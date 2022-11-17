IAEA board passes resolution ordering Iran to cooperate with probe

You are here

Resolution drafted by the US, UK, France and Germany says the board “decides it is essential ” that Iran explain the origin of the uranium particles and give the IAEA all the answers it requires. (File/AFP)
  • While it is not the first resolution the board has passed against Iran on the issue, its wording is stronger
  • “Iran must now provide the necessary cooperation, no more empty promises,” the US said
VIENNA: The UN atomic watchdog’s 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution on Thursday ordering Iran to cooperate urgently with the agency’s investigation into uranium traces found at three undeclared sites, diplomats at the closed-door vote said.
The resolution drafted by the United States, Britain, France and Germany says the board “decides it is essential and urgent” that Iran explain the origin of the uranium particles and more generally give the International Atomic Energy Agency all the answers it requires.
While it is not the first resolution the board has passed against Iran on the issue — another was adopted in June — its wording is stronger and hints at a diplomatic escalation down the line — possibly referring Iran to the UN Security Council for not complying with its nuclear obligations.
“Iran must now provide the necessary cooperation, no more empty promises,” the United States said in its statement to the board shortly before the resolution was adopted with 26 votes in favor, five abstentions and two countries absent, according to diplomats in the meeting. Only Russia and China voted against.
“Iran must know that if it fails to provide the cooperation necessary to resolve these matters, the Board will have to be prepared to take further action, including under Article XII.C of the Agency’s Statute,” it added, referring to a clause that lays out options including referral to the Security Council.
More immediately, Iran tends to bristle at such resolutions and it remained to be seen what action it would take. In June Iran removed additional IAEA monitoring equipment including surveillance cameras installed under its 2015 deal with world powers to curb its disputed uranium enrichment program.
On Thursday it indicated it would call off a meeting with the IAEA due to be held later this month meant to end the impasse over explaining the origin of the uranium traces. The IAEA responded by saying it hoped the meeting would take place.

Topics: Iran International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

Mourners hit streets as Iran protests take bloody turn

Mourners hit streets as Iran protests take bloody turn
PARIS: Hundreds of mourners poured onto the streets of a flashpoint Iranian city Thursday, defying a lethal crackdown on protests over Mahsa Amini’s death that shows signs of turning even bloodier.
This week’s protests coincide with the third anniversary of “Bloody Aban” — or Bloody November — when hundreds were killed in a crackdown on street violence that erupted over a shock overnight decision to hike fuel prices.
Security forces on Thursday killed one protester in Bukan and two in Sanandaj, a flashpoint where mourners were paying tribute to “four victims of the popular resistance” 40 days after they were slain, the Oslo-based Hengaw rights group said.
It said a member of the security forces was also killed later in Sanandaj, where people thronged the streets even as the sound of gunfire was heard in a video published by Hengaw and verified by AFP.
“Death to the dictator,” protesters chanted in another online video as they marched down a street in Sanandaj filled with bonfires and cars whose horns blared, directing their fury at Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The tradition in Iran of holding a “chehelom” mourning ceremony 40 days after a death has fueled the demonstrations that have become the regime’s biggest challenge from the street in decades.
Fears are growing that the regime is turning “more violent after being unable to suppress the people for two months,” said Saeid Golkar, from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
Speculation has mounted that Iran’s leadership has decided to crush the protest movement in the same way that it did in November 2019, when security forces killed at least 304 people, according to Amnesty International.
The demonstrations were sparked by the death of 22-year-old Amini on September 16, after her arrest for allegedly violating Iran’s strict dress code for women.
The unrest has been fanned by fury over the brutal enforcement of the mandatory hijab law, but has grown into a broad movement against the theocracy that has ruled Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Gunmen on motorcycles killed nine people in two mysterious attacks Wednesday, state media said, as the protests intensified.
In the southwestern city of Izeh, “a terrorist group took advantage of a gathering of protesters” to shoot dead seven people — including a 45-year-old woman, two children aged nine and 13, and a police officer, the official IRNA news agency said.
It was the second attack the authorities have blamed on “terrorists” in the two months since the protests broke out, after at least 13 people were killed at a shrine in the southern city of Shiraz on October 26.
But a family member of the nine-year-old boy killed on Wednesday, identified as Kian Pirfalak, accused security forces of carrying out the attack, in a tweet shared by Radio Farda, a US-funded Persian station based in Prague.
“He was going home with his father and was targeted with bullets by the corrupt regime of the Islamic republic. Their car was attacked from all four sides,” the unidentified family member is heard saying in an audio recording.
In a separate attack hours later in Iran’s third city Isfahan, two assailants on a motorcycle shot dead two members of the Basij paramilitary force and wounded another two, Fars news agency said.
Elsewhere, Hengaw accused the security forces of killing at least 10 people within a 24-hour period up until late Wednesday at protests in the cities of Bukan, Kamyaran, Sanandaj and Amini’s hometown of Saqez.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abollahian accused Israel and its allies of plotting against the Islamic republic.
Security services, Israel and Western politicians had “made plans for a civil war and the destruction and disintegration of Iran,” Amir-Abollahian tweeted.
General Hossein Salami, head of the Revolutionary Guards, said Iran was facing a “conspiracy.”
Iran Human Rights, another Oslo-based organization, said Wednesday that security forces had killed at least 342 people, including 43 children and 26 women, since the start of protests.
Amnesty International said Iran was seeking the death penalty for at least 21 people in “sham trials designed to intimidate” protesters.
“The crisis of impunity prevailing in Iran is enabling the Iranian authorities to not only continue carrying out mass killings but also to escalate the use of the death penalty as a tool of political repression,” Amnesty’s Diana Eltahawy said.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran Mahsa Amini

