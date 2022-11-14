You are here

'Miracle beans' key to treatment, cure of diabetes: Egyptian professor

Special ‘Miracle beans’ key to treatment, cure of diabetes: Egyptian professor
Dr. Osama Hamdi is the Medical Director of the Obesity Clinical Program at Joslin Diabetes Center in Boston, Massachusetts. (Screengrab/YouTube)
Mohammad Shamaa

‘Miracle beans’ key to treatment, cure of diabetes: Egyptian professor

‘Miracle beans’ key to treatment, cure of diabetes: Egyptian professor
  • Dr. Osama Hamdi: ‘Beans are a miracle for diabetics because they are high in protein and fibers that are useful for the body’
  • Dr. Hamdi: ‘If we go back to eating lentils, beans, fruits, vegetables, and cheese, and eating meat twice a week, it will be much better’
CAIRO: A leading Egyptian medical expert claims “miracle beans” could play a key role in the future treatment and cure of diabetes.

Dr. Osama Hamdi, professor of internal medicine and diabetes at Harvard University, told Arab News that a new diet and exercise program developed by scientists meant “a cure for diabetes has become possible.”

His comments coincided with World Diabetes Day on Monday which aims to raise awareness about the condition that globally affects more than 460 million people and claimed the lives of 2 million sufferers in 2019 alone.

Hamdi said: “The world is moving in many directions for the treatment of the disease. There are programs to treat patients in the first five years of being affected.”

He highlighted a treatment program centered around diet and muscle-strengthening workouts.

“The diet involves intermittent fasting, like in Ramadan — for 16 hours over a period of 90 days — and giving accurately calculated calories to the patient, with an exercise program that builds and strengthens muscles.

“Beans are a miracle for diabetics because they are high in protein and fibers that are useful for the body.

“If we go back to eating lentils, beans, fruits, vegetables, and cheese, and eating meat twice a week, it will be much better. Here lies the prevention.

“I advise diabetics to eat beans as a main meal for breakfast, with a little bread and a small amount of olive oil and lemon, provided that lunch is a piece of chicken or low-fat meat and a small amount of rice and vegetables,” he added.

Hamdi pointed out that dinner must be light and consist of yogurt or white cheese with a piece of bread and fruit such as watermelon.

He also noted the need to exercise for at least 10 minutes every day.

On the treatment of diabetes using stem cells, he said: “If someone asked me several years ago about the use of stem cells for the definitive treatment of type 1 (diabetes) disease, I would have said it is tens of years ahead, but now I am almost certain that it is within three to five years at the most.

“It is impossible for me to forget the importance of my country, Egypt, and I cannot forget that I am an Arab, so I promise all Egyptians and Arabs, that over the next two years, Cairo will be the largest and most important center for diabetes in the Middle East, to help around 40,000 patients annually suffering from this dreaded disease.

“But the emigration of doctors is a setback because they are a national security for the state, in order to maintain a healthy people.”

He described Egyptian doctors as “jewels,” adding that most young doctors left the country to work elsewhere due to the low rates of pay In Egypt.

Born in the Egyptian city of Mansoura in 1956, Hamdi graduated from the faculty of medicine in 1981. He is now medical director of an obesity program at the Joslin Diabetes Center, the largest and oldest diabetes research center in the US and the world.

A recipient of the American Academy of Sciences award, Hamdi is widely recognized as one of the top researchers in the world in diabetes technology particularly for his work on diets to treat the condition.

