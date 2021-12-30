You are here

  • Home
  • Somalia’s Al-Shabab fighters attack town near capital, kill 7 — police, residents

Somalia’s Al-Shabab fighters attack town near capital, kill 7 — police, residents

Somalia’s Al-Shabab fighters attack town near capital, kill 7 — police, residents
Police and residents in Balad, 30 kilometers north of Mogadishu, said the Al-Qaeda-linked group’s fighters attacked and overran government forces guarding a bridge at the town’s entrance early in the morning. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ma7t3

Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

Somalia’s Al-Shabab fighters attack town near capital, kill 7 — police, residents

Somalia’s Al-Shabab fighters attack town near capital, kill 7 — police, residents
  • Police captain Farah Ali said the fighters stayed briefly in the town after the attack but then left
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

MOGADISHU: Somalia’s Al-Shabab fighters attacked a town north of the capital Mogadishu on Thursday, killing at least seven people as they fought government security forces, a police officer and residents said.
Police and residents in Balad, 30 kilometers north of Mogadishu, said the Al-Qaeda-linked group’s fighters attacked and overran government forces guarding a bridge at the town’s entrance early in the morning.
“We were in a mosque praying when a heavy exchange of gunfire took place at the bridge. Al Shabab thus captured the town, overrunning the soldiers at the bridge,” Hassan Nur, a shopkeeper in Balad, an agricultural town that links Somalia’s Middle Shabelle region to Lower Shabelle, told Reuters by phone.
“There were few police forces in the town. (The police) were missing. When the firing started people ran into their houses. I counted five dead soldiers and two civilian women,” he said.
Police captain Farah Ali said the fighters stayed briefly in the town after the attack but then left.
“Al Shabab did not come to our station but captured the entire town in the fighting and left without patrolling,” he told Reuters.
“I understand there are about eight people dead including soldiers.”
Al Shabab aims to topple the government and impose a strict interpretation of Islamic law. It carries out frequent gun and bomb attacks on security and government targets, but also on civilians. It also targets African Union peacekeeping troops.
Somalia, which has had only limited central government since 1991, is trying to reconstruct itself with the help of the United Nations.
The UN and other countries have urged its prime minister, Mohammed Hussein Roble, and president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed to settle a political dispute that has distracted them from the fight against insurgents.
The president on Monday suspended the prime minister’s powers for suspected corruption, which the prime minister said was a coup attempt as he asked all security forces to take orders from his office.
The two have also blamed each other for long delays in ongoing parliamentary elections.

Topics: Somalia Al-Shabab militants attack

Related

Somalia faces ‘rapidly worsening’ drought: UN
World
Somalia faces ‘rapidly worsening’ drought: UN
Update Al-Shabab blast by school in Somali capital kills at least 5
World
Al-Shabab blast by school in Somali capital kills at least 5

Four soldiers killed in Mali attack: Army

Four soldiers killed in Mali attack: Army
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

Four soldiers killed in Mali attack: Army

Four soldiers killed in Mali attack: Army
  • Mali is the epicenter of a militant insurgency that began in the north of the country in 2012
  • France intervened in 2013 and now has roughly 5,000 troops in the region
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

BAMAKO: Four Malian soldiers were killed and around a dozen others were wounded when they were attacked in the west of the county, the army said Thursday.
Mali’s Armed Forces (FAMA) said the attack occurred late Tuesday in a region of the country where jihadists have attacked soldiers in the past.
“A FAMA unit in the Nara region was the target of a sophisticated attack combining IED (Improvised Explosive Devices) and heavy weapons,” the army said in a statement.
It said the army suffered “four dead and a dozen seriously wounded,” adding it was a provisional toll, but did not say who carried out the attack.
Mali is the epicenter of a militant insurgency that began in the north of the country in 2012 and spread three years later to neighboring Niger and Burkina Faso.
Thousands of people across the region have died and around two million have been displaced by the conflict.
Despite the presence of French and UN troops, the conflict spread to neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger.
France intervened in 2013 and now has roughly 5,000 troops in the region, but plans to lower that number to 2,500-3,000 by 2023.
The spiral of violence has continued despite the coup that brought the military to power in Bamako in 2020.

