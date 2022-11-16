You are here

  • Home
  • Arab stars shine at Beverly Hills Gala

Arab stars shine at Beverly Hills Gala

Arab success stories were recognized at the 9th Annual Celebration of Arab Glamour & Success with the Enigma Achievement Awards. (AN Photos)
Arab success stories were recognized at the 9th Annual Celebration of Arab Glamour & Success with the Enigma Achievement Awards. (AN Photos)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z44h6

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Arab stars shine at Beverly Hills Gala

Arab stars shine at Beverly Hills Gala
  • Presented by Enigma Magazine, the luxurious evening saw honors awarded to leaders in a variety of fields
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

BEVERLY HILLS, California: Arab success stories were recognized at the recent 9th Annual Celebration of Arab Glamour and Success with the Enigma Achievement Awards.

Presented by Enigma Magazine, the luxurious evening saw honors awarded to leaders in a variety of fields.

Saudi fashion designer and one of the honorees, Honayda Serafi was delighted to be recognized.

“First of all, I am very happy today to be an award winner of Enigma Magazine, my presence as a Saudi woman is an honor and a pleasure,” she said.

“Shedding light on our creative people in the industry from different backgrounds, this is one of the most important tasks that Enigma Magazine handles, and we as Arabs have the honor to be part of this ceremony,” she added.

Other 2022 honorees included “Moon Knight” filmmakers Mohamed Diab and Sarah Goher, comedian Bassem Youssef and entrepreneur Ibrahim Al-Husseini. 

Enigma Magazine owner, Yasmine Shahata, explained to Arab News how the awards work.

“The criteria is they have to be Arabs that have had an international impact in their career,” she said. “So we try to choose people from different industries whose work has been felt in different countries and who inspire others through their role.” 

Guests told Arab News that despite the glamour of the event, a feeling shared among those being recognized was one of gratitude and hope that their work can serve to inspire others. 

“Young people in the Arab world or anywhere around the world, they have to believe in themselves,” Ayman Mohyeldin, journalist, host of “Ayman” and an honoree told Arab News. 

“And we need more representation to be able to change some of the negative stereotypes and misperceptions that exist about our region and the Arab people.”

Topics: US Beverly Hills Hotel Arab artists

Related

Special Arab Americans can improve their image by telling their own stories, Egyptian-American actor says
World
Arab Americans can improve their image by telling their own stories, Egyptian-American actor says
Arab Americans advancing in politics and polls: Jim Zogby
World
Arab Americans advancing in politics and polls: Jim Zogby

Behind-the-scenes at ‘The Lion King’ musical headed to Abu Dhabi 

Behind-the-scenes at ‘The Lion King’ musical headed to Abu Dhabi 
Updated 15 November 2022
Shyama Krishna Kumar

Behind-the-scenes at ‘The Lion King’ musical headed to Abu Dhabi 

Behind-the-scenes at ‘The Lion King’ musical headed to Abu Dhabi 
Updated 15 November 2022
Shyama Krishna Kumar

DUBAI: Marking 25 years since its Broadway premiere, “The Lion King” stage musical will make its Middle East debut in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 16, providing audiences from across the region with a rare opportunity to enjoy the award-winning production up close and personal in the UAE capital. 

The long-running adaptation of Disney’s popular 1994 animated film tells the coming-of-age story of young lion prince, Simba, who is forced to mature quickly when his father dies and he has to reclaim his birth-right. 

“What I’m so excited in bringing the show to Abu Dhabi is that this is the original production that has been seen for over 20 years on Broadway, and has been seen on stages in the West End, in Australia, in Hamburg, Japan, in so many theatrical markets around the world, and we will be delivering director Julie Taymor’s extraordinary theatrical vision to local audiences for the very first time. This is truly an iconic production,” said Michael Cassel, CEO of Michael Cassel Group, the theatrical producer leading “The Lion King’s” four-week run at Etihad Arena, in an interview with Arab News.   

