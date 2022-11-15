Japan to reopen to cruise ships after 2 1/2-year ban

TOKYO: Japan will lift a more than 2 1/2-year ban on international cruise ships that was imposed following a deadly coronavirus outbreak on the cruise ship Diamond Princess at the beginning of the pandemic, transport officials said Tuesday.
The Transport Ministry said cruise ship operators and port authorities’ associations have adopted anti-virus guidelines and that Japan is now ready to resume its international cruise operations while receiving foreign ships at its ports.
“Japan is now ready to start receiving international cruise ships again,” said Transport and Tourism Minister Tetsuo Saito. “We will create an environment that allows tourists to enjoy their cruise without worry while in Japan.”
Exact schedule for cruise ships has not been announced. Among the first is a Japanese ship departing from Yokohama in December for Mauritius and returning in January.
Japan has barred international cruise ships since March 2020, after the outbreak on the Diamond Princess forced 3,711 passengers and crew members to quarantine on board for two weeks, during which 13 people died and more than 700 others were infected.
Japan chose to isolate the crew and passengers while keeping them on board as a way of border control, but was also criticized for turning the ship into a virus incubator.
Cruise ship operators are expected to discuss with local authorities further details about their port entry plans. Japan’s resumption of international cruise liners comes more than a year after they returned to the United States and Europe.
Under the new guidelines, all crew members must have received three coronavirus vaccine shots while most passengers must be vaccinated at least twice. The guideline also calls for thorough ventilation, distancing and disinfecting of common areas.
Japan, after much delay compared to many other countries, reopened its borders to individual foreign tourists in October and a resumption of international cruise ship operations will further help revive the country’s tourism that has been badly hit by the pandemic.
Prior to the pandemic, more than 2.15 million cruise ship passengers visited Japan in 2019, according to the Transport and Tourism Ministry.
World Population hits 8 billion, creating many challenges
Nigeria among 8 countries that will account for more than half the world’s population growth between now and 2050
LAGOS: The world’s population is projected to hit an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday, according to a United Nations projection, with much of the growth coming from developing nations in Africa.
Among them is Nigeria, where resources are already stretched to the limit. More than 15 million people in Lagos compete for everything from electricity to light their homes to spots on crowded buses, often for two-hour commutes each way in this sprawling megacity. Some Nigerian children set off for school as early as 5 a.m.
And over the next three decades, the West African nation’s population is expected to soar even more: From 216 million this year to 375 million, the UN says. That will make Nigeria the fourth-most populous country in the world after India, China and the United States.
“We are already overstretching what we have — the housing, roads, the hospitals, schools. Everything is overstretched,” said Gyang Dalyop, an urban planning and development consultant in Nigeria.
The UN’s Day of 8 Billion milestone on Tuesday is more symbolic than precise, officials are careful to note in a wide-ranging report released over the summer that makes some staggering projections.
The upward trend threatens to leave even more people in developing countries further behind, as governments struggle to provide enough classrooms and jobs for a rapidly growing number of youth, and food insecurity becomes an even more urgent problem.
Nigeria is among eight countries the UN says will account for more than half the world’s population growth between now and 2050 — along with fellow African nations Congo, Ethiopia and Tanzania.
“The population in many countries in sub-Saharan Africa is projected to double between 2022 and 2050, putting additional pressure on already strained resources and challenging policies aimed to reduce poverty and inequalities,” the UN report said.
It projected the world’s population will reach around 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050 and 10.4 billion in 2100.
Other countries rounding out the list with the fastest growing populations are Egypt, Pakistan, the Philippines and India, which is set to overtake China as the world’s most populous nation next year.
In Congo’s capital, Kinshasa, where more than 12 million people live, many families struggle to find affordable housing and pay school fees. While elementary pupils attend for free, older children’s chances depend on their parents’ incomes.
“My children took turns” going to school, said Luc Kyungu, a Kinshasa truck driver who has six children. “Two studied while others waited because of money. If I didn’t have so many children, they would have finished their studies on time.”
Rapid population growth also means more people vying for scarce water resources and leaves more families facing hunger as climate change increasingly impacts crop production in many parts of the world.
“There is also a greater pressure on the environment, increasing the challenges to food security that is also compounded by climate change,” said Dr. Srinath Reddy, president of the Public Health Foundation of India. “Reducing inequality while focusing on adapting and mitigating climate change should be where our policymakers’ focus should be.”
Still, experts say the bigger threat to the environment is consumption, which is highest in developed countries not undergoing big population increases.
“Global evidence shows that a small portion of the world’s people use most of the Earth’s resources and produce most of its greenhouse gas emissions,” said Poonam Muttreja, executive director of the Population Foundation of India. “Over the past 25 years, the richest 10 percent of the global population has been responsible for more than half of all carbon emissions.”
According to the UN, the population in sub-Saharan Africa is growing at 2.5 percent per year — more than three times the global average. Some of that can be attributed to people living longer, but family size remains the driving factor. Women in sub-Saharan Africa on average have 4.6 births, twice the current global average of 2.3.
Noor Riyadh’s illuminating mission to light up the city with art
The annual festival of light and art features more than 190 works by about 130 Saudi and international artists from more than 40 countries
Rebecca Anne Proctor
RIYADH: Visitors to Wadi Hanifa, an expansive valley in Riyadh lined with palm trees and streams of water, were greeted last weekend by a number of new, large-scale contemporary works of public art created by Saudi and international artists.
The installations are part of Noor Riyadh, an annual festival of light and art featuring more than 190 works by about 130 Saudi and international artists from more than 40 countries. They are on display until Nov. 19 at 40 locations in five main hubs across Riyadh.
