PIF-owned Americana Group opens IPO at up to $0.68 per share 

RIYADH: Americana Restaurants International set the price range for its initial public offering at SR2.55 – 2.68 ($0.68-$0.71) per share, as it kicks off the book-building period on Monday.
The IPO for the KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants operator will take place from Nov. 14 to 21 for retail investors in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, while institutional investors can participate from Nov. 14 to 22, according to a bourse filing.
The book-building process will be led by SNB Capital, Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia, Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia, and FAB Capital JSC, the filing revealed.
The firm, which is owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, plans to list its shares for trading in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi through a dual listing.
Americana has recently received the green light from the Saudi regulator to offer 2.52 billion shares, representing 30 percent of the company's share capital.
It also received the Saudi Exchange approval for its listing application on Oct. 25 on the Main Market.
It expects to list on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and the Saudi Exchange on or around Dec. 6, it said.
“A concurrent dual listing on ADX and the Saudi Exchange marks a first-of-its-kind transaction for both markets, and no company could be better suited than Americana Restaurants to carry this torch,” Chairman, Mohamed Rashed Alabbar, said.
“With macroeconomic and demographic tailwinds that support our accelerating growth, this is an exciting time to be inviting investors in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and internationally to share in our onward journey of success,” he added.
Oil Updates — Crude edges up; Yellen says price cap on Russian oil will benefit China
RIYADH: Oil prices rose on Monday, extending gains from the previous session, after China eased some of its strict COVID-19 protocols, fueling hopes of a recovery in economic activity and demand at the world’s top crude importer.
Contracts for Brent crude and US West Texas Intermediate edged up nearly 1 percent earlier in the session but later pared some gains. Brent crude futures were last up 31 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $96.30 a barrel by 0430 GMT after settling up 1.1 percent on Friday.
US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were also up 23 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $89.19 a barrel after closing Friday’s session 2.9 percent higher.
Price cap on Russian oil will benefit China: Yellen
China’s purchases of Russian oil are “completely consistent” with Western countries’ plans to keep Russian crude on the world market and Beijing will benefit from the new price cap mechanism to be imposed in December, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday.
Yellen told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali that China and other buyers of Russian oil will have more leverage to negotiate lower prices.
“We see the price cap is something that benefits China benefits India, and benefits all purchasers of Russian oil,” Yellen said.
Iraq wants to keep oil stable not above $100 per barrel
Iraq is keen to maintain stable oil prices at not above $100 per barrel, the country’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani told reporters on Saturday.
Iraq, a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, will have discussions with other members to reconsider and increase its production quota, he added.
IMF says global economic outlook getting ‘gloomier’, risks abound
WASHINGTON: The global economic outlook is even gloomier than projected last month, the International Monetary Fund said on Sunday, citing a steady worsening in purchasing manager surveys in recent months. It blamed the darker outlook on tightening monetary policy triggered by persistently high and broad-based inflation, weak growth momentum in China, and ongoing supply disruptions and food insecurity caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The global lender last month cut its global growth forecast for 2023 to 2.7 percent from a previous forecast of 2.9 percent.
In a blog prepared for a summit of G20 leaders in Indonesia, the IMF said recent high-frequency indicators “confirm that the outlook is gloomier,” particularly in Europe.
It said recent purchasing manager indices that gauge manufacturing and services activity signaled weakness in most Group of 20 major economies, with economic activity set to contract while inflation remained stubbornly high.
“Readings for a growing share of G20 countries have fallen from expansionary territory earlier this year to levels that signal contraction,” the IMF said, adding that global fragmentation added to “a confluence of downside risks.”
“The challenges that the global economy is facing are immense and weakening economic indicators point to further challenges ahead,” the IMF said, adding that the current policy environment was “unusually uncertain.”
A worsening energy crisis in Europe would severely harm growth and raise inflation, while prolonged high inflation could prompt larger-than-anticipated policy interest hikes and further tightening of global financial conditions.
That in turn posed “increasing risks of a sovereign debt crisis for vulnerable economies,” the IMF said.
Increasingly severe weather events would also harm growth across the globe, it said.
Boeing executive sees sustainable aviation fuel as ‘key to airline industry’s decarbonization’
Sustainability Policy region lead Robert Boyd tells “Frankly Speaking” the industry is committed to decarbonization over next 30 years
He calls for investment in sustainable fuel, replacement of old fleets, and operational and traffic-management improvements
DUBAI: The aviation industry is committed to decarbonizing, but with air travel set to triple by 2050, alternative energies such as electric and hydrogen will not solve the challenge; airlines must replace old fleets, airports should improve air traffic management structures and industry must invest in sustainable aviation fuel.
