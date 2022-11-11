Germany allocates 1b euros to Ukraine cyber-defense, documenting war crimes

You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Germany earmarks one billion euros from its 2023 budget to support Ukraine, with money allocated to defending against Russian cyberattacks and collecting evidence of war crimes. (Reuters/File)
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

  • The extra allocation comes amid rows over whether Germany should step up its provision of military aid to Ukraine
  • Germany is the third largest military donor to Ukraine
BERLIN: The German government has earmarked an extra 1 billion euros ($1.03 billion) from its 2023 budget to support Ukraine, with money allocated to defending against Russian cyberattacks and collecting evidence of war crimes, a document showed.
The extra allocation comes amid rows over whether Germany should step up its provision of military aid to Ukraine, which says it needs offensive battlefield weapons, including tanks, to take the fight to the Russian army.
The earmark is a win for the Greens, the coalition party which has been the strongest advocate of military support for Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion in February.
Germany is the third largest military donor to Ukraine, though far behind the United States, whose weapons deliveries have been crucial to the Ukrainian armed forces’ battlefield successes, which culminated in Friday’s recapture of Kherson, the largest city Russia took.
“The Ukraine budget makes clear that our support goes far beyond the important and necessary weapons deliveries,” said Robin Wagener, the Green legislator who chairs the parliamentary Ukraine group.
“We are investing massively in peace in Europe and Ukraine.”
Some of the money will support teams recording evidence of human rights abuses and war crimes, including those uncovered in the wake of Russian withdrawals.
Extra money will also go to supporting civil society in the broader region, including protection of journalists in Belarus, Russia and Ukraine.

Updated 57 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

  • Accord has helped stave off a global food crisis by allowing the export of food and fertilizers from several of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports
  • Russia suspended its participation in late October but rejoined after four days
GENEVA: Talks between a Russian delegation and senior UN officials to address Moscow’s grievances about the Black Sea grains export initiative began in Geneva on Friday, a UN spokesperson said.
The negotiations come just eight days before the deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July is due to be renewed. The accord has helped stave off a global food crisis by allowing the export of food and fertilizers from several of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.
Moscow has indicated that it is prepared to quit the deal, which could expire on Nov. 19, if progress is not made on its concerns. Russia suspended its participation in late October but rejoined after four days.
It said it was responding to a drone attack on Moscow’s fleet in Crimea that it blamed on Ukraine. Kyiv has not claimed responsibility and denies using the grain program’s security corridor for military purposes.
UN aid chief Martin Griffiths, who heads talks on Ukrainian exports, and senior UN trade official Rebeca Grynspan, are meeting with Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin at the UN office in Geneva, Alessandra Vellucci, spokesperson for the United Nations in Geneva, said.
“This discussion, it is hoped, should advance progress made in facilitating the unimpeded export of food and fertilizers originating from the Russian Federation to the global markets,” she told a news briefing.
Vellucci made no mention of whether an extension of the pact was on the agenda.

Updated 11 November 2022
AP

  • Authorities identified them as Peyman Kia, 42, and Payam Kia, 35
  • The brothers face up to life imprisonment if convicted
COPENHAGEN: Two Iranian-born brothers were charged in Sweden with aggravated espionage for allegedly spying for Russia for around a decade, prosecutors said Friday. One of them men worked for Sweden’s domestic intelligence agency.
Authorities identified them as Peyman Kia, 42, and Payam Kia, 35. One of the men was also indicted for the alleged gross unauthorized handling of secret information. It wasn’t immediately clear which of the brothers it was.
“It has been a complex investigation concerning a crime that is very difficult to investigate and the suspicion concerns very serious criminality directed against Sweden’s intelligence and security system,” National Security Unit chief prosecutor Per Lindqvist said.
“The information that has been obtained, transmitted and divulged could, by the fact that if it comes into the hands of a foreign power, result in detriment to Sweden’s security,” Lindqvist said in a statement.
According to the charge sheet obtained by The Associated Press, the men have “jointly” passed information to the Russian military intelligence service GRU during the period Sept. 28, 2011-Sept. 20, 2021.
It added that the data were acquired through one of the men’s work within Sweden’s domestic intelligence agency and the country’s armed forces. The data originates from several authorities within the Swedish security and the intelligence service.
His brother helped with the contacts with “Russia and the GRU including matters of surrender of information and receipt of compensation.”
The case has been investigated by Sweden’ domestic security service, SAPO. Sweden’s prosecution authority said much of the information in the preliminary investigation is secret and could not offer details.
Peyman Kia worked for the domestic security service, SAPO, and for the foreign defense intelligence agency, MUST, Swedish media said. He reportedly has worked with a top secret unit under MUST which was dealing with Swedish spies abroad, local media said. He later worked for Swedish Customs.
The brothers became Swedish citizens in 1994, and the Expressen daily quoted one of the men as saying that he speaks Persian fluently. The younger brother, reportedly has worked for SAPO, Swedish media reported..
They were arrested in September and November 2021. Both have denied any wrongdoing, Swedish media reported. The brothers face up to life imprisonment if convicted. A life sentence in Sweden generally means a minimum of 20-25 years in prison.

