You are here

  • Home
  • US offers $10m rewards for Somalia’s Al-Shabab

US offers $10m rewards for Somalia’s Al-Shabab

US offers $10m rewards for Somalia’s Al-Shabab
Somali security agents take position as they secure the scene of a suicide car bombing near Somalia’s presidential palace in Mogadishu, July 07, 2018. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2jkzd

Updated 15 November 2022
AFP

US offers $10m rewards for Somalia’s Al-Shabab

US offers $10m rewards for Somalia’s Al-Shabab
  • The US is offering up to $10m each for information leading to the identification of Al-Shabab ‘emir’ Ahmed Diriye, second-in-command Mahad Karate and US citizen Jehad Mostafa
  • In August, following a 30-hour siege of a Mogadishu hotel that killed at least 21 people, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud declared ‘all-out war’ on the extremists
Updated 15 November 2022
AFP

NAIROBI: The United States said Monday it was increasing its reward for information about key leaders of Somalia’s Al-Shabab to $10 million apiece, a move that follows a spate of deadly attacks by the extremist group.
The US State Department also said it was for the first time offering a reward of up to $10 million for information “leading to the disruption of the financial mechanisms” of the Al-Qaeda affiliate.
Al-Shabab fighters have stepped up attacks in the Somali capital Mogadishu and other parts of the country in the face of a widescale offensive against the group by the new government of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.
The US said it was offering up to $10 million each for information leading to the identification of Al-Shabab “emir” Ahmed Diriye, second-in-command Mahad Karate and Jehad Mostafa, a US citizen who it said had various roles in the group.
“These key leaders of Al-Shabab are responsible for numerous terrorist attacks in Somalia, Kenya and neighboring countries that have killed thousands of people,” said a poster issued by the US with pictures of the three men.
UN human rights chief Volker Turk said earlier Monday that more than 600 civilians had been killed this year in attacks largely attributed to the group.
At least 613 civilians have been killed and 948 injured so far in 2022, according to the latest United Nations figures — the highest since 2017 and a more-than 30-percent rise from last year.
In the deadliest attack in five years, twin bombings on October 29 claimed by Al-Shabab killed at least 121 people and injured 333 others in Mogadishu, the UN said, citing Somali figures.
The group, which was designated a foreign terrorist organization by the State Department in March 2008, has been seeking to overthrow the fragile foreign-backed government in Mogadishu for about 15 years.
Its fighters were driven out of Mogadishu in 2011 by an African Union force, but the group still controls swathes of countryside and continues to wage deadly strikes on civilian, political and military targets.
In August, following a 30-hour siege on a Mogadishu hotel that killed at least 21 people, Mohamud declared “all-out war” on the extremists, who espouse a strict version of sharia or Islamic law.
The US statement said Diriye, who has been leader since September 2014 after the killing of Ahmed Abdi Godane in a US strike, was designated by the US as a “specially designated global terrorist” in April 2015, and slapped with UN sanctions the same year.
Karate, who was also designated a terrorist in April 2015 and also faces UN sanctions, continues to lead some Al-Shabab operations, the US said.
He also “maintains some command responsibility over Amniyat, the group’s intelligence and security wing, which oversees suicide attacks and assassinations in Somalia, Kenya, and other countries in the region, and provides logistics and support for Al-Shabab’s terrorist activities.”
Mostafa, a US citizen who once lived in California, has been a military instructor at Al-Shabab training camps, as well as a leader of foreign fighters, a leader in the group’s media wing, an intermediary with other “terrorist organizations,” and a leader in the use of explosives in attacks, the US said.
In December 2019, he was indicted in a US court on various charges linked to Al-Shabab.
“The FBI assesses Mostafa to be the highest-ranking terrorist with US citizenship fighting overseas.”
In May, US President Joe Biden decided to restore a military presence in Somalia, approving a request from the Pentagon, which deemed his predecessor Donald Trump’s rotation system too risky and ineffective.

