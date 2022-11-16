Dammam Airports Company ready to welcome fans traveling to FIFA World Cup

RIYADH: The Dammam Airports Company has completed preparations to receive fans heading to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Saudi Press Agency reported
The company operates King Fahd International Airport, the Kingdom’s third-largest international hub in terms of passenger volume.
DACO has launched several facilities, starting with a long-term parking lot that can hold over 3,000 vehicles.
Shuttle buses will transport fans from the parking lot to the airport building via gate 5.
The company has set up a waiting area for fans on the balcony floor, which can accommodate almost 1,000 passengers. Along with a designated document checkpoint, the area offers entertainment activities for people of all ages, including virtual games.
Gates 16, 17 and 27 have been allocated for aircraft flying to Doha.
In addition, a newly formed customer service team of 200 employees will be on hand to guide and support traveling fans.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman departed Indonesia following his participation in the G20 Summit
Crown Prince praised the positive outcomes reached at the G20 Summit
BALI, Indonesia: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stressed the Kingdom’s support to boosting the global economy and contribution to G20 outcomes as he departed Indonesia on Wednesday following his participation in the international summit.
In a cable of thanks to Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo, Prince Mohammed bin Salman praised the positive outcomes reached at the G20 Summit.
“We hope to greatly contribute to supporting cooperation among G20 countries and boosting the rates of global economic growth,” he said in his statement posted on the state news agency (SPA).
He congratulated Indonesia’s president on the summit’s success and thanked him for his “warm reception and generous hospitality.”
“I wish Your Excellency good health and happiness, and for the Indonesian people further progress and prosperity,” he added.
The crown prince was seen off at the Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali by Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Pandjaitan, Saudi Ambassador to Indonesia Essam bin Abed Al-Thaqafi, and several officials, according to SPA.
Members of the G20 leading economies ended the summit Wednesday with a declaration of firm condemnation of the war in Ukraine and a warning that the conflict is making an already delicate world economy worse.
The conflict in Ukraine loomed large over the two-day summit held on the tropical island of Bali in Indonesia.
The summit’s closing statement was noteworthy as world leaders managed to highlight a denunciation of the war despite the divisions among the group, which includes not only Russia but also countries such as China and India that have significant trade ties with Moscow and have stopped short of outright criticism of the war.
The final G20 statement expressed deep concern on a range of issues, including food and energy crises made worse by the war in Ukraine.
Leaders said that amid food shortages and rising prices they’d take “urgent actions to save lives, prevent hunger and malnutrition, particularly to address the vulnerabilities of developing countries.”
RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced Wednesday that the Kingdom will sponsor the restoration of the Islamic Center in the Indonesian capital Jakarta after it suffered damages due to a fire incident last month.
The Saudi Press Agency said the announcement reflects the Saudi Crown Prince’s keenness and interest in preserving the Islamic Center, as “it plays a great role in educating young generations and spreading Islam’s tolerance and message of peace.”
It is also “an embodiment of the fraternal relations that unite Saudi Arabia and Indonesia.”
The center caught fire during ongoing renovation work.
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) distributed 370 winter bags on Tuesday to people affected by floods and torrential rain in Pakistan.
The bags, which include clothing to keep individuals warm during the winter season, benefited 2,590 people, wrote state agency SPA.
The initiative comes as part of KSRelief’s efforts to secure and support people in need in the South Asian nation.
RIYADH: Visitors to Wadi Hanifa, an expansive valley in Riyadh lined with palm trees and streams of water, were greeted last weekend by a number of new, large-scale contemporary works of public art created by Saudi and international artists.
The installations are part of Noor Riyadh, an annual festival of light and art featuring more than 190 works by about 130 Saudi and international artists from 40 countries. They are on display until Nov. 19 at 40 locations in five main hubs across Riyadh.
Children played soccer in front of “One Thousand Galaxies of Light,” a work by American/Puerto Rican artist Gisela Colon, which consists of an elliptical configuration of 100 upright white light tubes, each of them is 2.5 meters tall.
Colon, who also participated in the first edition of Desert X AlUla in 2020, said she drew on physics, cosmology and biology for this work, which imagines a forest of mythical horizons metaphorically pointing toward a vibrant future, in line with the theme of Noor Riyadh this year: “We Dream of New Horizons.”
At a nearby major thoroughfare, passersby can see Riyadh-based choreographer, dancer and artist Sarah Brahim’s installation, “De Anima,” featuring images projected on the underside of a bridge in the Wadi Hanifa wetlands.
“In this work I was inspired by the way that light permeates through the body and back out again in various ways,” Brahim told Arab News.
“The work is re-theorizing Aristotle’s text ‘De Anima’ and is looking at five different souls during five different times of the day, about how light animates the soul and the essence of life. Each person represents a physical and metaphorical type of light.”
Brahim also emphasizes the use of time in her piece. Visitors to the installation are offered headphones through which they can listen to a soundtrack as they view the images.
Another work on display at Wadi Hanifah is Saudi multimedia artist Ahaad Alamoudi’s “Ghosts of Today and Tomorrow,” a performative installation that considers the role of light as a natural carrier of information. It is comprised of two ancient pigeon towers, alluding to the historical use of pigeons as message bearers, and a singer who performs a mawwal, a type of traditional Arab song, while light shines out from the openings in each tower.
