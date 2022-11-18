Mourning as house fire kills 21 in Gaza Strip

You are here

This aerial view shows Palestinians carrying the flag-draped bodies of people who died a day earlier, when fire broke out in an apartment, in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza strip, on Friday. (AFP)
HAZEM BALOUSHA

  • Israel accused of preventing entry of Civil Defense equipment amid blockade
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: Crowds on Friday mourned the deaths of 21 Palestinians who perished in a tragic fire in their apartment in Jabalia refugee camp on Thursday evening.

Tens of thousands on Friday took part in the funeral of the victims — most of whom were women and children — of the house fire that struck the Abu Raya family in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Jabalia camp is the largest of eight camps in the Gaza Strip, with a population of more than 2 million Palestinians living in harsh economic conditions.

A grandfather and grandmother, two sons and two daughters, their wives, husbands and children died in the most tragic accident in the Gaza Strip in 2022.

Civil Defense could not rescue any of the victims before their bodies were consumed by the fire on the third floor of the residential apartment, where the family was gathered.

The family’s neighbors accused firefighters of arriving about 40 minutes late to the scene of the fire, which lasted between 90 minutes and two hours.

One of the eyewitnesses, who took part in the attempt to extinguish the fire before the arrival of rescuers, said: “When we heard a distress call from the family and saw the fire, we went up to the third floor, which was locked with a metal door.

“After opening the door with the help of the police, we were unable to enter because of the thick smoke as a result of the fire.”

The witness added: “Firefighters arrived at the scene no less than 40 minutes after the fire occurred.”

Another eyewitness said: “When the fire trucks arrived, they did not have the necessary equipment to reach the third floor, and a car with a crane arrived after about an hour.”

The witness also told Arab News: “The firefighters were aiming water hoses at the windows from the ground toward the burning apartment, which took a long time to put out the fire.”

Local authorities, led by Hamas, accused Israel of preventing the entry of necessary equipment for the Civil Defense as a result of the blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has lasted for more than 17 years.

The government media office in Gaza called on the international community to press for lifting the blockade in order to aid Civil Defense, “which suffers from a shortage of supplies.”

Initial investigations by the Ministry of Interior showed that the family stored gasoline, which caused the fire to intensify and spread.

A specialized committee was formed to investigate the cause of the fire.

The testimonies of neighbors differed regarding the likely cause of the incident.

Some said that there was a gas leak in the apartment during the family’s celebration of a child’s birthday.

Others said that the family had gathered to celebrate the return of the eldest son from abroad and his receiving of a doctorate.

The Palestinian territories witnessed a general mourning declared by President Mahmoud Abbas and authorities in Gaza for the victims of the accident.

Palestinians expressed their deep sorrow over the death of an entire family in the fire.

Fatima Al-Sinwar, from Jabalia camp, said: “Gaza was doomed to mourn at all times and by various means, whether by fire, war or blockade. Our hearts can no longer bear more than this pain.”

A spokesman for the Ministry of Interior said in a press statement that all those inside the house had died.

The UN, Egypt, Jordan, US and other countries offered their condolences to the victims of the fire.

The Gaza Strip has witnessed similar fire incidents that have claimed the lives of a number of Palestinians, the most prominent of which was caused by a gas leak in a bakery in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip in 2020, leading to 25 deaths.

Updated 18 November 2022
AP

Iranians protest at funeral for child killed in shooting

Iranians protest at funeral for child killed in shooting
  • Videos circulating on social media showed hundreds of protesters at the funeral for 9-year-old Kian Pirfalak in Izeh
  • Authorities have heavily restricted media access and periodically shut down the internet
Updated 18 November 2022
AP

