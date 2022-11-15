You are here

YouTube expands shopping features following digital ad slowdown

The Internet’s dominant video site has struggled to compete with TikTok. (Shutterstock/File)
The Internet's dominant video site has struggled to compete with TikTok. (Shutterstock/File)
Reuters

  • New commission schemes for influencers is also being tested
LONDON: YouTube is bringing shopping features to its TikTok-like short-form video service, as it looks to diversify its revenue stream squeezed by falling ad spending, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
Ad sales on Alphabet-owned YouTube slipped to $7.07 billion in the third quarter from $7.2 billion a year earlier, as some advertisers pulled back on their ad spending in the face of an economic slowdown.
The streaming service is also testing new commission schemes for influencers who sell products through links in videos, the newspaper said.
YouTube did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.
The report comes months after YouTube unveiled a new way for creators to make money on short-form videos, introducing advertising on its video feature Shorts and giving video creators 45 percent of the revenue.
The Internet’s dominant video site has struggled to compete with TikTok, the app that got its start hosting lip-sync and dance videos and has subsequently burgeoned to 1 billion monthly users.

Hia Hub, the conference of style, fashion, and culture, returns to Riyadh’s Jax District for its second edition in December

Hia Hub, the conference of style, fashion, and culture, returns to Riyadh’s Jax District for its second edition in December
Hia Hub, the conference of style, fashion, and culture, returns to Riyadh's Jax District for its second edition in December

RIYADH: Hia magazine’s annual conference, Hia Hub is back with its second edition bringing an exciting three-day program to Jax District in Riyadh’s Historic Ad-Diriyah from December 8-10.

Expanding on a successful platform built in 2021, Hia Hub will offer even more interactive experiences and cement the conference as a must-see annual creative event.

Celebrating 30 years of Hia, this year’s event is expected to be three times bigger in size, with global talent hosting exclusive master classes, workshops, and discussion sessions focusing on topics influencing the industry.

A collection of arts, culture, and fashion, guests will also experience interactive exhibitions and live musical performances by international artists and performers.

The full program is expected to be revealed soon. 

Guests can learn more about Hia Hub by visiting: https://www.hiahub.com/

Google pays $392 mn in landmark US privacy case

In this file photo taken on April 15, 2022, shows Google's logo on a tablet screen. (AFP)
In this file photo taken on April 15, 2022, shows Google's logo on a tablet screen. (AFP)
Google pays $392 mn in landmark US privacy case

In this file photo taken on April 15, 2022, shows Google's logo on a tablet screen. (AFP)
  • The rare joint lawsuit by 40 states grew from impatience over the failure of federal authorities to crack down on big tech amid legislative gridlock in Washington
WASHINGTON: Google on Monday agreed to pay $392 million to settle a landmark privacy case with 40 US states over accusations that the search engine giant misled users into believing location tracking on their devices had been switched off.
A statement by Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said it was the largest multi-state privacy settlement by authorities in US history and included a binding commitment by Google for improved disclosures on targeting for customers.
Google had been “crafty and deceptive,” Rosenblum added, as she announced the company’s agreement to pay up to end the case.
“Consumers thought they had turned off their location tracking features on Google, but the company continued to secretly record their movements and use that information for advertisers,” she added.
The rare joint lawsuit by 40 states grew from impatience over the failure of federal authorities to crack down on big tech amid legislative gridlock in Washington.
Republican and Democratic lawmakers disagree on what national rules on online privacy should look like, with furious lobbying by tech companies to limit their potential impact.
This is in marked contrast to Europe where the US tech giants have faced strict rules on privacy since 2018, with Google, Amazon and others subjected to hefty fines after violations.
In South Korea, Google and Meta in September were fined a record of $71 million collectively for gathering users’ personal information without consent for tailored ads.
These decisions come in addition to the big antitrust penalties that have seen the European Union fine Google a total of 8.25 billion euros ($8.5 billion) since 2017.

The US case began after an article in 2018 from The Associated Press reported that Google tracked users even when they had opted out of the practice.
Other states involved in the case included Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.
Specifically at fault by Google was evidence that users continued to be tracked when they disabled the location history option on their phones as tracking continued through a separate Web & App Activity setting.
In a statement, Google said that the allegations were based on product features that were no longer up to date.
“Consistent with improvements we’ve made in recent years, we have settled this investigation which was based on outdated product policies that we changed years ago,” the company said.
Under the settlement, Google will provide more detailed information on tracking activity.
In a tweet following the settlement, the main lobby for big tech urged US Congress to adopt common privacy rules.
“It’s important that baseline rules both protect users and support innovation,” the Computer & Communications Industry Association added.

