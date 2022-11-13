You are here

  • Home
  • US, Japan, South Korea ‘more aligned than ever’ on North Korea: Joe Biden

US, Japan, South Korea ‘more aligned than ever’ on North Korea: Joe Biden

US, Japan, South Korea ‘more aligned than ever’ on North Korea: Joe Biden
US president Joe Biden also discussed with Japan and South Korea expanding coordinated support for Ukraine in the war with Russia. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yt5fx

Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

US, Japan, South Korea ‘more aligned than ever’ on North Korea: Joe Biden

US, Japan, South Korea ‘more aligned than ever’ on North Korea: Joe Biden
  • US president: North Korea has continued its ‘provocative behavior’
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

PHNOM PENH: United States President Joe Biden said on Sunday that his country, Japan and South Korea were “more aligned than ever” on North Korea, which he added has continued its “provocative behavior.”
Speaking in Cambodia after a trilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, Biden called their countries “critical allies” that share the United States’ concerns about North Korea’s missile tests.
South Korea’s Yoon said the North’s recent provocations showed its regime’s “nature against humanitarianism,” while Japan’s Kishida said its actions were “unprecedented” and more provocations could be expected from Pyongyang.
“This trilateral summit is timely given we are expecting further provocation,” Kishida said in opening remarks at the three-way meeting.
“I look forward to strengthening the coordination between the US, South Korea, and Japan to respond firmly” to North Korea’s actions, he added.
Biden said he also discussed with them expanding coordinated support for Ukraine in the war with Russia, maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and working toward “common goals of a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Topics: US Japan South Korea North Korea

Related

US, Japan, South Korea three-way talks send clear message to North Korea — US diplomat
World
US, Japan, South Korea three-way talks send clear message to North Korea — US diplomat
Japan, South Korea leaders agree to boost ties with US to tackle North Korea
World
Japan, South Korea leaders agree to boost ties with US to tackle North Korea

Russia’s Sergei Lavrov: US driving Southeast Asian militarization

Russia’s Sergei Lavrov: US driving Southeast Asian militarization
Updated 58 min 42 sec ago
AFP

Russia’s Sergei Lavrov: US driving Southeast Asian militarization

Russia’s Sergei Lavrov: US driving Southeast Asian militarization
  • US pushing ‘militarization of this region, clearly aimed at containing China and limiting Russian interests in the region’
Updated 58 min 42 sec ago
AFP

PHNOM PENH: Russia’s foreign minister on Sunday accused the United States of driving increased militarization in Southeast Asia, saying that Washington was trying to contain Beijing and Moscow’s influence in the region.
Sergei Lavrov was speaking to reporters at Phnom Penh’s airport after attending the East Asia Summit in Cambodia — and before flying to Bali for the G20 summit where China’s leader Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden will meet.
Earlier on Sunday, Biden said he would establish “red lines” with Xi.
Washington is attempting to boost its influence in Southeast Asia, worried by Beijing’s increasingly assertive behavior in the region, which it views as its strategic backyard.
Lavrov accused the United States of pushing the “militarization of this region, clearly aimed at containing China and limiting Russian interests in the region.”
As the Ukraine invasion has ground on, and with Western sanctions biting, Russia has pivoted toward Southeast Asia in an attempt to shore up its battered economy.
Lavrov called Washington’s strategy — which has seen the United States push for closer relations with Southeast Asian nations — “not inclusive and that compete with the inclusive structures created around ASEAN.”
The regional summit in Cambodia has been dominated by international concerns, as first Ukraine and then the US-China rivalry overshadowed local concerns such as Myanmar.

