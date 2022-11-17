You are here

South Korea, Saudi to boost ties on energy, defense; $30bn in deals signed
Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, left, shakes hands with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to leave the presidential residence after a meeting in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (South Korean Presidential Office/Yonhap via AP)
Reuters

SEOUL: South Korean and Saudi Arabian leaders pledged stronger ties on Thursday in the fields of energy, defense industry and building projects, as the oil-rich Kingdom signed investment agreements worth $30 billion with South Korean companies, according to Reuters.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol told Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman he hoped the two nations can expand cooperation, calling the Middle Eastern country a key partner for its economy and energy security.

Yoon held talks in Seoul with Prince Mohammed, who arrived on Thursday from Bali, Indonesia, where he had participated in a conference of the Group of 20  major economies.

Yoon hoped to see South Korean companies’ participation in projects such as the NEOM smart city project in Saudi Arabia and further cooperation in defense industry and future energy such as hydrogen, his office said in a statement.

Prince Mohammed noted the role of South Korean businesses over the years in the development of Saudi Arabia’s national infrastructure and wanted to see stronger cooperation with South Korea based on the trust built between the two countries.

“In particular, he said he would like to drastically strengthen cooperation with South Korea in the areas of defense industry, infrastructure and construction,” Yoon’s office said. 

Earlier, South Korea’s industry ministry said companies including Samsung C&T Corp. and POSCO Holdings Inc. had signed over 20 agreements with Saudi counterparts in fields such as energy cooperation, railways, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and gaming.

Saudi-based Asharq TV quoted theKkingdom’s investment minister as saying deals signed on Thursday were worth $30 billion. It also quoted the Saudi Venture Capital Company as saying it had agreed to establish seven specialized funds.

Among the agreements, Korea Electric Power Corp. and four other Korean firms signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund to build and operate a hydrogen and ammonia production plant in the Kingdom, the company said.

The project will be worth about $6.5 billion, said a source with knowledge of the deal, who was not authorized to speak with media on the matter and declined to be named.

The plant is expected to produce 1.2 million tons of green hydrogen and ammonia annually, KEPCO said. It is to be built over 2025-2029 and operate for 20 years, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday, citing industry sources.

Another pact is Hyundai Rotem Co’s memorandum of understanding with Saudi Arabia to cooperate on a railway project for the Middle Eastern country’s $500 billion NEOM economic zone and smart city, the ministry said. It did not disclose the potential dollar amount of this agreement.

“The (South Korean) government will actively support the successful implementation of cooperative projects which apply Korea’s state-of-the-art architecture ... in NEOM,” said South Korea’s trade minister, Lee Chang-yang.

Hyundai Rotem shares rose 8.5 percent, versus a 1.1 percent drop in the wider market. Shares in Lotte Fine Chemical , which signed an agreement for chemical industry cooperation with the Saudi Ministry of Investment, rose 2.1 percent.

Also, S-Oil Corp, whose largest shareholder is Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Saudi Aramco), said it plans to invest a total of 9.3 trillion won ($7.0 billion) into its Ulsan factory to produce more high-value petrochemical products.

RIYADH: Oil prices extended declines on Thursday as concerns over geopolitical tensions eased, while rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in China added to demand worries for the world's largest crude importer. 

Brent crude futures fell by $1.04, or 1.1 percent, to $91.82 a barrel by 0430 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures slid $1.17, or 1.4 percent, to $84.42 a barrel. 

On Wednesday Brent dropped by 1.1 percent and WTI 1.5 percent after Russian oil shipments via the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary restarted. 

Oil producer Diamondback to buy Lario Permian for $1.5 billion 

Oil and gas producer Diamondback Energy said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy all leasehold interest and related assets of Lario Permian, a unit of Lario Oil & Gas Co., for around $1.5 billion in cash and stock. 

Lario Permian's assets consist of about 25,000 acres in the Northern Midland Basin in Texas, with estimated 2023 production of about 18 thousand barrels of oil per day. 

"When combined with our pending FireBird acquisition, we will grow our Midland Basin footprint by approximately 83,000 net acres, add 500 high quality drilling opportunities," Diamondback CEO Travis Stice said. 

The latest deal, expected to close on Jan. 31, 2023, comes a month after Diamondback said it would buy all leasehold interests and related assets from FireBird Energy for $1.6 billion in cash and stock. 

White House asks Congress for $500 million to modernize oil reserve 

The Biden administration has asked Congress for $500 million to modernize the US strategic petroleum reserve, a document outlining the request shows. 

If approved by Congress, the request, issued by the White House on Tuesday, provides the Department of Energy with funding to improve the four SPR sites along the Texas and Louisiana coasts. 

President Joe Biden announced the biggest withdrawal ever from the reserve earlier this year of 180 million barrels in an effort to push down oil prices that jumped after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. The historic release of oil has pushed supplies in the SPR to the lowest level since March of 1984. 