Ankara claims PKK's Syrian offshoot is behind bloody Istanbul attack

People mourn the victims of November 13 explosion at the busy shopping street of Istiklal in Istanbul on November 14, 2022. (AFP
People mourn the victims of November 13 explosion at the busy shopping street of Istiklal in Istanbul on November 14, 2022. (AFP
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Ankara claims PKK’s Syrian offshoot is behind bloody Istanbul attack

People mourn the victims of November 13 explosion at the busy shopping street of Istiklal in Istanbul on November 14, 2022. (AFP
  • Turkiye needs to tighten its border security, take additional precautions against potential cells within country, analyst tells Arab News
ANKARA: In an overnight raid, Istanbul police detained a 23-year-old Syrian woman, Ahlam Al-Bashir, as the prime suspect for having planted the bomb that killed six people and wounded 81 people in the city on Sunday.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu announced that the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and its Syrian offshoot the Democratic Union Party, or PYD, were behind Sunday’s blast in Istiklal Avenue, targeting civilians.

In a statement published by the Fırat news agency, the PKK denied any involvement in the attack, but Turkish intelligence sources insist on the high probability of the group’s role in it.

Al-Bashir confessed she was trained by Kurdish militants in Syria and entered Turkiye illegally through Syria’s northwestern Afrin region, currently controlled by Turkish troops.

She was caught in the CCTV footage, wearing a hijab and camouflage, when leaving the area with a remotely controlled bomb-loaded bag.

Among the victims of the attack were a 3-year-old girl and her father, an employee at the Ministry of Family and Social Services’ branch in the southern province of Adana. They were vacationing in Istanbul.

The White House released a press statement, in which it said that the US “strongly condemns the act of violence” and reiterated that it “(stands) shoulder-to-shoulder with its NATO ally Turkiye in countering terrorism.”

Soylu, however, openly criticized the US for giving support to Kurdish militants in Syria, saying “the insincerity of our allies who officially send money is obvious” and comparing the condolences to the arrival of the murderer at the crime scene.

Security analysts insist that there was a PKK connection to the attack, based on patterns observed in previous attacks.

“This time, the PKK appears to be targeting civilians in a crowded spot in a metropolis in order to generate a wider impact on public opinion and attract more attention ahead of the elections set for next year,” Erol Bural, a retired colonel and head of the Ankara-based Research Center for Combating Terrorism and Radicalization, told Arab News.

“The ongoing anti-terror operations of Turkiye seriously weakened the PKK’s military clout within the country and in its region, which also undermined the organizational capabilities of the group as well as its popular support. The only way to regain it was through terrorism, a bomb attack, to punish Turkiye,” he said.

According to Bural, the PKK uses this pattern against civilians to instill fear and as a reminder that it still poses a threat and can repeat such acts.

Turkiye considers the People’s Protection Units, or YPG, and PYD as linked to the PKK, an armed group listed as a terror organization by the US, EU and Turkey.

Turkiye carried out three operations in northern Syria against the YPG, while another operation was expected this year but never realized.

The PKK has fought an almost four-decades-long armed insurgency against the Turkish state, claiming the lives of over 40,000 people. The group has several members exiled in Sweden.

As part of the newly established consensus between Turkiye and Sweden to give the Scandinavian country’s NATO accession bid a green light, Sweden’s foreign minister in the new government recently said Stockholm needed to “distance” itself from the YPG and PYD, who control much of northern Syria.

“There is too close a link between these organizations and the PKK,” Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom recently told broadcaster Sveriges Radio.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson recently visited Ankara to discuss the details of its entry into NATO.

Bural believes that the latest Istanbul attack may also carry a threatening message toward European countries, implying that similar acts may happen in their countries as well if they ever restrict the PKK’s presence and its propaganda activities.

“From now on, the PKK may conduct its terror acts in big cities using its networks and proxies inside Turkiye or by deploying foreign fighters from abroad.

“In both cases, Turkiye needs to tighten its border security and take additional precautions against potential cells within the country.

“Each year, about 200 terror acts of various groups are prevented in Turkiye, but one of them escapes from the security radar and claims so many innocent lives,” Bural said.

While the PKK is seen as a top suspect in the blast, experts also draw attention to the Iranian factor in such acts of terrorism in Turkey, considering the recent disagreements between the two countries.