Topics: Russia US Asia Sergei Lavrov

Related

Russian leader Vladimir Putin lashes out at US over Ukraine, Taiwan
World
Russian leader Vladimir Putin lashes out at US over Ukraine, Taiwan
US, Russia, China take part in ASEAN meetings
World
US, Russia, China take part in ASEAN meetings

Taiwan: Chinese fighter jets fly near island

Taiwan: Chinese fighter jets fly near island
Updated 13 November 2022
AP

Taiwan: Chinese fighter jets fly near island

Taiwan: Chinese fighter jets fly near island
  • Ten of the aircraft flew across the median line in the Taiwan Strait that separates the island from the mainland
  • Taiwan and China split in 1949 following a civil war that ended with the Communist Party in control of the mainland
Updated 13 November 2022
AP

TAIPEI: China’s military flew 36 fighter jets and bombers near Taiwan, the Taiwanese defense ministry announced, part of a long-running campaign of intimidation against the self-ruled island democracy that Beijing claims as part of its territory.
Ten of the aircraft on Saturday flew across the median line in the Taiwan Strait that separates the island from the mainland, the ministry said. It said they included six Shenyang J-11 and four J-16 aircraft.
Taiwan and China split in 1949 following a civil war that ended with the Communist Party in control of the mainland. The island never has been part of the People’s Republic of China, but Beijing says it is obliged to unite with the mainland, by force if necessary.
Chinese President Xi Jinping’s government stepped up efforts this year to intimidate Taiwan. It has sent fighter planes and bombers to fly near the island and fired missiles into the sea.
On Saturday, Taiwan’s military also spotted four Chengdu J-10 fighters, a Y-8 antisubmarine warfare plane and three H-6 bombers southwest of the island, the Ministry of Defense said on its website. It said three Chinese drones also were detected.

Topics: China Taiwan

Related

Update China to conduct ‘regular’ military drills east of Taiwan Strait median line: state media
World
China to conduct ‘regular’ military drills east of Taiwan Strait median line: state media
Chinese military aircraft cross into Taiwan airspace: Taipei
World
Chinese military aircraft cross into Taiwan airspace: Taipei

Southeast Asian leaders call for unity amid global tensions

Southeast Asian leaders call for unity amid global tensions
Updated 13 November 2022
AP

Southeast Asian leaders call for unity amid global tensions

Southeast Asian leaders call for unity amid global tensions
  • Regional tensions remain high between the US and China over Taiwan and Beijing’s growing regional aspirations
  • While the Russia invasion of Ukraine has disrupted global supply chains
Updated 13 November 2022
AP

PHNOM PENH: Cambodian leader Hun Sen called for unity Sunday, telling a gathering including Russia, China and the United States that current global tensions have been taking a toll on everyone.
The prime minister, whose country holds the rotating chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, said at the opening of the East Asia Summit that it was in the world’s common interest to cooperate to solve differences peacefully.
The comments come as regional tensions remain high between the United States and China over Taiwan and Beijing’s growing regional aspirations, and while the Russia invasion of Ukraine has disrupted global supply chains, causing rising energy and food prices far beyond Europe.
Without singling out any nation by name, Hun Sen said he hoped leaders would embrace a “spirit of togetherness in upholding open and inclusive multilateralism, pragmatism and mutual respect in addressing the existential and strategic challenges we all face.”
“Many current challenges and tensions have been hindering our past hard-earned efforts to promote sustainable development and causing greater hardship to people’s lives,” he said as he opened the meeting, which is running in parallel to the ASEAN group’s main summit.
Participants included US President Joe Biden and Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang, and it comes just a day before the highly anticipated meeting between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit in Bali.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was also taking part in the meetings, which also included the leaders of Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan and others.
On Saturday, Biden promised that the US would work with ASEAN, telling leaders of the strategically vital coalition that “we’re going to build a better future that we all want to see” in the region where US rival China is also working to expand its influence.
He promised to collaborate to build a region that is “free and open, stable and prosperous, resilient and secure.”
“I look forward to continuing our work together with ASEAN and with each one of you to deepen peace and prosperity throughout the region to resolve challenges from the South China Sea to Myanmar and to find innovative solutions to shared challenges,” Biden said, citing climate and health security among areas of collaboration.
Li Keqiang, meantime, told a meeting of ASEAN, China, Japan and South Korea that amid a “turbulent” global security situation, “unilateralism and protectionism are surging, economic and financial risks are rising, and global development is confronted with unprecedented challenges.”
As major economies in East Asia, Li said the group needed to “stay committed to promoting peace, stability, development and prosperity in the region and beyond, and to improving the people’s well-being.”

