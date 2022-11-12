Where We Are Going Today: Antifat Plus - high-quality diet food

Michelin Guide awards restaurants in Abu Dhabi at inaugural gala dinner
Hams Saleh
ABU DHABI: Three restaurants in Abu Dhabi received a Michelin star at the first gala dinner held in the UAE’s capital on Thursday.
The one Michelin star was awarded to Talea by Antonio Guida, for pleasing diners with its family-style Italian cuisine; Hakkasan, a restaurant celebrating traditional Cantonese flavors; and contemporary Japanese restaurant 99 Sushi Bar.
“The wonderful diversity of the cuisine proposed by these three restaurants perfectly illustrates the curiosity of local gourmets, as well as how Abu Dhabi welcomes international cultures to make them shine at their best level,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide, at the event.
Four establishments received a Bib Gourmand for offering good food at moderate prices: Lebanese Armenian eatery Almayass, Beirut Sur Mer — which offers Lebanese food by the sea — Japanese restaurant Otoro and Mediterranean eatery Tazal’s.
This is the first time restaurants in Abu Dhabi received Michelin awards. A total of 42 restaurants were added to the guide.
“This first Michelin Guide Abu Dhabi selection is the beginning of a long journey for a city with unlimited gastronomic potential,” said Poullennec. “Our inspectors discovered a rich variety of cuisines offered in Abu Dhabi, from creative dishes conceived by some of the world’s most renowned chefs, to traditional cuisines of the region: Middle Eastern, Lebanese and, of course, Emirati.”
Michelin Guide also honored three individuals for their hard work.
Rawad Hamdan and his team at Restaurant Li Beirut received the Service Award.
Poullennec said at the event that the inspectors received a warm welcome when they dined there. The entire team was “professional and genuine in their hospitality,” he said.
The Sommelier Award went to Marlon Nuque from Zuma Restaurant. “A real personality in this buzzy restaurant,” the guide says.
The Young Chef Award went to Luigi Stinga at Talea restaurant, which was awarded the one Michelin star. According to the inspectors: “His eye for detail, impeccable style, generous approach and natural confidence shine through in the family style dishes, which are packed with flavor.”
After the awards ceremony, guests were offered a five-course dinner by award-winning chefs Simon Rogan, Lee Kok Hua, Bjorn Frantzen, Jimmy Ophorst, Cheryl Koh and Francois Leo.
Recipes for Success: French celebrity chef Yann Bernard Lejard talks edible art, lessons learned
The French director of culinary at the Ritz-Carlton Bahrain has been likened to Pablo Picasso and Jackson Pollock due to his edible abstract art
His cooking career has taken him to more than 20 countries and he was a finalist in the prestigious Swiss Taittinger Culinary Grand Prix
Hams Saleh
MANAMA: It’s hard to believe that someone can be equally talented as a chef and as an artist. But French celebrity chef Yann Bernard Lejard proves it’s possible.
Lejard, the director of culinary, food and beverage at The Ritz-Carlton Bahrain not only creates eye-catching presentations for his meals, but he also decorates his plates with edible artworks. Yes, edible paintings.
Lejard’s abstract art is often compared to the that of Pablo Picasso and Jackson Pollock, among others. His cooking career first took off in his homeland has so far taken him to more than 20 countries, including Singapore, China, Mexico, the Netherlands, India, the US, Ireland, and Spain. He has worked at Michelin-starred restaurants and a slew of luxury hotels. He was also a finalist for the prestigious Swiss Taittinger Culinary Grand Prix in 2003.
“I started from the worst restaurant you can imagine in the south of France, where they put the fish straight in the deep fryer for the tourists, and went on to the best restaurants in Europe,” he tells Arab News.
Despite his success as a chef, however, Lejard became frustrated that he had had to sideline his love of art for the sake of his cooking career.
“I was not happy,” he says. “Even though I love food — it’s my passion to understand the ingredients, the sauce, the authenticity — I understood that, for me, cooking was not enough. My life was not this. My life was more. I was looking for an answer, because it was very boring.”