Topics: United States of America (USA) Somalia Al-Shabab Hassan Sheikh Mohamud Ahmed Diriye

Related

10 dead as Al-Shabab attack Somali military base
World
10 dead as Al-Shabab attack Somali military base
Somalia’s Al-Shabab fighters attack town near capital, kill 7 — police, residents
World
Somalia’s Al-Shabab fighters attack town near capital, kill 7 — police, residents

G20 statement to show ‘most’ members strongly condemn Russia’s Ukraine war: US

An officer stands guard ahead of the G20 summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, November 13, 2022. (REUTERS)
An officer stands guard ahead of the G20 summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, November 13, 2022. (REUTERS)
Updated 56 min 59 sec ago
AFP

G20 statement to show ‘most’ members strongly condemn Russia’s Ukraine war: US

An officer stands guard ahead of the G20 summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, November 13, 2022. (REUTERS)
  • The official would not say how many countries would not join the condemnation, nor how diplomats would craft the non-unanimous declaration within the document, which is issued by all member countries
Updated 56 min 59 sec ago
AFP

NUSA DUA, Indonesia: The G20 will issue an end-of-summit statement in which “most” members will strongly condemn Russia’s war against Ukraine, a senior US official said Tuesday in Bali.
“I think you’re going to see most members of the G-20 make clear that they condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine, that they see Russia’s war in Ukraine as the root source of immense economic and humanitarian suffering in the world,” the official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The statement, to be issued at the end of the summit this week in Bali, will show that the G20 is “really isolating Russia” — a member of the group of the world’s biggest economies.
The official would not say how many countries would not join the condemnation, nor how diplomats would craft the non-unanimous declaration within the document, which is issued by all member countries.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who ordered a devastating and so far largely failing invasion of Ukraine nine months ago, has not joined other leaders in Bali. Russia is represented at the summit by his foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov.
With Russia objecting even to the use of the word “war” to describe its attempt to subjugate neighboring Ukraine, there has been intense speculation over how — or if — G20 countries would respond to the crisis in a collective manner.
The US official said nevertheless, “Russia’s war of aggression ... is being condemned in the strongest possible terms.”
The statement, said the official, “speaks in very clear terms.”

 

Topics: G20 Bali

Related

Macron calls for China, France to unite against Ukraine war
World
Macron calls for China, France to unite against Ukraine war
CIA Director William Burns. (REUTERS)
World
CIA director warns Russian spy chief against deploying nukes

Russian ambassador to meet White House officials on imprisoned Russians

Russian ambassador to meet White House officials on imprisoned Russians
Updated 15 November 2022
Reuters

Russian ambassador to meet White House officials on imprisoned Russians

Russian ambassador to meet White House officials on imprisoned Russians
  • The embassy said that Antonov visited Roman Seleznev, the son of Russian lawmaker Valery Seleznev, who was sentenced in 2017 to 27 years in prison for his role in a cyber assault
Updated 15 November 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov will meet with White House officials on Tuesday to discuss the treatment of Russians who are in US prisons, the Russian embassy said on Tuesday.
“It seems to me that the American authorities could do more, at least help people who find themselves in such difficult conditions, both with food and medical care,” Antonov was cited as saying on the embassy’s Telegram messaging app.
On Monday, US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns met with Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia’s SVR foreign intelligence service, to discuss, among others, the issue of US prisoners in Russia.
The Russian embassy said that Antonov will “raise the issue of softening the conditions of detention of Russians in US prisons” at his meeting at the White House.
The embassy also said that Antonov visited Roman Seleznev, the son of Russian lawmaker Valery Seleznev, who was sentenced in 2017 to 27 years in prison for his role in a cyber assault.
Antonov called Seleznev’s prison conditions in North Carolina “unacceptable” and said the embassy will demand Seleznev is transferred to a penitentiary with better care.
“Roman’s (Seleznev’s) illnesses from being in jail have only gotten worse,” Antonov said.
Russian newspaper Izvestia cited Seleznev’s lawyer in August as saying that Seleznev would be an “ideal candidate” for a potential prisoner exchange between Moscow and Washington, that have been negotiated between the two countries.
Washington has offered to exchange Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer serving a 25-year prison sentence in the United States, for US basketball star Brittney Griner, sentenced in August to nine years in a penal colony on charges of possessing and smuggling drugs.
Moscow has also suggested it is open to a prisoner swap, but there have been so far no official decisions.
Former US ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson, who traveled to Moscow in September, said that he thought an exchange of detainees would include two Russians in exchange for the two Americans. He did not identify the Russians.

