Banque Saudi Fransi to issue US-dollar-denominated notes 

Banque Saudi Fransi to issue US-dollar-denominated notes 
The issuance will be made through an international and Saudi Arabian special-purpose vehicle offering to eligible investors. (Supplied)
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Banque Saudi Fransi to issue US-dollar-denominated notes 

Banque Saudi Fransi to issue US-dollar-denominated notes 
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Banque Saudi Fransi plans to issue US-dollar-denominated notes under its Medium Term Note Program.

The issuance will be made through an international and Saudi Arabian special-purpose vehicle offering to eligible investors, according to a bourse filing. 

The bank has appointed Citigroup Global Markets Limited, JP Morgan Securities, HSBC Bank, Merrill Lynch International, Standard Chartered Bank and Saudi Fransi Capital as joint lead managers. 

Topics: Saudi Sukuk

Updated 18 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed  

Al Rajhi Bank completes $3bn Tier 1 SR-denominated Sukuk subscription

Al Rajhi Bank completes $3bn Tier 1 SR-denominated Sukuk subscription
Updated 18 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed  

RIYADH: Al Rajhi Banking and Investment Corp., the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, has completed the offering and subscription of Tier 1 Sukuk denominated in Saudi Riyals, valued at SR10 billion ($3 billion).

The rate of return is reset on Nov. 16, and is reset every five years following the first reset date, according to a bourse filing.

The sukuk allocation is expected to be completed by Nov. 13, and the settlement is scheduled for Nov. 16.

Surplus refunds will be provided to eligible investors on Nov. 16, after which the Sukuk will be listed and traded on the Saudi stock exchange, Tadawul

Topics: Al Rajhi Bank

PIF-owned Americana Group opens IPO at up to $0.68 per share 

PIF-owned Americana Group opens IPO at up to $0.68 per share 
Updated 2 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

PIF-owned Americana Group opens IPO at up to $0.68 per share 

PIF-owned Americana Group opens IPO at up to $0.68 per share 
Updated 2 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Americana Restaurants International set the price range for its initial public offering at SR2.55 – 2.68 ($0.68-$0.71) per share, as it kicks off the book-building period on Monday. 

The IPO for the KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants operator will take place from Nov. 14 to 21 for retail investors in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, while institutional investors can participate from Nov. 14 to 22, according to a bourse filing. 

The book-building process will be led by SNB Capital, Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia, Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia, and FAB Capital JSC, the filing revealed. 

The firm, which is owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, plans to list its shares for trading in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi through a dual listing. 

Americana has recently received the green light from the Saudi regulator to offer 2.52 billion shares, representing 30 percent of the company's share capital. 

It also received the Saudi Exchange approval for its listing application on Oct. 25 on the Main Market. 

It expects to list on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and the Saudi Exchange on or around Dec. 6, it said. 

“A concurrent dual listing on ADX and the Saudi Exchange marks a first-of-its-kind transaction for both markets, and no company could be better suited than Americana Restaurants to carry this torch,” Chairman, Mohamed Rashed Alabbar, said. 

“With macroeconomic and demographic tailwinds that support our accelerating growth, this is an exciting time to be inviting investors in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and internationally to share in our onward journey of success,” he added. 

Topics: americana Investment Tadawul stock

Kuwait cuts December crude price for Asia — document

Kuwait cuts December crude price for Asia — document
Updated 32 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

Kuwait cuts December crude price for Asia — document

Kuwait cuts December crude price for Asia — document
Updated 32 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Kuwait dropped the official selling price for one of two crude grades it sells to Asia in December from the previous month, a price document reviewed by Reuters showed on Monday.

The producer has set the December Kuwait Export Crude price at $3.20 a barrel above the average of Oman/Dubai quotes, down 80 cents from the previous month.

It also set the December Kuwait Super Light Crude OSP at $6.55 a barrel above Oman/Dubai quotes, 10 cents higher than the previous month.

The price cut for KEC was on par with that for Saudi Arabia’s Arab Medium crude in the same month.

Topics: Kuwait Oil OPEC

Oil Updates — Crude edges up; Yellen says price cap on Russian oil will benefit China 

Oil Updates — Crude edges up; Yellen says price cap on Russian oil will benefit China 
Updated 53 min 44 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

Oil Updates — Crude edges up; Yellen says price cap on Russian oil will benefit China 

Oil Updates — Crude edges up; Yellen says price cap on Russian oil will benefit China 
Updated 53 min 44 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Oil prices rose on Monday, extending gains from the previous session, after China eased some of its strict COVID-19 protocols, fueling hopes of a recovery in economic activity and demand at the world’s top crude importer. 

Contracts for Brent crude and US West Texas Intermediate edged up nearly 1 percent earlier in the session but later pared some gains. Brent crude futures were last up 31 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $96.30 a barrel by 0430 GMT after settling up 1.1 percent on Friday. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were also up 23 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $89.19 a barrel after closing Friday’s session 2.9 percent higher. 

Price cap on Russian oil will benefit China: Yellen 

China’s purchases of Russian oil are “completely consistent” with Western countries’ plans to keep Russian crude on the world market and Beijing will benefit from the new price cap mechanism to be imposed in December, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday. 

Yellen told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali that China and other buyers of Russian oil will have more leverage to negotiate lower prices. 

“We see the price cap is something that benefits China benefits India, and benefits all purchasers of Russian oil,” Yellen said. 

Iraq wants to keep oil stable not above $100 per barrel 

Iraq is keen to maintain stable oil prices at not above $100 per barrel, the country’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani told reporters on Saturday. 

Iraq, a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, will have discussions with other members to reconsider and increase its production quota, he added. 

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Topics: OPEC Oil Russia G20

IMF says global economic outlook getting ‘gloomier’, risks abound

IMF says global economic outlook getting ‘gloomier’, risks abound
Updated 14 November 2022
Reuters

IMF says global economic outlook getting ‘gloomier’, risks abound

IMF says global economic outlook getting ‘gloomier’, risks abound
Updated 14 November 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The global economic outlook is even gloomier than projected last month, the International Monetary Fund said on Sunday, citing a steady worsening in purchasing manager surveys in recent months. It blamed the darker outlook on tightening monetary policy triggered by persistently high and broad-based inflation, weak growth momentum in China, and ongoing supply disruptions and food insecurity caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The global lender last month cut its global growth forecast for 2023 to 2.7 percent from a previous forecast of 2.9 percent.
In a blog prepared for a summit of G20 leaders in Indonesia, the IMF said recent high-frequency indicators “confirm that the outlook is gloomier,” particularly in Europe.
It said recent purchasing manager indices that gauge manufacturing and services activity signaled weakness in most Group of 20 major economies, with economic activity set to contract while inflation remained stubbornly high.
“Readings for a growing share of G20 countries have fallen from expansionary territory earlier this year to levels that signal contraction,” the IMF said, adding that global fragmentation added to “a confluence of downside risks.”
“The challenges that the global economy is facing are immense and weakening economic indicators point to further challenges ahead,” the IMF said, adding that the current policy environment was “unusually uncertain.”
A worsening energy crisis in Europe would severely harm growth and raise inflation, while prolonged high inflation could prompt larger-than-anticipated policy interest hikes and further tightening of global financial conditions.
That in turn posed “increasing risks of a sovereign debt crisis for vulnerable economies,” the IMF said.
Increasingly severe weather events would also harm growth across the globe, it said. 

Topics: International Monetary Fund (IMF) world economy

