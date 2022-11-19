You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia and Thailand sign landmark agreements on energy
APEC Summit 2022
APEC Summit 2022

Saudi Arabia and Thailand sign landmark agreements on energy

Saudi Arabia and Thailand sign landmark agreements on energy
The Saudi crown prince’s visit to Thailand is a historic moment in Riyadh-Bangkok ties. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5zv7p

Updated 19 November 2022

Saudi Arabia and Thailand sign landmark agreements on energy

Saudi Arabia and Thailand sign landmark agreements on energy
  • Kingdom’s crown prince is special guest at Asia-Pacific summit in Bangkok
Updated 19 November 2022
Natalia Laskowska Sib Kaifee

BANGKOK: Saudi Arabia and Thailand on Friday signed landmark agreements on energy cooperation and renewable power during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Bangkok.

The crown prince is a special guest of the Thai government at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders’ meeting in the city.

The main agreement on energy cooperation was signed at a meeting between Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Thai Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow.

“It will be a framework to seek energy cooperation that will be beneficial to Thailand and Saudi Arabia in different dimensions such as petrochemical cooperation, hydrogen fuel, carbon capture and storage, circular economy development, and low carbon technology, promoting energy innovation, exchanging useful information and experience regarding energy,” Punmeechaow said.

Representatives of ACWA Power, who are part of the Saudi delegation in Bangkok, also signed a deal on renewable power development with Thailand’s state-owned oil and gas company PTT and the state-owned power supplier Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand.

The agreement to develop a green hydrogen/ammonia project in Thailand would “expand cooperation in the energy sector,” Punmeechaow said. “Its objective is to push forward and develop hydrogen fuel in Thailand.”

A third agreement was signed by the Saudi Ministry of Investment and the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand to promote energy transition, the Thai minister said.

Thailand’s energy policy focuses on reducing dependence on natural gas and fossil fuels to enhance energy security and reach its ambitious target of supplying 30 percent of power from renewable sources by 2037. Its current power generation mix comprises only 14.9 percent renewables.

The Saudi crown prince’s visit to Thailand is a historic moment in Riyadh-Bangkok ties, which stalled in the 1980s and were restored only this year, when Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha visited Saudi Arabia on the crown prince’s invitation. 

Many agreements and official exchanges have followed since. The volume of trade between the two countries has significantly increased, and more is on the agenda as regaining access to Saudi Arabia has for many years been a priority for the Thai government. 

The restored relationship gives Thai exporters and investors more access to opportunities in the Gulf and beyond. “This is a big, big issue for Thailand. Saudi Arabia is a critical partner in the Middle East,” Prof. Thitinan Pongsudhirak, director of the Institute of Security and International Studies in Bangkok, told Arab News. 

“That is a gateway for Thailand to reengage and reenter Middle East markets. Without the Saudi Arabia relationship, a lot of doors were closed. Now, more doors will be opened.”

Topics: APEC Summit 2022

Related

Special Thailand offers to be Saudi Arabia’s ‘gateway’ to Asian markets 
Saudi Arabia
Thailand offers to be Saudi Arabia’s ‘gateway’ to Asian markets 
Special Saudi Arabia and Thailand: Burgeoning ties bind two friendly kingdoms video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia and Thailand: Burgeoning ties bind two friendly kingdoms

UN climate talks in Egypt head into overtime

UN climate talks in Egypt head into overtime
Updated 59 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

UN climate talks in Egypt head into overtime

UN climate talks in Egypt head into overtime
  • Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry told delegates that the negotiations would spill into Saturday
Updated 59 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt: UN climate talks were extended by a day Friday in an effort to break the deadlock as nations tussle over funding for developing countries battered by weather disasters and ambition on curbing global warming.
Representatives from nearly 200 countries have gathered at the COP27 in Egypt for two weeks with the aim of driving forward action on climate change as the world faces a worsening onslaught of weather extremes.
But wealthy and developing nations were struggling to find common ground on creating the fund, and on a host of other crucial issues, with only hours before the summit was scheduled to end in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, who chairs the COP27 talks, told delegates that the negotiations would spill into Saturday, a delay not unusual in such sprawling UN climate talks.
“I remain concerned at the number of outstanding issues,” he said.
The daunting list of tasks includes finding agreement on reaffirming a goal to limit average warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels, which scientists say is a safer guardrail to avoid the most dangerous impacts.
Rich countries are also under pressure to finally fulfil promises to provide $100 billion a year to help developing countries green their economies and adapt to future impacts, and to hammer out future finance plans.
But for many vulnerable countries, the defining issue at the conference is money for the “loss and damage” caused by climate change — a controversial issue previously blocked by wealthy countries fearful of open-ended liability.
Dr. Mohamed Sabry El-Tawabty, a member of the UN Youth 2030, extended his thanks to all the global attendees that took part in the two-week summit, particularly the youth.
“We also extend our thanks to everyone who contributed to the success of this forum and to all the youth of the world who work diligently and effortlessly to preserve the climate by all means and methods,” he said.
“We look forward, after the end of this forum, to start working effectively and achieve what (we) ...have agreed upon over the past weeks,” El-Tawabty also said, adding: “The time for talking has ended immediately after the conclusion of this forum.”
(With AFP)