That boredom was alleviated by his move to the Middle East. His first stop was Saudi Arabia, as the executive chef for the award-winning Glow restaurant where he became the first chef in the Kingdom to be ranked by the UK food publication FOUR Magazine.
“When I first arrived in Saudi Arabia, I changed my way of thinking,” he says. “I found some kind of peace in the Middle East. I felt that I had to try to erase all I had learned.”
He continues: “I was guided by a way of work, so I decided to remove everything. It was a long process, but I started to find joy in working. I found a purpose. The Middle East opened me to different cultures.”
He moved to Bahrain in 2014. “I found the place I was really looking for. Ritz-Carlton is a brand that I really associate with. I feel very committed and very loyal,” he explains.
Here, Lejard offers some culinary advice and discusses the importance of resilience.
Q: When you started out, what was the most common mistake you made?
A: Not listening. And I was in some very good places where I should have listened, because I was in front of very important professionals. In many restaurants, I would work one, two or three days and then move to another one, because I was not happy with the way they worked. But, it was in my head. It took so many years for me to find my conception of cooking. I need to have very strong, professional people around me to be able to work. I’m always thinking about different ways to do things. I want to do what other people are not doing.
Q: What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?
A: Be resilient. Never give up.
Q: What’s the secret to a successful restaurant?
A: The most important thing is that you have to touch the emotion. You need guests to feel good — to feel comfortable. They need to feel genuine care.
Q: What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly?
A: I have a very strict diet. I am nearly vegetarian. So I’d say tomato with olive oil, soy sauce and coriander.
Q: What’s the most difficult dish for you to get right?
A: Simplicity is difficult. In every dish there is a trick. In every dish there is a specific way to do it and there are the love and emotions that you put into it. Everyone can have the same recipe, but not everyone will have the same end result. I can’t make ratatouille like my grandmother. It’s the food that brings warmth to your heart and reminds you of your childhood.
Q: As a boss, are you a disciplinarian? Or are you quite laid back?
A: I understood, after many years, that alone you are nothing. You need people around you. I try as much as I can not to play with the emotions of the people around me. Even if I do it sometimes, I see that I made a mistake. I like to have a quiet working atmosphere where everybody has respect for each other.
Q: When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food?
A: Absolutely not. I’m very cool when I’m not working. (Obviously), I don’t want to be disappointed. But I don’t like to judge.
Q: What request or behavior by customers most frustrates you?
It’s all about the emotions. Something I don't like is if someone hurts my emotions. I am very sensitive, but I’m working on it. Before, I used to care a lot about the feedback on the quality and mistakes. In cooking you have to be extremely consistent. When you’re cooking with passion, you put a part of you into it. A mistake can happen, and this can hurt my feelings and my emotions. Now, I just move forward.
Where We Are Going Today: Elemental introduces Saudi fine dining
Elemental’s menu offers various dishes, from light snacks to mains, most notably the zucchini fries served with light sour and cream dip, burrata salad with surprisingly sweet hints
Nada Alturki
Elemental officially opened up its doors on Thursday for a chance for visitors to engage in a sensuous experience involving the four elements: Earth, wind, fire and water, illustrating new and innovative food and beverage concepts.
The restaurant and modern bar concept is a high-end lounge, serving international cuisines and unique drinks — perfect for a night out with friends.
Entering the venue, visitors’ eyes go straight to the bar area, a newly introduced concept within the Saudi fine dining industry. Backdropped with locally made and internationally sourced non-alcoholic beverages, the bar serves a colorful array of smoky, sour and tangy cocktails. The decorative paintings and floor tiles all incorporate the elemental theme in clever but subtle ways.
Inspired by the fire element, the Alice in Wonderland cocktail gives a spicy kick through hints of raw red chili, demonstrating fine dining with a refreshing twist. Elemental aims to slowly introduce gastronomic concepts, such as emulsification, to the everyday Saudi diner.
