrainian exports, and senior UN trade official Rebeca Grynspan, are meeting with Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin at the UN office in Geneva, Alessandra Vellucci, spokesperson for the United Nations in Geneva, said.
“This discussion, it is hoped, should advance progress made in facilitating the unimpeded export of food and fertilizers originating from the Russian Federation to the global markets,” she told a news briefing.
Vellucci made no mention of whether an extension of the pact was on the agenda.

Topics: UN Russia

Related

Russian withdrawal from grain deal will hurt MENA: Ukraine envoy video
World
Russian withdrawal from grain deal will hurt MENA: Ukraine envoy
Russia, Turkiye to send free grain to needy countries: Erdogan
World
Russia, Turkiye to send free grain to needy countries: Erdogan

Iran-born brothers charged in Sweden with spying for Russia

Iran-born brothers charged in Sweden with spying for Russia
Updated 10 sec ago

Iran-born brothers charged in Sweden with spying for Russia

Iran-born brothers charged in Sweden with spying for Russia
Updated 10 sec ago
COPENHAGEN: Two Iranian-born brothers were charged in Sweden with aggravated espionage for allegedly spying for Russia for around a decade, prosecutors said Friday. One of them men worked for Sweden’s domestic intelligence agency.
Authorities identified them as Peyman Kia, 42, and Payam Kia, 35. One of the men was also indicted for the alleged gross unauthorized handling of secret information. It wasn’t immediately clear which of the brothers it was.
“It has been a complex investigation concerning a crime that is very difficult to investigate and the suspicion concerns very serious criminality directed against Sweden’s intelligence and security system,” National Security Unit chief prosecutor Per Lindqvist said.
“The information that has been obtained, transmitted and divulged could, by the fact that if it comes into the hands of a foreign power, result in detriment to Sweden’s security,” Lindqvist said in a statement.
According to the charge sheet obtained by The Associated Press, the men have “jointly” passed information to the Russian military intelligence service GRU during the period Sept. 28, 2011-Sept. 20, 2021.
It added that the data were acquired through one of the men’s work within Sweden’s domestic intelligence agency and the country’s armed forces. The data originates from several authorities within the Swedish security and the intelligence service.
His brother helped with the contacts with “Russia and the GRU including matters of surrender of information and receipt of compensation.”
The case has been investigated by Sweden’ domestic security service, SAPO. Sweden’s prosecution authority said much of the information in the preliminary investigation is secret and could not offer details.
Peyman Kia worked for the domestic security service, SAPO, and for the foreign defense intelligence agency, MUST, Swedish media said. He reportedly has worked with a top secret unit under MUST which was dealing with Swedish spies abroad, local media said. He later worked for Swedish Customs.
The brothers became Swedish citizens in 1994, and the Expressen daily quoted one of the men as saying that he speaks Persian fluently. The younger brother, reportedly has worked for SAPO, Swedish media reported..
They were arrested in September and November 2021. Both have denied any wrongdoing, Swedish media reported. The brothers face up to life imprisonment if convicted. A life sentence in Sweden generally means a minimum of 20-25 years in prison.

Russia completes Kherson withdrawal – TASS

Russia completes Kherson withdrawal – TASS
Updated 59 min 19 sec ago
Reuters

Russia completes Kherson withdrawal – TASS

Russia completes Kherson withdrawal – TASS
  • Russia ordered the withdrawal on Wednesday after it said it attempts to maintain its position and supply troops were ‘futile’
Updated 59 min 19 sec ago
Reuters

Russia’s defense ministry said on Friday it had completed the withdrawal of troops from the western bank of the Dnipro river in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, the TASS news agency reported.
In its daily briefing cited by Russian news agencies, the ministry said all Russian forces and equipment had been transferred to the left, or eastern, bank of the Dnipro river. It said the withdrawal was completed by 0500 Moscow time (0200 GMT) on Friday morning.
Russia ordered the withdrawal on Wednesday after it said it attempts to maintain its position and supply troops were “futile” in the face of a mounting Ukrainian counteroffensive.
The ministry also said on Friday there was not a single piece of military hardware or soldier left on the western side of the river, which includes the regional capital Kherson, and that it had not suffered any loss of personnel or equipment during the withdrawal.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Related

Russia abandons Ukrainian city of Kherson in major retreat
World
Russia abandons Ukrainian city of Kherson in major retreat
Ukraine capable of retaking Kherson from Russia: US defense chief
World
Ukraine capable of retaking Kherson from Russia: US defense chief

Migrant ship spurned by Italy docks in France

Migrant ship spurned by Italy docks in France
Updated 11 November 2022
AFP

Migrant ship spurned by Italy docks in France

Migrant ship spurned by Italy docks in France
  • France had never before allowed a rescue vessel carrying migrants to land on its coast
Updated 11 November 2022
AFP

TOULON, France: A rescue ship carrying 230 migrants docked at the French port of Toulon on Friday, maritime authorities said, amid a French-Italian row over which country is responsible for them.