AMMAN: The global economic crisis has pushed UNRWA, the UN agency that delivers basic services to millions of Palestinian refugees, into a “danger zone” that could result in it no longer being able to fulfil its mandate, the agency’s head said on Thursday.
UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said stagnant resources as costs spiralled were pushing many of the 5.7 million registered Palestinian refugees in the Middle East — for many of whom the agency is a lifeline — to unprecedented poverty levels.
“There is an erosion of our capacity to deliver and at a given point if we continue on this trajectory we will reach a situation where we will not be able anymore to fulfil our mandate ... this a danger zone,” Lazzarini told Reuters in an interview.
Multiple crises that had hit the region have been worsened by the impact of the war in Ukraine, meaning the plight of Palestinian refugees was “de-prioritized” by many donors, he added. UNRWA provides public-like services including schools, primary health services, and aid relief in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon. The renewal of the agency’s mandate for another three years will be put to a vote at the UN General Assembly later this year.
“The level of despair and distress is heartbreaking,” Lazzarini said. Poverty rates had gone up to 90 percent from 80 percent in some overcrowded camps in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza, he said.
The United Nations defines poverty as income of less than $2 per day.
UNRWA, which was established in 1949 in the wake of the first Arab-Israeli war under a UN mandate, should not be a victim of the international community’s failure to resolve the decades old Palestinian-Israeli conflict, he added.
“It is an anomaly that an agency that was supposed to be created on a temporary basis still has the same function ... almost 75 years later,” he added.
The agency averted a major crisis when the US reversed a decision by former President Donald Trump in 2018 to cut all funding to UNRWA, amounting to more than $344 million a year.
“It has been a critical return for the agency and I don’t know how we would have gone without this support today,” he added.
The United States was by far the biggest donor to UNRWA, an agency whose financial needs exceed $1.6 billion for this year, he added.
More cuts in essential services that refugees who already feel abandoned by the international community would only fuel more anger and create fertile ground for more instability, he added.
“In a highly volatile region donors are very much aware that if they withdraw funding from the organization it might create a vacuum and in a region like this one the vacuum will be filled with something none of us will like,” he added.
The agency was seeking to return back to a predictable funding path by opening new avenues by a wider donor support base and multi-year budgets that steer it away from dependence on voluntary donations, he added.
“We have been in a situation where we do not know at middle of the month if by the end of the month we are able to pay salaries,” he added citing a grim outlook for next year where traditional donors were themselves heading to austerity budgets.
“I keep telling donors don’t take our ability to muddle through with resilience as a given, there will be a point where we will not be able anymore to keep the entirety of our services running if we don’t get more,” Lazzarini said.

LONDON: Amnesty International has condemned the “chilling use of the death penalty” by Iranian authorities in a bid to crush nationwide protests.

