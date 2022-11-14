You are here

  • Home
  • Iran sends sick German woman back to prison: daughter

Iran sends sick German woman back to prison: daughter

Iran's Evin prison complex in Tehran. (AFP file photo)
Iran's Evin prison complex in Tehran. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w2bdn

Updated 14 November 2022
AFP

Iran sends sick German woman back to prison: daughter

Iran's Evin prison complex in Tehran. (AFP file photo)
  • Taghavi spent seven months in solitary confinement and was interrogated by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards for more than 1,000 hours without legal assistance, her daughter said
Updated 14 November 2022
AFP

BERLIN: A German-Iranian woman held for rights activism in Iran has been sent back to prison after being granted medical leave four months ago, her daughter said on Sunday.
“Despite not completing medical treatment but with her head held high, my mother Nahid Taghavi was forced to go back to Evin Prison on Sunday 13th November,” Mariam Claren wrote on Twitter.
Taghavi was arrested in October 2020 after fighting for human rights in Iran for years, especially women’s rights and freedom of expression, according to the rights group IGFM.
Taghavi spent seven months in solitary confinement and was interrogated by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards for more than 1,000 hours without legal assistance, her daughter said.
She was handed a decade-long sentence last year for participating in an outlawed group, a verdict Germany described as “incomprehensible.”
According to Claren, Taghavi was granted “an urgently needed medical furlough” on July 19 for back and neck problems.
She also reportedly suffers from pre-existing conditions including high blood pressure and diabetes.
Protests have erupted across Iran since September in response to the death of a young Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, after her arrest by the country’s notorious morality police.
She had allegedly breached the Islamic dress code for women.
Dozens of people have been killed and hundreds more arrested in the unrest, with Iran on Sunday issuing its first death sentence over the protests.
Claren said Taghavi was “one of countless political prisoners” in Iran.
“Since the death of (Amini) in police custody and the ongoing revolutionary movement in Iran, the whole world has witnessed the reprisals of this inhuman regime,” she said.

 

Topics: Iran German woman Nahid Taghavi

Related

Iranian-German rights activist Nahid Taghavi arrested in Tehran
Middle-East
Iranian-German rights activist Nahid Taghavi arrested in Tehran
Iran court sentences German woman to decade in jail: daughter
Middle-East
Iran court sentences German woman to decade in jail: daughter

Turkiye accuses Kurdish PKK over Istanbul bomb attack

Turkiye accuses Kurdish PKK over Istanbul bomb attack
Updated 14 November 2022
AFP

Turkiye accuses Kurdish PKK over Istanbul bomb attack

Turkiye accuses Kurdish PKK over Istanbul bomb attack
  • “We believe that it is a terrorist act carried out by an attacker, whom we consider to be a woman, exploding the bomb," says Turkiye’s VP Fuat Oktay
  • The blast killed six people and injured at least 81 others, say Turkish officials
Updated 14 November 2022
AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkiye’s interior minister accused the Kurdistan’s Workers’ Party (PKK) of responsibility for a bombing in a busy Istanbul shopping thoroughfare that killed six people and said Monday a suspect has been arrested.
The explosion tore through Istiklal Street, a popular shopping destination for locals and tourists, on Sunday afternoon, wounding dozens.
A suspect was arrested by the early hours of Monday.
“The person who planted the bomb has been arrested,” interior minister Suleyman Soylu said in a statement broadcast by the official Anadolu news agency.
“According to our findings, the PKK terrorist organization is responsible,” he said.
The PKK, blacklisted as a terrorist group by Ankara as well as its Western allies, has kept up a deadly insurgency for Kurdish self-rule in southeastern Turkiye since the 1980s.
Regularly targeted by Turkish military operations, the group is also at the heart of a tussle between Sweden and Turkiye, which has been blocking Stockholm’s entry into NATO since May, accusing it of leniency toward the PKK.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the “vile attack” on Istiklal.
“It might be wrong if we say for sure that this is terror but according to first signs ... there is a smell of terror there,” Erdogan told a news conference on Sunday.
Turkiye’s vice president Fuat Oktay said: “We believe that it is a terrorist act carried out by an attacker, whom we consider to be a woman, exploding the bomb.”
Justice minister Bekir Bozdag said: “A woman had been sitting on one of the benches for more than 40 minutes and then she got up.”
“One or two minutes later, an explosion occurred,” he told A Haber television.
“There are two possibilities,” he said. “There’s either a mechanism placed in this bag and it explodes, or someone remotely explodes (it).”
“All data on this woman are currently under scrutiny,” he said.
Soylu’s announcement did not add any details about the woman.