“The meaning of light is very accessible and appropriate to a city like Riyadh,” Miguel Blanco-Carrasco, the executive director of Noor Riyadh, told Arab News. “The city comes to life after the sunset because of the temperature and the geography of Riyadh.”
In the evening, many residents often go out to dinner or spend time in the city’s many parks. As a result, the festival was devised with the aim of installing art in some of the places in Riyadh where the people are were most likely to see it.
“Light is an accessible medium to everyone, regardless of their educational levels or class or understanding of contemporary art,” said Blanco-Carrasco. “We want to take art everywhere and we want to make it accessible to everyone.”
Another highlight of Noor Riyadh is Saudi artist Muhannad Shono’s “I See You Brightest in the Dark,” which is on show in Bayt Al-Malaz.
Saudi-Palestinian artist Ayman Yossri Daydban’s “If God Willing, All Will be Resolved,” meanwhile, uses carefully chosen stills from subtitled movies to create a work that paints Arabic script with light.
It takes its inspiration from the commonly used Arabic phrase, “Inshallah,” meaning “God willing,” which is rendered in large, neon white text on the structure of the derelict Irqah Hospital. It overlooks the abandoned urban landscape around it, breathing new life into a space now largely devoid of human presence.
“Carving the Future,” by Saudi artist Obaid Al-Safi, is presented in a desert landscape. With the work, the artist is questioning the relationship between the desert and the civilization that emerged from it, pondering the links between the Kingdom’s ancient past and its more recent transformations.
Saudi artist Ayman Zedani’s poignant “Between Biotic and Bionic,” in Riyadh’s Olaya district, explores how, in cities across the Gulf region, nature is increasingly something people experience as simulacra, or imitations, such as artificial rainforests or neon jungles, blurring the distinction between what is real and that which is artificial.
It brings together, in Zedani’s signature style, elements of light, sound, sculpture and nature in structures made from welded metal that are covered in resurrection plants, which are types of plants that can survive periods of extreme dehydration, in a nod to the desert landscape and the effects of climate change.
A text work by Joel Andrianomearisoa, an artist from Madagascar, is unmissable. Installed in King Abdullah Financial District and created using neon lights and metal, it relays the message, “On a Never-Ending Horizon, a Future Nostalgia to Keep the Present Alive,” which speaks of love, hope and dreams for the future.
Noor Riyadh is the first program implemented under the auspices of Riyadh Art, the first public art initiative in the Kingdom. It aims to transform the city into a “gallery without walls,” to beautify it and enhance the creative spirit among the population.
One of its objectives, Blanco-Carrasco said, is to “remove any preconceived ideas of contemporary art as accessible only to the elites; we want to make it available to everyone in Riyadh. Noor Riyadh is their festival.”
RIYADH: The Saudi Tourism Authority concluded its participation in the World Travel Market exhibition, which was held in London from Nov. 7-9.
The Saudi pavilion drew the attention of visitors to the WTM by displaying the treasures, destinations, landmarks and tourist experiences that the Kingdom offers.
It also highlighted the Kingdom’s natural, climatic, cultural and social diversity, while the Saudi cafe received the pavilion’s guests in celebration of the Year of Saudi Coffee.
By organizing the pavilion, the STA was keen to highlight the potential and opportunities of the tourism sector in the Kingdom, and consolidate relations with its current partners while building new ones to attract tourists from all over the world.
This year there were over 35,800 visitors to the WTM, exceeding expectations and more than double the number in 2021. The number of global travel buyers at the event increased by 25 percent compared to 2021.
The pavilion included over 40 partners from the Saudi tourism system, representing tourist destinations, airlines, tour operators, service providers and tourism experiences from all over the Kingdom, to build strategic partnerships with the most important global markets.
On the sidelines of the exhibition, the STA signed 11 strategic partnership deals with global travel and tourism companies including Agoda, Satguru Travel, Edreams, Lufthansa and others.
The pavilion was inaugurated by Ahmed Al-Khatib, tourism minister and chairman of the STA’s board of directors, and Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan, ambassador to the UK.
Fahad Hamid Al-Din, CEO and member of the STA’s board of directors, delivered a speech at the opening session in which he said: “The tourism and travel market in the UK is keen to build partnerships with Saudi Arabia and expand the tourism investment opportunities that exist in Saudi Arabia, which is the fastest-growing destination in the G20, as it witnessed a growth of 121 percent on an annual basis after the coronavirus pandemic.
“This confirms the confidence of the global tourism sector in Saudi Arabia, and clearly shows the desire of those interested in learning about the homeland of Arab authenticity.”
Saudi Arabia is making great efforts to attract tourists by making travel smoother, and is working to create competitive, renewable and low-cost travel programs in cooperation with international companies such as Wizz Air.
It is also providing electronic tourist visas to new segments of visitors, and as recently announced, the extension of the period of time to travel.
Residence for single-visit visa holders is up to three months, and transit visa holders can spend 96 hours in Saudi Arabia without fees.