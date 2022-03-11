You are here

Japan, South Korea leaders agree to boost ties with US to tackle North Korea
Above, a public TV screen in Tokyo shows South Korea’s president-elect Yoon Suk Yeol. (AP)
Updated 11 March 2022
Reuters

  • North Korea recently used what would be its largest ever intercontinental ballistic missile system in two secretive launches
Reuters

TOKYO/SEOUL: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol said they had agreed on Friday to ramp up three-way ties with the United States in responding to North Korea’s evolving military threat.
Kishida told reporters after a phone call with Yoon the two agreed to stay in close contact over North Korea and shared the view it would be good to meet as soon as possible.
North Korea recently used what would be its largest ever intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system in two secretive launches, likely paving the way for a resumption of long-range tests, US and South Korean officials said on Friday .
Kishida said pretty much all diplomatic options are open in dealing with North Korea, possibly including sanctions, and that Japan will stay in close contact with the United States and South Korea on any response.
A spokeswoman for Yoon, who won Wednesday’s presidential election, said he expressed hopes for greater trilateral cooperation involving the United States in dealing with North Korea.
Relations between the two neighbors have been strained over issues stemming from Japan’s 1910-45 colonization over the Korean peninsula, including victims of Japan’s forced labor and mobilization of wartime brothels.
Good bilateral ties are essential and need to be advanced given the state of world affairs, Kishida said.
Yoon told Kishida it would be important to resolve bilateral pending issues in a “reasonable, mutually beneficial manner,” adding both sides have many areas of cooperation including regional security and the economy.
Yoon also shared condolences to the victims and the families of the 2011 earthquake that struck off the northeastern Japan, marking its 11th anniversary, she added.

EU foreign policy chief says 'pause' needed in Iran talks

EU foreign policy chief says ‘pause’ needed in Iran talks
EU foreign policy chief says 'pause' needed in Iran talks

EU foreign policy chief says ‘pause’ needed in Iran talks
DUBAI: The European Union’s foreign policy chief said Friday that “a pause” was needed in ongoing talks over Iran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers, blaming “external factors” for the delay.
The comments by Josep Borrell come as a roadmap appeared imminent for the US to rejoin an accord it unilaterally withdrew from in 2018 and for Iran to again limit its rapidly advancing nuclear program.
“A final text is essentially ready and on the table,” Borrell wrote on Twitter. “As coordinator, I will, with my team, continue to be in touch with all #JCPOA participants and the US to overcome the current situation and to close the agreement.”
The JCPOA, of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, is the 2015 nuclear deal’s formal name.
There was no immediate reaction from Iran.

Kenya lifts remaining COVID-19 restrictions

Kenya lifts remaining COVID-19 restrictions
Reuters

Kenya lifts remaining COVID-19 restrictions

Kenya lifts remaining COVID-19 restrictions
  • Nearly 29 percent of Kenyan adults are fully vaccinated, more than most countries in sub-Saharan Africa
Reuters

NAIROBI: Kenya lifted its remaining COVID-19 restrictions on Friday, including a ban on large indoor gatherings such as religious services and a requirement to present a negative COVID-19 test for arriving air passengers.
Though Kenyans should continue heeding public health measures such as handwashing and social distancing, face masks are no longer mandatory in public and all quarantine measures for confirmed COVID-19 cases are halted with immediate effect, Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe told a news conference.
For the past month the East African country’s COVID-19 test positivity rate has remained below 1 percent, he added, attributing this to the rising number of Kenyans opting to get vaccinated.
In November, the government announced that proof of vaccination would be required by Dec. 21 to access schools, transport, state offices, hotels, bars, restaurants, national parks and wildlife reserves.
But a court blocked the move amid uncertainty over who would police it or what to do about people unable to access vaccines. The minister did not mention the order in his remarks on Friday.
Kenya, with a population of 54 million, has recorded less than 35 daily COVID infections over the past week, according to government statistics. About 323,000 infections, and 5,600 deaths, have been recorded throughout the pandemic since 2020.
Nearly 29 percent of Kenyan adults are fully vaccinated, more than most countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

Chinese city of 9 million locks down as COVID-19 cases spike

Chinese city of 9 million locks down as COVID-19 cases spike
AFP

Chinese city of 9 million locks down as COVID-19 cases spike

Chinese city of 9 million locks down as COVID-19 cases spike
  • Changchun, the capital of Jilin province and an important industrial base, has ordered residents to work from home
AFP

