Cairo Airport customs officers thwart attempt to smuggle drugs into Egypt
(Shutterstock)
Updated 14 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

Updated 14 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: An attempt to smuggle narcotic pills into Egypt has been thwarted by customs offers at Cairo International Airport.

The pills were hidden in a milk container in a passenger’s luggage from Qatar.

The traveler has been arrested and referred to the prosecution authorities for legal action.

The arrest followed a tip-off from the General Department for Drug Control at the airport indicating that a passenger on a Qatar Airways flight intended to smuggle contraband into the country.

Amr Attia, director of traffic at the airport, and Rawda Tarek, a customs officer, were assigned to search the passenger’s bags.

A metal milk container sealed with a layer of reinforced aluminum to hide drugs, as well as a plastic can the lid of which hid several capsules, were discovered.

The seized narcotics are believed to be tramadol, a synthetic opioid analgesic used to treat severe or chronic pain and which is sold under various brand names with a prescription. It should not be circulated without consulting a doctor as dependence on tramadol can develop after continuous use of it which, may lead to addiction.

In April, the customs authorities at the airport arrested an Egyptian passenger in possession of 1,220 capsules of tramadol who had hidden them in a food package.
 

Updated 8 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

Updated 8 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

Dozens of desperate Palestinians who embark on illegal and dangerous boat journeys to Europe in search of a better life continue to lose their lives in tragedies at sea, according to officials, causing anguish for grieving loved ones at home.

They leave their homes in the hope of finding better job opportunities and improved living conditions. However, some drown and others are detained by coast guards when they arrive at their destinations. In the end, many who survive are sent back to where they came from.

Ahmad Al-Deek, a political adviser to the Palestinian foreign minister, told Arab News that those who embark on dangerous journeys in attempt to reach the shores of Greece pay smugglers between $7,000 and $10,000 to carry them there in old, overloaded, rickety boats that are unfit to sail. Some of the migrants are from the Gaza Strip, others are Palestinians from Syria and Lebanon

Boats designed to carry about 10 passengers can be loaded up with as many as 40 or 50 people, which is a major factor in the risk of capsizing and sinking, he said. In some cases the boats, most of which depart from Turkey or Libya, are deliberately sunk by smuggling gangs over disputes, he added.

“Organized gangs of human trafficking and human organs (smugglers) are behind this humanitarian tragedy, and we are working to make it a Palestinian public opinion issue so that families prevent their children from taking up these journeys of death,” Al-Deek said.

Losses of boats are often not discovered for days because they are kept secret by the smugglers, who extort money from their desperate passengers and, according to testimonies from their victims, threaten them and sometimes beat and abuse them. They are particularly cruel when they are intercepted by Greek security patrols, Al-Deek added.

He said he has established a special department in the Foreign Ministry that is tasked with gathering information about Palestinians missing at sea, and communicating with their families and Palestinian embassies, authorities and coast guards in the countries where drowning incidents occur.

The department also works with Palestinian intelligence agencies to determine the number of victims and identify the gangs responsible for tragedies. It contacts survivors who have been detained or are in shelters and updates their families about their conditions, and helps relatives of the dead to have the bodies of loved ones repatriated.

Sources from the governing Hamas authority in Gaza say that the number of Palestinians who have drowned in perilous sea journeys in the past five years could be about 40. Other sources say the true number might be as high as 360.

Mukhaimer Abu Saada, a professor of political science at Al-Azhar University in Gaza, told Arab News that economic pressures, resulting from a high unemployment rate and lack of job opportunities for university graduates in the Gaza Strip, drive young people in their twenties to consider the risky sea crossings in search of a better life.

“The unemployment rate among youth in the Gaza Strip has reached 45 percent, and among university graduates 65 percent,” he said. “Most of the government jobs in Gaza have been taken up by members of the Hamas movement.”

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, which is considered the second-biggest employer after Hamas, has reduced its staffing levels and is now only offering contractor jobs, he added.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority stopped employing university graduates from Gaza in 2007 and the process for obtaining permits to work in Israel are complicated, said Abu Saada.

Two million people live in Gaza Strip, which has been under a comprehensive Israeli blockade since 2006.