 

AlUla enters virtual world with Hegra’s Tomb of Lihyan

AlUla enters virtual world with Hegra’s Tomb of Lihyan
AlUla enters virtual world with Hegra's Tomb of Lihyan

AlUla enters virtual world with Hegra’s Tomb of Lihyan
  • Move marks first metaverse debut of a UNESCO World Heritage Site
DUBAI: The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) has made its foray into the metaverse with an immersive 3D model of Hegra’s Tomb of Lihyan, son of Kuza, marking the first time a UNESCO World Heritage Site has been recreated for the metaverse.

The landmark will be available to online visitors on Decentraland, a virtual world platform that allows users to buy and visit virtual plots of land.

Visitors will be able to take a 360-degree tour of the 72-feet tall tomb, set among a realistic recreation of AlUla’s desert landscape. They will also be able to step through the tomb’s doorway, recreated in realistic dimensions, which is impossible in the real world.

The immersive experience will allow visitors to explore the site and activate information points to learn more about the history and story of the tomb.

Hegra in the metaverse will play host to several virtual events including a version of the AlUla Moments season, which includes various tours and activities aimed at showcasing the natural beauty of the region.

“RCU’s entry into the metaverse is a groundbreaking development in innovation and virtual reality tourism that connects the whole world with the wonders of AlUla,” said Amr Al-Madani, CEO of RCU.

“As the custodians of a unique culture, fascinating heritage and ancient traditions, the adoption of the latest technologies represents the next exciting step for RCU’s commitment to empower AlUla’s regeneration — moving from the physical to the digital realm and accessible to everyone, everywhere,” he added.

The move is part of KSA’s Vision 2030 National Transformation Program, which aims to empower technological development and innovation.

Frog, a global creative consultancy, was appointed to develop and facilitate Hegra’s debut in the metaverse and support the RCU’s innovation strategy across the Kingdom.

Anghami’s ‘Sound of Saudi’ wins music commission backing

Anghami’s ‘Sound of Saudi’ wins music commission backing
Anghami's 'Sound of Saudi' wins music commission backing

Anghami’s ‘Sound of Saudi’ wins music commission backing
  • Campaign praised for its accessibility and audience reach
LONDON: Anghami’s “Sound of Saudi” received an official endorsement by Saudi Arabia Music Commission on Monday after the platform’s contest celebrating Saudi musical talent went viral.

The initiative, launched last October by Anghami in collaboration with the video-sharing app TikTok, gained over 327 million views, with more than 22,000 participants.

The campaign focuses on accessibility and audience reach, two factors that prompted the government body to give the initiative its backing.

“Saudi’s Music Commission is always proactively creating opportunities for all Saudi talent to be discovered and have their art flourish,” Sultan Al-Albazie, acting CEO of the Saudi Arabia Music Commission, said.

“We collaborated with Anghami and TikTok on ‘Sound of Saudi’ because this unique challenge is different from any other in terms of its broad reach and easier access. In a way, we have created the first-ever fully digital talent show in a collaboration with the digital platforms Anghami and TikTok.”

Performers were judged on creativity and imagination in all musical forms, whether singing, composing, producing, mixing or playing musical instruments, with a shortlist decided on by a panel of industry experts and influencers.

Followers on Nov. 9 began voting for their favorite performance and winners are expected to be announced shortly.

Best acts will be selected across multiple genres, with their original tracks subsequently produced by Anghami.

“Endorsement from the Saudi Arabia Music Commission really gives the whole initiative a lot of weight, and showcases the council’s commitment to support and empower rising Saudi talent,” Eddy Maroun, co-founder and CEO of Anghami, said.

“Via our platform, we are encouraging Saudis globally to show us what they can do. The final winners will have their original creations professionally produced, then made available for all to listen to, via Anghami. They will also be invited to perform in key regional concerts,” he added.

Saudi and international celebrities, including singers Zena Emad and Ayed Yousef, Iraqi singer and composer Saif Nabeel, and Emirati artist Balqees Fathi took to the platform to showcase their talent and encourage others to take part.

Turkey imposes temporary ban on media coverage of Istanbul bombing 

Turkey imposes temporary ban on media coverage of Istanbul bombing 
Turkey imposes temporary ban on media coverage of Istanbul bombing 

Turkey imposes temporary ban on media coverage of Istanbul bombing 
  • Media were also requested to observe information distribution principles prescribed by law
LONDON: Turkish authorities imposed a temporary ban on media coverage of the Istanbul bombing on Sunday, the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTUK) said.

The ban prohibited media outlets from making live broadcasts from the explosion site on Istiklal Caddesi street, releasing investigation-related information, citing unofficial sources, and sharing images or video footage of victims. 

According to RTUK, the ban was implemented to prevent public panic and rioting, as well as the sharing of information that could aid terrorist groups.

Turkish authorities also required the media to observe information distribution principles prescribed by law. 

The Sunday explosion, which rocked a bustling pedestrian street, killed at least six people and injured 81 others.

Authorities later deemed the explosion a terror attack.

A Syrian woman, reportedly trained by Kurdish militants, was detained on Monday on suspicion of carrying out the attack.

