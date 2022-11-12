Coca-Cola to host FIFA Fan Festival in Riyadh

You are here

Images are projected on historic buildings during a ceremony celebrating the arrival of the FIFA World Cup trophy tour to Saudi Arabia, in the old district of Diriyah on the outskirts of the Saudi capital Riyadh, on November 11, 2022. (AFP)
Images are projected on historic buildings during a ceremony celebrating the arrival of the FIFA World Cup trophy tour to Saudi Arabia, in the old district of Diriyah on the outskirts of the Saudi capital Riyadh, on November 11, 2022. (AFP)
  • Tolga Cebe, vice president and general manager of The Coca-Cola Co. Middle East, said the festival is “another great example of Coca-Cola’s commitment to delivering amazing experiences for football fans around the region
RIYADH: Thousands of football fans in Saudi Arabia and the region will be able to watch adrenaline-pumping World Cup games at a special Coca-Cola FIFA Fan Festival in Riyadh.

The venue at Prince Faisal bin Fahad Olympic Complex can accommodate 3,500 fans for live broadcasts on a huge state-of-the-art screen with purpose-built stadium-style seating. In addition, there will be various entertainment activities, including performances by local musicians.

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with Coca-Cola to bring the electric atmosphere of the FIFA World Cup directly to football fans in Riyadh,” said FIFA Chief Business Officer Romy Gai. “This high-energy event will combine the best of football, music and culture, creating memorable moments and unforgettable experiences for fans beyond Qatar.”

With the Saudi national team taking part in the World Cup, excitement levels are high across the Kingdom as the days count down to the big kickoff.

Tolga Cebe, vice president and general manager of The Coca-Cola Co. Middle East, said the festival is “another great example of Coca-Cola’s commitment to delivering amazing experiences for football fans around the region. It follows our recent communication campaign in Saudi Arabia where thousands of fans were given the opportunity to win tickets to the FIFA World Cup 2022.”

Yasser Al-Misehal, president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, said: “We are a country bound by a passion for the beautiful game and I am certain our fans will be excited to hear that they can enjoy an unparalleled experience thanks to the Coca-Cola FIFA Fan Festival Riyadh.”

 

Bayern, Celtic fined by UEFA for offensive fan banners

Bayern, Celtic fined by UEFA for offensive fan banners
Updated 57 min 55 sec ago
AP

Bayern, Celtic fined by UEFA for offensive fan banners

Bayern, Celtic fined by UEFA for offensive fan banners
  • UEFA fined Bayern $15,500 for a disciplinary charge of a “provocative message of an offensive nature”
  • Celtic was fined $18,000 for the club's second disciplinary case this season
Updated 57 min 55 sec ago
AP

NYON, Switzerland: Bayern Munich and Celtic were fined by UEFA on Friday for fans showing banners judged to be offensive at Champions League games.
Bayern fans spelled out an expletive on a pitch-side barrier fence to protest the 70 euros ($72) ticket price they had to pay at the stadium of Czech opponent Viktoria Plzeň on Oct. 12.
That’s the maximum price traveling fans can be charged to attend a Champions League game since UEFA set the limit three years ago.
UEFA fined Bayern 15,000 euros ($15,500) for a disciplinary charge of a “provocative message of an offensive nature.”
Celtic were fined 17,500 euros ($18,000) for the club’s second disciplinary case this season of displaying a slogan opposing the British monarchy.
The banner at a home game against Leipzig on Oct. 11 read: “Against hunger and the crown.”
Celtic have historic links to the republican movement in Ireland and many fans traditionally oppose the British monarchy.

Magnussen claims maiden pole in the rain for Haas

Magnussen claims maiden pole in the rain for Haas
Updated 11 November 2022
AFP

Magnussen claims maiden pole in the rain for Haas

Magnussen claims maiden pole in the rain for Haas
  • Magnussen clocked a best lap in one minute and 11.674 seconds
  • He also became the fourth driver to claim a maiden pole position this year, following Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez and George Russell
Updated 11 November 2022
AFP