Topics: mali

Related

French soldiers lower flag after years in Mali’s Timbuktu
World
French soldiers lower flag after years in Mali’s Timbuktu
Russia to keep helping Mali militarily despite Western criticism
World
Russia to keep helping Mali militarily despite Western criticism

India imposes stricter rules to prevent COVID-19 spread during festive season

India imposes stricter rules to prevent COVID-19 spread during festive season
Updated 17 min 20 sec ago
Reuters

India imposes stricter rules to prevent COVID-19 spread during festive season

India imposes stricter rules to prevent COVID-19 spread during festive season
  • Night curfews have been imposed in all major cities and restaurants ordered to limit customers
  • Country reported 13,154 new COVID-19 cases and 268 deaths in the past 24 hours
Updated 17 min 20 sec ago
Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian authorities started to impose stringent rules on Thursday to prevent mass gatherings at parties and public venues ahead of new year celebrations as the nation sees a spike in COVID-19 infections.
Night curfews have been imposed in all major cities and restaurants ordered to limit customers, officials said.
However, state authorities were finding it difficult to limit crowding in markets, religious sites and holiday destinations as they were allowed to remain open, the officials said.
The country reported 13,154 new COVID-19 cases and 268 deaths in the past 24 hours, the federal health ministry said, with urban centers reporting a big jump. It was the highest number of daily infections since October.
Cases of infection by the omicron variant rose to 961 across India.
Police in the financial capital Mumbai prohibited public gatherings of five or more residents until January 7 as it recorded a sharp jump in cases with 2,510 infections, the highest daily increase since May, local authorities said.
“It is being seen that social gatherings are going on in an unrestricted manner with people flouting all social distancing norms ... we are trying our best to control the spread of the virus,” said Rajesh Tope, the health minister of the western state of Maharashtra of which Mumbai is the capital.
Tope said the next 48 hours were critical for authorities to prevent an escalation of fresh COVID-19 cases.
Earlier this week, India accelerated vaccine distribution by approving Merck’s COVID-19 pill and two more vaccines for emergency use.
Asia’s third-largest economy has already said it will allow COVID-19 booster shots for some of its population.
The emergency approvals come at a time measures are being taken to ramp up oxygen supplies and hospital beds.
But an ongoing strike by thousands of junior doctors against the government has added pressure on the fragile health infrastructure.
Around 13,000 junior doctors across the country are continuing with the strike to protest against delayed postgraduate admissions, said Dr. Manish, President of the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association India.
“We are continuing with the agitation,” said Manish, who only uses one name. “If (COVID-19) cases are rising, then how is the government planning to deal with the situation without these doctors in the hospitals?”

Topics: India Coronavirus

Related

India to give COVID-19 booster shots to health care workers from Jan. 10
World
India to give COVID-19 booster shots to health care workers from Jan. 10
India advises states to step up COVID-19 testing; Mumbai delays school reopening
World
India advises states to step up COVID-19 testing; Mumbai delays school reopening

Hindu religious leader held for insulting Gandhi in India

Hindu religious leader held for insulting Gandhi in India
Updated 38 min 43 sec ago
AP

