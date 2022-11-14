No push for Iran nuclear talks, US envoy says, due to protests, drone sales

You are here

Iranian students, some without headscarves, shout “Death to the dictator” as they march in central Tehran. (Screenshot/AFP)
PARIS: Iran’s crackdown on protesters and the sale of drones to Russia have turned the United States’ focus away from reviving a nuclear deal, which Tehran has so far rejected, Washington’s special envoy for Iran said on Monday.
Speaking to reporters in Paris, Robert Malley insisted that the United States would leave the door open to resume diplomacy “when and if” the time came, but for now Washington would continue a policy of sanctions and pressure.
Talks to revive a 2015 accord between Iran and world powers have been at a stalemate since September. Western states accuse Iran of making unreasonable demands after all sides appeared to be nearing a deal.
“If these negotiations are not happening, it’s because of Iran’s position and everything that has happened since (September),” Malley said.
“Our focus is not an accord that isn’t moving forward, but what is happening in Iran ... this popular movement and the brutal crackdown of the regime against protesters. It’s the sale of armed drones by Iran to Russia ... and the liberation of our hostages,” he said referring to three American nationals held in Iran.
Anti-government protests broke out in September over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while she was in police custody. The EU, the United States, Canada and Britain have imposed sanctions over human rights abuses in Iran as well as for its drone sales to Moscow.
Iran has continued its nuclear program, installing hundreds more advanced centrifuges. The machines enrich uranium, increasing the country’s ability to enrich well beyond the limits set by the 2015 deal. Iran began breaching those terms in 2019 in response to a US withdrawal in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump.
The 2015 agreement limited Iran’s uranium enrichment activity to make it harder for Tehran to develop nuclear arms, in return for lifting international sanctions. Iran denies wanting to acquire nuclear weapons.
Malley declined to give a timeframe on how long Washington would accept the status quo, but said if diplomacy failed the United States was ready to use other tools.
“If Iran takes the initiative to cross new thresholds in its nuclear program, then obviously the response will be different and coordinated with our European allies,” Malley said, without elaborating.
“There is no magic in which we will find a new formula.” Diplomats said Malley would hold talks in Paris with French, German and British counterparts on Tuesday.

RAMALLAH: Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has reiterated his concerns over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hard-line policies as Israeli troops killed 16-year-old Palestinian girl Fullah Masalmah in the occupied West Bank on Monday.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that the girl, from the town of Dahiriya, south of Hebron, died after Israeli soldiers shot her in the head during their storming of Beitunia.

The Israeli armed forces rounded up several Palestinians across the West Bank at dawn on Monday and carried out vast invasive operations in several West Bank towns.

Abbas said that Netanyahu was “not a man who believes in peace” with the Palestinians but that he would be forced to “deal with him,” even if the prospects for peace talks were minimal.

He made the remarks in a TV interview with an Egyptian channel on Nov. 13.

Abbas told the news channel: “I have known Netanyahu for a long time and have dealt with him a lot since the 90s. He is a man who does not believe in peace.”

The president said: “I deal with him because I have no other choice; with whom do I deal as a representative of Israel? There is a problem between me and Israel that occupies my land and my country. Who is its prime minister? Netanyahu. I have to deal with him, and at the same time, I stick to my position.”

Notably, Israel’s current and recent former leaders — Netanyahu, Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid — refused direct contact with Abbas.

At the same time, there was limited Israeli connection with the Palestinian leader through Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who had focused on security cooperation and resolving Palestinian humanitarian issues.

Abbas said: “If he (Netanyahu) does not believe in peace, I say let’s find another solution. No. Peace is necessary. The proof is that we have often forced him to go to the US to discuss the peace process. But he is a man who does not believe in peace and believes that the occupation will remain forever.”

He added: “In the US now, many Americans do not accept his position and many American Jews — and this is something new — say that Israel is an apartheid state. In addition, 90 percent of America’s churches do not believe in Israel’s policy and publicly declare that this policy will not lead to any result.”

Abbas added that the Palestinians were working in a cumulative way to promote the Palestinian narrative in the US in an effort to overturn the dominance of pro-Israeli thought.

