You are here

  • Home
  • Arab Americans can improve their image by telling their own stories, Egyptian-American actor says

Arab Americans can improve their image by telling their own stories, Egyptian-American actor says

Short Url

https://arab.news/yeut8

Updated 26 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

Arab Americans can improve their image by telling their own stories, Egyptian-American actor says

Arab Americans can improve their image by telling their own stories, Egyptian-American actor says
Updated 26 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

Chicago -- Amr El-Bayoumi began his life as a successful but overworked lawyer on the East Coast when he was asked by friends to fly to Los Angeles to enjoy a party with other law firm colleagues.

El-Bayoumi had booked a flight on American Airlines 77 to travel to LA, but as he prepared to leave his mother intervened, complaining about him working too hard, losing weight and not taking care of his health. That evening, on Sept. 10, 2001, El-Bayoumi cancelled his flight, saving his life.

He is also working on producing his own movie short about the experience called “CloseCall,” which tells the story of his close escape. Leaving from Washington DC for Los Angeles, American Airlines Flight 77 was intentionally crashed by hijackers into the US Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001, killing 64 passengers and crew, and 125 Pentagon employees.

“Me as an Egyptian-American Muslim almost died on 9/11 had it not been for my mom, thankfully. I had been working as a lawyer, completely burnt out, and I was going to fly to visit a friend in LA,” El-Bayoumi said during an interview with Arab News on the Ray Hanania Radio show on Wednesday.

“But my mom saw me after having lost a lot of weight, not sleeping and the usual lawyer stuff. And I told her, ‘I am going to visit Jim tomorrow’ and she said, ‘No you are not.’ She stopped me there and said you are not going. And the next morning was 9/11. So that plane I was supposed to go on was American Airlines Flight 77. That is the seed of my film called ‘CloseCall’.”

El-Bayoumi said that it was the reason why he left the legal industry to become an actor, although he has had to carefully accept and reject roles; he said that he will not perpetuate anti-Arab or anti-Muslim stereotypes. 

“There are two kinds of issues to identify. There is representation of Arab artists in mainstream roles, which is something that we are seeing more of. It is increasing but not nearly as much as it should be, such as Rami Malek playing the lead singer in Queen. And the other part is how Arabs are portrayed as characters, Arabs or Muslims . . . Really what we are seeing is a very narrow representation of Arabs and Muslims when they do appear as characters in mainstream film and TV. And that typically is in the context of terrorism,” El- Bayoumi said. 

“We lose on all fronts. We are represented in a narrow box as ugly or brutal or lesser or savage or violent terrorists. And when it comes to our own stories, ‘Gods of Egypt’ and ‘Aladdin’ recently, which got some press about how the producers regret not casting Arab actors. We don’t get to play those roles or we are absent.” 

Citing recent studies, El-Bayoumi said: “Between 2017 and 2019 only 1.6 percent of almost 9,000 speaking characters were Muslim compared to the world population of 24 percent. Either we are missing, or we don’t tell our own stories, or we are in this box of the ugly terrorists. So, I have encountered that several times and I have seen an evolution of this ugly terrorist character, just this bloodthirsty, ‘I want to destroy Western civilization.’ And I have also noticed a feeble attempt at humanizing or showing balance, where the main character is a bloodthirsty Taliban guy bent on destroying the entire world violently but he has a soft spot for his daughter.”

El-Bayoumi said that he has turned down many acting roles based on violence and terrorism and “ugly stereotypes . . . layers of racism . . . and the one-dimensional Arab stereotypes” that Hollywood tries to script for movies involving Arabs and Muslims.

It was a struggle at first, El-Bayoumi conceded, but his acting career grew. He studied acting in London and then moved to New York where he did some work on TV series, and then to Los Angeles. He now lives between Washington D.C. and New York City, where he pursues acting roles that meet his vision while developing his own scripts and stories.

El-Bayoumi is performing in the new 10-episode Apple series “Dear Edward,” a story about a falafel truck driver. The character is based on The New York Times best-selling novel by Ann Napolitano, which explores the life of a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including members of his family. 