The human rights group said the regime in Tehran had used “sham trials” to condemn at least 21 people to death in order to “intimidate” other protesters, expressing its “shock” that Iranian politicians had called for “speedy trials and public executions.”

It said it feared the 21 people at risk of execution would just be the first of many people subjected to such treatment, with thousands arrested since the start of the unrest.

Amnesty urged all foreign governments with embassies in Tehran to “immediately send high level observers to all ongoing trials where defendants are at risk of being sentenced to death.”

Iran has been rocked by anti-regime protests since Sept. 16, following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in detention after she was arrested for wearing a headscarf improperly.

According to BBC Persian, over 16,000 people were arrested after the protests broke out following her death, and hundreds have been killed by the authorities in clashes across the country.

Those killed and detained include journalists, lawyers, human rights activists, university students and even children arrested at their schools.

Diana Eltahawy, Amnesty’s deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa, said: “The Iranian authorities must immediately quash all death sentences, refrain from seeking the imposition of the death penalty and drop all charges against those arrested in connection with their peaceful participation in protests.”

She also condemned “fundamentally flawed criminal trials devoid of transparency or independence,” adding: “Two months into the popular uprising and three years on from the November 2019 protests, the crisis of impunity prevailing in Iran is enabling the Iranian authorities to not only continue carrying out mass killings but also to escalate the use of the death penalty as a tool of political repression.”

She said: “Member states of the UN Human Rights Council holding a special session on Iran next week must urgently establish an investigative and accountability mechanism to address this all-out-assault on the right to life and other human rights.”

Amnesty also said defendants had not been given to access to their own lawyers, had been denied the presumption of innocence and their right to silence and, by being sent in front of Iran’s Revolutionary Courts, their right to “a fair, public hearing before a competent, independent and impartial tribunal.”

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran

JERUSALEM: Israel and Jordan signed a declaration of intent on Thursday at the UN climate conference to conserve and protect their shared Jordan River — a sacred waterway nearly running dry because of climate change, pollution and other threats.
The agreement, struck at COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, where world leaders are discussing how to mitigate the escalating impact from a changing climate, marks an important, albeit initial, step in cooperation.
Water cooperation was a key element of the 1994 peace treaty between the two countries but chilly relations over the past decades have complicated efforts to increase water supply to the Jordan River.
The plan announced Thursday is short on specifics. It says Israel and Jordan have promised to try to reduce river pollution by building up wastewater treatment facilities and upgrading sewer systems to prevent riverside cities from dumping raw sewage into the waters, according to a statement from the Israeli government.
The two countries also aim to promote sustainable agriculture, controlling runoff from farm fields and reducing the use of pesticides, it added, without elaborating on how.
“Cleaning up the pollutants and hazards, restoring water flow and strengthening the natural ecosystems will help us prepare and adapt to the climate crisis,” said Minister of Environmental Protection Tamar Zandberg.
Jordan’s state-run Petra news agency said the plan will hopefully increase water supplies and create job opportunities “for those living on both sides of the Jordan River, including Palestinians.”
The waterway separates Jordan to the east from the Israeli-occupied West Bank, seized by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war and sought by the Palestinians for their future independent state. The water basin is billed as the site where Jesus was baptized, drawing tourist revenue for both countries.
In recent years the once-rushing waters of the Jordan River have been reduced to a trickle as population growth and climate change take their toll.
Jordan reported on Thursday that the river’s runoff has plummeted to a mere 7 percent of what it once was. Because its waters feed into the Dead Sea, the saltwater lake is now disappearing — its levels dropping by three feet per year.

Topics: Israel Jordan Jordan River

ANKARA: President Tayyip Erdogan expects issues around Turkiye’s purchase of US F-16 jets to be resolved soon, following a meeting with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of a G20 summit.
In an interview with reporters on his way back from the summit in Bali, Erdogan said Biden had told him the issue was “in his hands,” a readout of his comments on the plane showed.
Erdogan also said he could revisit relations with Syria’s President Bashar Assad following the presidential and parliamentary elections set for June next year.
When asked about a possible meeting with the Syrian leader, Erdogan said, there was no eternal resentment or quarreling in politics, according to a readout of comments he made during his flight back from Bali.

Topics: US Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan

