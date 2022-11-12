Thousands attend ninth annual Palestinian film festival
Thousands attend ninth annual Palestinian film festival/node/2198146/lifestyle
Thousands attend ninth annual Palestinian film festival
Producer Deema Azar and actor Ashraf Barhom introduce "Farha", the closing film during the ninth edition of the Palestine Cinema Days festival, in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, November 7, 2022. (REUTERS)
Thousands attend ninth annual Palestinian film festival
The week-long program drew thousands of guests and showcased 58 films across the Israeli-occupied West Bank, blockaded Gaza as well as Israel in cities that are separated by checkpoints and travel restrictions hindering many from leaving their own areas
RAMALLAH: The fate of a Palestinian girl forced into exile during the 1948 war of Israel’s creation remains unknown. But her story took on new life in a film about her experience that captured the big screen at this year’s Palestine Cinema Days festival.
Hundreds of viewers flocked to the closing ceremony in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Monday to watch “Farha,” a coming-of-age feature inspired by true events from the conflict more than 70 years ago.
In a mass event known to Palestinians as the “Nakba,” or “catastrophe,” hundreds of thousands of Palestinians fled or were driven from their homes during that war, leaving scars that remain raw generations later.
“This is a very special moment for all of us, to have the film screened in Palestine to a Palestinian audience,” said Deema Azar, one of the film’s producers.
The Jordanian director and screenwriter, Darin J. Sallam, based the plot on a woman her mother encountered decades ago at the Palestinian Yarmouk refugee camp in Syria, Azar said.
Her mother later lost touch with the woman and it is unclear where she is now or if she is still alive.
The team sensed that building their film around the Nakba would be challenging, Azar said, but they carried on “because we knew it was an important story to tell.”
FASTFACT
The week-long program drew thousands of guests and showcased 58 films across the Israeli-occupied West Bank, blockaded Gaza as well as Israel in cities that are separated by checkpoints and travel restrictions hindering many from leaving their own areas.
The festival, now in its ninth year, was organized by Film Lab: Palestine, which cultivates cinema culture and supports Palestinian filmmakers.
It launched on Nov. 1 with the 2023 Oscar-nominated “Mediterranean Fever,” a drama by Maha Haj from Nazareth exploring mental health and masculinity.
The week-long program drew thousands of guests and showcased 58 films across the Israeli-occupied West Bank, blockaded Gaza as well as Israel in cities that are separated by checkpoints and travel restrictions hindering many from leaving their own areas.
“Unfortunately, our audience cannot travel freely,” said Hanna Atallah, Film Lab’s founder.
“In order not to deny audiences in other cities enjoying these films, we decided to go to them.”
The goal of the festival, which has been drawing new followers each year, is “to preserve our narrative and see how others are dealing with their own issues through the language of cinema,” Atallah said.
For Hazem Abu Hilal, 38, a social and political activist from Ramallah who attended the festival for the first time this year, “Farha” managed to animate a personal history that he is well versed in.
“We’ve heard the stories but these scenes made them seem more real,” he said.
But before the hall fell dark and silent for “Farha”, the crowd roared with applause as the winners of this year’s Sunbird competition, celebrating film productions related to Palestinians, were announced.
Mashal Kawasmi, 28, who took home the top $10,000 prize in the production category for “The Flag,” said hearing his family and colleagues cheer when his name was called was “the most heartwarming feeling.”
“It means that I am getting somewhere, that someone believes in the story,” the first-time director from Jerusalem said as filmmakers and guests snapped final photos on the red carpet.
“Our voices deserve to be heard and this festival is helping us do that.”
“The Flag” follows an elderly man who must prove to Israeli soldiers that he isn’t the one planting the Palestinian flag that continues to mysteriously appear on his roof.
Though the film is set in the 1980s, “it still resonates with us today,” Kawasmi said.
What We Are Reading Today: Life Is Hard by Kieran Setiya
Updated 12 November 2022
Arab News
This was a beautifully written book that everyone should have on their shelf.
This book invites thought, compassion, reflection, and consideration, both for one’s own life and the lives of those around us.
In this profound and personal book, Kieran Setiya shows how philosophy can help us find our way.
Setiya skillfully gives readers the information and context they need as he goes so they do not have to have a background in philosophy to understand and enjoy this book.
The way he ties it all together is poetry and his humor adds levity to some deceptively deep and heavy topics. He shares his own experience with chronic pain and the consolation that comes from making sense of it.
Drawing on ancient and modern philosophy, as well as fiction, comedy, social science and personal essay, Life is Hard is a book for this moment — a work of solace and compassion.
“This book makes no attempt to sugar coat life,” said a review on Goodreads.com.
“Once we accept the fact that we and others will always have troubles life will become more bearable and enjoyable.”