On July 22, Kataib Seyid el-Suheda, an Iranian-backed militia group in Iraq, shared a photo from Taksim square in Istanbul, with the slogan “Wherever we need to be, we will be there.”

The same account posted another video on July 24.

“Our eyes are on Istanbul. People loyal to Abu Alaa El-Vali,” the message in it said, referring to the leader of the Iranian-backed militia group, “are at the heart of Turkiye, just (as) they were yesterday.”

Just hours before the Istanbul attack, a controversial Iranian article also blamed Turkish intelligence chief Hakan Fidan for playing a role in the terror attack on a Shiite religious shrine in the Iranian city of Shiraz on Oct. 22, which killed 15 people, and for promoting Azerbaijani separatism.

Daesh claimed responsibility for that attack.

Pro-Iran Shiite militia groups have been previously accused of being behind rocket attacks against a Turkish base north of Iraq’s Mosul following Turkish airstrikes that targeted the PKK there.

Turkiye launched several cross-border military operations into Syria and northern Iraq against the PKK’s hideouts following the increase in bloody terror attacks between 2015 and 2017, which killed hundreds of civilians and security personnel.

 

Plea for Alexandria captures hearts at COP27

Plea for Alexandria captures hearts at COP27
Mohammad Shamaa

Plea for Alexandria captures hearts at COP27

Plea for Alexandria captures hearts at COP27
  • Previous studies have warned of the growing threat to Egypt’s second-largest city from climate change
CAIRO: The threat to the Egyptian port city of Alexandria from rising sea levels was a topic of discussion for the second year in a row at a climate summit.

However, this year, at COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, talks were preceded by a song performed by Lebanese singer Fairuz in the documentary “Shatt Alexandria,” which highlights the fears Alexandria’s residents hold for their city’s future.

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the 2021 Glasgow climate summit that a global increase of 4 C “means we say goodbye to whole cities — Miami, Alexandria, Shanghai. All lost beneath the waves.”

Some took his statement as a joke, though it contained nothing new.

Previous studies have warned of the growing threat to Egypt’s second-largest city from climate change.

The documentary featured an Egyptian photographer who said that she has already seen some places disappear, while water levels are rising in other areas. 

“When I hear that Alexandria will sink one day, I feel terrified,” she said. 

Another resident said: “Alexandria is my home, and we have been talking about climate change for years. It is time for the world to take a serious look at this issue.”

Egyptian authorities and civil society activists are doing exactly that.

Abdel Wahed, a climate activist, told Arab News: “Over the past months, the Alexandria Governorate has been keen to take a number of measures, foremost of which is adopting and sponsoring all initiatives that limit the effects of climate change.”

An “Alexandria without plastic bags” initiative was also launched in a bid to cut waste from single-use plastic bags.

Campaigns to clean beaches have been stepped up in cooperation with civil society institutions, he said. 

Maj. Gen. Mohamed El-Sherif, governor of Alexandria, said in media statements on the sidelines of COP27 events that Alexandria “is one of the most important areas exposed to risks as a result of climate change.”

International research has classified Alexandria as the No. 5 city in the world threatened by rising sea levels, he added.

