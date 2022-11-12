Darcy Oake dazzles Riyadh Season visitors with magic tricks

RIYADH: Darcy Oake, one of the most famous illusionists in the world, dazzled visitors of Riyadh Season during his first performance at the World Theater at Boulevard Riyadh City.
Oake has performed in Canada, New York, Las Vegas and Hollywood. He has appeared on several TV shows and won many awards.
His jaw-dropping tricks, one of which saw the illusionist transform a dove into a girl, were met with great enthusiasm from audience members in Riyadh, a number of whom participated in some of Oake’s performances.
Oake is presenting two shows daily until Nov. 14. The first starts at 6 p.m., and the second starts at 9 p.m.
In addition to Oake’s shows, there are various other events and experiences in the many zones of Riyadh Season, including concerts, local and international exhibitions, theatrical performances, Cirque du Soleil and WWE shows, fireworks spectacles and a football tournament.
There are also restaurants and cafes, lounges and a wide range of interactive activities suitable for all ages.
The third Riyadh Season contains 15 diverse entertainment zones and features the largest artificial lake in the world, cable car transportation, and sporting events such as the Riyadh Season Cup, which brings together the Paris Saint-Germain team with the stars of Al-Hilal and Al-Nasr football clubs.
Saudi women creatives launch model scouting startup to bridge client and talent gap
Lina Malaika and Farah Hammad seek to boost local careers
Clay Models’ vision is to shape a new future for the industry
Updated 8 min 38 sec ago
Jasmine Bager
DHAHRAN: On an ordinary November night in 2020, Lina Malaika and Farah Hammad had a conversation that changed their lives.
In the midst of the global pandemic, the pair decided to embark on a business partnership that they hoped would elevate their communities and carve out a new path for them in the business world.
Both women are established in their own right: Malaika has been in the creative industry for over a decade as a filmmaker, designer and entrepreneur; and Hammad is a fashion designer with an acute eye for color and texture and a repertoire that spans several continents.
“Basically, me and Lina are talent agents — Clay is the name under us. We are not an agency yet — that’s the plan. Hopefully, we get investors and we become a proper agency. But for now, we are two talent agents,” Hammad told Arab News.
It all started when they met in September 2020, and shortly afterwards decided to launch their business, Clay Models.
It was Malaika’s brainchild. She got her start at Destination Jeddah magazine about a decade ago and then as a creative director at TheLoftMe, a creative studio based in her hometown in the Kingdom’s coastal city.
For each of those roles, she needed models for photoshoots and found it quite cumbersome and daunting to constantly curate a database for locally-based models.
It was nonexistent at the time, she said, because many women still needed approval from their families to be photographed, and to have their images in the media was still taboo in many ways.
Malaika then decided to study film in New York and fashion in London before settling back home. She found that she was constantly faced with the same task of finding models for each of her roles and decided to take matters into her own hands. She had a Rolodex of models but wanted it to be more streamlined.
“I was just always thinking, I have what it takes … all I need is a partner because I can’t do this on my own. Yeah, I’m a creative person but I’m not necessarily a businesswoman,” Malaika said.
Hammad had a similar hurdle each time she had a shoot for her fashion design business.
Raised in multiple countries, splitting her time between Jeddah, Europe and the US, the globe-trotter has a calm steadiness to her. Her attentiveness and empathy toward those around her makes it seem like she collects thoughts and weaves them into the world with an invisible string. She is a doer.
Joining forces seemed like destiny for the two women.
“We’re on the same page, we more or less share the same kind of mentality. So we really understood each other. I don’t remember exactly the conversation, but I was telling her I have this idea to turn this database into a modeling agency.
“And I told her ‘if you don’t do it with me, it’s never gonna happen because I’ve built so many ideas in my head and they never, never come to life.’ I have like a shelf of unfinished ideas. We complete each other in that sense. She started instantly (and) it came to life. She built the website by the next morning. No joke,” Malaika said.