Turkish cities have been struck by Islamists and other groups in the past.
Istiklal Street was hit during a campaign of attacks in 2015-2016 that targeted Istanbul and other cities, including Ankara.
Those bombings were mostly blamed on the Daesh group and outlawed Kurdish militants, and killed nearly 500 people and wounded more than 2,000.
Sunday’s explosion occurred shortly after 4:00 p.m. (1300 GMT) in the famous shopping street.
Helicopters flew over the city center after the attack. Police established a large security cordon to prevent access to the area for fear of a second explosion.
Images posted on social media showed the explosion was followed by flames and immediately triggered panic, with people running in all directions.
Several bodies were seen lying on the ground nearby.
“I was 50-55 meters away, suddenly there was the noise of an explosion. I saw three or four people on the ground,” witness Cemal Denizci, 57, told AFP.
“People were running in panic. The noise was huge. There was black smoke,” he said.

Istiklal, in the historic district of Beyoglu, is one of the most famous arteries of Istanbul. It is entirely pedestrianized for 1.4 kilometers, or about a mile.
Criss-crossed by an old tramway and lined with shops and restaurants, it attracts large crowds at the weekend.
Many stores closed early in the neighboring district of Galata, while some passers-by, who came running from the site of the explosion, had tears in their eyes.
A massive deployment of security forces barred all entrances and rescue workers and police could be seen.
Turkiye’s radio and television watchdog, RTUK, placed a ban on broadcasters showing footage of the blast, a measure previously taken in the aftermath of extremist attacks.
Access to social media was also restricted after the attack.
A reaction came quickly from Greece, which “unequivocally” condemned the blast and expressed condolences to the government and people of Turkiye.
The United States also denounced it, with White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre saying: “We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our NATO Ally Turkiye in countering terrorism.”
French President Emmanuel Macron said in a message to the Turks: “We share your pain. We stand with you in the fight against terrorism.”
“Shaken by news of the despicable bombing in Istanbul targeting innocent civilians,” Israeli President Isaac Herzog tweeted in Turkish and English. “The whole world must stand united and firm against terror.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also tweeted in Turkish: “The pain of the friendly Turkish people is our pain.”
EU Council President Charles Michel offered condolences to Turkiye, tweeting: “My thoughts are with the victims & their families.”

Topics: Istanbul blast Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) Fuat Oktay Bekir Bozdag

Related

Update 6 killed, 81 injured in Istanbul terror bombing; suspect arrested video
Middle-East
6 killed, 81 injured in Istanbul terror bombing; suspect arrested
Saudi Arabia strongly condemns Istanbul attack
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia strongly condemns Istanbul attack

Palestinian leader says he must deal with Netanyahu despite no peace prospects

Palestinian leader says he must deal with Netanyahu despite no peace prospects
Updated 14 November 2022
Reuters

Palestinian leader says he must deal with Netanyahu despite no peace prospects

Palestinian leader says he must deal with Netanyahu despite no peace prospects
  • The Palestinian leader, whose authority has limited control in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, said there must be a peaceful resolution to the decades-long conflict
Updated 14 November 2022
Reuters

RAMALLAH, West Bank: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Sunday he would have to deal with Benjamin Netanyahu, the former Israeli Prime Minister who won reelection this month, even though he believed Netanyahu was not interested in making peace.
“I knew Netanyahu for a long time, since the 1990s ... He is a man who doesn’t believe in peace but I have no other choice but to deal with him,” Abbas told Palestine Television.
The Palestinian leader, whose authority has limited control in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, said there must be a peaceful resolution to the decades-long conflict.
The interview, which was also broadcast by Egyptian television, was recorded on Friday.
“I have a problem with Israel, Israel occupies my land and my country. Who is the prime minister? Netanyahu. I am forced to deal with him,” said Abbas.
Netanyahu, who in his previous term forged normalization with United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco, said on Sunday he sought to reach peace deals with other Arab countries, something that could eventually help end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Israeli-Palestinian peace talks have been stalled since 2014.