SHANGHAI: A northeastern Chinese city of nine million people was ordered to lock down on Friday, as authorities scramble to halt a fresh COVID-19 outbreak that has pushed nationwide case counts to their highest in two years.
Changchun, the capital of Jilin province and an important industrial base, has ordered residents to work from home. One person will be allowed out every two days to buy “daily necessities,” and said it would institute mass testing.
After the highly transmissible omicron variant broke through China’s defenses, COVID-19 cases across the country soared past the 1,000 mark this week for the first time since the pandemic’s early days in 2020, from less than 100 just three weeks ago.
There were 1,369 cases across more than a dozen provinces, according to the latest daily official count released earlier Friday.
Also on Friday, Shanghai ordered its schools to close and shift to online instruction.
COVID-19 was first detected in China in late 2019 but the government has kept it largely under control with snap lockdowns and mass testing, while keeping its borders mostly closed.
As a result, its case counts are extremely low by international standards.
But the aggressive approach has caused pandemic fatigue in China.
The country’s central economic planning agency recently warned that big lockdowns can hurt the economy, and a top Chinese scientist suggested the country should aim to co-exist with the virus, like other nations.
The government has invested much of its prestige in its ability to control COVID-19, however, and Friday’s measures appeared to pour water on hopes that China would soon scrap its zero-tolerance approach.

Ukraine hopes 'humanitarian corridor' from Mariupol will open

Ukraine hopes ‘humanitarian corridor’ from Mariupol will open
Reuters

Ukraine hopes 'humanitarian corridor' from Mariupol will open

Ukraine hopes ‘humanitarian corridor’ from Mariupol will open
  • Residents have been cowering under fire, and without power or water, in the strategically important city for more than a week
Reuters

LVIV, Ukraine: Ukraine hopes a “humanitarian corridor” will be opened successfully for civilians to leave the besieged southern port city of Mariupol on Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
Residents have been cowering under fire, and without power or water, in the strategically important city of over 400,000 people for more than a week and attempts to arrange a local cease-fire and safe passage out have failed repeatedly.
Three people were killed in an attack on a hospital in Mariupol this week, Ukrainian officials said.
“We hope it (the corridor) will work today,” Vereshchuk said in a televised statement in which she said she hoped several other humanitarian corridors would also be opened by Russian forces who invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
A convoy of about 225 people in 50 cars and a bus set out from the city of Enerhodar, heading to nearby Zaporizhzhia in eastern Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia’s regional governor said.
“We are waiting in Zaporizhzhia,” Governor Oleksandr Starukh said on the Telegram messaging app.
Russia’s defense ministry said it would open humanitarian corridors from Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Mariupol and Chernihiv.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that not a single civilian had been able to leave Mariupol on Thursday although Ukrainian authorities had managed to evacuate almost 40,000 people from five other cities.
He blamed Russian shelling for the failure of the evacuation attempt from Mariupol.
Russia has blamed Ukraine for the collapse of humanitarian corridors and denies targeting civilians. Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” to disarm Ukraine and unseat leaders it calls neo-Nazis.

Pakistan warns arch-rival India over mystery flying object

Pakistan warns arch-rival India over mystery flying object
Reuters

Pakistan warns arch-rival India over mystery flying object

Pakistan warns arch-rival India over mystery flying object
  • The two nuclear-armed neighbors have fought three wars and have engaged in numerous military clashes
  • ‘Whatever caused this incident to happen, it is for the Indians to explain’
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday warned New Delhi of “unpleasant consequences” over what it said was an Indian-originated, but unidentified high-altitude supersonic object that crashed in Pakistani territory.
Pakistan foreign office said in a statement it summoned on Friday India’s charge d’affaires in Islamabad to lodge a protest over what it said was the unprovoked violation of its airspace. Pakistan called for an investigation of the incident, which it said could have endangered passenger flights and civilian lives.
Pakistan warned India in the statement “to be mindful of the unpleasant consequences of such negligence and take effective measures to avoid the recurrence off such violations in future.”
The two nuclear-armed neighbors have fought three wars and have engaged in numerous military clashes, most recently in 2019 which saw the air forces of the two engage in combat.
In a hurriedly called news conference late on Thursday night, Pakistan military spokesman Maj. Gen. Babar Iftikhar said, “On 9 March a high-speed flying object was picked up inside Indian territory by air defense operations center of the Pakistan air force.”
He said the military was not sure of the nature of the object, which he said crashed near the eastern Pakistani city of Mian Channu and originated from the Indian city of Sirsa, in India’s western Haryana province.
Pakistan also called on India to share outcome of the investigation into the incident.
There was no immediate response from India’s Ministry of External Affairs to a Reuters’ query on the matter.
“The flight path of this object endangered many national and international passenger flights both in Indian and Pakistani airspace as well as human life and property of ground,” said military spokesman Iftikhar.
A Pakistan air force official at the news conference said the object was being analyzed forensically and initial studies suggested it was a surface-to-surface supersonic missile, but was unarmed.
He said it traveled at an altitude of 40,000 feet, at Mach 3, and flew 124 kilometers in Pakistani airspace before crashing.
Iftikhar said the military would not jump to conclusions until they got an explanation from India, but said that Pakistan strongly protested against a “flagrant violation” of its airspace.
“Whatever caused this incident to happen, it is for the Indians to explain,” Iftikhar said.

