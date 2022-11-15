You are here

Oil Updates — Crude prices down; Five Iran-related oil tankers lose their flags following US sanctions 
Brent crude futures fell 27 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $92.87 a barrel by 0416 GMT after settling down 3 percent on Monday. (Shutterstock)
Updated 16 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Oil prices slid on Tuesday as rising COVID-19 cases in China sparked fears of lower fuel consumption from the world’s top crude oil importer and after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries cut its 2022 global demand forecast. 

Brent crude futures fell 27 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $92.87 a barrel by 0416 GMT after settling down 3 percent on Monday. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $85.37 a barrel, down 50 cents, or 0.6 percent, after tumbling 3.5 percent in the previous session. 

Five Iran-related oil tankers lose their flags following US sanctions 

The international ship registries of Djibouti and the Cook Islands suspended the flags on five oil tankers, following sanctions by the US this month for having facilitated oil trade for Hezbollah and Iran’s Quds Force, non-government organization United Against Nuclear Iran said on Monday. 

The US Treasury Department in early November imposed sanctions on a wide network of companies, people and vessels accused of concealing the Iranian origins of shipments and exporting them around the world. 

Oil tankers Bueno, B Luminosa, Bluefins and Boceanica were suspended in recent days from the Djibouti International Ship Registry after the sanctions, while vessel Rain Drop was removed from the Maritime Cook Island’s registry, according to communications provided by UANI. 

Washington maintains sweeping sanctions on Tehran and has looked for ways to increase pressure as attempts have stalled to resurrect the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers. 

Ships that lack a country’s flag, seaworthy classification or insurance are restricted from moving among international ports. 

Most of the tankers are in Venezuelan waters, where they are being used by state-run oil firm PDVSA to move oil and fuel between domestic ports, according to internal company documents seen by Reuters. 

BP workers at Rotterdam refinery start work-to-rule action 

Workers at the BP refinery in Rotterdam began work-to-rule industrial action on Monday after the noon expiry of a union deadline for a new pay agreement, a union spokesman said. 

Jaap Bosma of the CNV union said the action, under which workers do no more than specified in their contracts, would be followed by cuts in refining volume and eventually complete strikes if no agreement is reached. 

“It is definitely not going to remain at just this,” he said. 

BP representatives could not be reached for comment. 

On Thursday a company statement said: “We regret that we have not yet reached an agreement and that actions may follow.” 

The BP refinery in Rotterdam processes about 400,000 barrels of oil annually and is an important supplier of diesel to Northern Europe. 

BP’s final offer in talks over a new collective labor agreement under discussion since April had been for a 5 percent wage increase and a one-off bonus of 4,000 euros ($4,000). 

Citing Dutch inflation above 15 percent, workers continue to seek a 6 percent wage increase, the cash bonus and access to a stock compensation plan representing an additional 3.5 percent pay increase, Bosma said. 

A joint memo by the two unions representing 300 of the 730 workers at the refinery instructed members to “strictly perform the set procedures.” Another 130 covered by collective labor agreements are expected to join the work-to-rule action. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: OPEC Iran Russia

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s annual inflation rate increased by 3 percent in October. The increase is led by a surge in food and beverage costs, according to data released by the General Authority for Statistics. 

Topics: Saudi economy

Updated 15 November 2022
AP

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka’s president on Monday proposed to more than double the country’s tax revenue as the island nation struggles to come out from its worst economic crisis.
Unsustainable debt, a severe balance of payment crisis on top of lingering scars of the COVID-19 pandemic have led to a severe shortage of essentials such as fuel, medicine and food, and the soaring prices have caused severe hardships to most Sri Lankans.
Presenting the annual budget in Parliament, President Ranil Wickremesinghe put the country’s plight down to the reduction of government revenue and stressed the need to increase it.
Wickremesinghe said the country’s revenue has declined significantly to 8.3 percent of the GDP in 2021, which he said was one of the lowest in the world. He said his government presented revenue measures to correct the 2019 tax cuts on three occasions this year.
“These tax reforms will help increase revenue in 2023 and beyond, enabling to move away from costly monetary financing (money printing) to cover government expenditure in the future,” said Wickremesinghe.
According to statistics presented in the budget speech, the government expects to increase revenue from taxes to 3.1 trillion Sri Lankan rupees ($8.5 billion) from the 1.3 trillion rupees in 2021.
The document shows that income tax would go up three times from 302 billion rupees ($824 million) to 912 billion rupees ($ 2.5 billion).
The economy deteriorated as the COVID-19 and the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings devastated tourism, which is a key source of foreign exchange. At the same time, in 2019 the former government pushed through the largest tax cuts in Sri Lankan history.
Sri Lanka’s foreign reserves have dwindled to around $1.5 billion and the country has no sufficient dollars to import key essentials. Inflation has increased over 90 percent in recent months.
Sri Lanka has suspended repayment of nearly $7 billion in foreign debt due this year pending the outcome of talks with the International Monetary Fund on a rescue package. The country’s total foreign debt exceeds $51 billion, of which $28 billion has to be repaid by 2027.
The economic meltdown triggered a political crisis and thousands of protesters stormed the official residence of the president in July, forcing Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country and later resign.
Wickremesinghe said negotiations with the IMF were progressing while the government is in talks with India and China on debt restructuring.
“We are confident that these discussions will lead to positive outcome,” he said.
Voting on the budget will take place on Nov. 22.