Topics: ASEAN

Related

Update ASEAN agrees in principle to admit East Timor as 11th member
World
ASEAN agrees in principle to admit East Timor as 11th member
US, Russia, China take part in ASEAN meetings
World
US, Russia, China take part in ASEAN meetings

Donetsk battles are ‘hell’, Ukraine’s Zelensky says as Kherson mops up

Donetsk battles are ‘hell’, Ukraine’s Zelensky says as Kherson mops up
Updated 13 November 2022
Reuters

Donetsk battles are ‘hell’, Ukraine’s Zelensky says as Kherson mops up

Donetsk battles are ‘hell’, Ukraine’s Zelensky says as Kherson mops up
  • Ukraine’s success in Kherson, as well as in other places, benefited partly from resistance in the Donetsk region
Updated 13 November 2022
Reuters

Russian forces destroyed key infrastructure in Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson before fleeing, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, as his counterparts in Russia and Iran vowed to deepen economic, political and trade ties.
Zelensky described as hellish battles in the eastern region of Donetsk, where pro-Moscow forces were putting up a much stiffer fight after Russia abandoned on Friday the only regional capital it had captured since the war began in February.
Jubilant residents of Kherson welcomed arriving troops while Zelensky said authorities, in their efforts to stabilize the region, had dealt with nearly 2,000 mines, trip-wires and unexploded shells left by the departing Russians.
Russians “everywhere have the same goal: to humiliate people as much as possible. But we will restore everything, believe me,” Zelensky said in a video address on Saturday.
“Before fleeing from Kherson, the occupiers destroyed all the critical infrastructure: communications, water, heat, electricity.”
Ukraine’s success in Kherson, where its troops now control more than 60 regional settlements, as well as in other places, benefited partly from resistance in the Donetsk region, despite repeated Russian attacks, Zelensky added.
“There it is just hell — there are extremely fierce battles there every day,” he said. “But our units are defending bravely — they are withstanding the terrible pressure of the invaders, preserving our defense lines.”
In a telephone call, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi emphasized “further enhancing cooperation in the political, trade and economic fields, including the transport and logistics sector,” the Kremlin said on Saturday.
Russia has stepped up efforts to build ties with Iran and other non-Western countries during the war, with a senior Russian security official having met Iranian leaders in Tehran on Wednesday.
The visit followed accusations by Ukraine and the West that Russia has used Iranian drones to target Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.
Iran says it sent Russia a small number of drones before the war began. Last month, two senior Iranian officials and two Iranian diplomats said that Iran had promised to provide Russia with surface-to-surface missiles.
But Ukraine will decide on the timing and contents of any negotiation framework with Russia, according to the readout of a Saturday meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Phnom Penh.
The Washington Post reported a week ago that the Biden administration was privately encouraging Ukraine’s leaders to signal an openness to negotiate with Russia and drop their public refusal to engage in peace talks unless Putin was removed from power.
Moscow calls its action in Ukraine a “special military operation” aimed at demilitarizing and “denazifying” its smaller neighbor. Kyiv and its allies say Russia’s invasion, which has killed tens of thousands and uprooted millions, was unprovoked and illegal.
On the road to Kherson, villagers holding flowers waited on Saturday to greet and kiss Ukrainian soldiers as they poured in to secure control of the right bank of the Dnipro River after the stunning Russian retreat.
“We’ve become 20 years younger in the last two days,” said Valentyna Buhailova, 61, just before a Ukrainian soldier jumped out of a small truck and hugged her and her companion Nataliya Porkhunuk, 66, in a hamlet near the center of Kherson.
But volleys of artillery fire surrounded the international airport, and police said they were setting up checkpoints in and around the city and sweeping for mines left behind.
The mayor said the humanitarian situation was “severe” because of a lack of water, medicine and bread, as residents celebrated their liberation in what Zelensky called a “historic day.”
“The city has a critical shortage, mainly of water,” Mayor Roman Holovnia told television. “There is currently not enough medicine, not enough bread because it can’t be baked: there is no electricity.”
Renowned graffiti artist Banksy unveiled on Instagram a mural of a girl gymnast performing a handstand on a small pile of concrete rubble in the Ukrainian town of Borodyanka, which had been occupied by Russia until April and heavily damaged in the early days of fighting.
“This is such a historic moment for our country that people like Banksy and other famous figures are coming here and showing the world what Russia has done to us,” said Alina Mazur, 31, who drove 60km from Kyiv, the capital, for a glimpse.
But the road to Kherson from Mykolaiv was lined by fields scarred by miles of abandoned Russian trenches. A destroyed T72 tank lay with its turret tossed upside down.
The abandoned trenches were littered with refuse, blankets and camouflage netting. An irrigation ditch was filled with discarded Russian gear and several anti-tank mines were visible on the side of road.
People in the village of Kiselivka said the Russians left on Wednesday night.
“They didn’t fire any shots,” said Hyhory Kulyaka, 54, who drove up on a scooter. “They were just gone.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Related

