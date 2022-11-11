EU to discuss new Iran sanctions Monday: Lithuania

You are here

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis address a press conference following talks at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin on Friday. (AFP)
  • "We will be suggesting additional (Iranian) listings that could be added... to the sanctions list," said Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis
  • Foreign ministers would likely adopt sanctions at the Brussels meeting on Monday
BERLIN: EU foreign ministers will Monday discuss slapping Iran with new sanctions over its deadly crackdown on protests and support for Russia in Ukraine, member state Lithuania said.
“We will be suggesting additional (Iranian) listings that could be added... to the sanctions list,” said Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis on Friday during a visit to Berlin.
“It would have two parts — for Iranian participation in the war on Russia’s side in Ukraine, but also for the human rights abuses that are happening in the cities of Iran.”
A senior EU official, speaking anonymously, said foreign ministers would likely adopt sanctions at the Brussels meeting on Monday over the repression of protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini.
She died in the custody of the morality police on September 16, three days after falling into a coma following her arrest in Tehran for allegedly breaching the Islamic republic’s hijab dress rules for women.
A European diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that about 30 names were set to be added to the sanctions list.
The EU had already imposed sanctions against Iran on October 17, targeting the morality police and 11 officials including the country’s telecommunications minister over alleged involvement in repressing the protests.
Transfers of drones from Iran to Russia would also be discussed, said the EU official.
Kyiv and its Western allies have accused Russia of using Iranian-made drones in recent weeks to carry out attacks in Ukraine.
Last weekend, Iran admitted for the first time that it sent drones to Russia but insisted they were supplied to its ally before Moscow invaded Ukraine.
The EU is also seeking to confirm reports that Iran had transferred missiles to Russia to be used in Ukraine, the official said.
“If that is proven to be true... we will take action in the form of sanctions,” the official said.
Iran has denied supplying missiles to Russia, calling the accusations “completely false.”
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had already indicated earlier this week the 27-member EU was poised to adopt new sanctions, prompting Tehran to accuse Germany of being “provocative” and “undiplomatic.”
After talks with her Lithuanian counterpart, Baerbock pushed back, saying that “it is our European understanding that observance of universal human rights is not a national matter, but a universal matter.”

LONDON: The UK has deported 22 Albanians via a chartered flight, amid reports in the British press that they were “illegal migrants” and “criminals.”

The heavily guarded flight was personally authorized by Home Secretary Suella Braverman, the Daily Mail said. Most on board were transferred to the plane via what the newspaper described as “secure vans” from closed deportation centers where they had been held as criminals or for “illegal immigration.”

Some were vetted at the Manston migrant processing center in Kent. The short-term holding facility was designed for a maximum of 1,600 people. However, the population has swelled to almost three times that number as the government fails to process the asylum claims of thousands of people crossing from France in small boats.

Migrant charities have described conditions at the center as appalling, with reports of outbreaks of diphtheria. Braverman was last month accused of ignoring advice that those inside were being detained for unlawfully long periods.

At least one person who was due to be deported on the Wednesday flight was given a reprieve after a lawyer fought the case, saying “more consideration” was needed by the Home Office.

The plane landed at Tirana’s Mother Teresa airport on Wednesday and those onboard were transferred to an on-site police station that had been partially paid for by the UK.

All those deported had their passports stamped by Albanian authorities banning them from entering the Schengen area of Europe for three years, meaning they cannot travel to France or Belgium to attempt to cross the English Channel again.

Since the beginning of the year, 38,000 people have used small boats to cross the Channel into Britain. Ministers say that Albanians now make up about 60 percent of Channel-crossers, and the government has used several deportation flights in the last few months to send hundreds back to their home country.

Braverman, who was sacked by the former Prime Minister Liz Truss for compromising security only to be reappointed days later by Rishi Sunak under a new government, last week caused fury by calling the Channel crossings an “invasion.”