The announcement was made this week at Boucheron’s visionary experience, titled “La Maison,” which was hosted in Riyadh this week to showcase their Carte Blanche Ailleurs High Jewelry collection for the first time in the Middle East.
The collection was first presented during Paris Haute Couture week in July.
The event, in its second edition, celebrated the bridge between Parisian and Middle Eastern cultures.
“The Middle East is a historic and crucial region for Boucheron from a business standpoint, as it still holds tremendous potential,” said Helene Poulit-Duquesne, CEO of Boucheron, in a released statement.
“In Saudi Arabia, as in the rest of the region, we operate at the very top of the market, selling to highly educated and savvy collectors. This is something I am proud of, which is why Boucheron returned to Riyadh to host the second edition of our ‘La Maison’ event,” she added.
Guests included Egyptian actors Passant Shawky and Salma Abu Deif; Lebanese actor Cynthia Samuel Bakri; Palestinian actor Adam Bakri; Palestinian-Canadian influencer Leena Al-Ghouti; Syrian fashion stylist Maya Chantout; Jordanian actor Yara Mustafa; Tunisian model and actor Azza Slimene; Saudi beauty influencer Yara Alnamlah; Iraqi blogger Rania Fawaz; Lebanese-Jordanian actor Andria Tayeh; and Dubai-based filmmaker and producer Jullz Bek.
Cultural strategist and art adviser Myrna Ayad presented a program that included a spin painting workshop and an opening dinner followed by a party.
Michelin Guide awards restaurants in Abu Dhabi at inaugural gala dinner
Updated 11 November 2022
Hams Saleh
ABU DHABI: Three restaurants in Abu Dhabi received a Michelin star at the first gala dinner held in the UAE’s capital on Thursday.
The one Michelin star was awarded to Talea by Antonio Guida, for pleasing diners with its family-style Italian cuisine; Hakkasan, a restaurant celebrating traditional Cantonese flavors; and contemporary Japanese restaurant 99 Sushi Bar.
“The wonderful diversity of the cuisine proposed by these three restaurants perfectly illustrates the curiosity of local gourmets, as well as how Abu Dhabi welcomes international cultures to make them shine at their best level,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide, at the event.
Four establishments received a Bib Gourmand for offering good food at moderate prices: Lebanese Armenian eatery Almayass, Beirut Sur Mer — which offers Lebanese food by the sea — Japanese restaurant Otoro and Mediterranean eatery Tazal’s.
This is the first time restaurants in Abu Dhabi received Michelin awards. A total of 42 restaurants were added to the guide.
“This first Michelin Guide Abu Dhabi selection is the beginning of a long journey for a city with unlimited gastronomic potential,” said Poullennec. “Our inspectors discovered a rich variety of cuisines offered in Abu Dhabi, from creative dishes conceived by some of the world’s most renowned chefs, to traditional cuisines of the region: Middle Eastern, Lebanese and, of course, Emirati.”
Michelin Guide also honored three individuals for their hard work.
Rawad Hamdan and his team at Restaurant Li Beirut received the Service Award.
Poullennec said at the event that the inspectors received a warm welcome when they dined there. The entire team was “professional and genuine in their hospitality,” he said.
The Sommelier Award went to Marlon Nuque from Zuma Restaurant. “A real personality in this buzzy restaurant,” the guide says.
The Young Chef Award went to Luigi Stinga at Talea restaurant, which was awarded the one Michelin star. According to the inspectors: “His eye for detail, impeccable style, generous approach and natural confidence shine through in the family style dishes, which are packed with flavor.”
After the awards ceremony, guests were offered a five-course dinner by award-winning chefs Simon Rogan, Lee Kok Hua, Bjorn Frantzen, Jimmy Ophorst, Cheryl Koh and Francois Leo.
Survivors of Daesh’s genocide in Iraq come together to create Yazidi Cultural Archives
Updated 11 November 2022
Iain Akerman
DUBAI: Malaeen Luqman Khalaf was in her early teens when Daesh swept into Iraq and unleashed a genocidal campaign against the Yazidis, an ancient ethnic and religious minority living in the country’s north-west. A young girl of just 14, she was among thousands of Yazidi women and adolescent girls who were kidnapped and enslaved. Many of them were systematically raped and subjected to horrific acts of sexual violence. Thousands of men were also murdered and hundreds of thousands of Yazidis were forced to flee their ancestral homelands.
The fate of many of those women and girls remains unknown, but Yazda, a community-led organization that protects and champions religious and ethnic minorities in Iraq, Iraqi Kurdistan and Syria, has kept a database of survivors since 2014. That database currently numbers more than 1,000.
“The experiences of these women are unimaginable. First, they were under siege. Second, their fathers or brothers or husbands or sons were killed. Third, they were taken as hostages and sold and bought by Isis members and tortured physically and sexually,” says Haider Elias, the president of Yazda, using another term for Daesh. “It’s beyond comprehension.”
