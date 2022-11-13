Egyptian eco-friendly water bottle launched on sidelines of COP27

CAIRO: Egyptian-produced eco-friendly water bottles are taking pride of place on the tables of world leaders and delegates attending the COP27 climate summit.
The recently launched Good Water bottles are being distributed around a host of events taking place at the UN conference on climate change in Sharm El-Sheikh.
As part of Egypt’s vision toward a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future, hundreds of young people have been handing out the mineral water bottles which are made from plant materials and fitted with caps manufactured using a biopolymer derived from sugar cane.
Following the product launch on the sidelines of COP27, the inexpensive, blue, 500-mililiter Good Water bottles will go on sale in Egypt at the beginning of next year.
The water is sterilized before being packaged in cartons to protect it from light. Designed to meet internationally approved environmental standards, the production process does not use any fossil fuel, the bottles can be reused, and they decompose far quicker than plastic.
The Good Water company was established earlier this year by a group of Egyptian entrepreneurs with backing from national investors.
Egypt, Australia discuss mining and green hydrogen production
CAIRO: Egypt and Australia have discussed boosting cooperation in mining, energy transformation projects, reducing emissions and green hydrogen.
Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Tarek El-Molla and Australian Environment and Climate Action Minister Reece Whitby met on the sidelines of COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh.
El-Molla said modern mining technology was important to preserve the environment, especially Australia’s, advanced expertise.
He added that there were many mining opportunities in Egypt and that the country’s legislative reforms had made mining an attractive sector for investment.
Australian mining companies were already operating in Egypt, he said, adding that “we look forward to having similar cooperation with Australia in green hydrogen production in Egypt.”
The Australian minister said that Egypt presents a wonderful model in hosting the climate summit. He said there were great efforts in Australia to achieve zero emissions in the oil and gas industry by 2050.
Whitby said renewable energy was the future but the world needs to rely on fossil fuels such as gas during the transition. He said that projects to produce green hydrogen and reduce emissions would mean gas could be more safely burned.
Whitby said that Australia occupied the second place in the liquefied gas industry and seeks to achieve the same position in hydrogen production.
Australia has an advanced mining industry, he added and its leading companies operate in Egypt, said the minister.
Israel strikes air base in central Syria, killing two servicemen — Syrian military
Syrian state media posted a short video of the “aggression” and said there were material damages, without elaborating
Military sources said the air base, at Shayrat, was recently used by the Iranian airforce
AMMAN: Israeli missiles hit a major air base in Syria’s Homs province on Sunday, killing two servicemen and injuring three others, the Syrian military said via state news agency SANA.
Military sources said the air base, at Shayrat, was recently used by the Iranian airforce.
Syrian state media posted a short video of the “aggression” and said there were material damages, without elaborating.
One military source, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said the strikes had targeted a runway in the sprawling air base that is located southeast of Homs city.
Asked about the strike, a spokesperson for the Israeli military said it did not comment on foreign reports.
The runway and underground facilities at Shayrat, including aircraft shelters, have undergone a major expansion by the Russia military in the last three years, the military source said.
Russia, which maintains a major military presence in Syria, has forces stationed near to Shayrat air base and uses the base, security sources say.
Regional and intelligence sources say Israel has in recent months intensified strikes on Syrian airports and air bases to disrupt Iran’s increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon including Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah.
The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights which monitors such events said a warehouse for Iranian militias and Hezbollah located within Shayrat air base were destroyed in Sunday’s strike.
Opposition military sources say Iranian militias hold sway in large swathes of western Homs province near the Lebanese border and to the east where they have a string of bases.
Iran, which poured thousands of it’s Shiite militias to help Syrian President Bashar al Assad win his battle against insurgents, says its military presence in Syria is limited to a limited number of advisers.
Israel has been mounting attacks in Syria for years against what it has described as Iranian and Iran-backed forces that have deployed there during the war, which began more than a decade ago.
Iran issues first death sentence after ‘riots’: Judiciary
The judiciary said it had charged more than 750 people in three provinces for involvement in such incidents
Amini’s death on Sept. 16 came days after her arrest by the morality police
TEHRAN: Iran on Sunday issued its first death sentence linked to participation in “riots,” amid nationwide protests since the death of Mahsa Amini, the judiciary’s Mizan Online website said.