 

Topics: Palestine Israel

Related

Netanyahu likely to take pro-Russian position on Ukraine conflict, analysts say 
Middle-East
Netanyahu likely to take pro-Russian position on Ukraine conflict, analysts say 
Palestinians hit by Israeli reversal on 24-hour operation of Allenby crossing on Jordan’s border
Middle-East
Palestinians hit by Israeli reversal on 24-hour operation of Allenby crossing on Jordan’s border

Netanyahu likely to take pro-Russian position on Ukraine conflict, analysts say 

Netanyahu likely to take pro-Russian position on Ukraine conflict, analysts say 
Updated 13 November 2022
Mohammed Najib

Netanyahu likely to take pro-Russian position on Ukraine conflict, analysts say 

Netanyahu likely to take pro-Russian position on Ukraine conflict, analysts say 
  • Questions raised over claims Ukrainian military used Israeli-made armored vehicles in Kherson
Updated 13 November 2022
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Benjamin Netanyahu, who secured a mandate on Sunday to form a new government, is likely to stop arming Ukraine and might boost Israel’s relations with Moscow, which were damaged during Yair Lapid’s term as prime minister, analysts say. 

Yoni Ben-Menahem, senior rsearcher at the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, told Arab News Netanyahu will take a pro-Moscow position and seek to repair Israel’s relations with Russia.

Ben-Menahem indicated that Israel was disappointed with Ukraine because it voted on the side of the Palestinians at the UN last Friday, Nov. 11.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry was expected to summon the Ukrainian ambassador to reprimand him and lodge an official protest against his county’s behaviour and position against Israel at the UN.

Ukraine’s vote on Friday in favor of the Palestinians has only increased Netanyahu’s anger against Kyiv’s position, “so I don’t think he will provide them with the weapons they want,” added the senior analyst.

Ben-Menahem also said that Netanyahu’s statements about helping Ukraine during his election campaign did not mean that he would abide by them, as Israel needs to maintain good relations with Russia, which gave Israel the green light to bomb Iranian sites in Syria.

The analyst said that social media sites in Israel were critical of Ukraine’s position, and were wondering if its vote in support of Palestinians at the UN was “how Ukraine says to Israel, thank you for helping us and hosting Ukrainian refugees in your country.”

Russia has warned Israel several times against supplying Ukraine with weapons amid Kyiv’s insistence that Tel Aviv sell it the Iron Dome air defense system.

On Oct. 17, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council,  announced that Israel’s plans to supply Kyiv with weapons were reckless, and stressed that it would destroy all relations between the two countries.

On Oct. 22, Netanyahu, head of the Likud party, said in an interview with USA Today that he would study the possibility of providing Ukraine with weapons if he became the next prime minister, in an apparent contradiction to his previous statements.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly demanded Israel provide qualitative weapons, including the Iron Dome system specialized in intercepting missiles.

Israeli regimes headed by Naftali Bennett and Lapid had rejected Zelensky’s request for fear of angering Moscow, which tolerates Israeli Air Force strikes against Iranian military targets inside Syria.

The diplomatic developments came amid claims Israeli-made armored vehicles had been spotted near Kherson in service of the Ukrainian military, amid speculation whether it received them directly from the Jewish state or from a third party.

The images and videos of the armored vehicles were published on the day Ukraine regained control of Kherson.

The Israeli public TV channel KAN, affiliated with the Israel Broadcasting Corporation, displayed videos and image of the Amir anti-mine armored vehicles.

These media claims raise questions over whether Israel would start responding to Ukraine’s request for arms beyond helmets and protective jackets.

The channel published a picture of the vehicles in Kherson and compared to to an Israeli Amir vehicle, showing “a very great similarity,” reports claimed.

