Al Rajhi Bank completes $3bn Tier 1 SR-denominated Sukuk subscription

Al Rajhi Bank completes $3bn Tier 1 SR-denominated Sukuk subscription
Al Rajhi Banking and Investment Corp. has completed the offering and subscription of Tier 1 Sukuk. (Supplied)
Updated 14 November 2022
Aqila Alasaeed  

Al Rajhi Bank completes $3bn Tier 1 SR-denominated Sukuk subscription

Al Rajhi Bank completes $3bn Tier 1 SR-denominated Sukuk subscription
Updated 14 November 2022
Aqila Alasaeed  

RIYADH: Al Rajhi Banking and Investment Corp., the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, has completed the offering and subscription of Tier 1 Sukuk denominated in Saudi Riyals, valued at SR10 billion ($3 billion).

The rate of return is reset on Nov. 16, and is reset every five years following the first reset date, according to a bourse filing.

The sukuk allocation is expected to be completed by Nov. 13, and the settlement is scheduled for Nov. 16.

Surplus refunds will be provided to eligible investors on Nov. 16, after which the Sukuk will be listed and traded on the Saudi stock exchange, Tadawul

Topics: Al Rajhi Bank

Oil Update - Oil prices slip; Indonesia proposes OPEC-like group for nickel; Global dividends hit record 

Oil Update - Oil prices slip; Indonesia proposes OPEC-like group for nickel; Global dividends hit record 
Updated 16 November 2022
Arab News

Oil Update - Oil prices slip; Indonesia proposes OPEC-like group for nickel; Global dividends hit record 

Oil Update - Oil prices slip; Indonesia proposes OPEC-like group for nickel; Global dividends hit record 
Updated 16 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices slid on Wednesday as COVID-19 cases in China continued to climb, sparking worries of lower fuel demand in the world’s top crude importer that outweighed concerns about an escalation of geopolitical tensions and tighter oil supply. 

Brent crude futures dropped by 60 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $93.26 a barrel by 08.01 Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 69 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $86.23 a barrel. 

Indonesia proposes to Canada setting up OPEC-like group for nickel 

Indonesia, in talks with Canada,  has proposed establishing an Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries-like organization for nickel producing countries, the Southeast Asian nation’s investment ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. 

Indonesia and Canada are the first and sixth biggest nickel producers in the world, respectively. 

The proposal was made when Indonesia's Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia met Canada’s International Trade Minister Mary Ng on Tuesday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali. 

The minister raised the prospect of trying to “coordinate and integrate nickel policy” like the OPEC, the group of 13 oil-producing nations that often determine global output, the statement said. 

Bahlil previously raised the idea of such a grouping in an interview with the Financial Times last month, though at the time he said Indonesia was still formulating a structure and had yet to approach other nickel producers. 

In Wednesday’s statement, Bahlil said a group of nickel producing countries could make sure that they get an optimal return from the electric vehicle industry, accusing countries where EVs are made of conducting protectionist trade policies. 

“Through this collaboration, we hope that all nickel producing countries can benefit an evenly distributed value addition,” Bahlil said. 

Ng said, in the statement, the two countries could explore such collaboration and that both shared a vision on optimizing natural resources in a sustainable way. 

Indonesia is keen to utilize its nickel reserves to attract investment into metal processing and further down in the supply chain, including producing EV batteries and manufacturing EVs in the country. 

Global dividends hit record fueled by high oil prices 

Stock dividends hit a global record in the third quarter of as oil firms flush with cash due to high crude prices rewarded investors, a report said Wednesday. 

Shareholders received $415.9 billion in dividends during the July-September period, asset management fund Janus Henderson said. 

The seven percent increase in overall payments to shareholders was largely driven by payments made by oil firms, which jumped by 75 percent from the previous year to $46.4 billion. 

Janus Henderson said that without the increase by oil firms overall third quarter dividends would have remained stable from 2021. 

With the surge in energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, oil and gas companies earned massive profits during the second quarter and many awarded exceptional dividends to investors during the third quarter. 

As energy prices have fallen from peaks reached in the first half of the year, Janus Henderson does not expect the high level of exceptional dividends to continue. 

For 2022 as a whole, Janus Henderson expects dividend payments to rise by 8.3 percent to $1.56 trillion. 

The asset manager warned the slowdown in global growth expected in 2023 thanks to central banks hiking interest rates to bring down rampant inflation could impact corporate profits and dividend payments. 

After years of construction, Shell ethane cracker starts up 

Years in the works, a massive petrochemical refinery in western Pennsylvania fed by the vast natural gas reservoir underneath Appalachia became fully operational on Tuesday, oil and gas giant Shell said. 

The refinery will produce 3.5 billion pounds of polyethylene annually when it ramps up to full production by the second half of 2023, Shell said. 

The refinery brings in ethane from natural gas wells and chemically “cracks” the liquid fuel by heating it in furnaces to create ethylene, which is used to produce everything from plastics to tires to antifreeze. 

Shell, the British multinational oil and gas company headquartered in London, had projected to spend $6 billion on the plant.

(With inputs from Reuters, AP and AFP)

Topics: oil updates

Saudi foreign direct investment inflows down 85% in second quarter

Saudi foreign direct investment inflows down 85% in second quarter
Updated 15 November 2022
Reuters

Saudi foreign direct investment inflows down 85% in second quarter

Saudi foreign direct investment inflows down 85% in second quarter
Updated 15 November 2022
Reuters

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded second-quarter foreign direct investment flows down 85 percent year on year, an investment ministry report showed on Tuesday.

