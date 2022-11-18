You are here

India successfully launches first privately made rocket
The 545-kg rocket, developed by space startup Skyroot, took off from the Indian space agency’s launch site near Chennai and hit a peak altitude of 89.5 kilometers (km). (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

  • The Skyroot rockets are named after Vikram Sarabhai, an Indian physicist and astronomer
BENGALURU: India successfully launched its first privately developed rocket, the Vikram-S, on Friday, a milestone in the country’s effort to create a commercial space industry and to compete on cost.
The 545-kg rocket, developed by space startup Skyroot, took off from the Indian space agency’s launch site near Chennai and hit a peak altitude of 89.5 kilometers (km).
The rocket has the capability of reaching Mach 5 — five times the speed of sound — and carrying a payload of 83 kg to an altitude of 100 kilometers, the company said.
The Skyroot team had set a target of 80 km for its first launch, a benchmark some agencies define as the frontier of space. The Karman line — set by an international aeronautics body as defining the boundary between the Earth’s atmosphere and space — is at 100 km altitude.
Video footage showed the rocket taking off from the space center, leaving a plume of smoke and fire in its trail. It splashed down in the Bay of Bengal about 5 minutes after launch, officials said.
“I’m happy to announce the successful completion of Mission Prarambh, the beginning,” said Pawan Goenka, who chairs the Indian government agency that coordinates private-sector space activities.
Skyroot, which was started by Pawan Chandana and Bharath Daka, has set a target of cutting development costs by up to 90 percent versus existing platforms to launch small satellites.
It expects to achieve that cost savings by using a rocket architecture that can be assembled in less than 72 hours with composite materials. It plans launches capable of delivering satellites starting next year.
“Innovation and cost efficiency should be the two drivers for the industry. Cost efficiency has already been achieved, and now we should look at cutting edge technology,” Chandana said.
The Indian government has been pushing to develop a private space industry to complement its state-run space program known for its affordable launches and missions.
India’s unmanned Mars mission in 2014 cost only $74 million, and made headlines for costing less than the Academy Award winnning film “Gravity.”
Until now, the state-run ISRO has had a monopoly on launching rockets in India.
The Skyroot rockets are named after Vikram Sarabhai, the Indian physicist and astronomer considered the father of India’s space program.
Hyderabad-based Skyroot, founded in 2018 and backed by Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, was the first space startup to sign an agreement to use Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) launch and test facilities after the government opened the door to private companies in 2020.
It has raised 5.26 billion rupees ($64.42 million) so far and employs about 200 people. Close to 100 people have been involved in its maiden launch project, the company said. ($1 = 81.6550 Indian rupees)

Qatar Airways unveils new branding at Heathrow Airport

Qatar Airways unveils new branding at Heathrow Airport
Updated 17 November 2022
Arab News

  • Branding features 12-meter LED screen highlighting carrier’s products, services, marketing campaigns.
LONDON: Qatar Airways has unveiled new branding at London Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 4 roundabout.

It includes a 9-meter-long scale model of a Boeing 777-9 aircraft above a 12-meter LED screen highlighting the carrier’s products, services, destinations, and marketing campaigns.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 logo is also featured to promote the airline’s official partnership with the international governing body for football.

Qatar Airways’ group chief executive officer, Akbar Al-Baker, said: “We are fully committed to serving passengers in the UK – one of our key markets – and we are fully confident that our new branding at Heathrow brings to life some of the exciting products and services we have on offer.”

Arianne Riddell, director of sales at airport advertising company JCDecaux Airport, said that as international travel continued to bounce back after the coronavirus pandemic, airport advertising remained a powerful method of communication.

The new branding came after Qatar Airways opened a new frequent-flyer lounge exclusively for Privilege Club members and oneworld alliance partners at Terminal 4.

The Qatari flag-carrier airline currently operates six daily flights from London Heathrow, two daily flights from London Gatwick, up to three each day from Manchester, and one a day from Edinburgh.

NASA launches new mega rocket on maiden flight to Moon

NASA launches new mega rocket on maiden flight to Moon
Updated 16 November 2022
Reuters