 

Topics: Russia The United States Anatoly Antonov Ukraine

Related

CIA Director William Burns. (REUTERS)
World
CIA director warns Russian spy chief against deploying nukes
UK PM announces five new Navy ships, citing Russian threat
World
UK PM announces five new Navy ships, citing Russian threat

Macron calls for China, France to unite against Ukraine war

Macron calls for China, France to unite against Ukraine war
Updated 15 November 2022
AFP

Macron calls for China, France to unite against Ukraine war

Macron calls for China, France to unite against Ukraine war
Updated 15 November 2022
AFP

NUSA DUA, Indonesia: French President Emmanuel Macron called for Paris and Beijing to unite against the war in Ukraine as he began a meeting with China’s leader Xi Jinping in Bali on Tuesday.
The two leaders shook hands as they began discussions on the sidelines of the G20 summit, which is expected to pile pressure on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and address the global fallout from the war.
We must “unite forces to respond... to international crises like Russia’s war in Ukraine,” Macron told Xi.
On Monday, the French presidency said Macron would tell the Chinese president it was in “your interest” to pressure Russia to return to the negotiating table over the Ukraine conflict.
Xi meanwhile made no mention of the conflict in his opening remarks, calling more broadly for the two countries to “uphold the spirits of independence, autonomy, openness and cooperation.”
The pair met a day after Xi held marathon talks with US President Joe Biden, with the leaders vowing to prevent their rivalry from spilling over into outright conflict.
Xi, on his second overseas trip since the pandemic, has commanded the spotlight in Bali — with officials lining up to hold face-to-face talks with the leader of the world’s second-largest economy.
Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will meet the Chinese leader later Tuesday, and Britain’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has also said he hopes to talk with Xi.

Topics: g20Bali France China Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

UN adopts call for Russia to pay Ukraine war reparations
World
UN adopts call for Russia to pay Ukraine war reparations

Canada arrests EV battery researcher for alleged spying for China

The British Columbia Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) headquarters in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada. (REUTERS)
The British Columbia Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) headquarters in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada. (REUTERS)
Updated 15 November 2022
AFP

Canada arrests EV battery researcher for alleged spying for China

The British Columbia Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) headquarters in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada. (REUTERS)
  • Hydro-Quebec described Wang’s work at its Center of Excellence in Transportation Electrification and Energy Storage as having been “related to battery materials”
Updated 15 November 2022
AFP

