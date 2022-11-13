You are here

PSG's World Cup-bound stars all unscathed as leader wins 5-0

PSG’s World Cup-bound stars all unscathed as leader wins 5-0
PSG's Lionel Messi, right, and Auxerre's Birama Toure in action during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Auxerre. (AP)
Updated 20 sec ago
AP
AFP

PSG’s World Cup-bound stars all unscathed as leader wins 5-0

PSG’s World Cup-bound stars all unscathed as leader wins 5-0
  Argentina star Lionel Messi, Brazil's Neymar and Mbappe all started against Auxerre as PSG maintained its five-point lead over second-place Lens
Updated 20 sec ago
AP AFP

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain’s stars came through their final game before the World Cup unscathed, with France forward Kylian Mbappe opening the scoring in the unbeaten league leader’s 5-0 home win against Auxerre on Sunday.

Argentina star Lionel Messi, Brazil’s Neymar and Mbappe all started against Auxerre as PSG maintained its five-point lead over second-place Lens.

Messi and Neymar came off with about 15 minutes left but Mbappe played the full match, despite coming off near the end last weekend with muscle fatigue. Mbappe joins up with defending champion France’s squad on Monday before flying out to Qatar on Wednesday.

PSG rested Brazil defender Marquinhos because of some muscle discomfort. PSG’s players didn’t hold back against Auxerre, despite the fear of a late injury, as the opening goal came after 10 minutes.

Messi lofted a clever pass over the defense for Portugal defender Nuno Mendes sprinting down the left, and his pass was volleyed in by Mbappe for his league-leading 12th goal.

The goal was awarded following a video review after Neymar handled the ball moments earlier in Auxerre’s penalty area.

PSG’s defense was caught napping when M’Baye Niang profited from a long ball and hit a powerful shot that goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma parried well.

Neymar was bundled over in the 30th after a heavy challenge but got straight back up to continue playing. The World Cup-bound Mendes broke free again down the left and his cross was deftly turned in by forward Carlos Soler in the 51st. Right back Achraf Hakimi made it 3-0 soon after.

Hakimi, one of the main players in Morocco’s World Cup squad, latched onto Soler’s pass and sprinted clear from halfway to beat goalkeeper Benoit Costil with a neat side-footed shot.

Soler, who is in Spain’s World Cup squad, was replaced after one hour. Messi hit the post with a curling shot soon after.

Elsewhere, Edin Dzeko fired Inter Milan into the top four of Serie A on Sunday with a brace in his team’s 3-2 win at Atalanta, the final day of top-flight action before the World Cup.

Veteran forward Dzeko struck nine minutes before the break to level Ademola Lookman’s penalty opener for the hosts, and then forced home his sixth league goal of the season 20 minutes later.

Jose Luis Palomino glanced in an own goal an hour into his Atalanta return after being cleared of doping offenses, ensuring that Inter moved level on 30 points with second-placed Lazio and AC Milan.

Palomino pulled a goal back with 13 minutes remaining when he headed in at the right end, but Atalanta’s third straight defeat leaves them in sixth, 14 points behind league leaders Napoli.

“We started a bit below our best but we woke up once we conceded ... Any team can struggle against Atalanta who are always dangerous at home,” Dzeko told Sky.

Topics: PSG Auxerre Ligue 1

Riga wins 3x3 FIBA ​​Basketball World Tour title in Diriyah

Riga wins 3x3 FIBA ​​Basketball World Tour title in Diriyah
Updated 13 November 2022
Arab News

Riga wins 3x3 FIBA ​​Basketball World Tour title in Diriyah

Riga wins 3x3 FIBA ​​Basketball World Tour title in Diriyah
  Riga defeated Ub Huishan of Serbia 21-19 in the final match to win the first prize of $40,000, while Nauris Miezis of Riga was awarded tournament MVP
  Exciting, urban and innovative, 3x3 is considered the world's number one urban team sport; games see two teams of three players face off on a basketball half-court
Updated 13 November 2022
Arab News

The Latvian team Riga has won the 3x3 Basketball World Tour Championship held in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, as part of Diriyah Season 2022.

The tournament was organized by the Saudi Ministry of Sports, in cooperation with the Saudi Basketball Federation, and under the supervision of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

Riga defeated the Serbian team Ub Huishan 21-19 in the final match to win the first prize of $40,000, while Nauris Miezis of Riga was awarded tournament MVP.

