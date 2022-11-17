Hamdard India welcomes ban on Amazon sale of Pakistani Rooh Afza

NEW DELHI/ISLAMABAD: The CEO of Hamdard Laboratories in India on Thursday welcomed a decision by the Delhi High Court to “permanently restrain” retailers on Amazon India from selling Rooh Afza that is made in Pakistan.
The concentrated fruit squash was first sold in Delhi by Hakim Hafiz Abdul Majeed in 1907. After the partition of British India in 1947, one of his sons set up Hamdard National Foundation, India and another Hamdard Laboratories, Pakistan. They each manufactured Rooh Afza and the trademark was registered in both countries.
The high court issued its verdict in September after the product’s owner in India filed a lawsuit claiming products listed as Rooh Afza on Amazon.in were not manufactured in the country.
Hamdard India CEO Hamid Ahmed told Arab News that the ruling would “safeguard local business” and protect against illegal imports.
“Basically, whoever has got the trademark in a particular country Amazon can sell only those products,” he said.
A representative for Hamdard Pakistan said on Wednesday that the company was “never involved” in any business with India as “that is neither our domain nor do we sell our products in that country.”
“Hamdard Pakistan has got nothing to do with the ban on Rooh Afza in India as the company does not export its product to that country,” Faiz Ullah Jawad, the company’s marketing and business development director, told Arab News.
“Some individuals sell our product on different e-commerce platforms … We don’t even know who these sellers are who have been banned from selling Rooh Afza in India.”
The court’s ruling would have “zero impact” on Hamdard Pakistan’ international business, he said.
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka has postponed a round of debt restructuring talks initially expected to be held on Thursday to allow central bank and treasury officials to provide clarifications sought by the country’s creditors, its state Minister of Finance said.
The island nation formally kicked off the talks in September after securing a preliminary $2.9 billion bailout with the International Monetary Fund, a step on a path out of the country’s worst financial crisis in a decade.
But it needs to secure financing assurances from key creditors including China, Japan and India before the funds can be disbursed.
“There are different concerns that different creditors want cleared so it was decided that these clarifications would be communicated first and then new dates would be set for another round of talks,” state minister Shehan Semasinghe told Reuters on Thursday.
“The dates are yet to be decided.”
Semasinghe did not provide details on the creditors’ concerns or what exactly was being discussed between them and Sri Lanka’s central bank and treasury officials.
Sri Lanka had earlier set a target of getting board level IMF approval in December for the planned four-year program.
“We are focusing on financing assurances. As of now no bilateral creditor has informed us that they are not going to support us,” Semasinghe added.
“We have a target and we are pushing hard to meet it in December.”
Sri Lankan officials have also had talks with representatives from China EXIM Bank and China Development Bank which together hold about $4.3 billion in loans given to fund large infrastructure projects over the last 20 years. China is Sri Lanka’s largest bilateral lender.
Sri Lanka has been gripped by a deep financial crisis this year caused by record-low foreign exchange reserves that has left the island of 22 million people struggling to pay for essential imports including fuel, food, cooking gas and medicine.
Cancellation of award for British playwright over support for Palestine condemned
The $78,000 prize was rescinded by the German theater company over Churchill’s support for the BDS movement
Churchill says she stands by her decision to support Palestinian rights
Updated 17 min 3 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: More than 170 actors, writers and producers have spoken out against the withdrawal of a prestigious lifetime award from British playwright Caryl Churchill over her support for Palestinian rights.
Churchill, 84, is widely regarded as one of the most influential contemporary British dramatists. Her 10-minute play “Seven Jewish Children” was written in 2009 in response to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, which killed at least 1,383 Palestinians, including 333 children, according to Amnesty International.
In April, Churchill was awarded the 2022 European Drama Prize by German theater company Schauspiel Stuttgart.
However, the €75,000 ($78,000) prize, the biggest in Europe, was rescinded in October because of the playwright’s support for the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement.
In a statement, the jury appointed by Stuttgart said Churchill had been selected for the award “in recognition of her life’s work. However, we have meanwhile become aware of the author’s signatures in support of boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS).