  • The 32-story Space Launch System (SLS) rocket surged off the launch pad from the Kennedy Space Center
  • Liftoff came on the third attempt at launching the long-delayed, multibillion-dollar rocket
CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida: NASA’s towering next-generation moon rocket blasted off from Florida early on Wednesday on its debut flight, a crewless voyage inaugurating the US space agency’s Artemis exploration program 50 years after the final Apollo moon mission.
The 32-story Space Launch System (SLS) rocket surged off the launch pad from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral to send its Orion capsule on a three-week test journey around the moon and back without astronauts aboard.
Liftoff came on the third attempt at launching the long-delayed, multibillion-dollar rocket, after 10 weeks beset by numerous technical mishaps, back-to-back hurricanes and two excursions trundling the spacecraft out of its hangar to the launch pad.
Dubbed Artemis I, the mission marks the first flight of the SLS rocket and the Orion capsule together, built by Boeing Co. and Lockheed Martin Corp, respectively, under contract with NASA.
It also signals a major change in direction for NASA’s post-Apollo human spaceflight program after decades focused on low-Earth orbit with space shuttles and the International Space Station. (See graphic)
Named for the ancient Greek goddess of the hunt — and Apollo’s twin sister — Artemis aims to return astronauts to the moon’s surface as early as 2025.
Twelve astronauts walked on the moon during six Apollo missions from 1969 to 1972, the only spaceflights yet to place humans on the lunar surface. But Apollo, born of the Cold War-era US-Soviet space race, was less science-driven than Artemis.
The new moon program has enlisted commercial partners such as Elon Musk’s SpaceX and the space agencies of Europe, Canada and Japan to eventually establish a long-term lunar base as a stepping stone to even more ambitious human voyages to Mars.
The Artemis I countdown climaxed with the rocket’s four main R-25 engines and its twin solid-rocket boosters roaring to life, sending the spacecraft streaking skyward and lighting up the night sky over Florida’s central Atlantic coast.
About 90 minutes after launch, the rocket’s upper stage is designed to loft Orion out of Earth orbit on course for a 25-day flight that will bring it to within 60 miles (97 km) of the lunar surface before sailing 40,000 miles (64,374 km) beyond the moon and back to Earth.
The capsule is expected to splash down on Dec. 11.
SPACEFLIGHT STRESS TEST
Getting the SLS-Orion spacecraft off the ground was a key hurdle for the ambitious Artemis program. Its first voyage is intended to put the vehicle through its paces in a rigorous test flight, pushing its design limits to prove the spacecraft is suitable to fly astronauts.
If the mission succeeds, a crewed Artemis II flight around the moon and back could come as early as 2024, followed within a few more years by the program’s first lunar landing of astronauts, one of them a woman, with Artemis III.
Billed as the most powerful, complex rocket in the world, the SLS represents the biggest new vertical launch system NASA has built since the Saturn V of the Apollo era.
Although no people were aboard, Orion carried a simulated crew of three — one male and two female mannequins — fitted with sensors to measure radiation levels and other stresses that astronauts would experience.
A top objective is to test the durability of Orion’s heat shield during re-entry as it hits Earth’s atmosphere at 24,500 miles (39,429 km) per hour, or 32 times the speed of sound, on its return from lunar orbit — much faster than re-entries from the space station.
The heat shield is designed to withstand re-entry friction expected to raise temperatures outside the capsule to nearly 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit (2,760 degrees Celsius).
The spacecraft also is set to release a payload of 10 miniaturized science satellites, called CubeSats, including one designed to map the abundance of ice deposits on the moon’s south pole, where Artemis seeks to eventually land astronauts.
Sending astronauts to Mars, an order of magnitude more challenging than lunar landings, is expected to take at least another decade and a half to achieve.
More than a decade in development with years of delays and budget overruns, the SLS-Orion spacecraft has so far cost NASA least $37 billion, including design, construction, testing and ground facilities. NASA’s Office of Inspector General has projected total Artemis costs at $93 billion by 2025.
NASA calls the program a boon to space exploration that has generated tens of thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in commerce.

Billion youth risk hearing loss from headphones, venues: study

Updated 16 November 2022
AFP

  • Combining these findings, the study estimated that between 670,000 to 1.35 billion young people could be at risk of hearing loss
PARIS: Around one billion young people worldwide could be at risk of hearing loss from listening to headphones or attending loud music venues, a large review of the available research estimated on Wednesday.
The World Health Organization-led study called on young people to be more careful about their listening habits, and urged governments and manufacturers to do more to protect future hearing.
The analysis published in the journal BMJ Global Health looked at data from 33 studies published in English, Spanish, French and Russian over the last two decades covering more than 19,000 participants aged between 12-34.
It found that 24 percent of the young people had unsafe listening practices while using headphones with devices such as smartphones.
And 48 percent were found to have been exposed to unsafe noise levels at entertainment venues such as concerts or nightclubs.
Combining these findings, the study estimated that between 670,000 to 1.35 billion young people could be at risk of hearing loss.
The wide range is partly because some young people are probably at risk from both factors, said Lauren Dillard, an audiologist at the Medical University of South Carolina and the study’s first author.
Dillard told AFP the best way for people to lessen their risk of hearing loss from headphones is to turn down the volume and listen for shorter periods.
“Unfortunately, people do really like very loud music,” she admitted.