Hindu religious leader held for insulting Gandhi in India

Hindu religious leader held for insulting Gandhi in India
  • Police in Uttarakhand state, which is ruled by Modi’s nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, said they were questioning suspects
Updated 38 min 43 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: Indian police on Thursday arrested a Hindu religious leader for allegedly making a derogatory speech against India’s independence leader Mohandas Gandhi and praising his assassin.
Mahatma Gandhi was shot dead by a Hindu extremist during a prayer meeting in the Indian capital in 1948, because he was considered sympathetic toward Muslims during the partition of the Indian subcontinent by British colonialists in 1947 into secular India and Islamic Pakistan.
Kalicharan Maharaj was arrested in central Madhya Pradesh state on Thursday for allegedly promoting hatred between religious groups in a speech earlier this week, the Press Trust of India news agency cited police officer Prashant Agrawal as saying.
According to media reports, Maharaj said “Gandhi destroyed the country ... salutations to Nathuram Godse, who killed him.”
He will be formally charged in court after the police complete an investigation. If convicted, he can be jailed up to five years.
Attacks by Hindu hard-liners against Muslims and other minorities have intensified after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, and won a landslide reelection in 2019.
The opposition is also demanding the arrest of several saffron-robed Hindu religious leaders for making highly provocative speeches against Muslims at a closed-door religious parliament, known as Dharam Sansad, earlier this month in the northern holy city of Haridwar. They called on Hindus to arm themselves for “a genocide” against Muslims, according to a police complaint.
Police in Uttarakhand state, which is ruled by Modi’s nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, said they were questioning suspects. No arrests have been made.
Muslims comprise nearly 14 percent of India’s 1.4 billion people.

Topics: India hate speech Mahatma Gandhi

Related

Destitute ‘heir’ of India’s emperors demands royal residence
Offbeat
Destitute ‘heir’ of India’s emperors demands royal residence

Desmond Tutu’s body lies in state at historic South Africa cathedral

Desmond Tutu’s body lies in state at historic South Africa cathedral
Updated 30 December 2021
AFP

Desmond Tutu’s body lies in state at historic South Africa cathedral

Desmond Tutu’s body lies in state at historic South Africa cathedral
  • Archbishop will lie in state at St. George’s Cathedral in Cape Town throughout Thursday and Friday
Updated 30 December 2021
AFP

CAPE TOWN: The body of Archbishop Desmond Tutu was carried Thursday into a historic cathedral where he once railed against white rule to allow South Africans to bid farewell to the anti-apartheid icon.
A small bouquet of carnations was placed on top of a simple pine coffin carried by six Anglican priests.
Tutu’s successor, Thabo Makgoba, said a prayer after priests burnt incense over the coffin before it was lifted from the hearse.
Tutu’s widow Leah walked slowly behind as the coffin entered the cathedral in the city center.
The tireless spiritual and political leader who died peacefully at 90 on Boxing Day, will be cremated and his ashes buried on New Year’s Day.
Tutu will lie in state at the Anglican Church’s St. George’s Cathedral in Cape Town throughout Thursday and Friday to allow as many people as possible to say their final goodbyes to the much loved clergy and rights advocate.
Tutu’s lying in state had been extended to two days “for fear there might be a stampede,” Reverend Gilmore Fry said outside the church waiting for the body to arrive.
Following a private cremation, Tutu’s ashes will be interred inside his stonewalled former parish – where he preached for many years – and where bells have been ringing in his memory for 10 minutes at midday every day since Monday.
Hundreds of people have flocked to the cathedral since Sunday – where Tutu served as the Anglican archbishop of Cape Town for a decade until 1996 – to lay flowers and sign a book of condolences.
“We’ve come to pay our respects,” said Joan Coulson, 70, who with her sister had turned up early in the morning to be the first to enter the church to see the coffin.
She first met Tutu, her “rock star,” at the age of 15. “I would compare him with Elvis,” referring to the American rock and roll star .
Joking that the outspoken priest will be rabble-rousing even in heaven, Coulson added: “St. Peter will say ‘take it easy’ no ructions!’”
The country’s multi-colored national flag is flying at half-mast across South Africa.
Several ceremonies are taking place across the country every day until the funeral.
It will be a simple funeral in line with his wishes.
“He wanted no ostentatiousness or lavish spending,” said his foundation, adding he even “asked that the coffin be the cheapest available.”
Only a bouquet of carnations from his family will be on display in the cathedral on the funeral day.
In line with COVID-19 restrictions, only 100 mourners will attend the funeral.
Tutu had also wanted military rites to be limited.
Only the South African flag will be presented to his wife Leah, with whom he was married in 1955 and had four children.
Weakened by advanced age and prostate cancer, the Nobel Peace laureate had retired from public life in recent years.
He retired in 1996 to lead a harrowing journey into South Africa’s dark past as chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which exposed the horrors of apartheid in terrible detail.