The picture of the Amir was published by a social media account that follows weapons used by Kyiv on Twitter, showing what it claimed were Israeli armored vehicles used by Ukrainian forces in Kherson and the surrounding villages.

While the Israeli Ministry of Defense and the private Israeli company that manufactures the Amir has not commented on these reports, it is believed that a European country or company may have purchased the vehicles and delivered them to Ukraine.

The Amir is produced by GAIA Automotive Industries in the Kiryat Tivon area in Haifa, northern Israel.

It is capable of carrying 12 soldiers or evacuating wounded from battlefields, as well as carrying 14 tons of ammunition or other military equipment.

It is based on a Ford F550 chassis, a commercial vehicle, with independent suspension.

Topics: Israel Palestine Russia Bemjamin Netanyahu

Related

Palestinians hit by Israeli reversal on 24-hour operation of Allenby crossing on Jordan’s border
Middle-East
Palestinians hit by Israeli reversal on 24-hour operation of Allenby crossing on Jordan’s border
Israel president taps Netanyahu to form government
Middle-East
Israel president taps Netanyahu to form government

Taiz enforces gun and motorbike curfew to combat drive-by shootings

Taiz enforces gun and motorbike curfew to combat drive-by shootings
Updated 13 November 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Taiz enforces gun and motorbike curfew to combat drive-by shootings

Taiz enforces gun and motorbike curfew to combat drive-by shootings
  • Residents welcome move to restore calm in city plagued by war and infighting
Updated 13 November 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Police in the Yemeni city of Taiz have enforced a nighttime ban on guns and motorbikes and have launched operations to crack down on disorder, security officials said.

Lt. Col. Usama Al-Sharabi, a Taiz police spokesperson, told Arab News that security forces had been deployed in the Cairo, Salh, Al-Mudhaffar, and Ash Shamayatayn districts to hunt those who have wreaked havoc on the city in recent months.

He said the operation would put an end to drive-by shootings that have killed scores of military and security personnel.

“We want to capture a list of wanted people and prevent the manifestations of chaos, including motorcycles,” Al-Sharabi said. He added that a “very dangerous” suspect was killed in a gun fight and three additional wanted people were arrested.

Every night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., residents are now prohibited from riding motorcycles or moving around the city with guns.

Police also asked drivers to remove their sun shades as they search for wanted men slipping in and out of Taiz.

Taiz, Yemen’s third largest city, has been the scene of fierce power struggles between armed groups who had previously fought the Houthis. Lawlessness and the breakdown of official institutions have contributed to the chaos.

The city is now peaceful, according to security officials, who added that operations had succeeded in pushing wanted people or armed groups into hiding, particularly at night.

“When security troops were deployed, the wanted individuals vanished,” Al-Sharabi said.

Last week, unidentified men on a motorbike threw a grenade at a security vehicle, killing a soldier, prompting local security officials to expedite the ban on motorcycles and firearms.

Residents have long complained that rival groups had weakened security and terrorized the population during the seven-year Houthi siege of the city.

Ahmed Al-Ghaidi, a resident, told Arab News that he supported the security operation in Taiz and bringing lawless areas back under a semblance of order.

“We support the restoration of security and the arrest of criminals. The city is currently peaceful,” Al-Ghaidi.

Many others showed their support for the operations on social media and urged that the security forces remain on the streets for good.

“Goodbye chaos. We salute this campaign and we hope everyone will cooperate with the security men,” Mohammed Bazara, a resident, said on Facebook. “Every gunman in the street must understand that the chaos in Taiz will end and the bullying will not continue.” 

Topics: Yemen Taiz Houthis

Related

Houthi missile kills 6 in Yemen’s Lahj province
Middle-East
Houthi missile kills 6 in Yemen’s Lahj province
Students protest against the killing of Romoush Saleh Amer at their school in Marib. (Supplied)
Middle-East
Yemen schoolchildren hold mock funeral for classmate killed by Houthis

Palestinians hit by Israeli reversal on 24-hour operation of Allenby crossing on Jordan’s border

Palestinians hit by Israeli reversal on 24-hour operation of Allenby crossing on Jordan’s border
Updated 13 November 2022
Mohammed Najib

Palestinians hit by Israeli reversal on 24-hour operation of Allenby crossing on Jordan’s border

Palestinians hit by Israeli reversal on 24-hour operation of Allenby crossing on Jordan’s border
  • US ambassador visited site earlier this month, welcomed expanded working hours
Updated 13 November 2022
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Israel has decided to reverse its earlier decision to open the Allenby-King Hussein Bridge — the only international crossing that connects the West Bank to the outside world — around the clock and return to the working hours operated under the previous system.