“I was honestly scared and then a bit skeptical because, for me, when I launched my business, my connections — it took years. So when she approached me regarding this, I was like, I’ll get back to you but I think it’s a yes. Then, I was like you know what, I think this is going to be a great opportunity,” Hammad told Arab News.
Saudi Arabia was opening up so they decided to seize the day.
“This was during COVID, remember? At the time, there was this uncertainty in life and there was also like, a lot of ‘we are gonna die.’ And aside from it being a business, it was great for me, and I would say for Farah, too, as a coping tool because we were dealing with parallel personal transitions, and that helped us. It was kind of escapism,” Malaika said.
The name “Clay” was the first one that came to Malaika. She wanted a “short, playful and versatile” name that was flexible like a block of clay that one is able to shape. It is a word that could describe makeup, hair, clothing — or modeling.
“We had (a) lawyer that helped us with the contracts. We wanted the contract to be very flexible, just so it’s fair for everyone and not to stand in the way of the model’s project and life. It was very important for us so the model feels that they can trust us because we’re not there to dominate, we want that relationship with our models and to maintain it, and with our clients, as well,” Malaika told Arab News.
Modeling is typically more women-dominant but Clay also has five male models.
One of them, Abdullah Ali, was raised in Riyadh and joined Clay after being on the scene independently. His versatile look and aura of confidence allows him to pull off urban and traditional looks flawlessly.
“As a self-established model, one of the obstacles that I faced in my early career was the linking point between the talent and the client. Luckily, Clay stepped up and became one of the leading modeling agencies in Saudi Arabia. Even though I had my client base, working with Clay was an advantage to elevating the local industry standards collectively,” Ali told Arab News.
It was important for Clay to offer clients options and to not box any model into any category. Their website has a section for Saudi Arabia, international and male models, with all their specifications. They do not represent anyone under 21.
“Keep in mind, prior to the new Saudi vision, most brands — all luxury brands — would shoot products dedicated to us in the GCC using foreign models. Shots in foreign locations that do not represent us, it does not appeal to us. And slowly, the brands started noticing, like, we need to speak to our clients.
“A lot of them started going to Dubai; it wasn’t acceptable to have models shooting in Saudi Arabia. Brands finally started wanting to use local models in Saudi Arabia, so again, I want to highlight that was very important for us to start this here — it was nonexistent,” Malaika said.
While models are notorious for being divas, they have only encountered one model who misbehaved and disrespected the client by being tardy and having an attitude on set.
They have zero tolerance for unprofessional behavior and they issued a refund to the client with an apology and the model was swiftly fired after giving her a second chance, which she also abused. The brand did return as a customer and it is a testament to their commitment to taking care of the relationship.
“They come back to us because of the type of professionalism we offer and we provide,” Malaika said.
Although the Clay founders still consider their business to be a startup, their stellar reputation in Jeddah and the digital MENA space is evident.
As of now, Clay exists mostly in the cloud, literally. Both women have studios, so it is possible to meet in a physical space, but most of the interactions are over the phone.
“We want to expand and we want to find more talents. (If we) can find more we can find investors to grow … like the sky’s the limit,” Malaika said.
For anyone hoping to land a coveted spot at Clay, professionalism is a must but also an online presence is key. In the digital and social media saturated world, every aspiring model has the ability to open up an Instagram account and share photos.
“It’s very important to have a portfolio. With stylists, designers, photographers — see how they look behind the camera. They might not be photogenic. They should do some research, look at YouTube videos of models, how they pose. To some, it’s just a hobby and they don’t really take it seriously,” Hammad said.
While they do the bulk of the work for quality-control assurance, they have a few freelance agents who help when necessary. So far, they have the same instincts when deciding to let a model join the Clay family and have not yet disagreed on who to sign up.
They currently have 30 models on their books but are looking for more.