DUBAI: A large anti-government protest erupted in Iran on Friday at the funeral of a child killed in a shooting that his mother blamed on security forces. It’s the latest in a wave of demonstrations that have flared across the country over the past two months.
Videos circulating on social media showed hundreds of protesters at the funeral for 9-year-old Kian Pirfalak in the southwestern city of Izeh. Protests also erupted in the eastern city of Zahedan, which has seen the deadliest violence since the nationwide demonstrations began.
The protests first erupted after the Sept. 16 death of a 22-year-old woman who was being held by the country’s morality police. They rapidly escalated into calls for the overthrow of Iran’s ruling clerics and an end to the theocracy established after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Authorities have heavily restricted media access and periodically shut down the Internet as they struggle to contain the biggest challenge to their leadership in more than a decade, making it difficult to confirm details of unrest in different parts of the country.
State-run media in Iran reported that seven people were killed and several wounded, including security forces, in a shooting in Izeh on Wednesday. Authorities blamed the attack on “terrorists” without providing further details.
Among the victims was Pirfalak. His mother, Zeinab Molaei, said security forces stopped the family in their car and told them to drive away for their own safety because of a nearby protest. When they turned around, the security forces opened fire on the vehicle, she said, according to the semiofficial Fars news agency.
State media had initially said a young girl was killed, but later amended those reports. Fars said 11 people have been arrested in connection to the shooting in Izeh, which Iranian officials say is under investigation.
Dozens of protesters had gathered in different parts of Izeh around the time of the attack, chanting anti-government slogans and hurling rocks at police, who fired tear gas to disperse them, state-run media reported at the time. Protesters also torched a Shiite religious seminary in Izeh.
Violence has erupted around some of the protests as security forces have clamped down on dissent. Iran has also seen a number of recent attacks blamed on separatists and religious extremists, including a shooting at a major Shiite shrine last month that killed over a dozen people and was claimed by the Daesh group.
An intelligence officer from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard was killed Friday during a violent demonstration in Sahneh, in a Kurdish area in western Iran, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported. It identified the deceased as Col. Nader Beirami and said the assailants were arrested.
Iranian officials have sought to link the attacks to the protests and blame all the unrest on hostile foreign actors, without providing evidence. The protesters say they are fed up after decades of repression by a clerical establishment that they view as corrupt and dictatorial.
At least 388 people have been killed and more than 16,000 arrested, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group monitoring the unrest. It says at least 53 members of the security forces have been killed.
Rights groups accuse security forces of firing live ammunition and bird shot at demonstrators, and of beating them with batons, violence captured in numerous videos circulated online.

Death toll rises to 15 after gas cylinder explosion in Iraq’s north

Death toll rises to 15 after gas cylinder explosion in Iraq’s north
Updated 18 November 2022
Reuters

Death toll rises to 15 after gas cylinder explosion in Iraq’s north

Death toll rises to 15 after gas cylinder explosion in Iraq’s north
  • Four people remained trapped under the rubble
Updated 18 November 2022
Reuters

SULAIMANIYA: Fifteen people were killed in a gas cylinder explosion in a residential area in the northern Iraqi city of Sulaimaniya, the civil defense said on Friday.
A rescue operation lasting 17 hours had now ended, the civil defense added.
Earlier on Friday, Haval Abubaker, the governor of Sulaimaniya province, announced three days of mourning.

Civil defense firefighters managed to contain the fire that broke out in a residential area after the gas cylinder exploded on Thursday. The fire damaged several houses and destroyed at least five vehicles, police said.
Police officers said at least three houses were completely destroyed by the explosion of a cooking gas cylinder that was installed on the rooftop of one of the homes.
Much of war-ravaged Iraq’s infrastructure is dilapidated and tragedies are common. The country also suffers from poorly enforced safety standards, particularly in the transport and construction sectors.
Local residents watched on Friday morning as emergency workers, assisted by a backhoe, continued the rescue effort among collapsed white bricks and twisted metal.
The explosion shattered the windows and blackened the facade of a neighboring building.
An earlier toll issued Friday morning by Sulaimaniyah’s health authorities had reported 10 deaths.
At least one child is among the victims, according to Abubaker, who declared a day of mourning.
At the end of October, at least nine people were killed and 13 others injured when a tanker transporting gas accidentally exploded in Baghdad, the Iraqi capital.
In April 2021, more than 80 people died in a Baghdad hospital fire when improperly stored oxygen cylinders exploded.

Turkiye: 17 charged over bombing in Istanbul that killed 6

Turkiye: 17 charged over bombing in Istanbul that killed 6
Updated 18 November 2022
AP

Turkiye: 17 charged over bombing in Istanbul that killed 6

Turkiye: 17 charged over bombing in Istanbul that killed 6
  • The court released three other suspects from custody pending trial
  • Turkiye deported 29 people in connection with the attack
Updated 18 November 2022
AP