“The Palestinian people are fully aware of this policy, and there are no illusions that the solution will be tomorrow because we have been under occupation for 75 years. We know Israel. It’s challenging to withdraw from the Palestinian lands unless their theory fails,” Abbas said.

He added: “We recently talked with the Israelis about the bilateral relationship. We told them the Oslo Accords say it is forbidden to carry out unilateral actions on both sides. You are doing unilateral actions; stop it and release our money.”

The president praised the efforts of Egypt and Algeria to promote reconciliation between Fatah and Hamas as a success, adding that he only asks Hamas to recognize that the PLO is the representative of the Palestinian people and identify its international legitimacy.

Abbas said that the Palestine Liberation Organization is the most crucial political vehicle for Palestinians since the Nakba and that there would neither be a state nor a Palestinian entity without the PLO.

In his interview, Abbas also criticized Washington’s brokering of the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, warning that not a single step forward had been taken since the US became involved in the Palestine dossier.

“Since the US laid its hand on the Palestinian-Israeli file in 1993 until today, the case has not progressed. We are in negotiations and in contact with the Americans about the bilateral relationship daily,” Abbas added.

The Palestinian leader said that he adopted the political method of peaceful popular resistance that is acceptable to all parties, adding that the Palestinian issue is “complicated” and “the solution is far away.”

Abbas said: “We seek permanent membership in the UN and access to the International Court of Justice despite the pressures, knowing that the UN has ignored us for more than 70 years.

“But we will continue regardless of the pressures without hesitation, because we are the owners of a cause and maintain our independent decision.”

CAIRO: A leading Egyptian medical expert claims “miracle beans” could play a key role in the future treatment and cure of diabetes.

Dr. Osama Hamdi, professor of internal medicine and diabetes at Harvard University, told Arab News that a new diet and exercise program developed by scientists meant “a cure for diabetes has become possible.”

His comments coincided with World Diabetes Day on Monday which aims to raise awareness about the condition that globally affects more than 460 million people and claimed the lives of 2 million sufferers in 2019 alone.

Hamdi said: “The world is moving in many directions for the treatment of the disease. There are programs to treat patients in the first five years of being affected.”

He highlighted a treatment program centered around diet and muscle-strengthening workouts.

“The diet involves intermittent fasting, like in Ramadan — for 16 hours over a period of 90 days — and giving accurately calculated calories to the patient, with an exercise program that builds and strengthens muscles.

“Beans are a miracle for diabetics because they are high in protein and fibers that are useful for the body.

“If we go back to eating lentils, beans, fruits, vegetables, and cheese, and eating meat twice a week, it will be much better. Here lies the prevention.

“I advise diabetics to eat beans as a main meal for breakfast, with a little bread and a small amount of olive oil and lemon, provided that lunch is a piece of chicken or low-fat meat and a small amount of rice and vegetables,” he added.

Hamdi pointed out that dinner must be light and consist of yogurt or white cheese with a piece of bread and fruit such as watermelon.

He also noted the need to exercise for at least 10 minutes every day.

On the treatment of diabetes using stem cells, he said: “If someone asked me several years ago about the use of stem cells for the definitive treatment of type 1 (diabetes) disease, I would have said it is tens of years ahead, but now I am almost certain that it is within three to five years at the most.

“It is impossible for me to forget the importance of my country, Egypt, and I cannot forget that I am an Arab, so I promise all Egyptians and Arabs, that over the next two years, Cairo will be the largest and most important center for diabetes in the Middle East, to help around 40,000 patients annually suffering from this dreaded disease.

“But the emigration of doctors is a setback because they are a national security for the state, in order to maintain a healthy people.”

He described Egyptian doctors as “jewels,” adding that most young doctors left the country to work elsewhere due to the low rates of pay In Egypt.

Born in the Egyptian city of Mansoura in 1956, Hamdi graduated from the faculty of medicine in 1981. He is now medical director of an obesity program at the Joslin Diabetes Center, the largest and oldest diabetes research center in the US and the world.