The women say they are not doing it for fame but to fill a gap and serve as a platform to elevate the industry.
“Other agencies take a percentage from the model’s rate, we don’t do that, we add our percentage to the model’s rate. The model pays us to do the dirty work — like we’re their agents. We make life easier for the client because everything is done, they don’t have to deal with anything. All they do is book ... So everyone is happy. It’s a win-win situation for the models, and for us and for the client. It’s like a perfect recipe,” Malaika said.
Saudi university partners with global community to counter terrorism activities
The MoUs and adopted agreements strengthen the joint efforts between the university and its partners in supporting the global community’s endeavors
Updated 10 min 42 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: The Naif Arab University for Security Sciences signed a number of memoranda of understanding with the French National Institute for Industrial Property, the Egyptian Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Combating Unit, and the Spanish National Police Academy.
The MoUs and adopted agreements strengthen the joint efforts between the university and its partners in supporting the global community’s endeavors to build national, regional and international capacities to counter terrorism, extremism and organized crime, among other criminal activities.
Abdulmajeed Al-Banyan, the university’s president, said that the MoUs are the result of years of joint work and cooperation and demonstrate the university’s commitment to supporting international work to achieve security and stability.
He noted that the university gives particular importance to the development of partnerships, both national and international, in implementing the directives of Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, Saudi interior minister and chairman of the University Supreme Council.
The MoUs provide for research and work programs in areas of common interest and the exchange of scientific publications.
‘We hope to take the Saudi crown prince’s green vision forward,’ Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tells Arab News
He lauds the “green initiatives,” “youthful leadership” and the “vision and the transformation we’re witnessing”
Offers “unequivocal condemnation” of attack on ex-PM Imran Khan, issues call for “fair and impartial investigation”
Updated 44 min 28 sec ago
NOOR NUGALI
RIYADH: Pakistan’s minister of foreign affairs has praised Saudi Arabia’s “green initiatives” and expressed the hope that his country can take Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s environmental vision forward.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was speaking exclusively to Arab News during a two-day visit to the Saudi capital, his first trip to the Kingdom since taking over Pakistan’s foreign brief in April.
Bhutto Zardari was in Egypt’s Red Sea resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh last week as part of Pakistan’s delegation to the United Nations Climate Change Conference, which was led by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.
“We were just at COP27 in Egypt where the Middle East Green Initiative Forum was co-hosted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi,” he told Arab News. “It was a spectacular program and we hope that we’ll be able to take his vision forward.”
He continued: “It shows a level of dynamism and visionary leadership that is appropriate for modern times, particularly on the green front, where we are hoping to see the investments that (the Kingdom) wants to make in solar energy not just here in Saudi Arabia but also to get to a position where you’re exporting solar energy across the world.”
Bhutto Zardari was referring to a forum hosted by Saudi Arabia last week on the sidelines of COP27 to highlight the achievements of the Middle East Green Initiative, a scheme launched in 2021 to help the Kingdom and the wider region cut greenhouse gas emissions, protect biodiversity, and plant billions of trees.
Speaking at the Middle East Green Initiative forum on Nov. 7, the Pakistani prime minister offered to share his country’s experience and expertise with member countries as the vulnerable region acts to prevent the worst effects of climate change.
“We hope to be able to provide whatever we can in terms of technical expertise and assistance in this endeavor,” said Bhutto Zardari, building on Sharif’s offer. “And we, too, share the same vision: We in Pakistan would also like to transition toward greener energies.”
On a broader level, he praised the success of Saudi Vision 2030’s social and economic reform agenda, saying: “We applaud the crown prince and his youthful leadership and vision and the transformation that we’re witnessing here in Saudi Arabia, be it on women’s rights, be it on climate change.”