ISTANBUL: A Turkish court has ordered 17 suspects jailed pending trial in connection with a deadly street bombing in Istanbul, accusing them of attempts against the unity of the state, deliberate killings and attempts to kill, Turkiye’s state-run news agency reported Friday.
The court released three other suspects from custody pending trial, Anadolu Agency reported. It also ordered the deportation from Turkiye of 29 people who were rounded up by police in connection with the attack.
The Nov. 13 explosion targeted Istanbul’s bustling Istiklal Avenue — a popular thoroughfare lined with shops and restaurants — and left six people dead, including two children. More than 80 others were wounded.
The attack came as a shocking reminder of bombings that hit Turkish cities between 2015 and 2017, shattering the public’s sense of security.
Turkish authorities blamed last weekend’s explosion on the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, as well as Syrian Kurdish groups affiliated with it. The Kurdish militants groups have denied involvement.
Prosecutors questioned the main suspect in the attack, a Syrian woman who is accused of leaving a TNT-laden bomb on Istiklal Avenue, for some five hours.
The woman, identified as Ahlam Albashir, allegedly told her interrogators that she had entered Turkiye illegally and stayed at a house in Istanbul for four months, pretending to be a couple with one of the other suspects, the Anadolu Agency reported.
According to the news agency, Albashir also allegedly admitted to leaving a bag containing the explosive device on a street bench but claimed she did not know what was inside it.
A trial date is expected to be set after prosecutors prepare their indictment, which could take months.
One suspect was apprehended by Turkish police late Wednesday in the Syrian city of Azaz — which is currently under the control of the Turkiye-backed Syrian opposition — and was being questioned by police.
There was no information on the 29 people who face deportation.
The PKK has fought an armed insurgency in Turkiye since 1984. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people since then.

Iran’s atomic chief says IAEA aware of Tehran’s nuclear activities

Iran’s atomic chief says IAEA aware of Tehran’s nuclear activities
Updated 18 November 2022
Reuters

Iran’s atomic chief says IAEA aware of Tehran’s nuclear activities

Iran’s atomic chief says IAEA aware of Tehran’s nuclear activities
  • The resolution said it was “essential and urgent” that Iran explain the origin of the uranium particles
  • In June, Iran removed IAEA monitoring equipment including surveillance cameras
Updated 18 November 2022
Reuters

TEHRAN: The UN nuclear watchdog is aware of all of Iran’s activities, the head of country’s atomic energy organization said on Friday, a day after the atomic agency’s Board of Governors demanded explanation for traces of uranium at three undeclared sites.
The resolution, which was drafted on Thursday by the United States, Britain, France and Germany, said it was “essential and urgent” that Iran explain the origin of the uranium particles and more generally give the International Atomic Energy Agency all the answers it requires.
“Iran has not done and will not do anything that the agency is not aware of,” Mohammad Eslami, chief of Iran’s atomic energy organization was quoted as saying by the semi-official ILNA news agency.
“Our activities are all within the framework of regulations,” adding: “There is no problem about safeguards, which are the criterion of our cooperation.”
Resolution of the so-called “safeguards” investigations is critical to the UN agency, which seeks to ensure parties to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty are not secretly diverting nuclear material which they could use to make a weapon.
“They have been pressuring Iran for 20 years, but negotiations have continued,” said Eslami.
In June, Iran removed IAEA monitoring equipment including surveillance cameras installed under its 2015 deal with world powers to curb its disputed uranium enrichment program.
“The political goals of the founders of this anti-Iranian resolution will not be realized but it could impact the constructive relations between Tehran and the Agency,” Iran’s envoy to the IAEA, Mohsen Naziri, said on Thursday, according to Iran’s state media.

COP27 draft deal published, no proposal yet on ‘loss and damage’ funding

COP27 draft deal published, no proposal yet on ‘loss and damage’ funding
Updated 18 November 2022
Reuters

COP27 draft deal published, no proposal yet on ‘loss and damage’ funding

COP27 draft deal published, no proposal yet on ‘loss and damage’ funding
  • The text did not set out the proposed solution to one of the most contentious issues at the summit
Updated 18 November 2022
Reuters

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: The United Nations climate agency on Friday published a draft negotiating text of the deal that delegates at the COP27 summit in Sharm El-Sheikh are hoping to agree in the coming days.
The text, which builds on earlier less formal iterations, did not set out the proposed solution to one of the most contentious issues at the summit, the ‘loss and damage’ financial arrangements to provide funding to developing countries suffering catastrophic climate events.
Instead it contained placeholder text reading: “Placeholder funding arrangement responding to loss and damage.”