“The play ‘Seven Jewish Children’ can also be regarded as being antisemitic. Therefore, to our great regret, the jury has decided not to confer the prize this year,” it said.
Petra Olschowski, Germany’s state secretary in the Ministry of Science, Research and the Arts, supported the decision, the Guardian newspaper reported.
“In Germany, we have a special historical responsibility. That is why we as a country take a clear and non-negotiable stance against any form of antisemitism. This is all the more reason why a prize funded by the state cannot be awarded under the given circumstances,” Olschowski said.
Harriet Walter, Stephen Daldry, Juliet Stevenson, Stephen Frears, Richard Eyre, Peter Kosminsky and Dominic Cooke are among those who signed an open letter, organized by Artists for Palestine.
The letter, which was published on Thursday, said: “This attack on freedom of conscience is nothing less than modern-day McCarthyism, and raises urgent questions about a pattern of intimidation and silencing.
“If the only forms of art deemed ‘safe’ for institutions are those that have nothing to say to the dispossessed and oppressed of this Earth and that are silent in the face of state-sanctioned repression, then art and culture are emptied of meaning and value.”
Cooke, associate director at the UK’s National Theatre, added: “The confected outrage about Caryl’s play was designed to divert attention away from this fact and scare possible critics of it into silence, but drawing attention to Israel’s human rights abuses and its illegal occupation of Palestinian territory is not antisemitic, it is legitimate protest.”
The letter was also supported by leading human rights barrister Geoffrey Bindman KC, the Guardian reported.
In response to the cancelation of the award, Churchill said that she stood by her support for BDS and Palestinians, the newspaper reported.
“It is critical of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians; it is not an attack on all Jews, many of whom are also critical of Israeli policy. It is wrong to conflate Israel with all Jews. A political play has made political enemies, who attack it with slurs of antisemitism,” she said.
UK finance minister has “chosen to balance the books on the back of people in poverty,” Christian Aid chief says
Updated 33 min 24 sec ago
(AFP)
LONDON: The UK government on Thursday prolonged a freeze on its international aid budget introduced during the pandemic in a move condemned by charities.
Boris Johnson’s administration in 2020 cut the annual budget for overseas development aid from 0.7 to 0.5 percent of gross national income (GNI), breaking an election promise.
Finance minister Jeremy Hunt said while unveiling his austerity budget Thursday that it “will not be possible to return to the 0.7 percent target until the fiscal situation allows.”
He said the government remained “fully committed to the target” but he was assuming spending would “remain around 0.5 percent for the forecast period” over the next five years.
Christian Aid slammed the decision, with chief of UK advocacy Sophie Powell saying Hunt had “chosen to balance the books on the back of people in poverty.”
The move comes as the government uses part of the overseas aid budget to support refugees at home.
The CEO of World Vision UK charity, Mark Sheard, tweeted Thursday that the government is “making real terms aid cuts” and “pulling back its support when more is desperately needed.”
Opposition Labour MP Kate Osamor tweeted “this cut will kill” and “vital programs that save lives and lift people out of poverty will be closed.”
Parliament’s International Development Committee on Wednesday announced an inquiry into whether using the Official Development Assistance budget on refugees within the UK was “an efficient, effective and ethical use of public money.”
Conservative MP David Davis told Sky News Tuesday that a “good chunk of (the aid budget) is being used to deal with the problems the Home Office has with migrants.”
He suggested the figure being spent overseas was only about 0.3 percent.
“Not many things in the budget are going to kill people but this is an element where I think we have to bite our lip and do something about it,” he said.
Johnson blamed the original 2020 cut on ballooning debt caused by the Covid pandemic.
Announced as a temporary measure, it broke a legally enshrined commitment on aid to poorer countries.
In October last year, then-finance minister Rishi Sunak, who is now prime minister, promised the 0.7 percent rate would be restored in 2024 or 2025 given the right fiscal circumstances.
Pelosi to step down from US House leadership, remain in Congress
Pelosi said she will remain in Congress, representing San Francisco in the House as she has done for 35 years
Updated 17 November 2022
Reuters
WASHINGTON: US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the first woman to hold that influential post, said on Thursday she will step down as the Democratic leader in the chamber a day after Republicans secured a narrow majority following the midterm elections.