“Audiences are in for an absolute treat because it is theater at its very best. The way Julie Taymor — who’s the original director of the production and the first female director to win the Tony Award for Director of Best Musical — what she imagined, and the world she’s created, as she brought the African savannah to life in a theater, is quite simply extraordinary,” he added. 

Over 100 people, both onstage and behind the scenes, will be bringing the show to Abu Dhabi. “We have performers from all around the globe who are in this company of ‘The Lion King.’ It truly is an international company, which is very rare. We have a lot of cast members from South Africa, which is so important to ensure authenticity in terms of the performance and certainly also the music that Lebo M. composed,” said Cassel. 

The stage musical’s popularity is also, of course, helped by the original film’s stellar soundtrack, created by Sir Elton John and Sir Tim Rice, but also adapted for the theater with the help of South African producer and composer Lebo M. 

Expanding on how Lebo M. was brought into the show, Cassel said: “The way that the score for the stage production came to be is that when Tom Schumacher, who is the producer of ‘The Lion King’ and president of Disney Theatrical, was in conversation with Julie Taymor to direct it, he shared with Julie an album which had been released after the film was first released, and it was called ‘Rhythm of the Pride Lands’ and it featured all of this ‘Lion King’-inspired African music composed by Lebo M.  

“When Julie listened to that, she had the great idea that the music — as would be required for a Broadway show — needed to be expanded, and Lebo was engaged to work on production with Julie and with also Elton John and Tim Rice to bring some of his music to the stage production. And, really, that’s now at the core of the show. 

“The music is distinctive in terms of representing the sounds — the rhythms — of Africa, and as I said, you know, it has the hit songs that people may know and love from the film, such as ‘Circle of Life’ or ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight,’ but then features haunting new songs created for the stage, such as ‘Shadowland’ and, one of my favorite songs of all time, ‘He Lives In You,’” he added. 

“The Lion King” runs from Nov. 16 to Dec. 10 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. 

Topics: the lion king Etihad Arena The Lion King Abu Dhabi

Hollywood stars descend on Morocco for Marrakech Film Festival

Hollywood stars descend on Morocco for Marrakech Film Festival
Updated 13 November 2022
Arab News

Hollywood stars descend on Morocco for Marrakech Film Festival

Hollywood stars descend on Morocco for Marrakech Film Festival
  • French-Algerian actor Tahar Rahim, British star Vanessa Kirby and France’s Marion Cotillard all hit the red carpet and attended a gala dinner
  • Artistic director Rene Bonhomme: It is a source of pride to be able to host a festival of this size, with all the talents coming from all over the world to meet the public of Marrakech
Updated 13 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Hollywood arrived in Morocco this week as actors assembled for the Marrakech Film Festival.

French-Algerian actor Tahar Rahim, British star Vanessa Kirby and France’s Marion Cotillard all hit the red carpet and attended a gala dinner.

Vanessa Kirby attends the Tribute to James Gray during the 19th Marrakech International Film Festival, Marrakech, Morocco, Nov. 12, 2022. (Getty Images)

The event, which is being held at the Palais des Congres, runs until Nov. 19 and features a diverse lineup of films from across the world.

Saturday’s stars did not fail to deliver when it came to fashion. Cotillard showed off a pinstripe number by Chanel, while German-American actor Diane Kruger opted for a glamorous evening gown by Givenchy. 

Belgian-French star Virginie Efira showed off a draped gown by Saint Laurent, which hailed from the label’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. 

Diane Kruger attends the Tribute to James Gray during the 19th Marrakech International Film Festival, Marrakech, Morocco, Nov. 12, 2022. (Getty Images)

Rene Bonhomme, artistic director of the festival, told Arab News: “It is a source of pride to be able to host a festival of this size, with all the talents coming from all over the world to meet the public of Marrakech.

