Firefighters put out fire in Baghdad international airport

Firefighters put out fire in Baghdad international airport
Civil defense forces were fighting a fire that broke out in the departure hall of Iraq’s Baghdad international airport. (File/AFP)
  • Three airport workers with breathing issues were treated after inhaling smoke
  • Firefighters were able to put out the fire in minutes and flights have since resumed.
BAGHDAD: Firefighters at Baghdad’s international airport on Tuesday put out a fire that broke out in its departure hall that temporarily suspended flights.
According to Iraqi state media, citing Iraq’s civil defense directorate, the fire broke out in a cafeteria kitchen, causing plumes of smoke to spread across the airport, as some passengers looked on from a distance.
Firefighters were able to put out the fire in minutes. Flights have since resumed.




The fire broke out in a cafeteria kitchen, causing plumes of smoke to spread across the airport, as some passengers looked on from a distance. (Iraqi Civil Defense Directorate)

Three airport workers with breathing issues were treated after inhaling the smoke, while no deaths were reported.
In January, six rockets struck Baghdad’s international airport facility, damaging two commercial planes but causing no casualties.

  • The bodies of the girls were found in the sewage system of the camp days after they went missing
  • The killings are the first since US-backed Syrian fighters concluded a 24-day sweep at al-Hol in mid-September
BEIRUT: The beheaded bodies of two Egyptian girls were found Tuesday in a sprawling camp in northeastern Syria housing tens of thousands of women and children linked to the Daesh group, an opposition war monitor and local officials said.
The bodies of the girls were found in the sewage system of the camp days after they went missing, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The group said the girls had been beheaded. It was first such crime in weeks in the facility.
An official at the camp who requested anonymity for fear of reprisals said the girls were aged 11 and 13.
Siamand Ali, an official with the Kurdish-led US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, confirmed the killings.
Such grisly crimes in the camp are usually committed by members of Daesh sleeper cells, especially against women who resist abiding by the group’s extreme ideology. The Observatory, Ali and the official at the camp all blamed Daesh.
The killings are the first since US-backed Syrian fighters concluded a 24-day sweep at Al-Hol in mid-September during which dozens of extremists were detained and weapons were confiscated in the operation. The operation came after Daesh sleeper cells committed crimes inside the camp.
Following the rise of Daesh in 2014 and its declaration of a co-called Islamic caliphate in parts of Syria and Iraq, thousands of men and women came from around the world to join the extremist group. Daesh lost the last sliver of land it once controlled in east Syria in March 2019, but since then its sleeper cells have been blamed for deadly attacks in Syria and Iraq.
“We are horrified to hear reports that two children have been killed in Al-Hol camp (in) Syria,” said Tanya Evans, Country Director for the International Rescue Committee in Syria. She added that the latest incident involving the deaths of children in the camp highlights the urgent need for longer-term solutions for children in Al-Hol.
Some 50,000 Syrians and Iraqis are crowded into tents in the fenced-in camp. Nearly 20,000 of them are children; most of the rest are women, the wives and widows of Daesh fighters.
Earlier this month, Doctors Without Borders said the camp is witnessing pervasive violence, exploitation and lawlessness. The group said that countries with citizens held in Al-Hol have failed to take responsibility for protecting them.
The two teenage girls were found in a separated, heavily guarded section of the camp known as the annex, where an additional 2,000 women from 57 countries — considered the most die-hard Daesh supporters — along with their roughly 8,000 children are housed, the Observatory said.
The Observatory that tracks Syria’s 11-year conflict has recorded 28 crimes since the beginning of the year at Al-Hol in which 30 people were killed.

Turkiye makes more arrests in connection with deadly bombing

Turkiye makes more arrests in connection with deadly bombing
  • Number of suspects in custody has increased to 50
  • Turkiye to pursue Syria targets after Iraq operation against Kurdish militants
ISTANBUL: Turkish police have apprehended more suspects in connection with the bomb attack on a bustling pedestrian avenue in Istanbul that killed six people and wounded several dozen others, bringing the number of people in custody to 50, Turkiye’s justice minister said Tuesday.
Sunday’s explosion targeted Istiklal Avenue — a popular thoroughfare lined with shops and restaurants — and was a stark reminder of bombings in Turkish cities between 2015 and 2017 that crushed the public’s sense of security.
Turkish authorities blamed the attack on the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, as well as Syrian Kurdish groups affiliated with it. The Kurdish militants groups have, however, denied involvement.

A senior official said on Tuesday that Turkiye plans to pursue targets in northern Syria after it completes a cross-border operation against PKK militants in Iraq.
Threats posed by Kurdish militants or Daesh on Turkiye are unacceptable, the official said, adding Ankara will clear threats along its southern border “one way or another.”
Turkiye has conducted three incursions in northern Syria against the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, which it says is a wing of the PKK. The PKK is deemed a terrorist group by Turkiye, the United States and the European Union.

Major crackdown
Police carried out raids in Istanbul several hours after the blast and detained 47 people, including a Syrian woman who is suspected of leaving a TNT-laden bomb at Istiklal. Police said the woman, identified as Ahlam Albashir, had crossed into Turkiye from Syria illegally and has admitted to carrying out the attack.
On Tuesday, Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said the number of suspects in custody has increased to 50, but did not provide details.
“Turkiye continues with its fight against terrorism with determination,” the independent T24 news website quoted the minister as saying. “No terrorist organization will succeed in any kind of plot against Turkiye.”
Around 80 people were hospitalized following the attack, of whom at least 57 have been discharged. Six of the wounded were in intensive care and two of them were in serious condition, officials said.
The six killed in the blast were members of three families and included two girls aged 9 and 15.
The Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, has fought an armed insurgency in Turkiye since 1984. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people since then.
Ankara and Washington both consider the PKK a terrorist group, but disagree on the status of the Syrian Kurdish groups, which have been allied with the US in the fight against the Daesh group in Syria
Turkiye has been infuriated by US support for the Kurdish militia in Syria, and on Monday, Turkiye’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said he rejects messages of condolences from the United States.

