Palestinians furious at plans for permanent US Embassy in occupied Jerusalem

Palestinians furious at plans for permanent US Embassy in occupied Jerusalem
Then US ambassador to Israel David Friedman speaks at a ceremony at the American Embassy in Jerusalem, on Friday, October 30, 2020. (AFP/File)
Updated 22 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

  • Site for development includes land illegally seized by Israel, they claim
  • ‘Israel using Absentee Property Law to obliterate our social history,’ retired professor says
RAMALLAH: Palestinians have expressed anger at the decision by Israeli and US authorities to build a permanent US Embassy complex in Jerusalem on land they say was illegally taken from them.

The project will comprise the mission building, offices, staff housing, parking lots and security buildings.

The US and Israel submitted a plan in February 2021 to build the complex on land Israel seized from Palestinians under its 1950 Absentee Property Law. Descendants of the original landowners, including US citizens and East Jerusalem Palestinians, are demanding the cancellation of the development.

The Jerusalem Local Planning and Building Committee published plans for the construction of a permanent mission after its predecessor was moved to a temporary site in Jerusalem from Tel Aviv in 2018.

The site chosen was the abandoned Allenby military base on the outskirts of Talpiot, which was used by the Israeli army until the 1990s. Although most of the site is in West Jerusalem, some of it is classified as “forbidden land” because it sits between the eastern and western parts of the city.

The Israeli municipality of Jerusalem has not given a completion date for the project but Deputy Mayor Flor Hassan Nahum said the publication of the plans came after four years of hard work with the US mission.

Israeli sources said on Wednesday that the public would have 60 days to raise any objections to the plan before any development work began.

Ali Qleibo, a 70-year retired university professor from Jerusalem who owns 20 dunums (two hectares) of the land to be developed, told Arab News that it had been in his family for 350 years.

“The Israelis do not care who owns it. All they care for is pleasing the Israelis and having the embassy in Jerusalem,” he said.

“It’s extremely vexing, annoying and frustrating to be so helpless, knowing that the Israelis and Americans can decide the fate of my social history, my prosperity and my identity against all international laws that recognize Jerusalem as an occupied city.

“This land is an Islamic endowment, and I am benefiting from it. But the Israeli authorities seized it under the Absentee Property Law.”

Qleibo said he had tried several times to access his land but had been prevented from doing so by the Israeli authorities.

The Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel (Adalah) said in a statement in July that after looking at archived records it could “definitively” confirm that the land slated for development was owned by Palestinians.

The US Embassy in Israel has not commented on those claims.

Suhad Bishara, a legal adviser at Adalah, told Arab News that as the land had been illegally confiscated by Israel, the US should not use it for its embassy complex, adding that her organization would write to the US State Department next week in an attempt to have the plans overturned.

Adalah was also considering submitting an objection to the Israeli authorities, she said.

Former US President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in 2017 before moving the embassy to the city the following year. Most countries have refused to move their embassies to Jerusalem, although Honduras, Guatemala and Kosovo are among those to have bucked that trend.

Israel insists its capital comprises all of Jerusalem, but Palestinians claim East Jerusalem as capital of the Palestinian state.
 