“It is an extraordinary chance to see talent of this scale, one of the few opportunities in the region, and to meet the big names of the cinema industry.”

Topics: Marrakech Film Festival Vanessa Kirby Diane Kruger

Related

Saudi film ‘Last Visit’ wins big at Marrakech Film Festival
Lifestyle
Saudi film ‘Last Visit’ wins big at Marrakech Film Festival
Robert Redford collects career award at Marrakech Film Festival
Lifestyle
Robert Redford collects career award at Marrakech Film Festival

Filipino culture comes to Riyadh Season

Filipino Week is part of the third Riyadh Season, which offers 15 diverse entertainment zones across the city. (Supplied)
Filipino Week is part of the third Riyadh Season, which offers 15 diverse entertainment zones across the city. (Supplied)
Updated 13 November 2022
Arab News

Filipino culture comes to Riyadh Season

Filipino Week is part of the third Riyadh Season, which offers 15 diverse entertainment zones across the city. (Supplied)
  • There are also 65 days of fireworks, many Saudi and Arab plays, concerts, local and international art exhibitions and events for all ages
Updated 13 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: One of Riyadh’s premier parks has begun its week-long celebration of Filipino culture, with the best of the country’s cuisine, theater and entertainment.

Filipino Week began in Al-Suwaidi park on Sunday as part of its tour of global cultures, which has already included festivals for Pakistan, Sudanese, Indonesia and Sri Lanka.

The new event includes theatrical performances at the park’s theater, roaming performances, shopping in the bazaar and carnival areas. Visitors can enjoy some of the Philippines’ most popular dishes in a “food experience” zone.

Filipino Week is part of the third Riyadh Season, which offers 15 diverse entertainment zones across the city including the largest artificial lake in the world and a cable car ride.

There are performances by Cirque du Soleil and sporting events such as WWE and the Riyadh Season Cup, a football tournament featuring the Paris Saint-Germain team and stars from Al-Hilal and Al-Nasr clubs.

There are also 65 days of fireworks, many Saudi and Arab plays, concerts, local and international art exhibitions and events for all ages.

Riyadh Season offers exhibitions about international cultures, restaurants and cafes, and exhibitions allowing visitors to experience what it feels like to travel in a submarine, and live in an icy climate.

Al-Suwaidi park’s previous global festivals presented aspects of the beauty of the country in focus including arts, music and food. Filipino Week runs until Nov. 19 with activities from 4 p.m. until midnight. Bookings can be made at https://riyadhseason.sa.

 

Topics: Filipino culture week Al-Suwaidi Park Riyadh Season 2022

Related

Darcy Oake is presenting two shows daily until Nov. 14 at the World Theater at Boulevard Riyadh City. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Darcy Oake dazzles Riyadh Season visitors with magic tricks
Al-Suwaidi Park showcasing Sudanese culture for Riyadh Season
Saudi Arabia
Al-Suwaidi Park showcasing Sudanese culture for Riyadh Season

What We Are Watching Today: Korean drama ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ on Netflix

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 14 November 2022
AMEERA ABID

What We Are Watching Today: Korean drama ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ on Netflix

Photo/Supplied
  • The main love interest in the movie is played by Kang Tae-oh, a character constantly described by viewers as the biggest “green flag” in K-drama history
Updated 14 November 2022
AMEERA ABID

Korean dramas are in a league of their own when it comes to creating feel-good escapism which still send important messages and raise awareness. One of their latest masterpieces is “Extraordinary Attorney Woo.”

The show follows the story of Woo Young-woo, an autistic but highly intelligent girl, trying to navigate through life. In order to prove herself, she needs to make a name as an attorney while battling her condition.

The main character is played by Park Eun-bin, praised by viewers for her accurate portrayal of someone with an autism spectrum disorder.

The main love interest in the movie is played by Kang Tae-oh, a character constantly described by viewers as the biggest “green flag” in K-drama history.