A recipient of the American Academy of Sciences award, Hamdi is widely recognized as one of the top researchers in the world in diabetes technology particularly for his work on diets to treat the condition.

ANKARA: In an overnight raid, Istanbul police detained a 23-year-old Syrian woman, Ahlam Al-Bashir, as the prime suspect for having planted the bomb that killed six people and wounded 81 people in the city on Sunday.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu announced that the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and its Syrian offshoot the Democratic Union Party, or PYD, were behind Sunday’s blast in Istiklal Avenue, targeting civilians.

In a statement published by the Fırat news agency, the PKK denied any involvement in the attack, but Turkish intelligence sources insist on the high probability of the group’s role in it.

Al-Bashir confessed she was trained by Kurdish militants in Syria and entered Turkiye illegally through Syria’s northwestern Afrin region, currently controlled by Turkish troops.

She was caught in the CCTV footage, wearing a hijab and camouflage, when leaving the area with a remotely controlled bomb-loaded bag.

Among the victims of the attack were a 3-year-old girl and her father, an employee at the Ministry of Family and Social Services’ branch in the southern province of Adana. They were vacationing in Istanbul.

The White House released a press statement, in which it said that the US “strongly condemns the act of violence” and reiterated that it “(stands) shoulder-to-shoulder with its NATO ally Turkiye in countering terrorism.”

Soylu, however, openly criticized the US for giving support to Kurdish militants in Syria, saying “the insincerity of our allies who officially send money is obvious” and comparing the condolences to the arrival of the murderer at the crime scene.

Security analysts insist that there was a PKK connection to the attack, based on patterns observed in previous attacks.

“This time, the PKK appears to be targeting civilians in a crowded spot in a metropolis in order to generate a wider impact on public opinion and attract more attention ahead of the elections set for next year,” Erol Bural, a retired colonel and head of the Ankara-based Research Center for Combating Terrorism and Radicalization, told Arab News.

“The ongoing anti-terror operations of Turkiye seriously weakened the PKK’s military clout within the country and in its region, which also undermined the organizational capabilities of the group as well as its popular support. The only way to regain it was through terrorism, a bomb attack, to punish Turkiye,” he said.

According to Bural, the PKK uses this pattern against civilians to instill fear and as a reminder that it still poses a threat and can repeat such acts.

Turkiye considers the People’s Protection Units, or YPG, and PYD as linked to the PKK, an armed group listed as a terror organization by the US, EU and Turkey.

Turkiye carried out three operations in northern Syria against the YPG, while another operation was expected this year but never realized.

The PKK has fought an almost four-decades-long armed insurgency against the Turkish state, claiming the lives of over 40,000 people. The group has several members exiled in Sweden.

As part of the newly established consensus between Turkiye and Sweden to give the Scandinavian country’s NATO accession bid a green light, Sweden’s foreign minister in the new government recently said Stockholm needed to “distance” itself from the YPG and PYD, who control much of northern Syria.

“There is too close a link between these organizations and the PKK,” Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom recently told broadcaster Sveriges Radio.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson recently visited Ankara to discuss the details of its entry into NATO.

Bural believes that the latest Istanbul attack may also carry a threatening message toward European countries, implying that similar acts may happen in their countries as well if they ever restrict the PKK’s presence and its propaganda activities.

“From now on, the PKK may conduct its terror acts in big cities using its networks and proxies inside Turkiye or by deploying foreign fighters from abroad.

“In both cases, Turkiye needs to tighten its border security and take additional precautions against potential cells within the country.

“Each year, about 200 terror acts of various groups are prevented in Turkiye, but one of them escapes from the security radar and claims so many innocent lives,” Bural said.

While the PKK is seen as a top suspect in the blast, experts also draw attention to the Iranian factor in such acts of terrorism in Turkey, considering the recent disagreements between the two countries.

On July 22, Kataib Seyid el-Suheda, an Iranian-backed militia group in Iraq, shared a photo from Taksim square in Istanbul, with the slogan “Wherever we need to be, we will be there.”

The same account posted another video on July 24.