Pelosi, an 82-year-old liberal from California who has served two stints as speaker, said she will remain in Congress, representing San Francisco in the House as she has done for 35 years. Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York may seek to take her place as the top Democrat in the House. Jeffries would be the first Black lawmaker to lead one of the major parties’ caucuses in Congress.
Pelosi received cheers from her fellow Democrats as she took her place in the House chamber to make the announcement and throughout her remarks.
She called the House chamber “sacred ground” and the “heart of American democracy.” She recalled visiting the Capitol for the first time as a child when her father was sworn in as a House member. She said that the chamber represented “the people’s house” and had done “the people’s work.”
“American democracy is majestic but it is fragile. Many of us here have witnessed our fragility firsthand, tragically in this chamber. And so democracy must be forever defended from forces that wish it harm,” Pelosi said, alluding to the attack on the Capitol last year by former President Donald Trump’s supporters.
“We the people — one country, one destiny,” Pelosi added.
Pelosi also noted the increase in the number of women serving in the House since she first joined it. She thanked her family and staff.
“A new day is dawning on the horizon,” Pelosi added.
Republicans on Wednesday were projected to win control of the House following last week’s congressional elections, giving them a narrow majority in the chamber that will enable them to impede Democratic President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda. Democrats retained control of the Senate.
Pelosi has played a central role in getting Democratic President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda through Congress, as she did previously for Democratic President Barack Obama. She helped pass Obama’s signature 2010 health care law as well as major expansions of infrastructure and climate spending under Biden. She also presided over the House when it twice impeached Trump and has been a regular target of criticism from US conservatives.
Pelosi, who has held her seat since winning a 1987 special election, has been under pressure during the past few years from younger House Democrats to yield power. She was the highest-ranking and most powerful elected woman in US history until Kamala Harris became vice president in January 2021. House speaker is second in the line of succession to the presidency.
Pelosi in recent days had said the Oct. 28 assault on her husband Paul by a politically motivated hammer-wielding intruder in their San Francisco home, as well as other factors, would impact her decision on whether to keep her leadership role.
House Democrats are set to vote on their leaders on Nov. 30.
On Wednesday, House Republicans offered initial support for Kevin McCarthy to serve as speaker when the next Congress is sworn in on Jan. 3.
Jeffries, 52, would herald a new generation of leadership for the Democrats. Pelosi’s decision also may have a bearing on whether outgoing House Democratic Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, 83, and Democratic Whip James Clyburn, 82, will seek top Democratic positions in the new Congress that convenes on Jan. 3.
Clyburn said he planned to stay in leadership but did not know what position he would fill.
“It’s up to the caucus,” Clyburn told reporters.
Biden turns 80 on Sunday. The aging leadership of the Democratic Party has raised questions about the its next generation even as Americans are living longer.
Pelosi was first elected to the House in a special election and steadily moved up the ranks, securing leadership positions before winning her first term as speaker in 2007.
She first served as speaker from 2007 to 2011 as Democrats rode opposition to the Iraq War to control of the House. She became speaker again in 2019 when Democrats rode a wave of opposition to Trump to win control of the House and was re-elected as speaker in November 2021.
Republican control of the House, projected on Wednesday, gives that party not only the ability to rein in Biden’s agenda but to launch potentially politically damaging probes of his administration and family.
McCarthy, also from California, currently serves as House Republican leader and will face election by the entire House at the start of the new year. It was not yet clear if he will win enough backing of fellow Republicans to win the speakership.
Saudi Arabia and South Korea: A fruitful and enduring partnership
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman accompanied by high-level delegation including ministers of energy, interior, national guard and foreign affairs
With 40 shared projects, South Korea is among the countries cooperating with the Kingdom to help achieve the aims of Vision 2030
Updated 7 min 30 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: The arrival of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Seoul on an official visit to South Korea has underscored the depth of the bilateral relationship 60 years after the two countries established diplomatic ties.
The crown prince and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol held talks on Thursday, during which they both pledged to strengthen relations in the fields of energy, defense industry and building projects.