Another character that wins the hearts of people as the show progresses is played by Kang Ki-young, who takes the role of Woo Young-woo’s mentor and team leader.

Each character feels layered and complex, with their own motivations. The show is clearly made to make viewers feel warm and fuzzy inside with animation, light-hearted comedy, and heartfelt scenes, but does not shy away from the struggles of people with autism and those around them.

It is safe to say that viewers, faced with Woo Young-woo going through all manner of cases thrown her way, will cheer for her after each one, not to mention gleaning an unusual amount of whale-related knowledge that is sprinkled throughout the series.

“Extraordinary Attorney Woo” is available to stream on Netflix.

 

Topics: What We Are Watching Today

Related

What We Are Watching Today: ‘Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris’
Lifestyle
What We Are Watching Today: ‘Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris’
AN Photos by Ahmed Al-Thani photos
Entertainment
What We Are Watching Today: Ithra on Saudi National Day

Tiffany Trump dons Elie Saab gown to marry Lebanese-born Michael Boulos

Tiffany Trump dons Elie Saab gown to marry Lebanese-born Michael Boulos
Tiffany Trump married Michael Boulos on Saturday. (Hy Goldberg for Denis LEON + Co.)
Updated 14 November 2022
Arab News

Tiffany Trump dons Elie Saab gown to marry Lebanese-born Michael Boulos

Tiffany Trump dons Elie Saab gown to marry Lebanese-born Michael Boulos
Updated 14 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Tiffany Trump was escorted down the aisle by her father, former US President Donald Trump, as she married Lebanese-born businessman Michael Boulos at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida on Saturday.

The bride, 29, showed off a custom-made Grecian-style gown by Lebanese designer-to-the-stars Elie Saab.

The bride was led down the aisle by her father. (Hy Goldberg for Denis LEON + Co.)

Tiffany chose her wedding dress as a nod to Boulos’ heritage. “It’s a Lebanese American wedding, so we were so happy to have Elie Saab create the magic,” said mother of the bride Marla Maples, according to People magazine.

The couple drafted Lebanese wedding and event planner Toni Breiss, who is known for his larger-than-life events, for the occasion.

The wedding took place just four days after the US’s 2022 midterm elections, but the mother of the bride insisted it was an apolitical event.

“We are focused on this sacred union and welcoming beloved friends and family, not on politics,” she told People magazine, adding that Mar-a-Lago was chosen because it was ”Tiffany’s childhood home and where she was brought into the world.”

The 250-strong guest list included Ivanka Trump, along with her husband Jared Kushner.

Tiffany is the fourth child of Trump with his ex-wife Marla Maples.

Boulos, 25, is of Lebanese and French descent and grew up in Lagos where his father, Massad, runs Boulos Enterprises and who is the CEO of SCOA Nigeria.

Billionaire businessman Massad Boulos is from the Lebanese village of Kfaraakka, in the north of the country. He runs Boulos Enterprises and SCOA Nigeria, which “trades in vehicles, equipment, retail and construction.”

The family is also linked to the world of Hollywood through Michael's brother Fares, who is an actor and appeared in a 2017 episode of “The Crown.”

Boulos and Tiffany were engaged in January 2021, the day before Trump left office following defeat in the 2020 election.

Topics: Donald Trump tiffany trump michael boulos wedding

Latest updates

Ecuador leave Castillo out of World Cup squad after ‘unfair sanctions’
Ecuador leave Castillo out of World Cup squad after ‘unfair sanctions’
Australia's Minjee Lee chases money title, top player award at LPGA finale
Australia's Minjee Lee chases money title, top player award at LPGA finale
Trump launches 2024 White House bid
Trump launches 2024 White House bid
Glazer to decide on Ronaldo’s Man United future
Glazer to decide on Ronaldo’s Man United future
Musk to relaunch Twitter’s blue check subscription on Nov 29
The Twitter logo is seen at the social media company's headquarters in San Francisco on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (AP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.