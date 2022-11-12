Charley Hull takes the lead on Ladies Day at the Aramco Team Series Jeddah

JEDDAH: The Aramco Team Series Jeddah is set for an exciting final day at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club as world No. 17 Charley Hull takes a one-shot lead over defending champion Pia Babnik, Caroline Hedwall and Virginia Elena Carta, while Team Garcia and Team Wolf will head to the 18th tomorrow for a playoff to determine the team victors.

Hull made her seventh birdie of the day on the last to shoot a blemish-free 65 and take the lead as she sets her sights on her second win in the last three starts.

“It was a really really good front nine. I even missed a couple of putts, but I’m not complaining,” Hull said. “I’ve put some good work in this year, and now it’s all coming together. I wasn’t massively confident coming into this week, but I’m feeling much better now I’ve played some golf and just enjoying it out here.”

Babnik is looking at a repeat of last year’s Aramco Team Series Jeddah victory as she matched Hull’s low round of the day with just the one blemish and eight birdies en route to finish one behind. The 18-year-old said after the round: “I’m really happy, I played really good today. There were some good shots I hit and then the wind stopped, which was frustrating, but overall, I am happy with the round I played. I really played well, gave myself a lot of chances.”

Carta also sits in that second-place spot and accredits some of her strong form this week to the team format at the Aramco Team Series.

“It’s much easier to play well when you have a good team and when you are able to enjoy yourself out there,” she said. “I really played for the team today. I’ll take it one shot at a time tomorrow and see (if) there are birdie opportunities out there. It’s just a matter of giving myself some chances and trying to make some good putts.”

The team championship will be decided on the final day of play with Team Wolf and Team Garcia tied on 29-under after 36 holes of play. The two teams will take to the 18th hole following the conclusion of the individual event tomorrow to decide the Aramco Team Series team champion.

Nicole Garcia, who is just two shots behind the individual lead, led her team of Casandra Alexander, Tereza Melecka and amateur Sonia Bayahya to the top of the leaderboard and commented after the round: “My team was in great spirits, and we really tried hard out there. It was tough to make the putts on these greens, but my team managed to pull it off, so I’m really proud.”

Christine Wolf will be joined in tomorrow’s playoff by teammates Laura Beveridge, Alexandra Swayne, and amateur Raghdah Al-Essawi.

Day two of the Aramco Team Series marked “Ladies Day” at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club where women and girls were invited to participate in free professional golf lessons to encourage participation in the sport, alongside an inspirational talk from Saudi businesswoman, pilot, author, singer and entrepreneur Adwa Al-Dakheel. The day concluded with an incredible live performance from Lady You and her band.