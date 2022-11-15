Stefanos Tsitsipas returns to Abu Dhabi for Mubadala World Tennis Championship

ABU DHABI: Stefanos Tsitsipas is returning to Abu Dhabi for the 14th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship having reached the final on his previous appearance in 2019.
The 2021 French Open finalist completes the lineup for this year’s event, which runs from Dec. 16 to 18 at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City, in Abu Dhabi.
The Greek ace, who has nine ATP singles titles to his name, made an instant impression on the Mubadala Tennis Championship on his tournament debut in 2019, playing his part in a memorable final with Rafael Nadal, which ended 6-7 (3), 7-5, 7-6 (3) in the Spaniard’s favor.
“The Mubadala World Tennis Championship in 2019 was an incredible experience and I’m happy to be returning to Abu Dhabi,” said Tsitsipas, “I still cherish the love and support my fans there showed me and I’m looking forward to a wonderful time this year as well. Hopefully, I can leave this time with the trophy.”
Tsitsipas became the highest-ranked Greek player in history when he climbed to world No. 3 on the ATP rankings in August 2021, in a year where he reached his first Grand Slam final at the French Open. He has also reached the semifinals of the Australian Open three times — in 2019, 2021 and earlier this year.
“I want to reiterate that getting the greatest players in the world to play in Abu Dhabi is always our top priority. Stefanos is another of the next generation of players emerging in the race for the No. 1 slot on the ATP Tour,” said John Lickrish, CEO, Flash Entertainment.
“Stefanos Tsitsipas is, without a doubt, one of the most promising young stars in tennis having already accomplished so much despite being only 24. He won plenty of admirers when he reached the final here in 2019 and I’m sure the fans will love seeing him showcase his skills in Abu Dhabi once again.”
Tsitsipas will join world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, No. 4 Casper Ruud, defending champion Andrey Rublev, 2022 US Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe, and Britain’s No. 1 tennis player Cameron Norrie in the men’s event. Ons Jabeur, the two-time 2022 Grand Slam finalist and world No. 2, will look to defend her MWTC title against 2021 US Open Champion and British No. 1 Emma Raducanu on the first day.