MONTREAL: Canadian federal police on Monday arrested a former electric vehicle battery researcher at public utility Hydro-Quebec on charges of espionage for allegedly sending trade secrets to China.
The man, who was recently fired by the utility, was taken into custody at his home in Candiac, a suburb of Montreal, by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police national security squad.
Yuesheng Wang, 35, faces charges under the Criminal Code and the Security of Information Act for having “allegedly obtained trade secrets to benefit the People’s Republic of China, to the detriment of Canada’s economic interests,” said a statement.
“This is the first time this charge has been laid in Canada,” RCMP Inspector David Beaudoin said in relation to the espionage charge under the Security of Information Act.
While employed by Hydro-Quebec, Wang allegedly used his position to conduct reasearch for a Chinese university, Beaudoin told a news conference.
Wang, said Beaudoin, published academic papers and filed patents “in association with this foreign actor,” using Hydro-Quebec information without its knowledge or approval.
This occurred between February 2018 and last October, he said.
The RCMP had started an investigation after receiving a complaint in August from Hydro-Quebec, which it notes is both “a critical infrastructure and a strategic interest to be protected.”
Hydro-Quebec described Wang’s work at its Center of Excellence in Transportation Electrification and Energy Storage as having been “related to battery materials.”
In a statement, the utility said it had revoked his access when it became suspicious of his activities, and later fired him for what it said were “serious breaches of the company’s code of ethics.”
Wang is due to appear in court on Tuesday.
Canada-China relations have been strained since the 2018 arrest of a Huawei executive on a US warrant in Vancouver, and Beijing’s detention of two Canadians in apparent retaliation.
All three were released last year as part of a deal with US prosecutors, but wounds have not healed.
Canada has recently called out an “increasingly disruptive” China on the world stage, following reports of foreign interference in its elections and use of illegal police stations in Canada to carry out policing operations on foreign soil — which Canadian authorities are also investigating, but Beijing has denied as “completely false.”

 

Topics: EV battery Canada China

Related

EV battery giant LG Energy Solution sees demand rising as chip shortage eases
Business & Economy
EV battery giant LG Energy Solution sees demand rising as chip shortage eases
Trudeau agrees unlimited flights between India and Canada as ties deepen with Indo-Pacific region
Business & Economy
Trudeau agrees unlimited flights between India and Canada as ties deepen with Indo-Pacific region

UK PM announces five new Navy ships, citing Russian threat

UK PM announces five new Navy ships, citing Russian threat
Updated 15 November 2022
AFP

UK PM announces five new Navy ships, citing Russian threat

UK PM announces five new Navy ships, citing Russian threat
  • The spending is the next phase in a program under which three vessels are already under construction, and all eight frigates are expected to be completed by the mid-2030s, the statement said
Updated 15 November 2022
AFP

NUSA DUA, Indonesia: Britain will spend £4.2 billion ($4.9 billion) on five new Navy ships to bolster security “in the face of increased Russian threats,” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Tuesday in a Downing Street statement.
“The UK and allies are taking steps to bolster their security in the face of increased Russian threats,” the statement said.
“Russia’s actions put all of us at risk. As we give the Ukrainian people the support they need, we are also harnessing the breadth and depth of UK expertise to protect ourselves and our allies. This includes building the next generation of British warships,” added Sunak.
The spending is the next phase in a program under which three vessels are already under construction, and all eight frigates are expected to be completed by the mid-2030s, the statement said.
The announcement came with Sunak in Bali, Indonesia for a meeting of the Group of 20 that is expected to heap pressure on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
President Vladimir Putin has stayed away, instead sending his foreign minister, but Downing Street said Sunak and allies would “call out” the Russian leader’s “callous disregard for human rights and stress that Russia’s role in the international system will never be normalized while the war in Ukraine continues.”

 

Topics: Russia United Kingdom (UK)

Related

CIA Director William Burns. (REUTERS)
World
CIA director warns Russian spy chief against deploying nukes
UN adopts call for Russia to pay Ukraine war reparations
World
UN adopts call for Russia to pay Ukraine war reparations

Latest updates

G20 statement to show ‘most’ members strongly condemn Russia’s Ukraine war: US
An officer stands guard ahead of the G20 summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, November 13, 2022. (REUTERS)
NASA’s moon rocket on track for Wednesday launch attempt
A close-up view of NASA’s moon rocket at Kennedy Space Center, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AFP)
Russian ambassador to meet White House officials on imprisoned Russians
Russian ambassador to meet White House officials on imprisoned Russians
Macron calls for China, France to unite against Ukraine war
Macron calls for China, France to unite against Ukraine war
Canada arrests EV battery researcher for alleged spying for China
The British Columbia Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) headquarters in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada. (REUTERS)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.