He has also appeared in several TV productions, including the popular NBC Series “Law & Order,” the CBS Series “The Code,” and in “El Mahal” (The Store), a film that has won multiple awards, including best foreign language short at the Marina Del Rey Film Festival.

El-Bayoumi said that he is comfortable in acting, noting his path was paved by many Egyptian actors who led the way in defining powerful Hollywood film images. Among the most famous are Omar Sharif, Sayed Badreya, Rami Malek and Ahmad Ahmad, who is also the country's leading Arab-American comedian.

He said that Arab Americans can redefine how they are portrayed and stereotyped in Hollywood, which casts them in narrow roles contextualized by violence and terrorism, by telling their own stories and changing the context in which Arabs and Muslims are portrayed.

“My problem with that fundamentally is that the context remains violence and terrorism. And with the 7,000 different kinds of narratives, it still comes back to that context. I refuse to reinforce in the viewers’ mind that it  is just an inherent Arab or Muslim trait. It is absurd. It is ludicrous. No one people have this kind of trait. It is how it is portrayed and then how people are taught to hate,” he said.

“I welcome the chance to be able to expose these issues and to offer my support to fellow Arabs and Muslims who want to become artists. Maybe because I was a lawyer for 20 years and becoming an actor is really to me such a pleasure, I go out of my way to support anyone, especially Arabs and Muslims that are interested in being artists and being involved and writing their own stories. That is really my ultimate message to younger and older generations. We have to tell our own stories. We can’t wait for Hollywood. It’s a business.”

The Ray Hanania Show is broadcast live every Wednesday at 5 p.m. Eastern EST on the US Arab Radio Network sponsored by Arab News on WNZK AM 690 radio in Greater Detroit including parts of Ohio, and WDMV AM 700 radio in Washington DC including parts of Virginia and Maryland. The show is rebroadcast on Thursdays at 7 a.m. in Detroit on WNZK AM 690 and in Chicago at 12 noon on WNWI AM 1080.

You can listen to the radio show’s podcast by visiting ArabNews.com/rayradioshow.

Topics: Ray Radio Show

Related

Arabs clearly have a role to play in space exploration, Hasan Almekdash, who works as a bio-statistician contractor through Kellogg Brown & Root (KBR) told Ray Hanania. (Screenshot)
Offbeat
Ray Hanania show discusses role Arabs are playing in deep space exploration
Ray Hanania show discusses upcoming Iranian elections, recent Arab News exclusive with exiled crown prince
Media
Ray Hanania show discusses upcoming Iranian elections, recent Arab News exclusive with exiled crown prince

South Sudan diplomat recalled from US over ‘alleged rape’

South Sudan diplomat recalled from US over ‘alleged rape’
Updated 51 min 41 sec ago
AFP

South Sudan diplomat recalled from US over ‘alleged rape’

South Sudan diplomat recalled from US over ‘alleged rape’
  • The diplomat in question is back in South Sudan and has been suspended
  • South Sudan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement did not elaborate on allegations
Updated 51 min 41 sec ago
AFP

NAIROBI: South Sudan’s foreign ministry said it has recalled a US-based diplomat after “an alleged rape incident” in New York City, suspending the official until an ongoing investigation is completed.

“It is with regret that our diplomat was involved in an alleged rape incident with... (a) New York City resident,” the ministry said in a statement published on the government’s official Twitter page late Thursday.

“The diplomat in question is now back in South Sudan and has been suspended from his duties, awaiting the outcome of this investigation,” the statement said.

“Sexual misconduct in any shape or form is heinous and wholly unacceptable,” it said, adding that “a specialized committee” was examining the case.

The statement did not elaborate on the allegations, but US media reports said the diplomat was accused of forcibly entering the victim’s Manhattan apartment and raping her on Sunday.

Police initially took him into custody before releasing him hours later after he invoked diplomatic immunity.

The US State Department said Wednesday that it was “aware of the incident... involving a diplomat accredited to the UN.”