Children played soccer in front of “One Thousand Galaxies of Light,” a work by American/Puerto Rican artist Gisela Colon, which consists of an elliptical configuration of 100 upright white light tubes, each of them is 2.5 meters tall.
Colon, who also participated in the first edition of Desert X AlUla in 2020, said she drew on physics, cosmology and biology for this work, which imagines a forest of mythical horizons metaphorically pointing toward a vibrant future, in line with the theme of Noor Riyadh this year: “We Dream of New Horizons.”
At a nearby major thoroughfare, passersby can see Riyadh-based choreographer, dancer and artist Sarah Brahim’s installation, “De Anima,” featuring images projected on the underside of a bridge in the Wadi Hanifa wetlands.
“In this work I was inspired by the way that light permeates through the body and back out again in various ways,” Brahim told Arab News.
“The work is re-theorizing Aristotle’s text ‘De Anima’ and is looking at five different souls during five different times of the day, about how light animates the soul and the essence of life. Each person represents a physical and metaphorical type of light.”
Brahim also emphasizes the use of time in her piece. Visitors to the installation are offered headphones through which they can listen to a soundtrack as they view the images.
Another work on display at Wadi Hanifah is Saudi multimedia artist Ahaad Alamoudi’s “Ghosts of Today and Tomorrow,” a performative installation that considers the role of light as a natural carrier of information. It is comprised of two ancient pigeon towers, alluding to the historical use of pigeons as message bearers, and a singer who performs a mawwal, a type of traditional Arab song, while light shines out from the openings in each tower.
“The meaning of light is very accessible and appropriate to a city like Riyadh,” Miguel Blanco-Carrasco, the executive director of Noor Riyadh, told Arab News. “The city comes to life after the sunset because of the temperature and the geography of Riyadh.”
In the evening, many residents often go out to dinner or spend time in the city’s many parks. As a result, the festival was devised with the aim of installing art in some of the places in Riyadh where the people are were most likely to see it.
“Light is an accessible medium to everyone, regardless of their educational levels or class or understanding of contemporary art,” said Blanco-Carrasco. “We want to take art everywhere and we want to make it accessible to everyone.”
Another highlight of Noor Riyadh is Saudi artist Muhannad Shono’s “I See You Brightest in the Dark,” which is on show in Bayt Al-Malaz.
Saudi-Palestinian artist Ayman Yossri Daydban’s “If God Willing, All Will be Resolved,” meanwhile, uses carefully chosen stills from subtitled movies to create a work that paints Arabic script with light.
It takes its inspiration from the commonly used Arabic phrase, “Inshallah,” meaning “God willing,” which is rendered in large, neon white text on the structure of the derelict Irqah Hospital. It overlooks the abandoned urban landscape around it, breathing new life into a space now largely devoid of human presence.
“Carving the Future,” by Saudi artist Obaid Al-Safi, is presented in a desert landscape. With the work, the artist is questioning the relationship between the desert and the civilization that emerged from it, pondering the links between the Kingdom’s ancient past and its more recent transformations.
Saudi artist Ayman Zedani’s poignant “Between Biotic and Bionic,” in Riyadh’s Olaya district, explores how, in cities across the Gulf region, nature is increasingly something people experience as simulacra, or imitations, such as artificial rainforests or neon jungles, blurring the distinction between what is real and that which is artificial.
It brings together, in Zedani’s signature style, elements of light, sound, sculpture and nature in structures made from welded metal that are covered in resurrection plants, which are types of plants that can survive periods of extreme dehydration, in a nod to the desert landscape and the effects of climate change.
A text work by Joel Andrianomearisoa, an artist from Madagascar, is unmissable. Installed in King Abdullah Financial District and created using neon lights and metal, it relays the message, “On a Never-Ending Horizon, a Future Nostalgia to Keep the Present Alive,” which speaks of love, hope and dreams for the future.
Noor Riyadh is the first program implemented under the auspices of Riyadh Art, the first public art initiative in the Kingdom. It aims to transform the city into a “gallery without walls,” to beautify it and enhance the creative spirit among the population.
One of its objectives, Blanco-Carrasco said, is to “remove any preconceived ideas of contemporary art as accessible only to the elites; we want to make it available to everyone in Riyadh. Noor Riyadh is their festival.”
Iran’s players free to express themselves at World Cup, says Queiroz
The country's players are being watched closely in Qatar for signs that they support the demonstrations
Queiroz told a press conference: "Everybody has the right to express themselves"
DOHA: Iran’s players are free to express themselves at the World Cup, coach Carlos Queiroz said on Tuesday, as the country was gripped by fresh anti-government protests.
Iranians have taken to the streets since September following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her arrest for allegedly flouting the strict dress code for women.
The country’s players are being watched closely in Qatar for signs that they support the demonstrations.
Queiroz told a press conference: “Everybody has the right to express themselves.”
He compared the situation to players in England taking the knee in anti-racism protests.
“You guys are used to bending your knees in the games. Some people agree, some people don’t agree with that. And Iran is exactly the same,” the Portuguese coach said, according to a video of the press conference.
“It is out of question to think that the Iran national team is suffering any sort of issues like that. The players, they only have one thing in mind, which is to fight for their dream to be in the second round,” Queiroz said.
“They are humble people, they understand one very simple thing. If we are able to do that, they are not only part of history because Iran was six times in the World Cup, they have never been in the second round.
“They don’t want to be only part of history, they want to make history.”
Iran open their group campaign against England on Monday and will also face the United States and Wales.