Topics: COP27 COP27 UN Climate Change Conference climate Egypt Sameh Shoukry

Related

COP27: Biden says the climate crisis is about the ‘very life of the planet’
Business & Economy
COP27: Biden says the climate crisis is about the ‘very life of the planet’

EU expects to be ready for Russia oil price cap Dec. 5 start — officials

EU expects to be ready for Russia oil price cap Dec. 5 start — officials
Updated 18 November 2022
Reuters

EU expects to be ready for Russia oil price cap Dec. 5 start — officials

EU expects to be ready for Russia oil price cap Dec. 5 start — officials
Updated 18 November 2022
Reuters

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: The EU expects to have its regulations completed in time for the introduction of a G7 plan to cap the price of Russian crude oil on Dec. 5 , the organizations’s energy policy chief told Reuters.

The EU will ban Russian crude imports from that date, and Russian oil products from Feb. 5, depriving Russia of oil revenues and forcing one of the world’s top oil producers and exporters to seek alternative markets.

In addition, a G7 plan, intended as an add-on to the EU embargo, will allow shipping services providers to help to export Russian oil, but only at enforced low prices. This is also set to take effect on Dec. 5.

“Our sanctions will cover crude for EU member states so we will not buy Russian crude oil starting from December 5 and we covered the possible oil price gap for international buyers with our eighth package of sanctions,” EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson said.

“If the G7 will decide the exact price cap level, we also will need a council mandate for that,” she said on the sidelines of the COP 27 climate summit in Egypt this week.

Simson said there was enough time: “We have been able to negotiate within days. So the overall framework is in place.”

The International Energy Agency said this week the move to deprive Moscow of revenue would create more uncertainty for oil markets and add to pressure on prices, including diesel.

Washington plans to issue guidance in coming days on the Russian oil price cap and is ready for some “hiccups” in its implementation, a US State Department official said separately.

An EU official said that exchanges continued with the G7 in view of the Dec. 5 deadline.

“The aim is of course to have finalized an agreement with the G7 before the 5th Dec,” the official said, adding it was “aware that there’s not much time left.”

“I expect you’ll hear something within the next week.” 

Topics: European Union Russia Oil

Related

EU to propose natural gas price cap after Nov. 24 meeting
Business & Economy
EU to propose natural gas price cap after Nov. 24 meeting
Oil slides on China demand concerns, easing supply worries
Business & Economy
Oil slides on China demand concerns, easing supply worries

Saudi Arabia and Rwanda ministers discuss digital cooperation in Riyadh meeting

Saudi Arabia and Rwanda ministers discuss digital cooperation in Riyadh meeting
Updated 18 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia and Rwanda ministers discuss digital cooperation in Riyadh meeting

Saudi Arabia and Rwanda ministers discuss digital cooperation in Riyadh meeting
Updated 18 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to expand its cooperation with Rwanda in the digital, technological and innovative fields after a meeting between two of the country’s leading ministers.

The African country’s Minister of Information Technology and Communications Paula Ingabire held talks regarding the sectors in Riyadh with the Kingdom’s Deputy Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Haitham bin Abdurrahman Al-Ohali.

During the meeting, they discussed the aspects of expanding cooperation and partnership in the digital, technological and innovative fields, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

They also reviewed ways to develop and activate relations between the two countries, especially in the field of digital economy, as Rwanda is an active member of the Digital Cooperation Organization.

The meeting was also attended by Deemah Al-Yahya, the secretary-general of the DCO.

The DCO was set up in 2020, and member states include Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Cyprus, Djibouti, Kuwait, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Jordan, and Rwanda.

The organization established its headquarters in Riyadh in September, with Al-Yahya saying at the time: “The decision to establish the headquarters of the DCO in Riyadh is an affirmation of the kingdom’s regional and international position as a hub connecting Africa, Asia, and Europe, and its status as one of the fastest growing G-20 economies and a leading regional center in technology.”