“We take these allegations very seriously and are working closely with the New York Police Department and the Mayor’s Office of International Affairs,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said, without offering further details.

In March, the UN accused members of South Sudan’s government of committing human rights violations “amounting to war crimes” in the country’s southwest, urging investigations against dozens of individuals, including for sexual violence and abuses against children.

The world’s newest nation has suffered from chronic instability since independence in 2011, with the UN repeatedly criticizing South Sudan’s leadership for its role in stoking violence, cracking down on political freedoms and plundering public coffers.

Topics: South Sudan New York United States

Related

Sudan leader Burhan reshuffles army leadership
Middle-East
Sudan leader Burhan reshuffles army leadership
Flooding devastates rural areas south of Sudan’s capital
Middle-East
Flooding devastates rural areas south of Sudan’s capital

Horn of Africa on track for 5th failed rainy season: WMO

Horn of Africa on track for 5th failed rainy season: WMO
Updated 26 August 2022
Reuters

Horn of Africa on track for 5th failed rainy season: WMO

Horn of Africa on track for 5th failed rainy season: WMO
Updated 26 August 2022
Reuters
The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Friday that forecasts for October-December show high chances of drier-than-average conditions in the Horn of Africa as the worst drought in more than 40 years looks almost certain to persist.

“Sadly, our models show with a high degree of confidence that we are entering the 5th consecutive failed rainy season in the Horn of Africa,” said Guleid Artan, Director of the IGAD Climate Prediction and Applications Center (ICPAC), WMO’s regional climate center for East Africa.

“In Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia, we are on the brink of an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe” he added.

Norwegian mass-murderer sues Norwegian state — again

Norwegian mass-murderer sues Norwegian state — again
Updated 26 August 2022
AP

Norwegian mass-murderer sues Norwegian state — again

Norwegian mass-murderer sues Norwegian state — again
  • Breivik has been in solitary confinement in prison ever since his 2012 conviction
  • He has not had contact with other inmates during his sentence, according to lawyer Øystein Storrvik
Updated 26 August 2022
AP

COPENHAGEN, Denmark: Norwegian far-right extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in 2011, is once again suing the Norway government in a bid to force an end to his isolation, Norwegian media reported Friday.

Breivik has been in solitary confinement in prison ever since his 2012 conviction and has not had contact with other inmates during his sentence, according to lawyer Øystein Storrvik.

The Aftenposten daily said a notice was sent Thursday sent by Storrvik to the Justice Ministry.

Earlier this year, Breivik was moved from one prison to another but Storrvikk said there has been no progress in terms of human contact, he told Norwegian news agency NTB.

“He has no contact with anyone other than prison guards,” said Storrvik, adding it it was a violation of human rights.

In January, Breivik, 43, faced a parole hearing before the three-judge Telemark District Court where he professed white supremacist views and flashed Nazi salutes on the hearing’s opening day, while claiming to have renounced violence. The court ruled Breivik must remain in prison because he is still a potential threat and there is “an obvious risk” he could return to behavior that led to the massacre.

Breivik is serving Norway’s maximum 21-year sentence for setting off a bomb in Oslo’s government district and carrying out a shooting massacre at a summer camp for left-wing youth activists. Breivik could be held longer than 21 years under a provision that allows authorities to keep criminals in prison for as long as they’re considered a menace to society.

He was declared sane at his trial, although the prosecution argued that he was psychotic. He didn’t appeal his sentence but unsuccessfully sued the government for human rights violations for denying him the right to communicate with sympathizers.

In 2016, Breivik successfully sued the Norwegian government for human rights abuses, complaining about his isolation from other prisoners, frequent strip searches and the fact that he was often handcuffed during the early part of his incarceration. He also complained about the quality of the prison food, having to eat with plastic utensils and not being able to communicate with sympathizers.