Topics: Desmond Tutu South Africa

Related

Arab world mourns Tutu, tireless campaigner against apartheid in South Africa and Palestine
Middle-East
Arab world mourns Tutu, tireless campaigner against apartheid in South Africa and Palestine

Philippine president Duterte signs into law creating a department for overseas Filipino workers

Philippine president Duterte signs into law creating a department for overseas Filipino workers
Updated 30 December 2021
ROMMER M. BALABA

Philippine president Duterte signs into law creating a department for overseas Filipino workers

Philippine president Duterte signs into law creating a department for overseas Filipino workers
  • President Rodrigo Duterte earlier certified the bill as urgent in May
  • The measure is expected to benefit some 10 million Filipinos working overseas
Updated 30 December 2021
ROMMER M. BALABA

DUBAI: Philippine president Rodrigo R. Duterte on Thursday signed into law a measure establishing a department for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

The President earlier certified the bill as urgent in May, and was one his campaign promises during his candidacy in 2016.

The upper legislative chamber, the Senate, managed to pass a version only earlier this month while the lower chamber, the House of Representatives, had already approved a counterpart measure in March last year.

“The establishment of Department of Migrant Workers happens on the celebration of Rizal Day when we honor not only the exceptional love of country of Dr. Jose Rizal, but also the patriotism, excellence, and courage of our modern-day heroes including overseas Filipinos,” Duterte said after signing the law.

The measure is expected to benefit some 10 million Filipinos working overseas, of which one in five of them are employed in the Middle East with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait and Qatar among the major labor-hosting countries.

“We have so many OFWs in the Middle East, especially in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. You are probably talking of about 2.5 million to 3 million overseas Filipino workers, and when it comes to their welfare and interest, and their safety, it is best that there is an agency that will be fully focused on their welfare and protection,” labor secretary Silvestre H. Bello III earlier told Arab News.

Under the newly signed measure, the department will absorb the functions of the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration and will be tasked to protect the rights of migrant workers. The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, another OFW-related government body, will stand as an attached agency.

The department will also regulate overseas employment and the reintegration of Filipino workers.

Filipinos working abroad sent about $33.19 billion in personal remittances last year, representing 9.2 percent of the country’s gross domestic product, amid challenges facing them particularly job losses due to the coronavirus  pandemic.

Topics: Philippines Rodrigo Duterte OFWs Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs)

Related

Arab world Filipino diaspora hopes new OFW body will end bureaucratic labyrinth
Business & Economy
Arab world Filipino diaspora hopes new OFW body will end bureaucratic labyrinth
Philippines lifts temporary ban on OFW deployment to Saudi Arabia
Middle-East
Philippines lifts temporary ban on OFW deployment to Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Somalia’s Al-Shabab fighters attack town near capital, kill 7 — police, residents
Somalia’s Al-Shabab fighters attack town near capital, kill 7 — police, residents
Four soldiers killed in Mali attack: Army
Four soldiers killed in Mali attack: Army
Saudi stocks rise on trading finale amid new COVID-19 restrictions: Opening bell
Saudi stocks rise on trading finale amid new COVID-19 restrictions: Opening bell
India imposes stricter rules to prevent COVID-19 spread during festive season
India imposes stricter rules to prevent COVID-19 spread during festive season
Oil prices stay firm on fuel demand despite COVID-19 surge
Oil prices stay firm on fuel demand despite COVID-19 surge

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.