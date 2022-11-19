You are here

Kim Jong Un: North Korea's ICBM test proves capacity to contain US threats

Updated 19 November 2022
Kim jong Un stressed the need to have the US and its allies realize that their military steps against North Korea would ‘lead to their self-destruction.’ (KCNA via KNS/AFP)
Updated 19 November 2022
AP

  • North Korean leader oversees launch of the Hwasong-17 missile
  • Kim Jong Un: Country compelled to further bolster its ‘overwhelming nuclear deterrence’
Updated 19 November 2022
AP

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the test of a newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile confirmed that he has another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain outside threats, as he warned the United States and its allies that their alleged provocative steps would lead to “their self-destruction,” state media reported Saturday.
North Korea’s state media said Kim oversaw the launch of the Hwasong-17 missile, a day after its neighbors said they had detected the launch of an ICBM that showed a potential ability to reach anywhere in the United States.
The North’s Korean Central News Agency said Kim observed the launch with his wife Ri Sol Ju and their “beloved daughter” as well as senior officials. State media photos showed Kim walking hand-in-hand with his daughter, who was clad in a white jacket and red shoes, together watching a huge missile loaded on a launch truck. It’s the first time for North Korea to publish the photo of Kim’s daughter. Observers say Kim observing a weapons launch with his family suggests that he was confident in its success.
Kim, 38, is the third generation of his family to rule North Korea. South Korean media reported he has three children born in 2010, 2013 and 2017 respectively. It wasn’t immediately known which child he took to the launch site.
Friday’s launch was part of the North’s ongoing barrage of missile tests that are seen as an attempt to expand its weapons arsenal and boost its leverage in future diplomacy. Some foreign experts said the Hwasong-17 missile is still under development but is the North’s longest-range ballistic weapon designed to carry multiple nuclear warheads to defeat US missile defense systems.
KCNA said the missile fired from the Pyongyang International Airport traveled up to a maximum altitude of about 6,040 kilometers (3,750 miles) and flew a distance of about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) before it landed on the preset area in international waters off the country’s east coast.
“The test-fire clearly proved the reliability of the new major strategic weapon system to be representative of (North Korea’s) strategic forces and its powerful combat performance as the strongest strategic weapon in the world,” KCNA said.
Kim said his country is compelled to further bolster its “overwhelming nuclear deterrence” in the face of intensifying US military threats. Kim stressed the need to have the US and its allies realize that their military steps against North Korea would “lead to their self-destruction,” KCNA said.
“Kim Jong Un solemnly declared that if the enemies continue to pose threats to the DPRK, frequently introducing nuclear strike means, our party and government will resolutely react to nukes with nuclear weapons and to total confrontation with all-out confrontation,” KCNA said.
Kim’s statement suggests North Korea will continue its weapons testing activities as the United States is pushing to bolster its security commitment to its allies South Korea and Japan. There are concerns that North Korea could soon conduct its first nuclear test in five years.
The United Nations Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting for Monday morning on North Korea’s latest ballistic missile launch at Japan’s request. But it’s unclear if it can slap fresh sanctions on North Korea because China and Russia, two of the council’s veto-wielding members, opposed the United States and its allies’ moves to toughen sanctions on the North over its banned tests of ballistic missiles earlier this year.
US National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson condemned Friday’s launch and said the United States will take “all necessary measures” to guarantee the safety of its territory and South Korea and Japan. Vice President Kamala Harris separately met with the leaders of those countries and of Australia, Canada and New Zealand who are attending a regional forum in Bangkok to discuss a joint response to North Korea.
South Korea and Japan also criticized the launch and held separate aerial drills with US forces. South Korea’s military said it also staged unilateral exercises simulating aerial strikes on North Korean mobile missile launchers.
Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said Friday that depending on the weight of a potential warhead, the missile had a range exceeding 15,000 kilometers (9,320 miles), “in which case it could cover the entire mainland United States.”
The North’s nuclear and missile arsenals are shrouded in secrecy. Some experts say North Korea is still years away from possessing a functioning nuclear missile, saying it has yet to prove technologies to ensure that warheads survive the harsh conditions of atmospheric reentry. But others say North Korea has likely already acquired such capacities given the number of years spent on its nuclear program.
In recent months, North Korea has performed dozens of shorter-range missile tests that it called simulations of nuclear attacks on South Korean and US targets. North Korea said its tests were aimed at issuing a warning to the United States and South Korea over their military training that the North views as an invasion rehearsal. Seoul and Washington have said their regular exercises are defensive in nature.
North Korea halted weapons launches for about a week before it fired a short-range ballistic missile on Thursday. Before that launch, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui threatened to launch “fiercer” military responses to steps by the US to bolster its security commitment to South Korea and Japan.
US President Joe Biden met with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts Nov. 13 on the sidelines of a regional gathering in Cambodia, issuing a joint statement that strongly condemned North Korea’s recent missile tests and agreed to work together to strengthen deterrence. Biden reaffirmed the US commitment to defend South Korea and Japan with a full range of capabilities, including nuclear weapons.