Topics: Anders Behring Breivik Norway

Related

Norway marks decade since far right extremist Breivik killed 77 people
World
Norway marks decade since far right extremist Breivik killed 77 people
Poland seizes two for plotting Breivik-style attacks on Muslims
World
Poland seizes two for plotting Breivik-style attacks on Muslims

Pope Francis asks North Korea to invite him to visit

Pope Francis asks North Korea to invite him to visit
Updated 26 August 2022
AFP

Pope Francis asks North Korea to invite him to visit

Pope Francis asks North Korea to invite him to visit
  • Pontiff say he would not turn down a chance to visit and work for peace
  • A potential papal visit to the isolated, nuclear-armed country was previously floated in 2018
Updated 26 August 2022
AFP

SEOUL: Pope Francis has asked Pyongyang to invite him to North Korea, saying in a televised interview on Friday that he would not turn down a chance to visit and work for peace.

A potential papal visit to the isolated, nuclear-armed country was previously floated in 2018 when Seoul’s former president Moon Jae-in embarked on a round of diplomacy with Pyongyang’s leader Kim Jong Un.

Moon, who is Catholic, said during a summit that Kim told him the pontiff would be “enthusiastically” welcomed.

Pope Francis replied at the time that he would be willing to go if he received an official invitation.

But Pyongyang has largely cut off contact with Seoul following the collapse of a second summit between Kim and then-US president Donald Trump in 2019, which has left talks at a standstill.

“When they invite me — that is to say, please invite me — I won’t say no,” Pope Francis told South Korea’s state broadcaster KBS in an interview that aired Friday.

“The goal is simply fraternity,” he added.

Ties between North and South Korea have been at a frosty low since Seoul inaugurated a hawkish new president, Yoon Suk-yeol, in May.

Yoon offered aid to the North in return for denuclearization, but Kim’s regime ridiculed the plan.

The North blamed South Korea for its May outbreak of COVID-19 and earlier this month threatened to “wipe out” Seoul’s authorities in retaliation.

North Korea has conducted a record number of weapons tests this year, including firing an intercontinental ballistic missile at full range for the first time since 2017.

The pope has repeatedly urged Koreans on the peninsula to “work for peace.”

“You, the Korean people, have suffered from the war,” he said.

Religious freedom is enshrined in the North’s constitution, but all religious activity is banned outside of state-sanctioned institutions.

In the early 20th century, before the division of the peninsula, Pyongyang was a regional missionary hub with scores of churches and a thriving Christian community that earned it the title “Jerusalem of the East.”

But Kim Il Sung, the North’s late founding leader and the current ruler’s grandfather, viewed Christianity as a threat and eradicated it through executions and labor camps.

The North’s regime has since allowed Catholic organizations to run aid projects, but direct relations with the Vatican are non-existent.

When Pope Francis visited South Korea in 2014, he held a special mass dedicated to the reunification of the two Koreas.

Topics: Pope Francis North Korea

Related

Pope Francis gets invite to North Korea, may consider landmark trip
World
Pope Francis gets invite to North Korea, may consider landmark trip
Seoul says Kim Jong Un wants Pope Francis to visit N. Korea
World
Seoul says Kim Jong Un wants Pope Francis to visit N. Korea

UN nuclear agency mission seeks to visit Zaporizhzhia plant amid concerns

UN nuclear agency mission seeks to visit Zaporizhzhia plant amid concerns
Updated 26 August 2022
AP

UN nuclear agency mission seeks to visit Zaporizhzhia plant amid concerns

UN nuclear agency mission seeks to visit Zaporizhzhia plant amid concerns
  • Fire damage to a transmission line at Europe’s largest nuclear plant caused a blackout across the region on Thursday
  • Heightens fears of a catastrophe in Ukraine, which is still haunted by the Chernobyl disaster in 1986
Updated 26 August 2022
AP

KYIV: A mission from the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency is expected to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant next week after it was temporarily knocked offline and more shelling was reported in the area overnight, Ukrainian officials said Friday.

Fire damage to a transmission line at Europe’s largest nuclear plant caused a blackout across the region on Thursday and heightened fears of a catastrophe in a country still haunted by the Chernobyl disaster in 1986.