The proposed funding "would allow the SPR to both maintain operational readiness levels and also alleviate anticipated shortfalls due to supply chain issues, the COVID-19 pandemic, and related schedule delays," the White House said in the request. 

SEOUL: Saudi Aramco plans a $7-billion investment at a South Korean affiliate’s factory in the port city of Ulsan to turn out more high-value petrochemical products, the company said on Thursday. 

The project, named Shaheen, is the Saudi firm’s biggest investment in the Asian nation to develop one of the world’s largest refinery-integrated petrochemical steam crackers, Aramco said in a statement. 

Saudi Aramco owns more than 63 percent of South Korean refiner S-Oil Corp. 

Construction of the new plant will begin in 2023 and be completed by 2026. It will have a production capacity of up to 3.2 million tons a year, along with a facility to produce high-value polymers, Aramco said. 

The steam cracker is expected to process by-products from crude processing, including naphtha and off-gas, to make ethylene, and is also expected to produce propylene, butadiene and other basic chemicals. 

On completion of the project, S-Oil’s chemical yield, by volume, could almost double to 25 percent, Aramco said. 

Global petrochemical demand growth is “anticipated to accelerate, driven in part by rising consumption from Asia’s emerging economies,” President and CEO Amin Nasser said in the statement. 

The project is well positioned to meet rising demand from Asia’s industries, he added. 

The news came in conjunction with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to South Korea on Thursday. 

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt: A Saudi marine company says it has plans to clean up 530,000 barrels of oil spills and hazardous materials to help protect the Kingdom’s shorelines.
SAIL was established by a royal decree as a subsidiary of the Saudi Investment Recycling Company, which is wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund, to provide marine operations for environmental services.
Mohammed Al-Ashwan, project manager at SAIL, told Arab News: “The objectives and mandate of SAIL is to protect the Saudi Arabian shoreline, either on the Arabian Gulf side, or the Red Sea.”
He added that the company is also attempting to protect the environment, infrastructure and projects such as NEOM, the Red Sea, and Amaala, among others.
Al-Ashwan was speaking during the second Saudi Green Initiative Forum, on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) in the Egyptian Red Sea resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh.
SAIL gave an interactive display at the event which simulated vessels leaking oil. The spills are recorded and captured by a satellite, and the image is then taken, processed, analyzed and sent to head office, as well as the nearest destination station.
Al-Ashwan added: “The teams there will be sending drones or airplanes to survey and analyze the oil spills, and accordingly decide the best response and reaction.”
Booms are then deployed for containment, and then skimmers to recover the oil and store it in a tank for the recycling process.
Al-Ashwan said oil spills have a major effect on the environment, and it was necessary to protect it as their impact is severe on marine life, mangroves, coral reefs and animals.
He added: “A big part of SAIL is to protect the environment. Other than this, we are doing other marine services, protecting the infrastructure, power plants, desalination plants, and the mega projects.
“The capacity that SAIL is looking for is 530,000 barrels of oil spills or spills of hazardous materials. We are looking at protecting the shoreline in Saudi and hopefully we will expand regionally and globally.”

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: Saudi Arabia and the UK have made significant progress in their collaborations on clean-energy plans in the past year, according to the British envoy to the Kingdom.
“It’s a very important part of our agenda with all Middle Eastern countries (but), as the ambassador to Saudi Arabia, I think discussions on clean energy have been a very important part of the relationship and there is also a policy discussion about how do we achieve our global ambitions,” Neil Crompton told Arab News.
“Those are very practical discussions, so we signed a memorandum of understanding on clean energy last year, and a number of important developments have taken place and a number of very important Saudi investments in the UK.
“We’ve had really good discussions about green finance, so we were very pleased when the PIF (Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund) launched a $3 billion green bond in London last month, the first green bond ever by a sovereign wealth fund and the first 100-year bond ever, by anyone.”
Crompton was speaking during the UN Climate Change Conference, COP27, in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, where he said he was happy to have attended the second Saudi Green Initiative Forum, which took place last week on the sidelines of the global summit.
“I was lucky to attend (the first SGI forum) last year,” he said. “Last year was very important; we had a number of really important announcements, particularly the crown prince’s commitment to Saudi Arabia reaching net-zero by 2060.
“I think this year we’ve heard a lot of really good plans about how Saudi Arabia intends to implement those plans, and they’ve adopted the COP slogan, ‘From Ambition to Action,’ and I think I like the focus on implementation.”
Several important announcements were made by Saudi authorities, including the Ministry of Energy, during the summit, including plans for the development of the largest facilities for carbon capture in the world, and financial measures that would allow businesses to participate in carbon auctions, Crompton said.
Officials from the UK and Saudi Arabia also held a number of joint sessions during COP27, including Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the Saudi minister of energy; Adel Al-Jubeir, the Kingdom’s climate envoy; Adair Turner, who is part of the UK’s energy-transition team; and Alok Sharma, the former COP president. Discussions also took place with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, who is the current COP president, and representatives from the UAE, which will host COP28 next year.
“Alok Sharma and Prince Abdulaziz talked about how the UK and Saudi Arabia last year developed really close cooperation,” Crompton said. “Sharma paid tribute to the personal role that Prince Abdulaziz played in the G20 last year in helping raise levels of ambition.”
Saudi Arabia and the UK were not expected to make any further announcements in the coming days, Crompton said, but there are a number of things they are trying to develop, including more cooperation between their governments, businesses and universities. This is “a natural area” that they want to develop, he added, as it is good for energy security and collaborations on the green agenda.
“I think it’s a very important initiative by the Saudi government,” he said of the SGI. “I’m very proud I came and we look forward to going to the third Saudi Green Initiative next year and then, I hope, the Middle East Green Initiative, too.”