The FDI inflows were at SR7.9 billion ($2.1 billion) in the second quarter, compared with about SR51.9 billion in the same period last year.

With the exclusion of the closing of state-owned Saudi Aramco’s initial public offereing deal in the second quarter of 2021, the Kingdom’s foreign direct investment grew 46.5 percent year on year. 

Topics: Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)

PIF's digital security firm Elm wins $55m contract from the Ministry of Interior

PIF’s digital security firm Elm wins $55m contract from the Ministry of Interior
Updated 15 November 2022
Arab News

PIF’s digital security firm Elm wins $55m contract from the Ministry of Interior

PIF’s digital security firm Elm wins $55m contract from the Ministry of Interior
Updated 15 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi digital security Elm Co. signed a SR207 million ($55 million) contract with the Ministry of Interior to install vehicle security systems and field inspection gates. 

Under the one-year deal, the Public Investment Fund-owned company will provide the necessary hardware, equipment, systems, training and licenses for the performance of the contract, according to a bourse filing. 

The relevant financial impact will be reflected in the company's revenue beginning in the fourth quarter of 2022. 

Topics: PIF Elm Security Investment Contract

Bupa Arabia invites shareholders to vote on raising capital by 25% to $400m 

Bupa Arabia invites shareholders to vote on raising capital by 25% to $400m 
Updated 15 November 2022
Arab News

Bupa Arabia invites shareholders to vote on raising capital by 25% to $400m 

Bupa Arabia invites shareholders to vote on raising capital by 25% to $400m 
Updated 15 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-listed Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance said it invited its shareholders to vote on raising its capital to SR1.5 billion ($400 million) to support future growth plans. 

The capital plan entails raising the current capital of SR1.2 billion by SR300 million, or 25 percent, through the issuance of bonus shares, a bourse filing revealed. 

Shareholders are set to receive one bonus share for every four shares held, by capitalizing an amount of SR300 million from retained earnings. 

“This increase reflects Bupa Arabia's desire to strengthen its capital base to be able to achieve further growth rates in the company's business and to support its future growth plans in the coming years,” the insurer said.

Topics: Bupa Arabia Insurance Capital CMA Saudi

Tech giant Google Cloud opens new center to train Saudis on digital technologies  

Tech giant Google Cloud opens new center to train Saudis on digital technologies  
Updated 15 November 2022
ARAB NEWS 

Tech giant Google Cloud opens new center to train Saudis on digital technologies  

Tech giant Google Cloud opens new center to train Saudis on digital technologies  
Updated 15 November 2022
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Google Cloud has announced the launch of a Center of Excellence in Saudi Arabia to provide training on emerging cloud technologies, as the tech giant strengthens its presence in the Kingdom. 

The CoE will provide training courses in the latest cloud technologies which include artificial intelligence, machine learning, and application and infrastructure modernization, according to a press release. 

The courses, which will be offered at no cost, will help upskill Saudi professionals who are leading digitization efforts in their businesses or keen to pursue a career in the cloud industry, it added. 

An announcement regarding the opening of the CoE was made during the Next’22 Developers Hub event hosted by Google Cloud in Riyadh. 

The company said 300 developers enrolled as the first cohort of trainees at the CoE as it launched a 60-day skill development program for them, along with providing a certification. 

The new CoE in Saudi Arabia comes in line with Google’s vision to train more than 40 million professionals around the world in cloud technologies. 

The center will run multiple cohorts throughout the year that are available to professionals of all ages in the Kingdom, the press release added. 

“Google Cloud is launching a Center of Excellence in Saudi Arabia to support the realization of the National Vision 2030 and its Human Capability Development program in specific, which aims to ensure that Saudis have the required capabilities to compete globally,” said Bader Al Madi, Saudi Arabia country manager for Google Cloud. 

He revealed that Google is also opening up the center virtually to ensure that professionals from all areas of the Kingdom will get accessibility to the courses offered. 

Al Madi added: “The launch also comes at a time where businesses of all sizes in the Kingdom are realizing that the need to go digital is inevitable and are embracing digital transformation as a top priority, and thus require trained professionals who are well versed in the Cloud industry to lead the transformation.” 

During the event, the tech giant also announced the launch of Google for Startups Cloud Academy, a 10-week program designed for startups across Saudi Arabia. 

During a separate event last week, Microsoft's Chief Cybersecurity Adviser Abbas Kudrati said that a shared responsibility model between the provider and customer is necessary for cybersecurity in the cloud. 

“Cloud will give you agility and flexibility. But, if you have not configured your cloud environment correctly, it will be directly get connected to the Internet, and hackers are constantly scanning all the public IP addresses,” said Kudrati during a panel discussion at the Global Security Forum in Riyadh. 

At the event, Mark Ryland, director in the office of the Chief Information Security Officer at Amazon Web Services, remarked that cloud technology will be the key for enterprises in the future, and both large and small firms can reap the benefits of it. 

He added: “Cloud offers several benefits to small and medium-sized enterprises. Using the Cloud platform, you can stay more or less automatically on the cutting edge of technology.”  

Topics: Google Cloud Saudi AI ml Digital