Lebanese MPs fail for the fifth time to elect a president

NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • New session set for Nov. 17
  • MP Melhem Khalaf described Thursday’s session as ‘a repetition of an absurd scene in light of the deadlock’
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s divided parliament failed on Thursday to elect a new president for the fifth time, with the post vacant since the mandate of Michel Aoun expired last month.
A new session will be held next Thursday, Nov. 17.
Independent Michel Moawad was the frontrunner in the 128-seat parliament with 44 votes on Thursday, still far short of the two-thirds majority — or 86 ballots — needed to win.
Parliament is split between supporters of the Hezbollah movement and its opponents, neither having a clear majority.
Hezbollah rejected the candidacy of Moawad and called for a “compromise candidate” to be found.
In the meantime, most MPs from its bloc spoiled their ballots.
This year’s vacancy comes as Lebanon is gripped since 2019 by an unprecedented financial crisis that has pushed much of the population into poverty.
Since May, Lebanon has had only a caretaker government that lacks the authority to push through the sweeping reforms demanded by the International Monetary Fund as a condition for releasing billions of dollars in emergency loans.
Amid this political sterility, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati stressed on Thursday that the government is doing “the work that is constitutionally and nationally required to pass this difficult stage while awaiting the election of a president.”
He was speaking at the opening of a workshop for the heads of the Supreme Judicial Council and the first Arab-European Chambers of Cassation.
Mikati said that “those who enjoy obstruction and waste opportunities” are trying to suggest to the public that “the government is willing to replace the head of state, or is working to take away his powers. That is deceiving and hypocritical.”
Mikati stressed that it was not acceptable for the position of head of state to remain empty, not even for a single day.
Thursday’s session was the first held after the end of former President Aoun’s term 10 days ago.
The session was attended by 108 deputies out of 128.
The voting process took place with the session reaching its quorum of 86 deputies.
The voting process was preceded by a protest from opposition MPs against the interpretation of some constitutional articles related to the quorum of the sessions.
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri settled the debate by calling for a vote, without providing answers.
Blank ballots outnumbered votes for Moawad, this time 47 to 44.
Six votes went to the academic Issam Khalifa, seven protest votes for “a new Lebanon,” one “for Lebanon” and one for a “Plan B.”
Names of new candidates emerged, as one vote went to former Minister Ziyad Baroud and another to the presidential candidate and former Secretary-General of the Higher Council for Privatization Ziad Hayek.
As a result, neither candidate obtained the 65 votes needed to win the presidency in the first round, which called for a second voting round.
As in each of the previous four sessions, this fifth session lost its quorum, which prompted Berri to end it.
MP Moawad said that he maintained the average votes he obtained in each session.
MPs of the Lebanese Forces, the Progressive Socialist Party, the Kataeb Party, the Tajdid Bloc, and several independents continued to vote for him.
“Moawad would have obtained 49 votes, had it not been for the absence of 4 deputies from the session, whose votes usually go to Moawad’s favor,” said Rep. George Adwan.
The Free Patriotic Movement’s MPs were expected to choose a candidate, instead of casting blank ballots. However, most of the party’s MPs chose to go with blank ballots, as did the representatives of Hezbollah, the Amal Movement, the Tashnaq Party and the Marada Movement.
Forces of Change Deputy Melhem Khalaf asked at the beginning of the session to keep the sessions open and to re-establish the quorum, suggesting that the two-thirds quorum should not be adopted in the second round of voting.
This is what Berri adheres to each time for holding the second session.
At the beginning of the session, MP Nadim Gemayel asked: “People are asking if this is a masquerade or a serious assembly. It’s not the people’s fault if a party can’t agree on a candidate,” to which Berri replied: “It is a political choice.”
MP Khalaf described Thursday’s session as “a repetition of an absurd scene in light of the deadlock and the failure of all initiatives leading to the election of a head of state.”
He added: “What is required is the election of a rescue president who is not the result of settlements, who can lead us out of the hole we are in and re-establish the authority.”

Ambassadors of UK, France, and US condemn Houthi attack on Yemeni port

Updated 28 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

  • “Attempting to deprive millions of Yemenis from accessing basic goods through economic warfare will only exacerbate the conflict”: Ambassadors
  • Diplomats urged Houthis to cease such attacks immediately
LONDON: The British, French, and American ambassadors to Yemen strongly condemned a Houthi attack targeting an oil tanker in Qena port, Shabwa on Thursday.

Yemen’s foreign ministry said in a statement that the Houthis launched a drone attack on the southern Qena port in Shabwa on Wednesday.

“By launching yet another assault on international shipping and the flow of fundamental necessities, the Houthis have once again demonstrated their abject failure to prioritize the Yemeni people,” Richard Oppenheim, Jean-Marie Safa, and Steven Fagin said.

“Attempting to deprive millions of Yemenis from accessing basic goods through economic warfare will only exacerbate the conflict and humanitarian crisis,” the ambassadors said.

The diplomats urged the Houthis to cease such attacks immediately, respect their obligations under international law, and cooperate fully with UN-led efforts to bring about long term peace and stability in Yemen.