Clearly, relations between the two G20 members have come a long way since 1962, when Saudi Arabia forged formal ties with the Republic of South Korea during the reign of King Saud bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and the presidency of Park Chung-hee.
South Korea opened its embassy in Saudi Arabia in 1973, while the Kingdom’s diplomatic mission in Seoul opened the following year.
The partnership assumed a strategic dimension in 2016 when the Saudi crown prince held talks with then-South Korean President Park Geun-hye, on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Hangzhou, China.
The two leaders acknowledged the need to activate the work of the Saudi-Korean Joint Committee to enhance cooperation in various fields and encourage stronger trade relations. The committee was established more than 40 years ago to strengthen relations and common interests.
In 2017, the two countries launched the Saudi-Korean Vision 2030, forming a joint committee of representatives from relevant government agencies to review the partnership, approve projects, and implement plans.
Vision 2030 is Saudi Arabia’s social reform and economic diversification agenda, launched in 2016 to help wean the Kingdom’s economy off hydrocarbons and to promote youth and women’s participation in new sectors, from leisure and tourism to renewable energy.
South Korea is among eight countries cooperating with the Kingdom to help achieve the aims of Vision 2030, working on 40 shared projects and initiatives.
INNUMBERS
• 60 years since Saudi Arabia and South Korea established formal ties
• $26,506m volume of trade between the countries in 2021
• 132 South Korean investments in Saudi Arabia valued at $3.66 billion
These projects are divided into five sub-groups: energy and industrialization; infrastructure and smart infrastructure; digital transformation and capacity building; healthcare and life sciences; and small- and medium-sized enterprises.
The crown prince’s visit to South Korea in June 2019, at the invitation of then-President Moon Jae-in, marked another important turning point in relations, with an agreement to expand the scope of cooperation in all aspects of bilateral relations.
Those efforts appear to be paying off. The volume of trade between the Kingdom and South Korea in 2021 amounted to roughly $26,506 million.
The balance of trade that year recorded a surplus in favor of the Kingdom at a value of $19,646 million, with Saudi exports worth $23,076 million and imports from South Korea valued at $3,430 million.
Three of the most prominent Saudi companies have made investments in South Korea worth $6.35 billion. Chief among these is Saudi Aramco, which is active in the coal, oil and gas sectors, with investments worth $5.18 billion.
Others include SABIC, which is active in the chemicals sector, with investments worth $1 billion, and the Advanced Petrochemical Company, which works in the plastics sector and has investments amounting to $168 million.
South Koreans have made 132 investments in the Kingdom with a total value of approximately $3.66 billion. These cover sectors as varied as mining and quarrying, electricity, gas, air conditioning, transportation and storage, manufacturing and construction.
The companies involved in the investments include Samsung, International Maritime Industries, Rabigh Electricity Company, Alia Polymers Company, and Saudi Steel Pipes Company.
Samsung Engineering and Hyundai Group obtained a contract to implement work at the Jafurah gas field project in Saudi Arabia with a value of more than $11 billion.
In 2021, the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property registered 447 industrial models, 2,881 trademarks, and 543 patents among the filings of Korean companies. Samsung Electronics alone has 145 registered industrial models, while Daewoong Pharmaceutical has the highest number of registered patents, 16 in total.
Saudi Arabia and South Korea also share compatible plans to combat climate change, with the latter aiming to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and the Kingdom aiming for the same goal by 2060.
In January of this year, on the sidelines of the Saudi-Korean Investment Forum in Riyadh, attended by former President Moon Jae-in, the Saudi Public Investment Fund, Korea’s POSCO, and the Construction Division of Samsung C&T announced a tripartite memorandum of understanding to develop a green hydrogen export project.
There is more to the relationship than business and investments, however. The two nations have forged significant cultural ties since the Kingdom opened its doors to entertainment, concerts and world cinema.
K-pop stars Super Junior and BTS have performed in the Kingdom and Korean films and television series have graced its screens, provoking a growing interest in South Korea’s cultural offerings among young Saudis.
Around 175 Saudi students are now studying in South Korea, including many on special scholarships.
Given this scale of investment and the number of cultural exchanges underway, the Saudi-South Korean relationship is likely to be further strengthened by the crown prince’s ongoing visit.