Germany allocates 1b euros to Ukraine cyber-defense, documenting war crimes

  • The extra allocation comes amid rows over whether Germany should step up its provision of military aid to Ukraine
  • Germany is the third largest military donor to Ukraine
BERLIN: The German government has earmarked an extra 1 billion euros ($1.03 billion) from its 2023 budget to support Ukraine, with money allocated to defending against Russian cyberattacks and collecting evidence of war crimes, a document showed.
The extra allocation comes amid rows over whether Germany should step up its provision of military aid to Ukraine, which says it needs offensive battlefield weapons, including tanks, to take the fight to the Russian army.
The earmark is a win for the Greens, the coalition party which has been the strongest advocate of military support for Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion in February.
Germany is the third largest military donor to Ukraine, though far behind the United States, whose weapons deliveries have been crucial to the Ukrainian armed forces’ battlefield successes, which culminated in Friday’s recapture of Kherson, the largest city Russia took.
“The Ukraine budget makes clear that our support goes far beyond the important and necessary weapons deliveries,” said Robin Wagener, the Green legislator who chairs the parliamentary Ukraine group.
“We are investing massively in peace in Europe and Ukraine.”
Some of the money will support teams recording evidence of human rights abuses and war crimes, including those uncovered in the wake of Russian withdrawals.
Extra money will also go to supporting civil society in the broader region, including protection of journalists in Belarus, Russia and Ukraine.

UN begins talks with Russia on Black Sea grains deal

  • Accord has helped stave off a global food crisis by allowing the export of food and fertilizers from several of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports
  • Russia suspended its participation in late October but rejoined after four days
GENEVA: Talks between a Russian delegation and senior UN officials to address Moscow’s grievances about the Black Sea grains export initiative began in Geneva on Friday, a UN spokesperson said.
The negotiations come just eight days before the deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July is due to be renewed. The accord has helped stave off a global food crisis by allowing the export of food and fertilizers from several of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.
Moscow has indicated that it is prepared to quit the deal, which could expire on Nov. 19, if progress is not made on its concerns. Russia suspended its participation in late October but rejoined after four days.
It said it was responding to a drone attack on Moscow’s fleet in Crimea that it blamed on Ukraine. Kyiv has not claimed responsibility and denies using the grain program’s security corridor for military purposes.
UN aid chief Martin Griffiths, who heads talks on Ukrainian exports, and senior UN trade official Rebeca Grynspan, are meeting with Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin at the UN office in Geneva, Alessandra Vellucci, spokesperson for the United Nations in Geneva, said.
“This discussion, it is hoped, should advance progress made in facilitating the unimpeded export of food and fertilizers originating from the Russian Federation to the global markets,” she told a news briefing.
Vellucci made no mention of whether an extension of the pact was on the agenda.

Iran-born brothers charged in Sweden with spying for Russia

  • Authorities identified them as Peyman Kia, 42, and Payam Kia, 35
  • The brothers face up to life imprisonment if convicted
COPENHAGEN: Two Iranian-born brothers were charged in Sweden with aggravated espionage for allegedly spying for Russia for around a decade, prosecutors said Friday. One of them men worked for Sweden’s domestic intelligence agency.
Authorities identified them as Peyman Kia, 42, and Payam Kia, 35. One of the men was also indicted for the alleged gross unauthorized handling of secret information. It wasn’t immediately clear which of the brothers it was.
“It has been a complex investigation concerning a crime that is very difficult to investigate and the suspicion concerns very serious criminality directed against Sweden’s intelligence and security system,” National Security Unit chief prosecutor Per Lindqvist said.
“The information that has been obtained, transmitted and divulged could, by the fact that if it comes into the hands of a foreign power, result in detriment to Sweden’s security,” Lindqvist said in a statement.
According to the charge sheet obtained by The Associated Press, the men have “jointly” passed information to the Russian military intelligence service GRU during the period Sept. 28, 2011-Sept. 20, 2021.
It added that the data were acquired through one of the men’s work within Sweden’s domestic intelligence agency and the country’s armed forces. The data originates from several authorities within the Swedish security and the intelligence service.
His brother helped with the contacts with “Russia and the GRU including matters of surrender of information and receipt of compensation.”
The case has been investigated by Sweden’ domestic security service, SAPO. Sweden’s prosecution authority said much of the information in the preliminary investigation is secret and could not offer details.
Peyman Kia worked for the domestic security service, SAPO, and for the foreign defense intelligence agency, MUST, Swedish media said. He reportedly has worked with a top secret unit under MUST which was dealing with Swedish spies abroad, local media said. He later worked for Swedish Customs.
The brothers became Swedish citizens in 1994, and the Expressen daily quoted one of the men as saying that he speaks Persian fluently. The younger brother, reportedly has worked for SAPO, Swedish media reported..
They were arrested in September and November 2021. Both have denied any wrongdoing, Swedish media reported. The brothers face up to life imprisonment if convicted. A life sentence in Sweden generally means a minimum of 20-25 years in prison.

