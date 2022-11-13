You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi KAPSARC launches second Circular Carbon Economy Index

Saudi KAPSARC launches second Circular Carbon Economy Index

Saudi KAPSARC launches second Circular Carbon Economy Index
Launched during the UN Climate Change Conference, COP27, the CCE Index covers 90 percent of the global economy and carbon emissions. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2qzga

Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi KAPSARC launches second Circular Carbon Economy Index

Saudi KAPSARC launches second Circular Carbon Economy Index
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center has launched the second edition of the Circular Carbon Economy Index, a tool to compare how 64 countries are deploying various methods and technologies to reduce their CO2 emissions.

Launched during the UN Climate Change Conference, COP27, the CCE Index covers 90 percent of the global economy and carbon emissions, according to a statement. 

The number of countries included in the Index has increased from 30 to 64, Fahad Alturki, vice president of Knowledge and Analysis at KAPSARC, said.

The newly launched CCE is based on four Rs namely, reducing, recycling, reusing, and removing.

“The CCE draws the attention to the need to manage energy and carbon flows holistically, each country and actor based on its strengths and priorities,” Alturki said. 

In the 2022 edition, Norway, the Netherlands, Germany, the UK and Switzerland, top the CCE Index. At the bottom are five Sub-Saharan African countries. 

The gap between these top and bottom performers is notable, which indicates that countries toward the end of the list in particular will be in need of significant assistance to be able to successfully transition to CCEs. 

With regard to CCE Performance, many countries were found not yet deploying some of the most important technologies necessary for achieving full carbon circularity.

Compared with the CCE Index of last year, 57 countries improved their total CCE Index scores in 2022, while seven saw a deterioration in their scores.

For many countries, the most challenging task for a successful transition will be addressing the large gaps in enabling factors and conditions in areas like technology and access to sustainable finance, said Fatih Yilmaz, a fellow in the Climate and Sustainability Program at KAPSARC. 

On Saturday, the Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology said the circular carbon economy is the only way to tackle climate change.

This came as Abdullah Alswaha outlined the Kingdom’s green initiatives during the UN Climate Change Conference, or COP 27, in Sharm El-Sheikh.  

When it comes to the “remove” factor, he said Aramco, in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy, has launched a carbon capture and storage hub with a storage capacity of up to nine million tons of carbon dioxide per year.  

With adequate talent and technology, the minister stressed Aramco has demonstrated that carbon can coexist within the transition to net zero underground.

Topics: Saudi Green INDEX carbon

Related

Special Saudi Arabia fleshes out its green targets during first day of SGI forum video
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia fleshes out its green targets during first day of SGI forum
SGI offers immense opportunities in recycling, waste management sectors
Business & Economy
SGI offers immense opportunities in recycling, waste management sectors

Global food import costs to reach all-time high of nearly $2tn 

Global food import costs to reach all-time high of nearly $2tn 
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

Global food import costs to reach all-time high of nearly $2tn 

Global food import costs to reach all-time high of nearly $2tn 
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Food import costs globally are projected to reach an all-time high of nearly $2 trillion this year, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said in a report. 

This is higher than previously expected as the new forecast of $1.94 trillion would represent a 10 percent increase over the record level of 2021. 

However, the pace of increase is expected to slow down in response to higher food prices and the depreciation of currencies against the US dollar, according to the latest Food Outlook report. 

Although prices have slightly dropped, the Russian-Ukrainian war continues to take a toll on the world’s food supply, as both countries accounted for 30 percent of all wheat exports, and other staple foods in the past.   

Developing countries will make up for most of the global food import bill; however, poorer nations will still be highly affected, as their import volume is expected to shrink by 10 percent closing at the same bill because of inflationary pressures and accessibility issues, it added.  

In addition, the report mentions that poorer economies will be forced to divert their imports to staple foods in comparison to their richer counterparts, who will continue to benefit from an entire range of food products.  