Now, eight years later, Khalaf is among 16 Yazidi women who have shared their stories of resilience and are using art as a means to support their psychological wellbeing. Working in collaboration with Yazda, the women have created four online exhibitions — collectively known as the Yazidi Cultural Archives — in an attempt to raise awareness of the continued plight of the Yazidis, to conserve their cultural heritage, and to provide psychosocial support. The exhibitions include first-person testimonies, art and photography.
Designed to leverage the psychological benefits of artistic engagement, cultural validation and group support, the archives took a year to create and were launched at the Institut du Monde Arabe in Paris and at Yazda’s headquarters in Duhok, Iraq, on Oct. 26. They will act as “a permanent digital repository of Yazidi culture” and have been published by the United Nations on Google’s Arts and Culture platform.
Now 23 and living in Qadia camp, Khalaf is in her final year of high school and dreams of becoming an artist. Still too traumatized to discuss her experience, she painted because she wanted people to know what her life was like, both in captivity and after. “I drew the reality of when I was in captivity and after I was free, so the two of them kind of combined, which was hard for me because I had to remember all the things in the past,” she says, speaking through an interpreter. “It helped me to not lose hope, to get up and to work on our culture.”
“It’s not a conventional archive,” explains Elias, whose brother was killed during the genocide and whose father was briefly abducted. “It’s an archive that has been made by the survivors themselves, with a little bit of help from Yazda and partners.” Those partners include the Iraq Cultural Health Fund, which was established by Community Jameel and Culturunners in 2021, and the Office of the UN Secretary-General’s Envoy on Technology.
For Elias, the project has three primary benefits. The first is the healing and psychosocial support that art can provide to the 16 women from internally displaced persons (IDP) camps in Qadia, Khanke, Mamrashan, Kabartu, Sharia and Chameshko in Duhok Province. An evaluation of the impact of the archives on the psychological wellbeing of participants will be supported by New York University’s Arts and Health initiative and by the World Health Organization’s Arts and Health program.
The second benefit is cultural preservation in the face of continued displacement, while the third is increased global awareness of the continued suffering of the Yazidis, particularly the survivors.
“What is new in this platform is that there are two levels,” says Nathalie Bondil, head of museum and exhibitions at the IMA. “First of all, the women were able to express what they felt thanks to drawings or paintings. This is the first step of the therapy. But what is also important is that they will be recognized for who they are as women — as women with a name, as individuals. The platform will not only show their drawings but present a portrait of each of them. It will help them to be recognized for who they are — not only to express what they felt or what they endured, but to show who they are to the world.”
At the heart of the project is cultural preservation. Yazidi shrines, temples and other sites of historic importance were destroyed in Sinjar, Bahzani, Bashiqa and elsewhere in northern Iraq. Elias states that around 68 temples were destroyed in Sinjar alone, not only impacting the Yazidis’ tangible heritage but their ability to perform religious rituals and practices. The displacement of hundreds of thousands of people has also created an existential threat to the population’s traditional ways of life. Of the more than half a million Yazidis in Iraq before 2014, 360,000 were displaced by Daesh, with an estimated 200,000 still living in IDP camps. An estimated 2,763 Yazidis are still missing.
“We have a generation of Yazidis who were born in the camps,” says Elias. “We have a generation who do not know what the Yazidi temples are, what the traditional holidays are, what traditional materials we use. A lot of Yazidis are losing this in the camps, especially those who are migrating to Europe. They are assimilating and they forget. Their children are forgetting what the culture of the Yazidis is.”
During the creation of the archive Khalaf focused on painting but was also drawn to filiklor, a musical style in the stan tradition that tells stories of love, history and religion.
“We would visit people and we would ask them to tell us the stories of these songs and why they sang them, because for us the songs are true stories from the past,” she says. “I just wanted to know more about our traditions and customs after I was freed.” Those traditions include tattooing (known as deq), various forms of cuisine, and national dress.
Then there’s awareness. Because eight years have passed since the genocide, and because other crises have arisen, the suffering of the Yazidis has slipped from public consciousness. “You know, we’ve tried — in terms of advocacy — almost every front,” says Elias, who has also worked with the Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad, who advocates for survivors of genocide and sexual violence. “We’ve tried virtual reality advocacy; we’ve tried documenting the genocide; we’ve tried advocating conferences in a conventional way. Now we’re trying art because we’ve disappeared from the headlines.
“People’s attention gets divided,” he admits. “The attention of donors and supporters is drawn to more urgent causes, but our problem is that the Yazidi case has not been resolved yet. Nothing has happened. Security hasn’t been achieved. Isis is defeated temporarily, but people have not gone back to their homes, reparation hasn’t started yet, justice has partially started but not completely, and reconciliation hasn’t started. So many aspects are still left hanging there. That’s why it’s important to keep it in the public domain and remind the world that we’re here. We’re still in the camps. We’re still suffering.”