Ukrainian official describes chaotic Russian withdrawal from strategic city

  • Russia ordered the withdrawal on Wednesday after it said it attempts to maintain its position and supply troops were ‘futile’
BLAHODATNE, Ukraine/KYIV: Russia announced the completion of its withdrawal from the strategic city of Kherson in southern Ukraine on Friday and a regional official said Ukrainian partisans had raised a flag there, but that many Russian troops had been unable to leave.
Reuters could not immediately verify the full extent of Ukraine’s advance, the status of Russia’s retreat or the fate of any Russian soldiers who may have been left behind as Moscow rushed to pull its troops across the wide Dnipro River.
Serhiy Khlan, a member of Ukraine’s regional council for Kherson, said a large number of Russian soldiers had drowned trying to escape Kherson, while others had changed into civilian clothes and were trying to hide.
The city was almost under the control of Ukrainian forces, he said. He advised residents not to leave their homes while searches for remaining Russian troops took place.
Earlier, the Russian defense ministry said it had finished pulling its troops from the western bank of the Dnipro river, where Kherson lies, just two days after Moscow announced the retreat.
“Not a single unit of military equipment or weapons have been left on the right (western) bank. All Russian servicemen crossed to the left bank,” it added, saying that Russia had not suffered any loss of personnel or equipment during the withdrawal.
Pro-Russian war bloggers had reported late on Thursday that Russian forces crossing the river were coming under heavy fire from Ukrainian forces. The Russian ministry said Ukrainian forces had struck Dnipro River crossings five times overnight with US-supplied HIMARS rocket systems.
Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov had told Reuters on Thursday it would take at least a week for Russia to pull out of Kherson. He estimated Russia still had 40,000 troops in the region, and said intelligence showed its forces remained in and around the city.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an overnight address that Ukrainian forces had recaptured 41 settlements as they advanced through the south, indicating one of the swiftest and most dramatic shifts of control in almost nine months of war.
There was no sign of Russian forces when Reuters reached Blahodatne, 20 km (12 miles) north of Kherson.
Villagers said about 100 Russians had held the village for eight months and throughout the occupation broke into vacant homes and looted them, removing furniture, televisions, stoves and refrigerators.
They had killed a man who approached too close to their trenches and taken away two other men and a young woman whose fate remains unknown. The Russians withdrew in trucks without a fight on Wednesday night and Ukrainian troops moved in on Thursday, the villagers said.
It is the third major Russian retreat of the war, and the first to involve abandoning such a large occupied city. Moscow’s forces were driven in March from the outskirts of the capital Kyiv and ousted from the northeastern region of Kharkiv in September.
Kherson province is one of four that Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed to have annexed from Ukraine in late September. The loss of the regional capital would appear to end dreams expressed by some Russians of seizing Ukraine’s entire Black Sea coast, although Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the region’s annexed status remained unchanged.