The International Monetary Fund has intervened to curb the blow of soaring prices, where it approved a new shock window to compensate lower-income countries for the rise in prices.   

FAO said it supported this decision deeming it essential to reduce the burden of import costs on poorer economies.   

The report also drew attention to spending on imported agricultural inputs, where projections show a 50 percent surge to $424 billion of the global bill, fueled by increased costs of imported energy and fertilizers. 

The Food Outlook report, which is published twice a year by the agency’s Markets and Trade Division, warns that existing differences are likely to become more pronounced. 

"These are alarming signs from a food security perspective, indicating importers are finding it difficult to finance rising international costs, potentially heralding an end of their resilience to higher international prices," noted FAO. 

“Negative repercussions for global agricultural output and food security” are likely to extend into 2023, it added. 

Topics: good IMF import

TASI ends first session of week positively: Closing bell

TASI ends first session of week positively: Closing bell
Updated 30 min 54 sec ago
Waffa Wael

TASI ends first session of week positively: Closing bell

TASI ends first session of week positively: Closing bell
Updated 30 min 54 sec ago
Waffa Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's main index ended the first session of the week positively, following the Kingdom's green initiatives in Sharm El-Sheikh last week.

The Tadawul All Share Index was up 0.31 percent at 11,246, while the Nomu parallel market saw a 0.61 percent rise at 19,024.

Tadawul Group fell 9.92 percent, after the completion of the Public Investment Fund’s sale of 10 percent of its shares in the group at a price of SR191 ($51) per share, making it the top faller.

The Kingdom's largest lender Saudi National Bank gained 2.91 percent, while Al Rajhi Bank, the state's most valued bank declined 0.12 percent.

Saudi oil giant Aramco, the biggest oil producer in the world, gained 0.58 percent, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. also increased by 1.45 percent.

Saudi British Bank was down 1.19 percent; similarly, Alinma Bank saw a 0.39 percent fall.

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. gained 2.80 percent, after it renewed its Shariah-compliant facility worth SR150 million with Gulf International Bank.

Aljouf Mineral Water Bottling Co. got the approval for increasing its capital by 50 percent to SR47 million after the Capital Market Authority's nod, and as a result, saw a gain of 1.04 percent.

Among the top gainers, Saudi Arabian Amiantit climbed 9.89 percent, and Etihad Atheeb Telecom ended the session up 9.88 percent.

Topics: Tadawul TASI shares stock

Related

TASI continues to lose ground tracking oil prices: Closing bell 
Business & Economy
TASI continues to lose ground tracking oil prices: Closing bell 
TASI falls on weak earnings: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI falls on weak earnings: Closing bell

Tadawul’s share drops 10% as PIF’s book-building on the sale of 10% stake concludes 

Tadawul’s share drops 10% as PIF’s book-building on the sale of 10% stake concludes 
Updated 48 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Tadawul’s share drops 10% as PIF’s book-building on the sale of 10% stake concludes 

Tadawul’s share drops 10% as PIF’s book-building on the sale of 10% stake concludes 
Updated 48 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH:  Shares in Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co., the owner of the Kingdom’s bourse, declined almost 10 percent, after the final offer price for the sale of a 10 percent stake in the company was set at SR191 ($51) per share. 

The stock market operator saw its share price reach SR188.80 at the end of Sunday’s trading session, against a share price of SR209.60 at the end of the previous session. 

The PIF, which has over $600 billion in assets, offered 12 million shares in Tadawul Group, according to a bourse filing. 

The offering is in line with the PIF’s strategy of recycling its capital in order to invest in emerging and promising sectors of the local economy. 

Last year, the PIF sold a 30 percent stake in Tadawul in a $1 billion initial public offering, doubling its share value. 