US says Iran threats to ex-officials Pompeo, Hook persist

US says Iran threats to ex-officials Pompeo, Hook persist
AP

US says Iran threats to ex-officials Pompeo, Hook persist

US says Iran threats to ex-officials Pompeo, Hook persist
  • The determinations mean Pompeo and Hook will continue to receive government protection
  • Iranian officials have long vented anger at Pompeo and Hook for leading Trump administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran
WASHINGTON: The Biden administration has determined that Iranian threats against former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and one of his former top aides remain credible and persist nearly two years after they left office.
The State Department notified Congress last week that both Pompeo and Brian Hook, who served as special representative for Iran during the Trump administration, were still both subject to a “serious and credible threat from a foreign power or agent of a foreign power” stemming from their work while in government.
The determinations — which mean Pompeo and Hook will continue to receive government protection — were signed by Deputy Secretary of State for Management Brian McKeon on Nov. 8 and sent to Congress on Nov. 9, according to the notifications obtained by The Associated Press.
“I hereby determine that the specific threat with respect to former Secretary of State Michael Pompeo persists,” McKeon wrote. He used identical language to refer to the threat against Hook.
The AP reported in March that the State Department was paying more than $2 million per month to provide 24-hour security to Pompeo and Hook. The latest determinations — the eighth for Hook and the fifth for Pompeo since they left government in January 2021 — did not give a dollar amount for the protection.
The notifications do not specifically identify Iran as the source of the threats, but Iranian officials have long vented anger at Pompeo and Hook for leading the Trump administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran, including designating Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a “foreign terrorist organization” and subjecting it to unprecedented sanctions.
In addition, some Iranian officials have accused them of green-lighting a US drone strike that killed IRGC commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad in Jan. 2020.
The State Department had no immediate comment on the notifications. Hook declined to comment and a spokesman for Pompeo did not immediately respond to an inquiry.

Detainees in Houthi-run prison go on hunger strike to protest detentions, abuse 

Detainees in Houthi-run prison go on hunger strike to protest detentions, abuse 
Saeed Al-Batati

Detainees in Houthi-run prison go on hunger strike to protest detentions, abuse 

Detainees in Houthi-run prison go on hunger strike to protest detentions, abuse 
  • Yemeni politician Abdul Wahab Al-Humaigani accuses militia of executing his nephew after torture
AL-MUKALLA: A number of Yemeni prisoners at a detention center in Houthi-controlled Sanaa have gone on hunger strike to put pressure on the militia to release them and end their brutal treatment, their families said on Monday. 

Prisoners held at the Houthi-run Intelligence Prison in Sanaa’s Shamlan area went on hunger strike to protest their extended confinement and demand that the Houthis free them, put them on trial, or at least improve the circumstances within the prison. 

A relative of a prisoner named Saleh Salim bin Yemain told Arab News that the 31-year-old, who has been held in Sanaa since late 2014, has decided to strike to force the Houthis to end years of suffering by either releasing him or putting him on trial, adding that he is now sick and emaciated as a result of years of sporadic hunger strikes. 

“He was frail from torture and a hunger strike, and his health was declining when I saw him,” his relative, who preferred anonymity, said.

“Our demand is that he be released or that his case is turned over to the prosecution.”

The wife of prisoner Adel Tareq Al-Baydani said that her husband went on hunger strike a few days ago to protest Houthi mistreatment and their reluctance to release or charge him after seven years in jail.

“I am demanding his release since he is ill with chronic intestinal ailments and heart difficulties, and he takes aspirin,” she told Arab News. 

“He was a young man when he was arrested, and he now appears to be in his 60s,” she said.

The relatives insisted on releasing the full identities of the inmates in the hope that public attention would lead to their release after the Houthis rejected their demands previously.

Since taking power in late 2014, the Houthis have abducted hundreds of Yemenis from various locations under their control and subjected them to physical and psychological torture, according to local and international rights organizations, resulting in multiple deaths.

Abdul Wahab Al-Humaigani, a Yemeni politician, on Sunday accused the Houthis of executing his nephew Mohammed Abdul Rahman Al-Humaigani, a prisoner of war captured by the Houthis four years ago.

The Yemeni politician said that his relative was cruelly tortured and forcefully disappeared by the Houthis, and his family recently learnt that they had executed him.

In another development, the Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms said on Sunday that a middle-aged man who had been released from a Houthi jail died on Saturday from complications developed in prison as a result of torture.

The Yemeni organization said that Aziz Dabuan Al-Dahshami was imprisoned by the Houthis, tortured until he was clinically dead, and then released. After spending two months at a local Taiz hospital, he passed away on Saturday.