The accused was sentenced in a Tehran court to death for the crime of “setting fire to a government building, disturbing public order, assembly and conspiracy to commit a crime against national security, and an enemy of God and corruption on earth,” one of the most serious offenses under Iranian law, Mizan Online reported.
Another court in Tehran sentenced five others to prison terms of between five to 10 years for “gathering and conspiring to commit crimes against national security and disturbing public order.”
All those convicted can appeal their sentence, Mizan added.
Dozens of people, mainly demonstrators but also security personnel, have been killed during the protests, which the authorities have branded as “riots.”
Earlier on Sunday, the judiciary said it had charged more than 750 people in three provinces for involvement in such incidents.
More than 2,000 people had already been charged, nearly half of them in the capital Tehran, since the demonstrations began in mid-September, according to judiciary figures.
Judicial chief for the southern province of Hormozgan, Mojtaba Ghahremani, said 164 people had been charged “after the recent riots,” Mizan Online ealier said.
They face accusations including “incitement to killing,” “harming security forces,” “propaganda against the regime” and “damaging public property,” the website said, adding that their trials would begin “from Thursday in the presence of their lawyers.”
Another 276 people were charged in the central province of Markazi, its judiciary chief Abdol-Mehdi Mousavi was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA.
However, 100 young people were released after signing pledges not to participate in any future “riots,” IRNA said.
In central Isfahan province, judicial chief Asadollah Jafari said 316 cases had been filed in connection with the recent strife.
Twelve have already gone to trial, the Tasnim news agency reported him as saying late Saturday.
Amini’s death on September 16 came days after her arrest by the morality police for an alleged breach of the country’s strict dress rules for women.
Authorities have denied claims by rights groups abroad that about 15,000 people have been detained in the ensuing unrest.
Iran on Sunday criticized a Friday meeting between French president Emmanuel Macron and opponents of the Islamic republic, calling Emmanuel Macron’s comments after the encounter “regrettable and shameful.”
Macron met with four prominent Iranian dissidents, all of them women.
CCTV footage showed a woman leaving a bag on a bench on Istiklal Street and Turkish media reported witnesses hearing gunshots in streets around nearby Taksim Square.
Turkish anti-terror and crime scene investigation teams were quickly on the scene and cordoned off the area.
Turkiye’s media watchdog has imposed a broadcasting ban in the vicinity of the blast after fake footage was posted on social media platforms. Restrictions were also applied to Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.
The explosion took place near a mosque and 300 meters away from the French consulate.
Other foreign consulates are also located on Istiklal Street which has been the scene of several terror attacks. Sunday’s blast was the deadliest since December 2016.
Al-Qaeda, Daesh, and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) have all claimed responsibility for recent terror attacks in Turkiye. Al-Qaeda in Turkiye carried out two separate suicide bombings in the same district in November 2003, killing more than 60 people and injuring at least 650, and one week before that attacked two synagogues.
In 2016, a Daesh member targeted an Israeli tourist group, leaving five people dead and 36 wounded.
And In December 2016, bomb attacks outside a busy stadium in Istanbul killed 38 and wounded 166.
As yet, no group has claimed responsibility for Sunday’s blast.
During a speech in Turkiye’s Bilecik province on Saturday, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that the number of terrorists operating inside Turkish territories was now down to below 120.
Turkish anti-terror teams have been conducting operations throughout the country in recent months against PKK and Daesh operatives.
While the PKK has been conducting a bloody insurgency against the Turkish state for almost four decades, the country has also been the target of Daesh, with more than 300 people killed and hundreds injured in suicide bombings, bomb attacks, and armed assaults.
Israel president taps Netanyahu to form government
AFP
JERUSALEM: Israel’s president on Sunday assigned Benjamin Netanyahu a mandate to form the next government, following November 1 elections that put the ex-premier on track for a stable right-wing coalition.
President Isaac Herzog told Netanyahu — Israel’s longest-serving premier until he was ousted last year — at a ceremony in Jerusalem that he had tasked him with forming a government.
Herzog said that, following his consultations with party leaders, “the result was clear, and the task of forming a government must be assigned to Benjamin Netanyahu.”
Herzog noted Netanyahu’s ongoing trial over corruption allegations, which the right-wing veteran denies.
“I am not oblivious, of course, to the fact that there are ongoing legal proceedings against Mr.Netanyahu at the Jerusalem District Court, and I do not trivialize this at all,” Herzog said.
But he noted that recent precedent made clear Netanyahu could serve as prime minister while contesting the allegations.