Updated 11 November 2022
Reuters

  • Russia ordered the withdrawal on Wednesday after it said it attempts to maintain its position and supply troops were ‘futile’
Russia’s defense ministry said on Friday it had completed the withdrawal of troops from the western bank of the Dnipro river in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, the TASS news agency reported.
In its daily briefing cited by Russian news agencies, the ministry said all Russian forces and equipment had been transferred to the left, or eastern, bank of the Dnipro river. It said the withdrawal was completed by 0500 Moscow time (0200 GMT) on Friday morning.
Russia ordered the withdrawal on Wednesday after it said it attempts to maintain its position and supply troops were “futile” in the face of a mounting Ukrainian counteroffensive.
The ministry also said on Friday there was not a single piece of military hardware or soldier left on the western side of the river, which includes the regional capital Kherson, and that it had not suffered any loss of personnel or equipment during the withdrawal.

Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters

  • France had never before allowed a rescue vessel carrying migrants to land on its coast
PARIS/ROME: A charity-run ship carrying around 230 migrants rescued at sea docked at a French port on Friday after being turned away by Italy, as a war of words over their fate between the two European Union neighbors intensified.

The French government agreed on Thursday to take in the Ocean Viking NGO ship, sharply criticizing the new right-wing government in Rome’s refusal to do so and saying it would suspend plans to take in 3,000 migrants already in Italy.

As a French minister accused Rome of breaking a bond of trust and breaching international laws on safeguards for migrants, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called Paris’s reaction “incomprehensible and unjustified.”

She said Italy had taken in almost 90,000 migrants at its ports this year, and that the EU needed to do more to defend its borders.

The Ocean Viking docked on Friday at a military port in Toulon, southern France, with migrants, including dozens of children, saved from the Mediterranean in October.

French Junior Minister for European Affairs Laurence Boone said that Italy’s rejection of the ship broke European rules about sharing responsibilities or taking in migrants.

“Trust has been broken... because there’s been a unilateral decision that puts lives in danger and which also doesn’t comply with international law,” Boone told Franceinfo radio.

Meloni said in her maiden speech to parliament last month, after being appointed to head Italy’s most right-wing government since World War Two, that she wanted to stop sea departures and her administration would not allow people to enter Italy illegally.

On Friday she told the EU not to seek to punish Italy for its stance. “Europe could decide to deal with this issue by isolating Italy. I think it would be better to isolate the migrant boat smugglers.”

One of her closest aides earlier warned France against seeking to limit Rome’s access to EU’s post-pandemic recovery funds in retaliation.

European Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, a former Italian Prime Minister, called for restraint.

“These two great countries have to have a friendly, cooperative relationship. This is essential for France as well as for Italy, but it is essential also for the European Union,” he told Italian media in Brussels.

Accused by France’s far-right opposition of being soft on immigration, President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist government is eager to keep the ship’s arrival from fueling further criticism at home.

The head the French government service in charge of foreigners, Eric Jalon, said nine EU states had already agreed to take in two-thirds of the Ocean Viking migrants and that talks were also under way with other countries.

Local Var region prefect Evence Richard said the migrants would be sent to a holding site where they would be given medical care and their asylum requests processed.

Jalon said migrants who were not deemed eligible to stay in the EU would be returned to their country of origin.

Updated 11 November 2022
AFP

  • The White House has already confirmed Biden and Xi will meet on November 14 on the sidelines of the G20 summit
BEIJING: President Xi Jinping will attend the G20 summit in Indonesia from November 14 to 17, China’s foreign ministry confirmed on Friday.
He will then travel to Thailand from November 17 to 19 to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular press briefing Xi will meet US President Joe Biden and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron next week in Bali, as well as Senegal’s Macky Sall and Argentina’s Alberto Fernandez.
The White House has already confirmed Biden and Xi will meet on November 14 on the sidelines of the G20 summit, in their first in-person talks since the US leader became president.
The two met prior to Biden taking office and have spoken by phone a number of times over the past 22 months, but the COVID-19 pandemic and Xi’s aversion to foreign travel has prevented them from meeting in person.
Their meeting during the G20 comes after Xi last month was awarded a landmark third term as leader of the Chinese Communist Party.
The US and China have a massive investment and trade relationship but are also challenging each other’s military and diplomatic influence, especially in the Asia-Pacific region.