The Ocean Viking, operated by a French NGO, had picked up the migrants at sea near the Libyan coast before spending weeks seeking a port to accept them.

The ship docked at 8:50 a.m. (0750 GMT).

France had never before allowed a rescue vessel carrying migrants to land on its coast, but did so this time because Italy had refused access.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Thursday that the migrants were Italy’s responsibility under EU rules, and that the French move was an “exceptional” measure that would not guide future action.

He said Italy’s refusal to accept the migrants was “incomprehensible” and that there would be “severe consequences” for Italy’s bilateral relations with France and with the EU as a whole.

Topics: France Italy

Related

Charity ship with 35 migrants refuses to leave Italian port
World
Charity ship with 35 migrants refuses to leave Italian port
Mediterranean ships find 5 dead, rescue over 1,100 migrants
World
Mediterranean ships find 5 dead, rescue over 1,100 migrants

China confirms Xi Jinping to attend G20 summit

China confirms Xi Jinping to attend G20 summit
Updated 11 November 2022
AFP

China confirms Xi Jinping to attend G20 summit

China confirms Xi Jinping to attend G20 summit
  • The White House has already confirmed Biden and Xi will meet on November 14 on the sidelines of the G20 summit
Updated 11 November 2022
AFP

BEIJING: President Xi Jinping will attend the G20 summit in Indonesia from November 14 to 17, China’s foreign ministry confirmed on Friday.
He will then travel to Thailand from November 17 to 19 to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular press briefing Xi will meet US President Joe Biden and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron next week in Bali, as well as Senegal’s Macky Sall and Argentina’s Alberto Fernandez.
The White House has already confirmed Biden and Xi will meet on November 14 on the sidelines of the G20 summit, in their first in-person talks since the US leader became president.
The two met prior to Biden taking office and have spoken by phone a number of times over the past 22 months, but the COVID-19 pandemic and Xi’s aversion to foreign travel has prevented them from meeting in person.
Their meeting during the G20 comes after Xi last month was awarded a landmark third term as leader of the Chinese Communist Party.
The US and China have a massive investment and trade relationship but are also challenging each other’s military and diplomatic influence, especially in the Asia-Pacific region.

Topics: China Xi Jinping G20 Joe Biden US

Related

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend G20 summit
World
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend G20 summit
Indonesia ready to welcome G20 leaders at Bali summit next week
World
Indonesia ready to welcome G20 leaders at Bali summit next week

ASEAN agrees in principle to admit East Timor as 11th member

ASEAN agrees in principle to admit East Timor as 11th member
Updated 11 November 2022
Reuters

ASEAN agrees in principle to admit East Timor as 11th member

ASEAN agrees in principle to admit East Timor as 11th member
  • Half-island nation, which is officially called Timor Leste, will also be granted observer status at high-level ASEAN meetings
Updated 11 November 2022
Reuters

PHNOM PENH: The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has agreed in principle to admit East Timor as the group’s 11th member, the bloc said in a statement on Friday.

The half-island nation, officially called Timor Leste, will also be granted observer status at high-level ASEAN meetings, the bloc said after regional leaders met in Phnom Penh for a summit.

“We... agreed in principle to admit Timor Leste to be the 11th member of ASEAN,” the statement said, adding that next steps would include a “roadmap for full membership” to be submitted at next year’s summit.

The East Timorese voted for independence from a brutal occupation by neighboring Indonesia in a 1999 UN-supervised referendum, and the country was officially recognized by the United Nations in 2002, making it Asia’s youngest democracy.

The resource-rich country of 1.3 million people immediately started the process of accession to ASEAN, but only formally applied for membership in 2011.

Topics: ASEAN East Timor

Related

Myanmar junta warns ASEAN against peace plan ‘pressure’
World
Myanmar junta warns ASEAN against peace plan ‘pressure’
Philippines, Indonesia agree to boost defense ties, ASEAN role amid ‘volatile’ geopolitics
World
Philippines, Indonesia agree to boost defense ties, ASEAN role amid ‘volatile’ geopolitics

Latest updates

UN begins talks with Russia on Black Sea grains deal
UN begins talks with Russia on Black Sea grains deal
Israel detects cholera in reservoir in north
Israel detects cholera in reservoir in north
Mitsubishi Power plans major investment in MENA region to aid energy transition: CEO 
Mitsubishi Power plans major investment in MENA region to aid energy transition: CEO 
Iran-born brothers charged in Sweden with spying for Russia
Iran-born brothers charged in Sweden with spying for Russia
Iranian rapper among those facing death for defying regime
Iranian rapper among those facing death for defying regime

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.