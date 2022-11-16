Arab stars shine at Beverly Hills Gala

BEVERLY HILLS, California: Arab success stories were recognized at the recent 9th Annual Celebration of Arab Glamour and Success with the Enigma Achievement Awards.
Presented by Enigma Magazine, the luxurious evening saw honors awarded to leaders in a variety of fields.
Saudi fashion designer and one of the honorees, Honayda Serafi was delighted to be recognized.
“First of all, I am very happy today to be an award winner of Enigma Magazine, my presence as a Saudi woman is an honor and a pleasure,” she said.
“Shedding light on our creative people in the industry from different backgrounds, this is one of the most important tasks that Enigma Magazine handles, and we as Arabs have the honor to be part of this ceremony,” she added.
Other 2022 honorees included “Moon Knight” filmmakers Mohamed Diab and Sarah Goher, comedian Bassem Youssef and entrepreneur Ibrahim Al-Husseini.
Enigma Magazine owner, Yasmine Shahata, explained to Arab News how the awards work.
“The criteria is they have to be Arabs that have had an international impact in their career,” she said. “So we try to choose people from different industries whose work has been felt in different countries and who inspire others through their role.”
Guests told Arab News that despite the glamour of the event, a feeling shared among those being recognized was one of gratitude and hope that their work can serve to inspire others.
“Young people in the Arab world or anywhere around the world, they have to believe in themselves,” Ayman Mohyeldin, journalist, host of “Ayman” and an honoree told Arab News.
“And we need more representation to be able to change some of the negative stereotypes and misperceptions that exist about our region and the Arab people.”