A must-try is Elemental’s bartender special: Club clover, a drink inspired by a club in New York, made with homemade nonalcoholic gin. The drink includes a layer of raspberry foam made from the fruit’s natural juice, topped with a chip of pressed and dried raspberries and a spritz of edible glitter to finish.
“I love the food (in Riyadh), I love the ambience, but it’s not what I learned. To me, this isn’t high-end, it’s not fine dining,” Jihad El-Rassy, the restaurant’s founder, said.
“Fine dining food is gastronomic. It is art,” he added. With a considerable background in hospitality and a four-year degree from a Swiss institution, El-Rassy was determined to bring his passion and knowledge back to the place he grew up.
Elemental’s menu offers various dishes, from light snacks to mains, most notably the zucchini fries served with light sour and cream dip, burrata salad with surprisingly sweet hints, bresaola pizza, and autumn-infused almond-crusted chicken with a side of green apples, pumpkin and sauteed vegetable sauce.
The array of desserts is truly a wonder, from tiramisu to pain perdu. A must-try is Edmond’s favorite, a dish similar to chocolate fondant made from various types of chocolate topped with vanilla ice cream. The dish is inspired by the owner’s late grandfather, Edmond, and has become a signature at the restaurant.
Menu items are moderately priced, the most expensive being the restaurant’s own spin on paella with chicken and beef bacon bits that feeds four. A diner can comfortably have a meal with appetizers, mains, dessert and a few drinks for about SR180 ($48).
The upstairs lounge area gives a sports bar vibe, and is fully equipped with numerous screens just in time for diners to enjoy the 2022 FIFA World Cup in a comfortable space, imported German draft beer in hand — alcohol extracted.
The restaurant’s ultimate goal is to give guests an accessible but elevated experience, unlike what Saudi has seen so far, by introducing unique table service, distinctive cooking methods and fascinating drink creations while also respecting the cultural norms of the region.
Where We Are Going Today: Daily Edition Cafe in Jeddah
Their salmon salad is delicious and nutrient-dense, made up of grilled salmon, fresh greens, avocado, shaved parmesan, soft-boiled eggs, and homemade goma — a Japanese sesame dressing
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
Aside from visiting the beach, Jeddawis love a good breakfast and brunch spot.
Located at the heart of Al-Rawdah district — where most of the popular restaurants are — is Daily Edition Cafe; an attractive restaurant with an awesome music playlist, and one of the best culinary experiences you can find in Jeddah.
Their menu is very appetizing and nutritious — a combination I always look for when dining out, ticking all the boxes for a good restaurant experience.
I loved how colorful and unique their dishes are. I visited Daily Edition with my family, and we all ordered different things to share, including the “SE” croissant, salmon salad, the “Harvest Bowl,” mushroom risotto, and the “BB” pancakes.
Needless to say, we enjoyed every item. It was my first time trying cured salmon, and I found it to be delicious in their SE croissant.
Their salmon salad is delicious and nutrient-dense, made up of grilled salmon, fresh greens, avocado, shaved parmesan, soft-boiled eggs, and homemade goma — a Japanese sesame dressing.
The risotto, meanwhile, included a variety of mushrooms; enoki, cremini and more, placed on a soft bed of risotto rice.
Customers are very lucky that the “BB” pancakes are available in their all-day section. They are homemade with banana, blueberries, whipped cream cheese, spiced maple and popping boba.
Vegans will really enjoy their hearty “Harvest Bowl” made up of chickpeas, cauliflower, kale, roasted sweet potato, cucumber, red onion, avocado, various healthy seeds, and smoked maple dressing.
What also made my visit splendid was their welcoming attitude. Kind and helpful staff warmly greeted me at the entrance and made sure we had a wonderful dining experience.
Recipes for Success: Bahraini baker Dona Murad offers advice, a delicious mocha recipe
Shaistha Khan
TORONTO: Dona Murad’s connection to the kitchen started with family. Her mother and grandmother were talented bakers, who instilled in her an appreciation for the dedication and passion that is required to “create.”