Pakistan knows firsthand the consequences of extreme-weather events, especially after floods this summer killed more than 1,700 people, left hundreds of thousands of homes damaged or destroyed, and swept away schools, clinics and water systems, mainly in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
“We’ve witnessed the most catastrophic flooding that we have ever experienced,” Bhutto Zardari said. “There’s no question that this is made a lot worse by climate change. After the ‘monster monsoon’ this summer, we had a third of the country — this (huge) landmass — under water. One in seven people in my population were affected. That’s 33 million people.
“So, we understand the need to get serious about climate and we hope to work in a big way on green energies in Pakistan — on solar energy, on wind energy — and to work in a public-private partnership format and engage the private sector not only within Pakistan but within Saudi Arabia and other countries as well.”
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has been spearheading the Saudi aid effort in Pakistan in the wake of the floods, including the launch of an air and land “relief bridge.”
“We are incredibly grateful,” said Bhutto Zardari in reference to the humanitarian work. “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the people of Saudi Arabia, have always been great friends and supporters of Pakistan. And whenever we’ve been in a difficult time, they have been there standing shoulder to shoulder with the people of Pakistan.
“This time has been no different, whether it’s the air bridge or the assistance through the relief fund that we’ve been receiving. It’s gone a long way to assist all those who’ve been devastated by the flooding in Pakistan. The problem is, the scale of the catastrophe is so big that there always seems to be more that needs to be done.”
Many scientists believe man-made climate change played a role in Pakistan’s “monster monsoon.” And yet experts say the country is responsible for just 0.4 percent of the world’s historic emissions deemed responsible for global warming. By contrast, the US is responsible for 21.5 percent and China for 16.5 percent.
Not surprisingly, Pakistan’s delegation to COP27 was a key driving force behind efforts by developing nations to establish a dedicated “loss and damage finance facility” to encourage wealthy countries to assist those states most at risk from extreme weather.
“We’re very proud that Pakistan, as chair of G77, and particularly given our experiences with the catastrophic flooding, managed to play a key role in these negotiations,” Bhutto Zardari told Arab News.
“And, ultimately, at COP27 we managed (to establish) a consensus where, finally, not only mitigation and adaptation but also loss and damage has been added to the agenda for developing countries such as Pakistan.
“This is indeed a great achievement. It is a step in the right direction. But, as with everything else, be it adaptation and mitigation, or now also loss and damage, it’s great that we’ve got it on the agenda, but we are going to have to work on implementation.”
The Pakistan government’s high-profile presence in Sharm El-Sheikh also came against a backdrop of rising inflation, dwindling foreign-currency reserves and severe debt problems, to say nothing of a constitutional crisis surrounding the removal of Imran Khan from the prime minister’s post.
Khan, who was ousted by parliament in a no-confidence vote in April, has claimed he was toppled in a conspiracy orchestrated by the US and his successor — allegations that both Washington and Sharif deny.
Political tensions escalated on Nov. 3 when Khan was wounded in the leg when a gunman attacked his protest convoy. The shooter was arrested and has, according to police, confessed to a murder attempt.
In a recent interview with CNN’s Christian Amanpour, Bhutto Zardari, who is the son of Pakistan’s slain former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, offered “unequivocal condemnation” of the attack, calling for a “free, fair and impartial investigation.”
“The prime minister has already written to the chief justice of Pakistan (asking) him to hold a judicial inquiry into the attack on Mr. Khan. And we absolutely call for a free, fair and impartial investigation,” he told Arab News. “A free, fair, impartial investigation means that we shouldn’t politicize this tragedy, or use it to target individuals without proof.”
Since the attack, Khan has made claims that figures in the government and the nation’s military were behind the shooting, and cast doubt on the impartiality of any investigation.
“Of course, if Mr. Khan expresses doubts about the impartiality of the judiciary, then we will engage with him on what he believes to be an impartial investigation,” said Bhutto Zardari, who is also the chairman of the center-left Pakistan People’s Party, one of the three largest political parties of Pakistan and a rival of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.