Headphone users should use settings. or apps on smartphones to monitor sound levels, Dillard advised.
In loud environments, noise-canceling headphones can help avoid “cranking up your music to try to drown out all that background noise,” she added.
Earplugs should be worn at loud events like concerts or nightclubs, she said, adding, “Maybe it’s fun to be in the front by the speakers, but it’s not a good idea for your long-term health.
“All of these behaviors, these exposures can compound over the course of your entire life, and then when you’re 67 years old, it can have a pretty big impact,” she said.
Dillard called on governments to comply with WHO guidelines on safe listening, including making sure venues monitor and limit music levels.
She also urged companies that make devices like phones to warn listeners when the volume is too loud, and to include parental locks to restrict children’s exposure.
Limitations of the research included the varying methodologies across different studies and that none came from low-income countries.
Stephen Stansfeld, an expert on noise and health at Queen Mary University of London who was not involved in the research, said it showed “the potential for serious population-wide hearing loss is very large.”
More than 430 million people — over five percent of the world’s population — currently have disabling hearing loss, according to the WHO, which estimates the number will rise to 700 million by 2050.

 

NASA's moon rocket on track for Wednesday launch attempt

Updated 15 November 2022
AP

  • The space agency plans to send astronauts around the moon in 2024 and land a crew on the lunar surface in 2025
CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida: NASA remained on track for Wednesday’s planned liftoff of its new moon rocket, after determining that hurricane damage provided little extra risk to the test flight.
Hurricane Nicole’s high winds caused a 10-foot (3-meter) section of caulking to peel away near the crew capsule at the top of the rocket last Thursday. The material tore away in small pieces, rather than one big strip, said mission manager Mike Sarafin.
“We’re comfortable flying as is,” based on flight experience with this material, Sarafin told reporters Monday night.
Liftoff is scheduled for the early morning hours of Wednesday from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, with test dummies rather than astronauts on board. It’s the first test flight for the 322-foot (98-meter) rocket, the most powerful ever built by NASA, and will attempt to send the capsule into lunar orbit.
The nearly monthlong $4 billion mission has been grounded since August by fuel leaks and Hurricane Ian, which forced the rocket back into its hangar for shelter at the end of September. The rocket remained at the pad for Nicole; managers said there wasn’t enough time to move it once it became clear the storm was going to be stronger than anticipated.
Sarafin acknowledged Monday night that there’s “a small likelihood” that more of the pliable, lightweight caulking might come off during liftoff. The most likely place to be hit would be a particularly large and robust section of the rocket, he noted, resulting in minimal damage.
Engineers never determined what caused the dangerous hydrogen fuel leaks during the two late summer launch attempts. But the launch team is confident that slowing the flow rate will put less pressure on the sensitive fuel line seals and keep any leakage within acceptable limits, said Jeremy Parsons, a deputy program manager.
The space agency plans to send astronauts around the moon in 2024 and land a crew on the lunar surface in 2025.
Astronauts last visited the moon in December 1972, closing out the Apollo program.
A microwave oven-size NASA satellite, meanwhile, arrived Sunday in a special lunar orbit following a summer liftoff from New Zealand. This elongated orbit, stretching as much as tens of thousands of miles (kilometers), is where the space agency plans to build a depot for lunar crews. The way station, known as Gateway, will serve astronauts going to and from the lunar surface.
The satellite, called Capstone, will spend six months testing a navigation system in this orbit.

 

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Indonesia

Updated 14 November 2022
Arab News

  • The mosque is a replica of the popular landmark in Abu Dhabi
  • Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo has 56 domes, accomodates 10,000 worshippers
SURAKARTA, Indonesia: UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed has inaugurated the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo during a ceremony on Monday.
The mosque is a replica of the popular landmark in Abu Dhabi, named after the UAE’s late President Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan.
“The architecture includes some traditional Indonesian designs. Local materials in Indonesia were used in the making of the mosque, which accommodates 10,000 worshipers,” read a statement on the Emirates News Agency (WAM).
The new mosque in Solo, gifted by the UAE leader during his visit to the G20 Summit in Bali, has 56 domes, 4 minarets, and 32 pillars in the main prayer area, according to WAM.
Mohamed bin Zayed tweeted, “Named in honour of the UAE’s Founding Father, the Mosque represents his values of peace and goodwill, reflecting the longstanding ties that exist between our two countries.”

 

 

Joko Widodo said the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo “will become a place of prayer, a center for Islamic studies, and the center of a religious tourism destination.
He thanked the UAE for the “exceptional monument” that reflected the deeply-rooted relations and common values between both countries.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by delegates and senior officials from both countries.
Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, opened in 2007, is one of the world’s largest mosques and an architectural icon that combines Islamic architecture and design. It is also a major tourist destination in the capital.