The latest meeting between ministers from Saudi Arabia and Rwanda comes after an agreement was signed between the two nations in June 2021 to boost cooperation.

That deal aimed to strengthen the existing bonds between the two countries and enhance cooperation in all sectors including education, art, culture, media, tourism, youth empowerment and sports.

The agreement also opened up prospects for new bilateral deals in areas of common interest.

Saudi Arabia’s has been focused on developing its digital infrastructure in line with its Vision 2030 strategy.

The Kingdom was recently ranked the best in the region and third globally for its digital government transformation by the World Bank’s GovTech Maturity Index for 2022.

It was evaluated as having high performance in its digital government transformation, putting it in the group of “very developed countries”, according to the index report.

The GTMI was developed as part of the World Bank’s GovTech Initiative to measure digital government maturity in four focus areas; supporting core government systems, enhancing service delivery, mainstreaming citizen engagement, and fostering GovTech enablers.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Rwanda Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO)

Related

Saudi Arabia and Rwanda agree to strengthen cooperation
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia and Rwanda agree to strengthen cooperation

Oil slides on China demand concerns, easing supply worries

Oil slides on China demand concerns, easing supply worries
Updated 18 November 2022
Reuters

Oil slides on China demand concerns, easing supply worries

Oil slides on China demand concerns, easing supply worries
Updated 18 November 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Oil fell around 2 percent on Friday and was on track for a second weekly decline, pressured by concern about weakening demand in China and further interest rate rises by the US Federal Reserve.

As part of the rout, the market structure of both oil benchmarks shifted in ways that reflect dwindling supply concerns. Crude had come close to all-time highs earlier this year as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine added to those concerns.

China, which sources say is looking to slow crude imports from some exporters, has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases, while hopes for the moderation of aggressive US rate hikes have been dented by remarks from some Fed officials this week.

“As things stand, bullish price drivers are in short supply,” Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM said. “Yet with the EU embargo on Russian crude less than three weeks away, oil prices could still end the year with a bang.”

Brent crude was down $1.80, or 2 percent, at $87.98 a barrel by 1325 GMT, having touched $87.86 earlier, the lowest since Oct. 3. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down $1.52 or 1.9 percent at $80.12.

Both benchmarks are heading for a second weekly loss. Brent is on track for a decline of more than 8 percent, while WTI is down about 10 percent.

In a sign of easing concern about supply, the nearby WTI contract moved to a discount to the second month , a structure known as contango, for the first time since 2021, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Brent was still in the opposite structure, backwardation, although the premium of nearby Brent over barrels loading in six months fell as low as $3.24 a barrel, the lowest since April.

Recession concerns have dominated this week even with the EU's ban on Russian crude looming on Dec. 5 and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together known as OPEC+, tightening supply.

“On the demand side, there are concerns about an economic slowdown,” said Naeem Aslam of Avatrade. “The path of the least resistance seems skewed to the downside.”

The Fed is expected to raise rates by a smaller 50 basis points (bps) at its Dec. 13-14 policy meeting after four consecutive 75 bp hikes, according to a Reuters poll.

OPEC+, which began a new round of supply cuts in November, holds a policy meeting on Dec. 4.

Topics: Oil

Related

Oil Updates — Crude falls; Diamondback to buy Lario Permian; Biden asks Congress for $500m to modernize oil reserve
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude falls; Diamondback to buy Lario Permian; Biden asks Congress for $500m to modernize oil reserve

GM CEO Barra says electric vehicles to be profitable by 2025

GM CEO Barra says electric vehicles to be profitable by 2025
Updated 18 November 2022
AP

GM CEO Barra says electric vehicles to be profitable by 2025

GM CEO Barra says electric vehicles to be profitable by 2025
  • GM is sticking by a pledge made by Barra to sell more EVs in the US than market leader Tesla by the middle of the decade
Updated 18 November 2022
AP