SAO PAULO: Kevin Magnussen took full advantage of dramatically changing wet conditions to secure a sensational maiden pole position on his 100th Formula One appearance for the Haas team in Friday’s qualifying for this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
As heavy rain descended on the Interlagos circuit, the final Q3 session ended in euphoric uproar with the popular and modest 30-year-old Dane sitting in his car celebrating while the clock ran down.
He became the first Danish pole-sitter and the first to achieve the feat for the Haas tea in his 140th Grand Prix and his team’s 143rd.
Magnussen clocked a best lap in one minute and 11.674 seconds before a final rainstorm wreaked havoc during which Mercedes’ George Russell crashed out and was left in a gravel trap.
He also became the fourth driver to claim a maiden pole position this year, following Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez and George Russell.
World champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull was second quickest ahead of Russell and McLaren’s Lando Norris.
Carlos Sainz of Ferrari was fifth ahead of Esteban Ocon and his Alpine team-mate two-time champion Fernando Alonso, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, Segio Perez of Red Bull and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.
“I don’t know what to say,” said Magnussen. “The team put me out on the track at exactly the right moment. First out of the pit lane. It is incredible!“
Asked to reveal his plan for Saturday’s sprint race, he grinned. “Maximum attack! Let’s go for something really funny.”
Verstappen and Russell warmly congratulated the Dane who appeared almost bemused by his feat. “It’s incredible,” said Magnussen.
After a bright, warm morning, qualifying began in damp conditions, following a rainstorm, with heavy clouds overhead and all of the early Q1 runners venturing out on ‘intermediate’ tires.
Verstappen, Alonso and Ocon chose to delay their first foray while Hamilton reported ‘it is quite slippery’. Leclerc set the early pace before Verstappen joined the fray and, almost instantly, went top by two-tenths.
Alonso then took over before Pierre Gasly of Alpha Tauri switched to ‘slicks’, a bold move. Initially, he struggled. Hamilton went top before Gasly’s gambled paid off as he went fastest, sending everyone in for ‘slicks’.
This swept in a rush of increasingly fast laps as Williams’ Nicholas Latifi, Norris and then Alex Albon of Williams clocked the quickest lap, leaving Ferrari looking both slow-witted in making a decision for ‘slicks’ and on-track as Leclerc sought to escape the cut.
These conditions contrived to deliver a thrilling final flurry of action as Hamilton and then Norris seized the initiative ahead of Alonso while, ultimately, it was mostly the usual suspects who were eliminated.
Mick Schumacher was 20th and last for Haas and went out with Latifi, Zhou Guanyu and his Alfa Romeo team-mate Valtteri Bottas and Alpha Tauri’s Yuki Tsunoda.
In the threatening conditions, all 15 men in Q2 went out again on slicks.
After their opening salvo of laps, Perez, Russell and Hamilton were in the bottom five as ‘spits of rain’ were reported, Russell complaining that his ‘scrubbed’ tires should be replaced with new rubber to ensure progress to Q3.
Verstappen then went top in 1:11.318 after enjoying a slipstream from Stroll’s Aston Martin. “It’s definitely getting darker here with a bit of drizzle,” said Verstappen.
With six minutes remaining and light rain falling, Hamilton and Russell were among the bottom five, but Mercedes pitted the pair who responded by taking third and fourth places behind Verstappen and Alonso.
Timing was, as so often, critical. Within seconds, the drizzle turned to rain, notably in the second half of the lap, but few slowed — and in a final rush of laps on a dry line, the pack was shuffled again topped by Verstappen and the two Ferraris.
Out went Albon, Gasly, four-time champion Sebastian Vettel of Aston Martin, McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo and Lance Stroll in the second Aston Martin, all missing the top ten shootout.
Ferrari gambled, sending Leclerc out on ‘intermediates’ in anticipation of heavy rain, but after a fruitless effort, during which he held up Perez, he pitted for slicks — only for Russell to crash with eight minutes remaining. The session was red-flagged to a halt.
The Briton was stuck in a gravel trap, condemning Leclerc to return to Ferrari muttering profanities on team radio as, finally, heavy rain descended.
All this left Magnussen on top, ahead of Verstappen with Russell third — as rain and a glorious finale to a crazy session beckoned. The Dane, in his 100 the race for Haas, was set to be the fourth new pole sitter of the year after Sainz, Perez and Russell.

Saudi Arabia 26-man World Cup squad announced

Saudi Arabia 26-man World Cup squad announced
Updated 11 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia 26-man World Cup squad announced

Saudi Arabia 26-man World Cup squad announced
  • Saudi Arabia open their World Cup account with a daunting match against two-time world champions Argentina
Updated 11 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The final 26-man Saudi Arabia squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar was announced on Friday.

Coach Herve Renard named Al-Hilal midfielder Salman Al-Faraj, despite the playmaker sustaining a shoulder injury in the Green Falcons’ win over Iceland on Sunday.

The captain was substituted at halftime, but the French head coach said he would be fit for the tournament, which kicks off on Nov. 20.

Saudi Arabia open their World Cup account with a daunting match against two-time world champions Argentina.

FULL SQUAD BELOW

Mohammed Al-Yami; Nawaf Al-Aqidi; Mohammed Al-Owais; Sultan Al-Ghannam; Saud Abdulhamid; Abdullah Madu; Ali Al-Bulayhi; Abdulelah Al-Amri; Hassan Al-Tombakti; Abdullah Otayf; Riyadh Sharahili; Abdulelah Al-Malki; Ali Al-Hassan; Yasser Al-Shahrani; Mohammed Al-Burayk; Hattan Bahbri; Salem Al-Dawsari; Sami Al-Najei; Salman Al-Faraj; Nasser Al-Dawsari; Mohammed Kanno; Saleh Al-Shehri; Feras Al-Brikan; Haitham Asiri; Abdulrahman Al-Oboud; Fahad Al-Muwalad.