Iranians strike to mark 2019 protests in fresh rebuff to ruling clerics

Iranians strike to mark 2019 protests in fresh rebuff to ruling clerics
  • The move will add to pressure on Iran’s clerical rulers amid Mahsa Amini protests
  • The demonstrations have turned into a legitimacy crisis for the clerical establishment
DUBAI: Iranians went on strike in several cities on Tuesday to commemorate the 2019 protests over fuel prices, a display of dissent that was crushed by security forces in one of the bloodiest crackdowns in the history of the Islamic Republic.
The move will add to pressure on Iran’s clerical rulers, who have been battling two months of nationwide protests triggered by the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police.
In 2019, Reuters reported 1,500 people were killed in that wave of unrest, including at least 17 teenagers and about 400 women as well as some members of the security forces and police.
In the latest protests, the rights activist HRANA news agency said 344 people have been killed, including 52 minors. The news agency also reported 40 members of the security forces being killed, in addition to 15,820 people being arrested.
The demonstrations have turned into a legitimacy crisis for the clerical establishment, in power for more than four decades.
Videos shared on social media showed strikes and gatherings. Footage shared by activist 1500tasvir Twitter account showed closed shops in the Tehran Bazaar, with people gathering there to shout anti-government slogans.
Hengaw also reported mass strikes in several Kurdish-populated cities of northern and northwestern Iran, adding that universities in these locations had also gone on strike.
The Azad University of Karaj near Tehran did the same, with 1500tasvir sharing a video of the university’s empty corridors and closed doors. The Twitter account also showed a video of people at a metro shouting “death to the dictator,” a popular slogan referring to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the videos.
In the central Iranian city of Isfahan, steel workers stood outside their factory and joined the strike. 1500 Tasvir said the workers were using the slogan “enough with promises, our table is empty.”
Support for the protest movement is pouring in from various parts of Iranian society, with famous retired footballer Ali Daei saying on Instagram that he refused FIFA’s invitation to attend the World Cup in Qatar.
“In these difficult days when most of us are unwell, I have given a negative response to FIFA’s invitation and prefer to stay alongside my compatriots and share my condolences to families who have recently lost their loved ones,” Daei said.
Iran, which said Amini’s death was due to pre-existing conditions, has blamed its foreign enemies, including the United States, for the unrest.
On Monday, the European Union imposed additional sanctions on the Islamic Republic over the crackdown on protests and French president Emmanuel Macron characterising the unrest as a revolution.

Palestinian stabs 3 Israelis in West Bank settlement

Palestinian stabs 3 Israelis in West Bank settlement
  • There was no immediate confirmation of the condition of the Palestinian attacker
JERUSALEM: A Palestinian man stabbed three Israelis in a settlement in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday before he was shot by Israeli security personnel, Israeli paramedics said.
The three stabbed people were being treated for serious injuries following the attack near a gas station in the West Bank settlement of Ariel, the medics said.
There was no immediate confirmation of the condition of the Palestinian attacker nor any word on his motive for the stabbing.
The attack was latest in a wave of Israeli-Palestinian violence in the West Bank and east Jerusalem that has seen at least 23 Israelis and more than 130 Palestinians killed this year, making 2022 the deadliest since 2006.

US sinks boat carrying ‘explosive materials’ from Iran to Yemen

US sinks boat carrying ‘explosive materials’ from Iran to Yemen
  • There was no immediate Iranian comment on the accusation
  • US forces sank the ship on Sunday in the Gulf of Oman as it was a “hazard to navigation for commercial shipping”
DUBAI: The US Navy’s Fifth Fleet said on Tuesday it had intercepted a fishing vessel smuggling “massive” amounts of explosive material while transiting from Iran along a route in the Gulf of Oman that has been used to traffic weapons to Yemen’s Houthi group.
US forces found over 70 tons of ammonium perchlorate which is commonly used to make rocket and missile fuel as well as explosives, the Fifth Fleet said in a statement.
The Coalition battling the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen since 2015 has repeatedly accused Iran of supplying the group with weapons, a charge Tehran denies.
“This was a massive amount of explosive material, enough to fuel more than a dozen medium-range ballistic missiles depending on the size,” said Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of US Naval Forces Central Command, US 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces.
“The unlawful transfer of lethal aid from Iran does not go unnoticed. It is irresponsible, dangerous and leads to violence and instability across the Middle East,” he added.
There was no immediate Iranian comment on the accusation.
The intercepted vessel had four Yemeni crew members and also carried 100 tons of urea fertilizer, which is used in agriculture but also for making explosives, the Fifth Fleet said.
US forces sank the ship on Sunday in the Gulf of Oman as it was a “hazard to navigation for commercial shipping” and its crew were handed over to the Yemen coast guard, it added.
Last December, the Fifth Fleet seized a cargo of assault rifles and ammunition from a fishing vessel that it said were believed to have originated in Iran to supply the Houthis.