General Motors says it expects its portfolio of electric vehicles to turn a profit in North America by 2025 as it boosts battery and assembly plant capacity to build over 1 million EVs per year.
CEO Mary Barra used the pledge to kick off the company’s investor day event Thursday in New York.
The profit figure includes vehicle sales revenue, benefits from emissions tax credits, and revenue from software and parts sales, she said.
Barra said the company’s EV portfolio appeals to a broader range of customers than the competition, in a lineup that includes a small SUV for around $30,000, plus a luxury SUV, pickup trucks, and Hummer SUVs in the next two years.
The Detroit automaker has a goal of selling only electric passenger vehicles by 2035.
GM is sticking by a pledge made by Barra to sell more EVs in the US than market leader Tesla by the middle of the decade.
“Our commitment is to lead the industry,” Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson told reporters ahead on the investor day event. “We believe that with the infrastructure that we put in place and the vehicles that you’ll see today, we’ll be able to get there.”
The 2025 profit prediction is on a pretax basis that includes the capital costs of building battery factories and converting internal combustion plants to electric vehicles.
Jacobson said it will take time for individual electric vehicles to get to “low- to mid-single digit” profit margins in 2025 as costs are spread over more vehicles. EV profit margins will go higher once clean energy tax credits from the federal Inflation Reduction Act are applied, Jacobson said.
GM customers, he said, should be able to get half the $7,500 federal EV tax credit next year, reaching the full credit by mid-decade. To get the credits, EVs and batteries must be built in North America, with battery minerals sourced on the continent.
Despite economic volatility and the possibility of a downturn, GM appeared more confident in this year’s financial results, saying Thursday it expects full-year pretax income to be $13.5 billion to $14.5 billion. That’s within the previous guidance range of $13 billion to $15 billion.
GM also said its Brightdrop commercial vehicle unit, which is making electric vans and carts, will contribute over $1 billion of revenue next year.
Shares of GM rose slightly Thursday as the broader markets declined.
The company says its modular Ultium EV architecture is flexible enough to allow multiple battery chemistries and cell sizes, and it can handle multiple vehicles. That’s one reason the company says the next two years put it on a path to double revenue by 2030.
Doug Parks, product development chief, said EVs are much simpler to build than internal combustion vehicles. For example, the Chevrolet Silverado EV has 45 percent fewer parts than its combustion equivalent, he said.
As for the new vehicles, GM will roll out an all-electric version of the Chevrolet Corvette next year, President Mark Reuss said.
“This will again set the standard of the world for performance,” he said.
Reuss gave glimpses of other new or revamped GM vehicles that are coming in the next two years. New internal combustion vehicles will be based on the existing underpinnings, saving costs, yet allowing the company to do significant upgrades, he said.
Among the revamped or new entries next year are the Chevrolet Traverse three-row SUV, as well as a new Buick SUV, and a revamped Chevrolet Trax small SUV starting around $19,000.
In 2024, GM will redo the three-row GMC Acadia SUV, making it more truck-like, Reuss said. Then it will revamp the internal combustion version of the Chevy Equinox small SUV in the biggest market segment in the world.
For electric vehicles next year, GM will revive the Buick Electra name for a new SUV that will go on sale first in China, then in the US Then comes the Cruise Origin, a multi-passenger vehicle built for the company’s ride-hailing service, and a Cadillac compact SUV.
Among the 2024 EVs is the GMC Sierra full-size pickup., a full-size Cadillac SUV, and full-size Buick and Chevrolet electric cars mainly for China.
Reuss also said GM is revamping the way customers buy electric vehicles, giving them the option of fully purchasing online or at the dealership and saving the company $2,000 per vehicle.
Rather than dealers holding huge inventories, they would keep fewer vehicles on lots. When a customer orders an EV, it would come from three US distribution centers, two in California and one in George. They would stock vehicles with popular equipment combinations and allow deliveries in as little as four days, Reuss said.
The system would automate a lot of financing and insurance costs. The $2,000 savings would go to GM.
Reuss also took a shot at US electric vehicle sales leader Tesla, telling analysts that more than 11,000 Tesla owners had vehicles serviced at a GM dealership. He said the dealer network is a big competitive advantage.

Topics: General Motors Mary Barra Electric Vehicle

Related

Exclusive General Motors to sell EVs; set up regional office in Saudi Arabia, says top official video
Business & Economy
General Motors to sell EVs; set up regional office in Saudi Arabia, says top official
General Motors Middle East appoints Sajed Sbeih as new vice president
Business & Economy
General Motors Middle East appoints Sajed Sbeih as new vice president

Latest updates

Elon Musk asks Twitter users to vote on reinstatement of Trump
Elon Musk asks Twitter users to vote on reinstatement of Trump
‘Credible’ Iranian death threats against individuals in Canada being investigated: Canadian intelligence
‘Credible’ Iranian death threats against individuals in Canada being investigated: Canadian intelligence
Rublev joins Djokovic in Turin ATP Finals quartet
Rublev joins Djokovic in Turin ATP Finals quartet
NATO says Russian jets conduct ‘unsafe’ Baltic ship overflight
NATO says Russian jets conduct ‘unsafe’ Baltic ship overflight
Ko runs out to 5-shot lead at CME Group Tour Championship
Ko runs out to 5-shot lead at CME Group Tour Championship

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.