The Kingdom was represented in the 14-team tournament by teams from Jeddah and Riyadh. Other paticipating teams were Antop from Belgium, Omaha and St. Louis Ballislife from America, Vienna, Utrecht, and Okayama from Japan, as well as Lusail DAS and Doha QSC from Qatar.

Exciting, urban and innovative, 3x3 is considered the world’s number one urban team sport. Steered by FIBA, games see two teams of three players face off on a basketball half-court.

3x3 made its Olympic debut at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Topics: 3x3 Basketball World Tour Championship International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Riga Latvia Diriyah Season 2022 Nauris Miezis

Ithra hosts World Cup trophy, legendary footballers

Ithra hosts World Cup trophy, legendary footballers
Updated 13 November 2022
Jasmine Bager

Ithra hosts World Cup trophy, legendary footballers

Ithra hosts World Cup trophy, legendary footballers
  Arab News sports reporter Khaled Alarafah anchored talks on the importance of collaboration, personal responsibility, and keeping both eyes on the prize at all times
  Alarafah spoke to former Saudi star Al-Jaber in Arabic; Nazli Berberoglu, the general manager of the 2022 World Cup at Coca-Cola, in English; and Villa, Spain's former striker, in Spanish
Updated 13 November 2022
Jasmine Bager

DHAHRAN: Visitors to Ithra’s Tanween finale were served a footballing feast as former players Sami Al-Jaber and David Villa were special guests as the FIFA World Cup trophy reached its final stop prior to the showpiece in Qatar.

Arab News sports reporter Khaled Alarafah anchored talks on the importance of collaboration, personal responsibility, and keeping both eyes on the prize at all times.

Alarafah spoke to former Saudi Arabia star Al-Jaber in Arabic; Nazli Berberoglu, the general manager of the 2022 World Cup at Coca-Cola, in English; and Villa, Spain’s former striker, in Spanish. 

President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation Yasser Al-Misehal spoke first, highlighting the importance of the sport and its significance.

Al-Jaber said: “I’m happy and proud to be here. The World Cup is important for any player and if he does not recognize it as a big opportunity then he has a limited way of thinking.”

The session featured many stories about football victories and failures, and how the popular sport has inspired generations. The talks were recorded and will be available online at a later date.

Cheers then greeted proceedings as Al-Jaber and Villa threw signed footballs into the crowd.

The World Cup then made its final appearance before the competition as the talks came to their conclusion. The iconic trophy is now set for Qatar where Saudi Arabia’s team is competing at the showpiece, with their first match against Argentina on Nov. 22.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola was organized in partnership with the Saudi Ministry of Sport and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.

It touched down in Jeddah on Nov. 11 and visited Riyadh before arriving at Dhahran.

A statement said: “The Coca-Cola Company has had a long-standing relationship with FIFA since 1976 and has been an official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup since 1978.

“Coca-Cola has advertised at every FIFA World Cup stadium since 1950 and is a long-time supporter of football at all levels.

“This is the fifth time that Coca-Cola and FIFA have come together to bring the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola to the world.”

The iconic Ithra building was lit in Coca-Cola red for the occasion, and the drink was offered to guests in glass flutes as a Saudi band serenaded the crowd at the concluding event of Tanween. 

Topics: 2022 World Cup Sami al-jaber David Villa Yasser Al-Misehal ITHRA

England claim T20 World Cup with five-wicket win over Pakistan

England claim T20 World Cup with five-wicket win over Pakistan
Updated 13 November 2022
Reuters

England claim T20 World Cup with five-wicket win over Pakistan

England claim T20 World Cup with five-wicket win over Pakistan
  England turn tables on the south Asians with brilliant death bowling and a Ben Stokes half-century
Updated 13 November 2022
Reuters

MELBOURNE: England beat Pakistan by five wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday to win their second Twenty20 World Cup title and burnish their claim as the pre-eminent superpower in white ball cricket.
Thirty years after losing the 50-over World Cup final to Pakistan at the MCG, England turned the tables on the south Asians with brilliant death bowling and a Ben Stokes half-century that reeled in a modest victory target of 138.
With all-rounder Sam Curran recording a miserly 3-12, Pakistan collapsed in the final overs to finish on 137 for eight after being sent in to bat by England captain Jos Buttler.
The heavy rain forecast never hit the MCG as England, led by the unflappable Stokes, reeled in the total with six balls to spare.
Leg-spinner Adil Rashid did the early damage for England with two wickets, including the key scalp of captain Babar Azam for 32, before Pakistan crumbled in the final overs, losing 4-10.
Sealing their second T20 World Cup, England are now the first nation to hold both global white-ball trophies, having won the 50-over World Cup on home soil in 2019.