Now a coffee roaster and owner of two bakeries, Murad left a regimented, nine-to-five job to focus on her passion for coffee and the food and beverage industry in general. She had noticed that some of her friends would travel to certain cities just for their café culture. In 2015, she founded Hopscotch Bakery & Café to cater to this gap in the Bahraini market.
Mostly self-taught, Murad believes that the hands-on learning that has come with running her own bakery and coffee shop has outweighed any academic training she might have gotten.
After achieving success with Hopscotch Bakery & Café and Grind Micro Roastery in Bahrain, she has now opened Librae Bakery in New York.
Based in Lower Manhattan, Librae might be seen as just another just another grab-and-go coffee spot in the Big Apple. But as Murad tells it, it’s an oasis where her customers are encouraged to “come and dwell.”
She tells Arab News: “New York has incredible energy; it’s constantly rushing. We bring Bahraini hospitality and the culture around community — the aspect of slowing things down.” One example of this is the café’s majlis. Most of her NY counterparts wouldn’t be nearly so generous with a seating area taking up precious real estate.
Murad calls Librae a “third-culture bakery” — alongside Bahraini hospitality and New York vibes, the bakery uses Copenhagen baking techniques. Known for its culinary innovation, the Danish capital’s approach to fermentation is scientific and lengthy, with no shortcuts tolerated. At Librae Bakery, they employ a similar meticulous approach, with three tiers, Murad explains.
“Does it taste good? Is it the correct use of ingredients? And is it needed? If it passes these parameters, we know we’re on to something,” she says. A Librae croissant, for example, takes over 72 hours to create.
Here, Murad discusses the power of good bread, cleanliness, and kindness, and provides a simple mocha recipe.
Q. When you started out, what was the most common mistake you made?
A. Cooking when I was hungry. Never do that. And never take a shortcut.
Q. What’s your top tip for amateur bakers?
A. Clean as you go. That’s probably the first, and most important, lesson you learn in any kitchen. Also, purchase a cast-iron skillet. It’s my favorite, for baking and cooking.
Q. What’s one ingredient that can instantly improve any dish?
A. Black lime is my personal favorite. Not only is it a key ingredient in a lot of classic Bahraini dishes, but its versatility — it can complement both sweet and savory dishes — is amazing. One of our signature items at Librae is the Black Lime Curd Babka.
Q. What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly?
A. I make a plum cardamom crumble that my husband swears is the best thing I make. I think it’s totally average, but he loves it.
Q. What’s your favorite dish to cook?
A. I’m a sucker for incredibly crispy, grilled, or charred lamb chops. My mother, who works with me on every project, will tell you that I can eat a terrifying amount of lamb chops in one sitting. I am a simple person and I adore a garden barbeque, surrounded by people I love.
Q. What’s the most difficult dish to cook on your current menu?
A. A plain butter croissant. It took us months — and thousands of failed attempts — to get what we consider the best butter croissant.
Q. When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food? What’s he most common mistake that you find in other restaurants?
A. Anyone who has the bravery and work ethic to open a restaurant only deserves my praise. However, one thing I’m always impressed by is good bread and good coffee. If a restaurant (does this well), I’m a sucker for it.
Q. As a boss, are you a disciplinarian? Or are you quite laid back?
A. I can say with great confidence that one of the most important things I did when hiring for the bakery was to think about having a kind team. Kindness was more important than talent. Restaurant hours are brutal, you spend all your waking hours together. I care for respect and integrity, the rest can be taught or learned together. The days of toxic kitchen culture are over.
Dona Murad’s Mocha recipe
Ingredients:
2 cups cocoa powder
2 cups white sugar
1 tablespoon sea salt
1 tablespoon vanilla essence
750 ml water
Instructions:
1. Blend all the ingredients together. The mix should have a syrup-like texture.
2. Add the syrup to your favorite espresso (or just to hot milk for a great hot chocolate).
3. Don’t forget the marshmallows!