Zelensky says Russians destroyed Kherson’s critical infrastructure
World
Zelensky says Russians destroyed Kherson’s critical infrastructure
Update Ukrainian troops met with joy in Kherson as Russia abandons biggest prize
World
Ukrainian troops met with joy in Kherson as Russia abandons biggest prize

US border agency chief resigns amid wave of migrants

US border agency chief resigns amid wave of migrants
Updated 13 November 2022
AP

US border agency chief resigns amid wave of migrants

US border agency chief resigns amid wave of migrants
  • US President Biden accepted the resignation of Chris Magnus, a former police chief in three major cities
  • His removal is part of a larger shakeup expected at Homeland Security as it struggles to manage migrants coming from a wider range of countries
Updated 13 November 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: The head of US Customs and Border Protection has resigned from his job leading the nation’s largest law enforcement agency as agents encounter record numbers of migrants entering the US from Mexico.
Chris Magnus submitted his resignation to President Joe Biden on Saturday, saying it had been “a privilege and honor” to be part of the administration.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden had accepted Magnus’ resignation. “President Biden appreciates Commissioner Magnus’ nearly forty years of service and the contributions he made to police reform during his tenure as police chief in three US cities,” she said.
Two people who were briefed on the matter told The Associated Press on Friday that Magnus was told to resign or be fired less than a year after he was confirmed. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to address the matter publicly.

US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus was told to resign or step down as part of a larger shakeup expected at Homeland Security. (AP)

Magnus’s removal is part of a larger shakeup expected at Homeland Security as it struggles to manage migrants coming from a wider range of countries, including Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua. This comes as Republicans are likely to take control of the House in January and are expected to launch investigations into the border.
Migrants were stopped 2.38 million times at the Mexican border in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, up 37 percent from the year before. The annual total surpassed 2 million for the first time in August and is more than twice the highest level during Donald Trump’s presidency, in 2019.
The Los Angeles Times was first to report on the ultimatum. In a statement to the newspaper, Magnus said he was asked by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to step down or be fired.

Topics: US Customs and Border Protection Department of Homeland Security Chris Magnus

Related

Mexico moves migrants from southern state; asylum seekers awaited at US border
World
Mexico moves migrants from southern state; asylum seekers awaited at US border
Brayan Pinto, a migrant from Venezuela seeking asylum, says goodbye to his dog Brandy. (REUTERS) photos
Offbeat
After risky journey, migrant and his dog say goodbye at US border

Latest updates

G20 ministers launch billion-dollar pandemic fund
G20 ministers launch billion-dollar pandemic fund
US, Japan, South Korea ‘more aligned than ever’ on North Korea: Joe Biden
US, Japan, South Korea ‘more aligned than ever’ on North Korea: Joe Biden
American singer Kelly Rowland spotlights Arab designers in Georges Chakra gown
American singer Kelly Rowland spotlights Arab designers in Georges Chakra gown
Ma'aden to export blue ammonia amid transition to sustainable energy   
Ma'aden to export blue ammonia amid transition to sustainable energy   
UAE Pro League review: Al-Wahda down Al-Jazira to lead table going into World Cup break
UAE Pro League review: Al-Wahda down Al-Jazira to lead table going into World Cup break

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.