“Our eyes are on Istanbul. People loyal to Abu Alaa El-Vali,” the message in it said, referring to the leader of the Iranian-backed militia group, “are at the heart of Turkiye, just (as) they were yesterday.”

Just hours before the Istanbul attack, a controversial Iranian article also blamed Turkish intelligence chief Hakan Fidan for playing a role in the terror attack on a Shiite religious shrine in the Iranian city of Shiraz on Oct. 22, which killed 15 people, and for promoting Azerbaijani separatism.

Daesh claimed responsibility for that attack.

Pro-Iran Shiite militia groups have been previously accused of being behind rocket attacks against a Turkish base north of Iraq’s Mosul following Turkish airstrikes that targeted the PKK there.

Turkiye launched several cross-border military operations into Syria and northern Iraq against the PKK’s hideouts following the increase in bloody terror attacks between 2015 and 2017, which killed hundreds of civilians and security personnel.

 

CAIRO: The threat to the Egyptian port city of Alexandria from rising sea levels was a topic of discussion for the second year in a row at a climate summit.

However, this year, at COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, talks were preceded by a song performed by Lebanese singer Fairuz in the documentary “Shatt Alexandria,” which highlights the fears Alexandria’s residents hold for their city’s future.

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the 2021 Glasgow climate summit that a global increase of 4 C “means we say goodbye to whole cities — Miami, Alexandria, Shanghai. All lost beneath the waves.”

Some took his statement as a joke, though it contained nothing new.

Previous studies have warned of the growing threat to Egypt’s second-largest city from climate change.

The documentary featured an Egyptian photographer who said that she has already seen some places disappear, while water levels are rising in other areas. 

“When I hear that Alexandria will sink one day, I feel terrified,” she said. 

Another resident said: “Alexandria is my home, and we have been talking about climate change for years. It is time for the world to take a serious look at this issue.”

Egyptian authorities and civil society activists are doing exactly that.

Abdel Wahed, a climate activist, told Arab News: “Over the past months, the Alexandria Governorate has been keen to take a number of measures, foremost of which is adopting and sponsoring all initiatives that limit the effects of climate change.”

An “Alexandria without plastic bags” initiative was also launched in a bid to cut waste from single-use plastic bags.

Campaigns to clean beaches have been stepped up in cooperation with civil society institutions, he said. 

Maj. Gen. Mohamed El-Sherif, governor of Alexandria, said in media statements on the sidelines of COP27 events that Alexandria “is one of the most important areas exposed to risks as a result of climate change.”

International research has classified Alexandria as the No. 5 city in the world threatened by rising sea levels, he added.

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration has determined that Iranian threats against former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and one of his former top aides remain credible and persist nearly two years after they left office.
The State Department notified Congress last week that both Pompeo and Brian Hook, who served as special representative for Iran during the Trump administration, were still both subject to a “serious and credible threat from a foreign power or agent of a foreign power” stemming from their work while in government.
The determinations — which mean Pompeo and Hook will continue to receive government protection — were signed by Deputy Secretary of State for Management Brian McKeon on Nov. 8 and sent to Congress on Nov. 9, according to the notifications obtained by The Associated Press.
“I hereby determine that the specific threat with respect to former Secretary of State Michael Pompeo persists,” McKeon wrote. He used identical language to refer to the threat against Hook.
The AP reported in March that the State Department was paying more than $2 million per month to provide 24-hour security to Pompeo and Hook. The latest determinations — the eighth for Hook and the fifth for Pompeo since they left government in January 2021 — did not give a dollar amount for the protection.
The notifications do not specifically identify Iran as the source of the threats, but Iranian officials have long vented anger at Pompeo and Hook for leading the Trump administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran, including designating Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a “foreign terrorist organization” and subjecting it to unprecedented sanctions.
In addition, some Iranian officials have accused them of green-lighting a US drone strike that killed IRGC commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad in Jan. 2020.
The State Department had no immediate comment on the notifications. Hook declined to comment and a spokesman for Pompeo did not immediately respond to an inquiry.