Topics: Cricket England Pakistan T20 World Cup

UAE Pro League review: Al-Wahda down Al-Jazira to lead table going into World Cup break

UAE Pro League review: Al-Wahda down Al-Jazira to lead table going into World Cup break
Updated 13 November 2022
Matt Monaghan

UAE Pro League review: Al-Wahda down Al-Jazira to lead table going into World Cup break

UAE Pro League review: Al-Wahda down Al-Jazira to lead table going into World Cup break
  Champions Al-Ain, Sharjah play out dramatic 2-2 draw
Updated 13 November 2022
Matt Monaghan

RIYADH: Soufiane Rahimi salvaged a late draw for champions Al-Ain in their epic box-office clash with star-studded Sharjah, and unflappable Al-Wahda striker Joao Pedro gained Abu Dhabi derby bragging rights at Al-Jazira in an engrossing match-week 10 of ADNOC Pro League.

Favourites Sharjah looked poised for an important triumph when Spain hitman Paco Alcacer doubled their lead on 77 minutes, only for Rahimi to net twice in the final three minutes of normal time to claim a 2-2 draw.

Meanwhile in the capital, a defensive lapse from full-back Salim Rashid was stylishly dispatched by Pedro to earn a slender 1-0 triumph for Al-Wahda.

The result meant the Clarets kept pace at the summit with Leonardo Jardim’s rampant Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club who lead the table after handing new Al-Nasr head coach Goran Tomic a chastening 3-0 thumping on debut.

Dark-horses Al-Wasl sit one point back headed into the five-week World Cup 2022 break after UAE forward Fabio De Lima’s excellent double secured the 10 men a 3-1 win at mid-table Baniyas.

Joao Novais’ last-gasp penalty saw Al-Bataeh edge bottom-placed Dibba Al-Fujairah 1-0 in the battle of promoted sides, Tunisia playmaker Firas Ben Larbi made it 1-0 in the 94th minute as Ajman downed Ittihad Kalba, and Aylton Boa Morte’s 90th-minute effort ensured a wild 4-3 victory when Khor Fakkan welcomed struggling Al-Dhafra.

Here are Arab News’ top picks and a talking point from the latest action.

Player of the week — Soufiane Rahimi (Al-Ain)

A decisive end to a disappointing week for Rahimi.

The 26-year-old parlayed upset about, surprisingly, failing to make Morocco’s World Cup 2022 roster, into his late salvo at Sharjah which maintains champions Al-Ain’s ambitions of playing a meaningful role in this term’s title race.

Ramifications of defeat would have been hard to countenance for under-pressure manager Serhiy Rebrov.

Al-Ain dominated possession (61 percent) and attempts (18/11) at Sharjah Stadium, yet twice fell victim to counter-punching hosts. A season which promised so much with the summer capture of Ukraine maestro Andriy Yarmolenko appeared certain to descend into discord, with what would have been their fourth loss from 10 outings.

Both fate and desire would combine to avoid the situation.

Rahimi was gifted mercy by officials in the 17th minute when his late, one-footed foul on sliding Guinean youngster Ousmane Camara – who produced a fine goal and visionary assist – was deemed worthy of just a caution. Others would not have been so generous.

The forgiving call laid the foundations for a rousing comeback. Rahimi tapped in from a scrambled corner on 87 minutes to inject belief and finished ruthlessly soon after.

Concessions from the 70-minute mark have now cost fourth-placed Sharjah vital points in defeats to Al-Wasl and Al-Wahda, plus the stalemate versus Al-Ain. A problem that trophy-hoarding boss Cosmin Olaroiu must solve in the top-flight sojourn.

The World Cup is, most probably, gone for Rahimi, but hope about an influential part in another UAE Pro League charge remains.

Goal of the week — Joao Pedro (Al-Wahda)

Khalifa Al-Hammadi’s body language spoke volumes.

The UAE and Jazira defender held his head in his hands when he witnessed team-mate Salim Rashid’s under-hit back pass fall to the prolific Pedro 25 yards from goal.

There was still much to do in this raucous derby between neighbours separated by only 3 kilometers, but Al-Hammadi had no doubts about what was to come.