Topics: Sri Lanka budget Sri Lanka economic crisis Ranil Wickremesinghe

Updated 15 November 2022
AFP

NEW YORK: Amazon is preparing to lay off as many as 10,000 employees, The New York Times reported on Monday, making the e-commerce behemoth the latest tech giant to unleash a large-scale redundancy plan.
This would represent a little less than one percent of the group’s total payroll, which had 1.54 million employees worldwide at the end of September, not counting seasonal workers who are recruited during periods of increased activity like the Christmas holidays.
The Times report said the affected positions will be located in Amazon’s devices department, the retail division and human resources.
The distribution by country was not specified.
The report said that the total number of employees laid off could change, but if confirmed, it would be the largest round of firings in the history of the 28-year-old company founded by Jeff Bezos.
The layoffs would follow an aggressive hiring spree. With business booming due to the coronavirus pandemic, as cooped up people turned in earnest to online shopping, Amazon doubled its workforce from the first quarter of 2020 to 1.62 million employees two years later.
But with the economy souring, two weeks ago Amazon announced a hiring freeze and its workforce has already decreased compared to the beginning of the year.
Contacted by AFP, Amazon did not respond immediately to a request to comment.
Last week, Meta, Facebook’s parent company, announced it was cutting 11,000 jobs, or about 13 percent of its workforce.
Online payment company Stripe and car-hailing app Lyft, also recently reported big layoffs. Twitter, freshly acquired by Elon Musk, earlier this month fired about half of its 7,500 employees.

Topics: Amazon

Updated 14 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: US investment management giant BlackRock will create a dedicated team in Riyadh as part of a deal reached with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund to attract more investment into the Kingdom. 

The PIF has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the firm to help attract regional and international investors to projects, including those in the energy, power, utilities, water, environment, transportation, telecommunication, and social infrastructure sectors.

The MoU is the latest move by the PIF to explore new investment opportunities in the Middle East while boosting the participation of the Saudi private sector, and also matches the fund’s objective to further expand its domestic and regional investment portfolio. 

Last month, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced PIF will establish five more regional investment companies, in Jordan, Bahrain, Sudan, Iraq, and Oman. 

This comes after the launch of the Saudi Egyptian Investment Co. in August, and across all six companies the value of the targeted investments will reach SR90 billion ($24 billion).

Companies will invest in infrastructure, real estate development, mining, healthcare, financial services, food and agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications and technology, and other strategic sectors.

The PIF plays a key role in accelerating the Kingdom’s economic transformation and diversification as part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy.

Topics: Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) BlackRock Saudi Vision 2030

Updated 14 November 2022
Waffa Wael 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's main index ended on a negative note on Monday, as Brent crude oil fell by $1 to $94.99 a barrel. 

The Tadawul All Share Index was down 0.44 percent to close below 11,197 level, whereas the parallel market Nomu saw a 0.11 percent decrease to reach 19,002. 

Raydan Food Co. climbed 9.89 percent as it was among the top gainers. Moreover, earlier in the morning, it said that its accumulated losses have been cut to zero, following a 53.2 percent capital reduction. 

Oil behemoth Saudi Aramco dipped 1.89 percent, while Ma'aden also dropped by 1.85 percent. 

Saudi National Bank, the state's largest lender, saw a 3.01 percent loss, while Alinma Bank declined 0.26 percent. 

Theeb Rent a Car Co. lost 1.87 percent upon its declaration of a cash dividend of SR0.62 per share for the third quarter of 2022. 

Banque Saudi Fransi saw a 1.53 percent increase after revealing plans to issue US-dollar denominated notes under its Medium Term Note Program. 

Al Rajhi Bank, the state's most valued bank, saw no change in share price as it completed the offering and subscription of its Tier 1 Sukuk dominated in SR, valued at SR10 billion. 

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. lost 1.82 percent following granting of a project totaling SR97 million with the Riyadh Region Municipality. 

Almasane Alkobra Mining Co ’s saw a slight decrease to 0.13 percent upon its board recommendation to divide a pay-out of SR38.8 million, or SR0.5 per share, for the third quarter of 2022.

Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development joined the list of the leading gainers with a 9.94 percent increase, and Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. also climbed by 9.94 percent. 

While, Saudi Arabian Amiantit fell 9.97 percent, similarly to Tadawul Group which fell to 6.14 percent, as they remained among top losers on their second day in row. 

Topics: Tadawul TASI shares stock