'No progress' in discussions with Iran: UN nuclear watchdog

Updated 10 November 2022
AFP

  • Senior agency officials will conduct a technical visit to Tehran before the end of November
  • The UN watchdog has been pressing Iran to give answers on the presence of nuclear material at three undeclared sites
VIENNA: The UN nuclear watchdog said Thursday it had seen no progress in discussions with Iran over undeclared nuclear material at three sites, but a new visit to Tehran was planned this month.
“The director general (Rafael Grossi) is seriously concerned that there has still been no progress in clarifying and resolving the outstanding safeguards issues,” the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a report seen by AFP.
Senior agency officials will conduct a technical visit to Tehran before the end of November, the report added.
“The agency has reiterated that at this meeting, it expects to start receiving from Iran technically credible explanations on these issues, including access to locations and material, as well as taking the samples as appropriate,” it added.
The director general “reiterates that these issues... need to be resolved for the agency to be in a position to provide assurance that Iran’s nuclear program is exclusively peaceful,” it added.
The UN watchdog has been pressing Iran to give answers on the presence of nuclear material at three undeclared sites, a key sticking point that led to a resolution criticizing Iran being passed at a June meeting of the IAEA’s board of governors.
In a separate report seen by AFP, the IAEA said Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium stood at 3,673.7 kilogrammes as of October 22, a decrease of 267.2 kilogrammes from the last quarterly report.
Iran has been enriching uranium well over the limits laid down in a landmark 2015 deal with world powers, which started to unravel when the United States withdrew from it in 2018.
On-off talks between Tehran and world powers have been underway since April last year to revive the deal, which gave Iran much-needed sanctions relief in return for curbs on its atomic program.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken late last month reiterated that he saw little scope to restore the deal, pointing to the clerical leadership’s conditions, as major protests roil the country.

Middle East Airlines plane hit by stray bullet while landing in Beirut, no injuries

Updated 10 November 2022
Reuters

  • Hout said 7 to 8 stationary planes are hit by stray bullets shot from areas neighboring Beirut airport each year
  • Thursday’s incident was the first time this had occurred while a plane was moving
BEIRUT: A Middle East Airlines (MEA) passenger plane bound from Jordan to Beirut was hit by a stray bullet while landing in Beirut on Thursday, with no injuries reported, MEA Chairman Mohamad El-Hout said.
Hout told Reuters that seven to eight stationary planes are hit by stray bullets shot from areas neighboring Beirut airport each year, but Thursday’s incident was the first time this had occurred while a plane was moving.
Celebratory gunfire is a common occurrence in Lebanon, where gun ownership is widespread and weapons are fired to mark speeches by politicians and the release of official exam results, among other events.
“These practices of shooting in the air in Lebanon must be stopped ... it is a source of danger to air traffic and the airport,” Hout said.
Lebanese lawmaker Paula Yacoubian was on the flight and shared images on her Twitter page appearing to show a hole in the fuselage of the plane.
She said she was sitting in seat 2F when the incident occurred “right above my head.”

Iran supplied weapons to Russia following February Ukraine invasion: Guardian

Updated 10 November 2022
Arab News

  • Tehran-built drones used to wipe out 30% of country’s energy infrastructure, Zelensky says
  • Military expert Rob Lee: The Russians are using loitering munitions more effectively — some Iranian — and if they get the surface-to-air missile from Iran, that could be significant
LONDON: Iranian-made drones were supplied to Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in February, with further shipments of weapons expected in the future, The Guardian reported.

Ukraine’s military provided evidence to the newspaper that Tehran had supplied the weapons to its ally following the invasion, giving Russian forces the capability to destroy vital infrastructure despite suffering severe equipment losses.

Western officials told CNN that Iran had sent a total of 450 drones to Russia and would send another 1,000 units of weaponry, including ballistic missiles.

The discovery of the origins and manufacture dates of the drones came after Ukrainian military intelligence dismantled captured models, including a Mohajer-6 spy drone, which was reportedly constructed in Iran following the February invasion, a Ukrainian military source said.

“We think that Russian specialists were involved but that’s just a theory,” the source added.

“Either the Iranians went (to Russia) or they have Russian specialists working there.”

Foreign Policy Research Institute military expert Rob Lee said: “The Russians are using loitering munitions more effectively — recently some Iranian, some Russian — and if they get the surface-to-air missile from Iran, that could be significant, too.

“A lot of this comes down to trying to predict the level of external support for Ukraine and for Russia and that’s difficult.”

Iranian weapons have been used by Russia since October to neutralize more than 30 percent of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned.

In October, Iran denied rumors that it was supplying Russia with weapons, but later admitted that it had supplied a small quantity of drones, but had done so before the invasion.