Pedro – built like a heavyweight boxer but blessed with a ballet dancer’s elegance – charged at Ali Khaseif. The finish which followed was majestic.

Rather than blast past the UAE No. 1 or even pick his spot, a scooped chip would magically float into the net on enemy territory. Calmness personified, in a heated atmosphere.

That is now eight goals in 10 league games for the unstoppable Pedro, plus a flawless 18 points from the returning Manolo Jimenez’s first six league games back in charge.

Coach of the week — Juan Antonio Pizzi (Al-Wasl)

If Al-Wasl sustain their title-race spot for the first time since now UAE boss Rodolfo Arruabarrena’s reign, this day will be key.

Baniyas battled hard in an opening period from which Palmeiras loanee Rafael Elias instantly levelled Argentina youth international Tomas Chancalay’s 10th-minute breakthrough. But Al-Wasl would go in ahead at the interval after De Lima’s emphatic half volley from a corner.

Valuable points then looked certain to drain away for the visitors once half-time substitute Mohammed Jaber – a veteran of more than 100 appearances for the hosts across two spells – was sent off soon after coming on.

But Pizzi’s reaction was perfect. Fluidity in attack was maintained through energetic winger Gabrielzinho’s introduction rather than static striker Gilberto, plus battler Hassan Ibrahim pragmatically coming on for playmaker Omar Abdulrahman.

De Lima’s magnificent header would soon seal the three points and maintain the ex-Saudi Arabia coach’s encouraging start.

A pause for thought

Just when this rejuvenated ADNOC Pro League was coming to the boil, a break in play.

Unlike much of Europe, lengthy mid-season stoppages are no strangers to a competition which often halts for Gulf Cups and Asian Cups. Minus the ADIB Cup’s first-round, second legs, no competitive action will take place until Dec. 19.

It will be intriguing to see what unfolds in this quiet period.

On-song Al-Wahda and Shabab Al-Ahi will bemoan an enforced checking of momentum. At the other end of the table, Gregory Dufrennes at Dibba, Aleksandar Veselinovic at Al-Dhafra and Tomic at Al-Nasr should embrace invaluable training-pitch time.

New-boys Al-Bataeh must procure a permanent manager.

Stocktaking will occur at the likes of Sharjah (eight points from the 18 available), Al-Jazira (eight points from the last 21) and Baniyas (eight points from the last 27), while eyes across the league move toward an impending winter transfer window.

There may be no top-flight games for more than a month, but the action never truly stops.

Topics: football UAE UAE Pro League

Saudi Arabia beat Oman to reach final of 2022 WAFF U-23 Championship

Saudi Arabia beat Oman to reach final of 2022 WAFF U-23 Championship
Updated 13 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia beat Oman to reach final of 2022 WAFF U-23 Championship

Saudi Arabia beat Oman to reach final of 2022 WAFF U-23 Championship
  2-1 win means Green Falcons will face Qatar in Tuesday's final
Updated 13 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia have reached the final of the 2022 West Asian Football Federation U-23 Championship following a 2-1 comeback victory over Oman on Saturday.

The Omani team took the lead on 25 minutes at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium, in Jeddah, through Al-Faraj Al-Kiyumi, but their joy lasted only 10 minutes as the Green Falcons equalized through Mohammed Maran.

Maran settled the semi-final with his second of the match in the 53rd minute.

In the other semi-final, Qatar beat Syria 6-5 in a penalty shootout after the match had finished in a 1-1 draw, and they will now face Saudi Arabia in Tuesday’s final at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium.

Topics: football Saudi Arabia West Asian Football Federation

Saudi Arabia's Tanween concludes with architecture, collaboration at forefront
Experts speak about making use of sand, making spaces fun again and being mindful of embracing nature. (Photo/Yasir Alqunais)
PSG's World Cup-bound stars all unscathed as leader wins 5-0
PSG’s World Cup-bound stars all unscathed as leader wins 5-0
Taiz enforces gun and motorbike curfew to combat drive-by shootings
Taiz enforces gun and motorbike curfew to combat drive-by shootings
Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh sign deals on security and pilgrims
Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh reach an agreement to tackle drugs and human trafficking. (Twitter @MOISaudiArabia)
Palestinians hit by Israeli reversal on 24-hour operation of Allenby crossing on Jordan's border
Palestinians hit by Israeli reversal on 24-hour operation of Allenby crossing on Jordan’s border