Local activists say the Houthis remain unconcerned about abuse of captives in their control, only agreeing to release them in exchange for fighters captured by their opponents, despite local and international appeals.
 

Palestine UN mission waited 10 years for this moment, says envoy

Palestine UN mission waited 10 years for this moment, says envoy
Daoud Kuttab

Palestine UN mission waited 10 years for this moment, says envoy

Palestine UN mission waited 10 years for this moment, says envoy
  • Israelis surprised by Palestinian ‘audacity’ as world body votes to ask International Court of Justice’s opinion on the legality of occupation
AMMAN: It is now clear that Israel cannot keep pushing its narrative of doing no wrong while at the same time pursuing annexationist policies and denying “our people’s right to self-determination,” said Riyad Mansour, Palestine’s representative at the UN.

He was speaking after a key UN committee approved a draft resolution calling on the International Court of Justice to urgently issue an opinion on the legal consequences of denying the Palestinian people the right to self-determination as a result of Israel’s actions since the 1967 war.

Friday’s vote in the General Assembly’s Special Political and Decolonization Committee was 98-17, with 52 abstentions.

The general assembly is expected to vote on the resolution in December.

“In history sometimes a moment comes that will not be repeated. You must act decisively when that moment arrives. If you are late or if you are early, you will not have the same effect.” This was how Mansour described to Arab News the UN committee’s decision to ask the ICJ to adjudicate on the legal status of the occupied Palestinian territories.

For 10 years Mansour and his team have been studying, consulting and preparing for this action — in Geneva, Amman, twice in Ireland, and other locations.

In theory, international law is on the side of Mansour and the Palestinians and what they needed was the right political moment for the international community to support such a courageous act.

On the ground, conditions have been worsening in the occupied territories. Israeli repression has continued and the Palestinians’ human rights have been routinely violated.

There has been consensus among international human rights organizations that the prolonged Israeli occupation has created apartheid-style conditions in the area between the river and the sea.

Mansour and his team had been working to win over the Americans since the election of President Joe Biden, without much success.

“Since this summer we have been in serious discussions. We talked about the need to protect and save the two-state solution, we told them we will do it in the UN Security Council where the US is more comfortable than in the general assembly,” he said.

What Palestinian diplomats wanted was a decision by the UN Security Council — without a US veto — to recognize Palestine as a full member of the UN.

Recognizing Palestine as a full UN member state, even under occupation, would mean that the world community was serious about the two-state solution, he argued in his remarks to Arab News.

The Americans were not willing to budge, however. The Palestinians then asked the US to produce their own plan, and again the Americans were not willing to cooperate especially with the Naftali Bennet/Yair Lapid/Benny Gantz coalition in power.

The loss of those Israeli friends of Washington and the rise of Benjamin Netanyahu and the far-right racist elements provided the Palestinian leadership with a rare moment to act.

“We knew that asking for a legal opinion of the International Court of Justice will not be popular. It is also very costly to the UN budget, but we had to act.”

In previous cases, no country that had made a similar move had been able to gain a large voting bloc.

The UN decision calls for “an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice on the illegality of Israel’s ‘occupation’ of Palestinian territories on the grounds that it can be considered de-facto annexation.”

Mansour explains that international humanitarian law has codified how countries should act during a temporary occupation.

“But this is a 55-year-old occupation and so it is not temporary. The court, the highest court in the world, must decide that it is an occupation that leads to annexation which would be illegal — this will have consequences for all states in the world."

Mansour said that the Israelis and others were surprised by the audacity of the Palestinians to seek such a legal stipulation.

Perhaps the biggest surprise was the fact that Ukraine supported the resolution.

“Arabs have been regularly supporting Ukraine and so it was natural for them to support a clear case of international law,” Mansour said.

He said it was a historic decision but warned there were challenges ahead.

“It is not a silver bullet, but it is now clear that the Israelis cannot keep pushing their narrative while at the same time pursuing annexationist policies and denying our people’s right to self-determination.”