 

LONDON: The London-based Arab Bankers Association held its annual gala dinner on Thursday at the capital’s Carlton Tower Jumeirah.

The biggest event on the association’s calendar, it gathered nearly 240 leaders from the UK and Arab world’s private and public financial sectors.

Founded in 1980, ABA aims to foster relations, information sharing and understanding between Arab and British financial sectors through its programs, training sessions and events on topical issues.

The organization has cultivated a prestigious corporate network, with Morgan Stanley, HSBC and the London branches of Riyad Bank, Emirates NBD and Qatar National Bank as members. 

People interested in serving members as lawyers, valuers or consultants will find it an attractive space to be involved with, ABA CEO George Kanaan told Arab News. 

The evening began with a keynote address from Nadhim Zahawi, chairman of the UK’s Conservative Party. 

The British-Iraqi politician laid out the government’s vision of private-sector growth by capitalizing on the opportunities presented by a new post-Brexit legal regime, stating: “We want everyone in this room to be enthusiastic about investing in the United Kingdom. 

The highlight of the night was the crowning of National Bank of Kuwait Deputy Group CEO Shaikha Al-Bahar for the annual ABA “Award for Distinguished Service to Arab Banking.”

Al-Bahar, the award’s first female recipient, boasts an impressive career at NBK. Throughout her nine-year tenure as chief of Kuwait’s largest bank, where she was instrumental in developing its corporate side of the business, the Harvard alumna has been a leading advocate for digitalization, gender equality and socially responsible profitability.

“A real leader knows how to drive change,” Al-Baha said on accepting her award. “I’m committed to creating greater boardroom diversity, taking opportunities and actions to change the status quo.”

“I also realized the female representation in our managerial and executive team does not reflect the pool of talent that we have,” she said.

Al-Bahar sponsors and manages NBK RISE, a first-of-its-kind global women leadership initiative “designed by women for women” launched in October. The nine-month program gathers female leaders from across the globe to share their experiences and collaborate with world-renowned universities to learn leadership techniques. 

“Leaving a footprint has always been my purpose as I continue to play a key role in shaping the group’s strategic vision and direction,” she said. 

Kanaan describes banking as the business of taking risks, “and the menu of risks is ever increasing.”

Banks are being tested against soaring energy prices, inflationary pressures and an increasingly volatile geopolitical climate. This has also forged the way for them to tap into new markets, business models and revenue streams. 

Although the circumstances differ for institutions in the Arab world’s energy-rich GCC states and those in the more vulnerable oil-importing countries, Kanaan said that both groups were not showing any sign of weakness.  

“The Egyptian banks are in a very sound shape, irrespective of whether the country itself is actually suffering,” he said. 

“The Arab Bank, for example in Jordan, is also extremely sound, albeit perhaps the Jordanian economy is not as strong as it could be,” Kanaan said. 

Lebanese ambassador to the UK, Rami Mortada, told Arab News: “It’s a very global volatile situation. Banks in the Levant region are no exception, especially with food security and energy prices, but they try to cope with a very difficult situation. 

“Their footprint in London is very powerful and the UK market is not to be missed, they’re all resilient and doing well against all odds.”

Competition is also intensifying and changing in nature, yet there is a synergetic air in Carlton’s ballroom where corporates sat side by side and celebrated Al-Bahar’s achievements. Are they adversaries or allies? 

Sir William Russell, former lord mayor of the City of London offered his insight to Arab News.

“Even though many banks are in competition with each other, they also have good values and competition means that they can continue to compete on price or service, but at the end of the day I think we’re all friends in the same room trying to get to the same place, to be doing the right thing.”

“Competition is healthy, but it seems to me in the Arab world no one takes it too far that it becomes an ugly situation.”