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI PIF

Related

Update Saudi PIF’s 10% stake sale in Tadawul Group priced at $51 as offering oversubscribed
Business & Economy
Saudi PIF’s 10% stake sale in Tadawul Group priced at $51 as offering oversubscribed

Biden promises competition with China, not conflict as first summit ends in Asia

Biden promises competition with China, not conflict as first summit ends in Asia
Updated 59 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

Biden promises competition with China, not conflict as first summit ends in Asia

Biden promises competition with China, not conflict as first summit ends in Asia
Updated 59 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

PHNOM PENH: US President Joe Biden told Asian leaders on Sunday that US communication lines with China would stay open to prevent conflict, as the first of three summits of world leaders this week ended, with tense talks almost certain in the days ahead.

Biden during an address to the East Asia Summit in Cambodia, said the US would "compete vigorously" with Beijing while "ensuring competition does not veer into conflict", stressing the importance of peace in the Taiwan Strait.

The Southeast Asia region is also hosting the Group of 20 Summit in Indonesia's Bali this week, ahead of which Biden will meet Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for the first time since taking office, with relations between the two superpowers at their worst in decades.

The war in Ukraine and its economic fallout is expected to dominate discussions in Bali and at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Bangkok at the end of the week, as alongside climate commitments, food insecurity and tensions over the Taiwan Strait, the South China Sea and North Korea.

Eighteen countries accounting for half the global economy attended Sunday's East Asia Summit, which was held behind closed doors, attended by the ASEAN nations, Japan, South Korea, China, India, the US, Russia, Australia and New Zealand.

At a separate news conference, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his brief discussions the previous day with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang were constructive and positive, amid anticipation of a formal summit with Xi.
 

Topics: B20 G20 Summit Indonesia

Related

G20 ministers launch billion-dollar pandemic fund
Business & Economy
G20 ministers launch billion-dollar pandemic fund

Gulf International Bank’s profit jumpls 30% to $51m on higher interest income 

Gulf International Bank’s profit jumpls 30% to $51m on higher interest income 
Updated 13 November 2022
Arab News

Gulf International Bank’s profit jumpls 30% to $51m on higher interest income 

Gulf International Bank’s profit jumpls 30% to $51m on higher interest income 
Updated 13 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahrain-based Gulf International Bank has seen its nine-month profit jump 30 percent owing to an interest income boost. 

GIB which is owned by the governments of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund being the main shareholder, saw its profits reach $51 million for the period ended Sept. 30, 2022, against $39 million in the same period a year earlier, according to a statement. 

The increase in profit was helped by a 24 percent rise in net income to $65.2 million compared to $53 million for the same period last year. 

The bank’s net interest income of $235.7 million was 31 percent higher than last year, on the back of balance sheet growth in addition to the stabilization of markets that led to higher yields. 

Its net fee and commission income of $76.2 million was 56 percent higher than the previous year, reflecting the success of the diversification initiative away from pure lending activities. 

For the third quarter of 2022, GIB's profit dropped 45 percent to $12 million, from $21 million in the same quarter last year. 

The decrease in profit came despite a healthy increase in core revenue categories, mainly a result of unrealized mark-to-market losses on the bank’s trading portfolio of $7.8 million. 

The decrease of 65 percent in other income to $5.7 million that was caused by the lower recoveries on previously written off assets also weighed on the results. 

 

Topics: GCC Gulf International Bank (GIB)

Latest updates

Saudi KAPSARC launches second Circular Carbon Economy Index
Saudi KAPSARC launches second Circular Carbon Economy Index
Iran charges more than 750 people for involvement in ‘riots’
Iran charges more than 750 people for involvement in ‘riots’
Global food import costs to reach all-time high of nearly $2tn 
Global food import costs to reach all-time high of nearly $2tn 
Explosion on Istanbul’s pedestrian avenue; several hurt
Explosion on Istanbul’s pedestrian avenue; several hurt
In commitment to energy transition, Indonesia deploys electric vehicles for G20 summit
In commitment to energy transition, Indonesia deploys electric vehicles for G20 summit

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.