Bassim Naiem, head of the Hamas political department in Gaza, told Arab News that his organization is working to educate citizens, through Friday sermons in mosques and radio and television talk shows, not to consider illegal migrant journeys, and is asking many Arab and non-Arab countries to absorb graduates of universities in the Gaza Strip by offering them jobs.

Hardly a week goes by without a boat carrying Palestinian migrants from the shores of Libya, Tunisia or Turkey sinking, claiming several lives, Palestinian sources told Arab News, citing survivors who said that greedy smugglers use unsuitable rubber boats with only one engine and no captain, and carry at least double the permitted number of passengers.

They provide one of the passengers with minimal training in how to navigate and steer the boat, the sources said, but because this person does not know the correct procedures for sailing and how to deal with waves and other dangers, tragedies often occur.
 

Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

  • Footage circulated on social media and witnesses said the whole residential building caught fire in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza Strip
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

GAZA: At least 21 people were killed and several others injured when a fire broke out in a building where residents attended a party in the Gaza Strip, health and civil emergency officials said on Thursday.
Footage circulated on social media and witnesses said the whole residential building caught fire in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza Strip, sending flames and smoke from the site.
Witnesses said they could hear screaming but they could not reach the victims to offer help because of the intensity of the fire.
Jabalia is one of eights refugee camps there, home for 2.3 million people and one of the most densely populated areas in the world. 

Updated 45 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

  • People are still trapped underneath the rubble, an eyewitness said
Updated 45 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Six people were killed, 16 injured, and three buildings were destroyed after a liquefied petroleum gas system exploded in Sulaymaniyah, Iraqi Kurdistan, the Iraqi News Agency reported.

“More than 20 people were present in the house in which the accident occurred, eight people were taken to hospital, and there are currently between 10-12 people, including children, under the rubble,” an eyewitness said.

Sulaymaniyah’s Civil Defense said 10 teams are working to rescue those trapped under the rubble of the buildings.

Updated 17 November 2022
Arab News

  • King, queen met Syrian refugee family, told of challenges they face
Updated 17 November 2022
Arab News

AMMAN: King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden on Thursday visited Jordan’s Zaatari refugee camp for Syrians, the Jordan News Agency reported.

During their tour, the royals, who were escorted by Jordanian Princess Rym Ali, were briefed on the services provided to refugees by the camp administration, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, the UN International Children’s Emergency Fund, and the World Food Program, particularly in the areas of education and food.

The king and queen paid a visit to Hind Bint Amr School to learn first-hand about the educational services offered to the camp’s children. Students discussed their future goals and school administrators pointed out the ongoing improvements being made in teaching methods.

The royal couple also toured the site’s community center and met with a family from the camp who told them about the refugees’ primary needs and the challenges they faced.

They also met a refugee student studying at a private university and expressed their admiration for her achievements.

 

Updated 17 November 2022
Reuters

  • US has increasingly targeted Chinese companies over the export of Iran’s petrochemicals as the prospects of reviving the nuclear pact have dimmed
Updated 17 November 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on over a dozen companies based in a range of countries including China and Hong Kong that Washington accused of facilitating the sale of Iranian petrochemicals and petroleum products to buyers in East Asia.
The latest US move against Iranian oil smuggling comes as efforts to revive Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal have stalled and ties between the Islamic Republic and the West are increasingly strained as Iranians keep up anti-government protests.
Washington has increasingly targeted Chinese companies over the export of Iran’s petrochemicals as the prospects of reviving the nuclear pact have dimmed. Indirect talks on the accord, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), have broken down.
The US Treasury Department in a statement said the 13 companies designated on Thursday facilitated the sales of hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Iranian petrochemicals and petroleum products to buyers in East Asia on behalf of companies under US sanctions, including the National Iranian Oil Company and Triliance Petrochemical Co. Ltd.
“Today’s action further demonstrates the complex sanctions evasion methods Iran employs to illicitly sell petroleum and petrochemical products,” the Treasury’s Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian Nelson, said in the statement.
“The United States will continue to implement sanctions against those actors facilitating these sales.” 