Lana Zerkal, an adviser to Ukraine’s energy minister, told Ukrainian media on Thursday evening that logistical issues are being worked out for the IAEA team to come to the Zaporizhzhia plant, which has been occupied by Russian forces and run by Ukrainian workers since the early days of the 6-month-old war.

Zerkal accused Russia of trying to sabotage the visit. Ukraine has alleged that Russia is essentially holding the plant hostage, storing weapons there and launching attacks from around it, while Moscow accuses Ukraine of recklessly firing on the facility.

“Despite the fact that the Russians agreed for the mission to travel through the territory of Ukraine, they are now artificially creating all the conditions for the mission not to reach the facility, given the situation around it,” she said, offering no details.

There was no immediate comment from Moscow to the claims. The atomic agency’s head, Rafael Mariano Grossi, also said Thursday he hopes to send a team to the plant within days. Negotiations over how the team would access the plant are complicated but advancing, he said on France-24 television.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials said an area close to the plant came under a barrage of shelling overnight, amid mounting concerns that an armed conflict near a working atomic plant could cause more serious damage, even as Zaporizhzhia’s reactors are protected by reinforced concrete containment domes.

Dnipropetrovsk governor Valentyn Reznichenko said shelling in the city of Nikopol, which is across the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhzhia plant, damaged 10 houses, a school and a sanitorium, causing no casualties.

A power line also has been cut, leaving up to 1,000 local residents without electricity, he added. Nikopol has been under nearly constant Russian shelling since July 12, with eight people killed, 850 buildings damaged and over half the population of 100,000 fleeing the city.

On Thursday, the Zaporizhzhia plant was cut off from the electrical grid after fires damaged the last operating regular transmission line, according to Ukraine’s nuclear power agency, Energoatom.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky blamed Russian shelling and said the plant’s emergency backup diesel generators had to be activated to supply power needed to run the plant. Zaporizhzhia’s Russian-installed regional governor, Yevgeny Balitsky, blamed the transmission-line damage on a Ukrainian attack.

It was not immediately clear whether the damaged line carried outgoing electricity or incoming power, needed for the reactors’ vital cooling systems. A loss of cooling could cause a nuclear meltdown.

As a result of the transmission-line damage, the two reactors still in use out of the plant’s six went offline, Balitsky said, but one was quickly restored, as was electricity to the region.

Many nuclear plants are designed to automatically shut down or at least reduce reactor output in the event of a loss of outgoing transmission lines. The IAEA said Ukraine informed it that the reactors’ emergency protection systems were triggered, and all safety systems remained operational.

The three regular transmission lines at the plant are out of service because of previous war damage. Ukraine cannot simply shut down its nuclear plants during the war because it is heavily reliant on them. Its 15 reactors at four stations provide about half of its electricity.

Elsewhere, two people were killed and six more injured over the past 24 hours in the eastern Donetsk region, Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said Friday. In the northeastern Sumy region, on the border with Russia, more than 100 munitions were fired over the past 24 hours, burning down a house, governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky said.

Topics: Russia Ukraine UN IAEA Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

UN’s nuclear watchdog chief condemns shelling at Zaporizhzhia plant
World
UN’s nuclear watchdog chief condemns shelling at Zaporizhzhia plant
Russia says Ukraine planning ‘provocation’ at nuclear plant; Kyiv dismisses accusation
World
Russia says Ukraine planning ‘provocation’ at nuclear plant; Kyiv dismisses accusation

Latest updates

Arab Americans can improve their image by telling their own stories, Egyptian-American actor says
Arab Americans can improve their image by telling their own stories, Egyptian-American actor says
‘Ball in Iran’s court’ on nuclear deal: Macron
‘Ball in Iran’s court’ on nuclear deal: Macron
UAE, US discuss military and defense ties
UAE, US discuss military and defense ties
Turkish pop star jailed over joke about religious schools
Turkish pop star jailed over joke about religious schools
South Sudan diplomat recalled from US over ‘alleged rape’
South Sudan diplomat recalled from US over ‘alleged rape’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.