Brushing aside Khan’s accusations, he said: “Everybody is entitled to their own opinions, but not everybody is entitled to their own set of facts.”
However the political drama plays out in the coming days, many Pakistani families are preoccupied with the challenge of putting food on the table. With millions of displaced people living under canvas and winter fast approaching, the country is in urgent need of assistance.
An official Pakistani assessment has put the cost of recovery at more than $16 billion. This, on top of the nation’s existing economic woes.
“The damage to our economy is more than $30 billion, which is 10 percent of our GDP. So, the road ahead, as far as reconstruction and rehabilitation, is a long and arduous one,” said Bhutto Zardari. “But we are committed to turning this crisis, this catastrophe, into an opportunity and not only investing in building back but building back better, building back greener, building back in a more climate-resilient manner.”
Reports have circulated of late in the Pakistani news media raising expectations of more than $10 billion in Saudi investments, on top of the rollover of the $3 billion loan that Pakistan currently owes. Bhutto Zardari refused to be drawn into any details.
“I wouldn’t attempt to disclose anything beforehand,” he told Arab News.
He added: “As you are aware, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have historic and brotherly relations that span not only across time and history but also have developed depth over the years.”
SIDF chief stresses importance of increasing women’s labor market roles
Ibrahim Almojel stressed the importance of policymakers, government organizations and enterprises creating environments that contribute to empowering women
The SIDF Academy offers a four-week training program for women’s leadership at the fund
Updated 12 November 2022
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: The CEO of the Saudi Industrial Development Fund expects an increase in the number of women occupying leadership positions in the fund.
In an interview with Arab News, Ibrahim Almojel stressed the importance of policymakers, government organizations and enterprises creating environments that contribute to empowering women.
“Improving the status of women in the labor market is an economic and social necessity, and the Kingdom cannot achieve its comprehensive goals for economic and social transformation unless it invests in the capabilities of all segments of society,” he said.
“One of the most important strategies of the SIDF is to raise the skills of female employees in order to enable them to assume leadership positions in the fund in particular and the industrial sectors in general. In this regard the fund was keen at the same time to increase the women’s participation in its workforce and to reduce the gender wage gap,” he added.
“Women leaders in the SIDF benefited from an internal training program and a (Unique Women Leadership) program implemented by the Women’s Leadership Center at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University,” Almojel said.
The SIDF Academy, in partnership with Stanford University and its Center for Professional Development, offers a four-week training program for women’s leadership at the fund.
“The program provides basic tools and practical training to enhance women’s leadership in the industries system within the framework of developing the national industrial and logistics sector, through research insights from Stanford University and experts from Silicon Valley,” Almojel said.
SIDF Academy, which was established in 2019, aims to develop the human capabilities of the fund and the private sector workers from the fund’s clients and those interested in the industrial sector in society.
The Unique Women Leadership program seeks to sponsor Saudi female talents through skills training and mentoring to enhance their potential to become leaders in enterprises, in addition to enabling them to deal with challenges related to the labor market in the Kingdom.
As for the number of women working in the SIDF, the percentage of new female appointments for the year 2020 was 42 percent, and the total percentage of female employees in the workforce in 2021 was 22 percent, 24 of whom held leadership positions in the fund.
“The SIDF effectively contributes to the expansion of economic opportunities throughout the Kingdom, and it provides an enabling environment for national female talents, in addition to supporting projects that positively affect the promotion of economic opportunities for women in the country,” Almojel added.
“The fund provides a package of financial services and logistical support for start-ups, small and medium-sized companies, to help them expand their growth and employ more workers, along with supporting major companies in order to motivate them to localize their supply chains, and support building human capabilities in these bodies,” he added.
“We have a transparent and effective career progression path within the fund backed by specialized training and mentoring programs and opportunities to continue postgraduate studies, while enhancing skills and knowledge among the fund’s leaders, employees and clients from the private sector through the SIDF Academy,” he concluded.