However, there is a “huge amount of work” needed to drive down SAF prices, including more research and development, and technological development on feedstock. Also, SAF must be available to developing countries to make an impact beyond the largest aviation hubs. This is according to Robert Boyd, an expert in SAF and the regional lead of aircraft manufacturer Boeing’s global sustainability policy and partnerships.
Appearing on “Frankly Speaking,” the Arab News weekly current-affairs talkshow that dives deep into regional headlines and speaks with leading policy makers and business leaders, he said: “The good news is that there are several pillars of action that the aviation industry has at its disposal, and these are working to essentially execute the decarbonization challenge over the next 28 years.”
But given that “technology limitations do not allow for hydrogen or electric to power wide-body, long-haul aircraft, SAF is the key.”
With climate change taking center stage at the UN Climate Change Conference in Egypt, many people are wondering whether the aviation industry — currently responsible for 2.5 percent of global emissions — can really go green, or if real progress is still decades away.
“In a decarbonizing world, if all sectors are not doing it at the same pace, then the relative scale of emissions for aviation or shipping makes it hard to decarbonize,” he said. “So, it is absolutely critical to decarbonize. There is a clear plan to achieve net zero by 2050. And that can be done through various pillars.
“The obvious one is new aircraft. A new aircraft can be anywhere from 20 to 25 percent more fuel efficient than its predecessor.”
Boyd called them “significant numbers,” pointing out that something like 25 tons of carbon dioxide can be saved per day saved by using the best-in-class modern fleet. “That can be a couple of hundred thousand tons of CO2 over its lifetime. So, we need to ensure that we are using the most efficient modern fleet, which might get 15 to 25 percent CO2 dividend globally. It is not small.”
He cited operational efficiencies as another opportunity for improvement. “Aviation has been on this for several years or even decades. A lot of the easy operational improvements are already there. They’re embedded in the technology that we use today,” he said.
Improvements in air traffic management offer yet another opportunity, but these solutions have limitations, according to Boyd, will not fix the aviation emissions problem. “The major one is replacing the energy source with something sustainable. That’s where we put significant emphasis on sustainable aviation fuel as it is doing to do the heavy lifting on decarbonization till 2050.”
What about ideas of electric or hydrogen as a potential replacement for kerosene? “These are really exciting, and there has to be continued work on this, but they won’t, by themselves, solve the decarbonization challenge,” Boyd told “Frankly Speaking” host Katie Jensen.
“Today about three quarters of all of the international emissions are from wide-body long-haul travel, and technological limitations don’t allow for hydrogen or electric in that space just yet. Maybe it may be in due course, but today it’s not a viable solution. So, SAF is the key over the next 30 years.”
The problem with SAF is of course the price: More than double the price of regular jet fuel, plus it is in short supply. Figures from 2019 show that SAF accounted for just 0.1 percent of global fuel use for jets, while the 2025 target was to have 2 percent of global jet fuel come from SAF.
Under the circumstances, should governments step in and subsidize, or will travelers be forced to pay with higher airfares?
“We do talk in a very positive way about sustainable aviation fuel and the potential. But that realism around where we are at today is really important because it shows what degree of challenge lies ahead,” said Boyd. “What is going to be needed is exponential growth. We are on track for around somewhere between 4 and 6 billion liters of SAF by 2025. But it still leaves a huge mountain to climb in terms of scaling up.”
Having said that, Boyd acknowledged there are big barriers to scaling up faster. “Definitely cost. If SAF was at cost-cost parity today and it was available, every airline would use it. We need to benefit from the efficiencies of getting scaled. That is really just starting. There is a huge amount of work, sort of research and development and technology, pure technology work on feedstock, which can bring some of these prices down,” he said.
He cited the US as a good example where the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 “provides a huge incentive to develop green hydrogen and renewable fuels for (uses in) both ground and in air especially. There is a wave of supply coming along. And with that, I expect we will see price improvements.”
Boyd said he is optimistic about SAF supplies too. “There is expansion of existing facilities and new facilities are being developed. Some of these are starting to come online now, 2022,” he said. “There will be more in 2023 going right through to 2025 and beyond. We have visibility, with some respectable granularity, out to about 2027.”
There is talk about hydrogen-powered planes, but hydrogen requires a large volume to store it which would require a complete redesign of a plane. What does Boyd think of the potential of the zero-emission fuel?
“Certainly, there is a lot of work going on with hydrogen. There is still a lot of learning to do there. It is accurate to say we can do it,” he said. “But what if you have a drastically different-looking plane? Moreover, trying to totally redesign airports could change the whole efficiency of aviation in terms of restrictions for how you refuel a hydrogen plane. There are trillions of dollars of fuel infrastructure already, either in the ground or pipelines going to airports.”