Argentina taking fewer forward than Brazil to World Cup

Argentina taking fewer forward than Brazil to World Cup
Updated 11 November 2022
AP

Argentina taking fewer forward than Brazil to World Cup

Argentina taking fewer forward than Brazil to World Cup
  • Scaloni announced his 26-player squad in a video on Friday
  • Lionel Messi's team are unbeaten in 35 matches
Updated 11 November 2022
AP

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina are taking nine defenders, seven midfielders and seven forward to the World Cup in Qatar as coach Lionel Scaloni’s team aim to build on their Copa America success.
Scaloni announced his 26-player squad — which contains two fewer forward than the roster for traditional rival Brazil — in a video on Friday. He is scheduled to speak about his choices on Monday.
Argentina won the Copa America in 2021, their first major trophy in 28 years. The World Cup squad has 21 players from the Copa America.
Lionel Messi’s team are unbeaten in 35 matches.
The 35-year-old Messi, who will play his fifth and likely last World Cup, is joined by other veterans including striker Ángel Di María (34), defender Nicolás Otamendi (34) and goalkeeper Franco Armani (36).
Argentina have also rejuvenated the team since the 2018 World Cup by including forward Lautaro Martínez, and midfielder Enzo Fernández after only a couple of games for the national team. Fernández has quickly adapted to European soccer in his first season with Benfica.
Rodrigo de Paul, who will have the extra burden of protecting Messi, said on Instagram his dream of playing a World Cup had come true.
“I can’t describe what one feels in being able to represent his country in a World Cup,” he said. “But I can say that we will leave our souls for every Argentinian to be proud of how we hold our flag.”
Manchester City striker Julián Álvarez was also chosen but Scaloni left out Atletico Madrid’s Ángel Correa and Napoli’s Giovanni Simeone, forward who have had a good start to the season in Europe.
Midfielder Giovani Lo Celso sustained a hamstring injury at the end of last month that ruled him out of the tournament. However, striker Paulo Dybala, who suffered a muscle injury in his left leg on Oct. 9, managed to return in time for the squad.
Argentina opens in Qatar against Saudi Arabia on Nov. 22. Mexico and Poland are also in Group C.

Argentina:
Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), Gerónimo Rulli (Villarreal), Franco Armani (River Plate)
Defenders: Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Marcos Acuña (Sevilla), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Germán Pezzella (Real Betis), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United), Nicolás Tagliafico (Lyon), Juan Foyth (Villarreal)
Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton), Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis), Papu Gómez (Sevilla), Enzo Fernández (Benfica), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen)
Forwards: Ángel Di María (Juventus), Lautaro Martínez, Joaquín Correa (both Inter Milan), Julián Álvarez (Manchester City), Paulo Dybala (Roma), Nicolás González (Fiorentina), Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Liverpool boss Klopp given one-game touchline ban

Liverpool boss Klopp given one-game touchline ban
Updated 11 November 2022
AFP

Liverpool boss Klopp given one-game touchline ban

Liverpool boss Klopp given one-game touchline ban
  • Klopp was initially fined £30,000 ($35,000) by an independent regulatory commission
  • He will be banned from the bench when Liverpool face Southampton at Anfield on Saturday
Updated 11 November 2022
AFP

LONDON: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been handed a one-match ban after the Football Association appealed against the decision to only fine the German for his touchline tirade.
Klopp was initially fined £30,000 ($35,000) by an independent regulatory commission following his rant at referee Anthony Taylor during Liverpool’s 1-0 win against Manchester City in the Premier League on October 16.
The FA felt that was too lenient and an independent appeal board has now suspended the German from the touchline with immediate effect.
Klopp will be banned from the bench when Liverpool face Southampton at Anfield on Saturday.
“An independent Appeal Board has allowed the FA’s appeal against an Independent Regulatory Commission’s sanction in relation to the recent case involving Jurgen Klopp,” an FA statement said on Friday.
“As a result, the Liverpool FC manager has been suspended from the touchline for one match with immediate effect, fined £30,000 and warned as to his future conduct.
“Jurgen Klopp has previously admitted that he breached FA Rule E3 during their Premier League match against Manchester City FC on Sunday, October 16 2022 and received a sanction £30,000.”
Klopp’s angry blast at the officials in the City game was triggered by a challenge from Bernardo Silva on Mohamed Salah that was not ruled a foul.
His behavior came after the FA launched a new ‘Enough Is Enough’ campaign in September aimed at stamping out abuse at all levels of the game.
It is understood the FA feels elite-level managers have an example to set to the grassroots game in terms of what is acceptable behavior.
Asked the day after the fine whether he felt it was a fair punishment, Klopp said: “Should I have got a ban? I don’t know.
“I never was in the situation, I never had a red card, I didn’t ever have a yellow card as far as I know.”