The move, which came on Sunday, came after a pilot week of opening the bridge 24/7 at the request of US President Joe Biden and supported by US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides.

Some 3 million Palestinians living in the West Bank and East Jerusalem use the route, and the number of travelers using it annually exceeds 2 million.

Nides tweeted on Oct. 25: “I am glad to see the airport authority pilot approval to open Allenby Bridge 24/7. This is good for Palestinians, good for Israel, good for America.”

The ambassador had made a midnight visit to the bridge to watch the flow of passengers between the West Bank and Jordan. He tweeted: “Visited Allenby last night at midnight to see for myself in this pilot program what difference it makes for people to get 24/7 access to the border crossing.”

Maher Abu Shaaban, who owns Darwish taxi office, said: “This is an international crossing and it is supposed to remain open and operate 24 hours, regardless of whether there is a crisis or not.”

His office operates a service line consisting of 12 minibuses between Ramallah and Jericho Rest House of the Palestinian Authority, the last stop before Allenby Bridge.

He told Arab News the bridge was open around the clock before the coronavirus pandemic, adding that there was no need to impose a week-long trial period.

Prior to the pandemic, Abu Shaaban added, Palestinian travelers arriving at Queen Alia International Airport in Amman at night could return to the West Bank without having to stay overnight in Jordan and incur additional costs.

Meanwhile, the authorities in Qatar have said they have reached an agreement with Israel that allows Palestinians to use Ben Gurion Airport en route to watching World Cup matches, in exchange for Israelis being allowed to travel on direct chartered flights from Tel Aviv to Doha.

Amir Assi, the coordinator of trips to the World Cup through Ben Gurion Airport, told Arab News that Qatar had asked Israel to allow Palestinians to travel through Ben Gurion Airport, like Israeli fans.

Assi added that Israel had agreed to the suggestion, and requested that his company issue the necessary permits for Palestinians to travel through the airport directly to Doha.

Assi added that around 8,000 Palestinians had booked their tickets and flights via Royal Jordanian Airlines from Amman, adding that 1,000 had booked their trip through his company.

A high-ranking Palestinian official, who preferred not to be named, told Arab News that when Qatar signed its agreement with FIFA to host the World Cup, it complied with football’s governing body’s conditions and not the requirements of any other country, reducing the possibility that large numbers of Palestinians would travel through Ben Gurion Airport to attend the event.

At the same time, the Israeli authorities have maintained the suspension of flights for Palestinians from the West Bank through Ramon Airport.

Assi confirmed that Palestinian travel through Ramon Airport remained suspended while new requirements, procedures and travel conditions were being discussed. The airport is located about 300 km from Jerusalem.
 

Topics: Israel Palestine West Bank

Related

Special Palestinian Authority steps up diplomatic drive to counter Netanyahu regime
Middle-East
Palestinian Authority steps up diplomatic drive to counter Netanyahu regime
Two Palestinians killed by Israeli soldiers
Middle-East
Two Palestinians killed by Israeli soldiers

Latest updates

Embiid’s 59 points set NBA season-high as 76ers down Jazz
Embiid’s 59 points set NBA season-high as 76ers down Jazz
KSRelief’s humanitarian efforts in Yemen, Somalia and Jordan continue
KSRelief’s humanitarian efforts in Yemen, Somalia and Jordan continue
Turkiye accuses Kurdish PKK over Istanbul bomb attack
Turkiye accuses Kurdish PKK over Istanbul bomb attack
Russell wins his first F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP
Russell wins his first F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP
Nelly Korda wins Pelican Championship to regain No. 1 ranking
Nelly Korda wins Pelican Championship to regain No. 1 ranking

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.