He described these as “really complex questions” that need answers before you can have a sort of a sensible discussion on whether hydrogen is actually realistic as a solution for aviation in a 2050-2100 timeframe. This is “certainly not to say that there should not be continued work going on there, but it really will not be the silver bullet.”
Does Boyd think the carbon reductions that are being talked about COP27 and other big events will change the future of airports such as Saudi Arabia’s NEOM Airport? “If you are building a brand new airport, (you have to) think 10 or 15 years into the future. What is likely to be feasible, plausible or actually implemented, things like, should you have hydrogen supply built into the airport? It is much easier to do this when you are building the airport than to do a patched-up effort.”
Boyd does not rule out the idea of retrofitting carriers, something in which Ryanair has invested about $200 million. He cited the example of the eco demonstrator, a program by which Boeing buys back an existing aircraft from an operator. “We set it up as an experimental lab, putting all sorts of technology on board to test anything and everything. There have been about 300 different technologies tested on the eco-demonstrator over the past decade. Many of these you now see being introduced into planes today.”
He also talked about how Boeing is trying to make planes lighter and more fuel efficient, and whether these will change travelers’ experience. “People may not appreciate the amount of carbon fiber that in a Boeing in a Dreamliner or a 787. But that is tremendous in terms of weight,” he said. “It is incredibly strong and incredibly light, allows the appropriate amount of flex, which can give better aerodynamic properties from the wings.”
As of now, most of the aviation emissions are coming from developed nations, but the future of growth is expected be in developing countries. Will they have the deep pockets of nations like the US and Europe to fund emission reductions? “This comes to the crux of why decarbonization is critical,” Boyd said. “You need to decouple carbon dioxide from aviation itself.
“If we just focus on a couple of (advanced industrial) countries and think the job is done, then it is not at all. The same momentum needs to translate to China, India, parts of Asia, all of Asia. There are some fast-growing areas like Indonesia, Bangladesh, South America and Africa. (It is important) to make sure no country is left behind.”
The US multinational aims to become net zero and net water-positive by 2040
RIYADH: PepsiCo is steering towards ensuring its products are net zero and has net water-positive targets, its regional CEO has said.
Eugene Willemsen, CEO for Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia told Arab News on the sidelines of the COP27 that the company had launched its “Pep Positive” initiative to reach sustainability.
The US multinational aims to become net zero and net water-positive by 2040, and reduce virgin plastic use by half on a first serving basis by 2030.
Willemsen said that the company wanted to assist others in reducing water usage, and bring positive change “not just within our own four walls, but across the entire value chain.”
Willemsen said that Pep Positive consists of three pillars of the company’s climate change strategy — positive agriculture, positive value chain and positive choices.
“We are one of the largest companies when it comes to sourcing crops,” he said.
“We work with about 100,000 farmers across the world, and we use about seven million acres of agricultural land. We want to convert that land into regenerative agricultural practices, which means that we’re going to protect soil health by rotating crops.”
Willemsen said cover crops would ultimately improve soil health, which in turn would improve yields for the farmers.
“We will further reduce water use through state-of-the-art irrigation techniques (that) also have a very positive impact on overall water use in the area where they operate,” he said.
Supporting startups
Willemsen said that PepsiCo launched a “Greenhouse Accelerator Program” in the Middle East region last year to provide grants, mentorships and opportunities to boost sustainable technologies.
“There are lots of innovative ideas out there that we want to tap into and we want to work with the startup community to leverage the creativity that is out there,” he said.
“We will also support startups, getting businesses off the ground, and hopefully how we can use some of those great ideas to further drive Pep Positive.
Willemsen said that a $100,000 (SR376,000) grant would be awarded to one participant upon completion of the program.
PepsiCo will also soon launch an event in Egypt to tap into the creativity of the startup community, Willemsen said.
Sustainability initiatives
The company last week launched the first recycled plastic bottles, also known as recycled PET, in Pakistan.
“We’ve now announced, in my division, five markets where we’ve launched recycled PET. We’re aiming to expand that to 10 markets by the end of the first quarter of next year,” Willemsen said.
PepsiCo set up proper collection systems with recyclers, and has worked with regulators to ensure that recycled PET is approved for food-grade consumption and used in PepsiCo’s packaging, he added.
Willemsen said that his company recently celebrated 60 years of operations in Saudi Arabia.
“Saudi Arabia for us is one of our key markets. We’re very proud of our presence in the Kingdom and what we’ve been able to create with our local partners,” he said.