China reports 24,473 new COVID-19 cases

China reports 24,473 new COVID-19 cases
Updated 19 November 2022
Reuters

  • Numerous businesses in Beijing’s Chaoyang district have shut or announced only limited services
  • Outlying Beijing districts of Fangshan and Huairou announced additional testing requirements for people entering from other provinces
Updated 14 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

SHANGHAI: China reported a slight decline in new COVID-19 cases on Saturday as numerous cities battled outbreaks, and as restaurants and other businesses in Beijing shut after authorities urged people to stay home over the weekend.
Authorities have recently sought to ease the impact of their tough zero-COVID policy, which is battering the world’s second-biggest economy and sowing frustration and anger as case numbers have risen to their highest since April.
Numerous businesses in Beijing’s Chaoyang district, the capital’s main business and diplomatic area, have shut or announced only limited services.
One restaurant owner in the nightlife hub of Sanlitun said that authorities had told him and other outlets in the area to close for three days from Saturday.
A major office complex in the nearby Dongcheng district said Chaoyang residents should not come to work from Monday and staffing levels would be reduced by 30 percent.
The outlying Beijing districts of Fangshan and Huairou announced additional testing requirements for people entering from other provinces.
Beijing reported 79 symptomatic and 436 asymptomatic cases for Friday, down from 100 symptomatic and 366 asymptomatic cases the previous day, government data showed.
Beijing authorities are on high alert in the hope of preventing the numerous omicron variant outbreaks in other cities from spreading to the capital.
Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director of Beijing’s municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told a news conference that case counts in each district of the capital continue to trend upward. By 3 p.m. (0700 GMT) on Saturday, the city had confirmed 395 confirmed cases, 56 of which were from people not in quarantine.
Nationwide, the authorities reported 24,263 daily domestically transmitted cases, of which 2,055 were symptomatic and 22,208 were asymptomatic, down from 25,129 the previous day.
That is approaching the highs when the authorities locked down Shanghai, China’s financial hub and most populous city, earlier in the year.
This time, however, the cases are distributed across many cities, where authorities are weighing the costs and benefits of loosening policies that have damaged businesses.
Guangzhou, a city in the south of nearly 19 million people, reported 269 new domestically transmitted symptomatic cases and 8,444 asymptomatic cases, compared with 255 symptomatic and 8,989 asymptomatic cases a day before, authorities said.
Guangzhou authorities recently announced they would build facilities with more than 250,000 hospital beds to cope with the rising cases. This week, residents staged a protest in defiance of strict lockdown policies.
The manufacturing hub of Zhengzhou reported 182 new symptomatic locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 1,385 asymptomatic cases, compared with 107 symptomatic and 1,556 asymptomatic cases a day before, according to government data.
Lockdowns in the city sent some workers fleeing from a factory operated by Apple iPhone manufacturer Foxconn. Authorities have responded by offering low-level officials and residents cash bonuses on top of wages if they stay on the production lines.

Bulgaria charges five with helping Istanbul bombing suspect

Bulgaria charges five with helping Istanbul bombing suspect
Updated 19 November 2022
AFP

  • Turkiye jailed 17 people over last Sunday’s blast, which it has blamed on the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party
  • The PKK and its Syrian offshoot the YPG have denied involvement in the blast
Updated 48 min 43 sec ago
AFP

SOFIA: Bulgaria has charged five people with helping one of the suspects in last weekend’s bombing in central Istanbul which killed six people, prosecutors said on Saturday.
Turkiye on Friday jailed 17 people over last Sunday’s blast, which Ankara has blamed on the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) it designates as a “terror group.”
The victims include two girls aged nine and 15.
“Five people have been charged” over their “logistical” help to one of the suspects to flee, Siyka Mileva, a spokeswoman for the Sofia prosecutor’s office said.
Local television channels said three of the people charged in Bulgaria were from Moldova and a fourth was from an unspecified Arab country. There were no immediate details about the fifth person.
The PKK and its Syrian offshoot the YPG have denied involvement in the blast, which also wounded 81 people. No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Turkish police captured the chief suspect Alham Albashir — a Syrian woman who is said to have been working for Kurdish militants — in an Istanbul suburb.
Albashir reportedly confessed to planting the bomb during her interrogation.
The Istanbul court remanded the 17 suspects in pre-trial detention on charges of “destroying national unity” and “deliberate killing.”
Albashir said she joined the PKK because of her boyfriend’s influence and maintained her ties to the group after she broke up with him, the Turkiye’s Anodolu news agency said.
The attack was the deadliest in five years and evoked bitter memories from a wave of nationwide bombings from 2015 to 2017 that were blamed mostly on Kurdish militants and Daesh group militants.

'Most' APEC members condemn war in Ukraine: leaders' statement

‘Most’ APEC members condemn war in Ukraine: leaders’ statement
Updated 19 November 2022
AFP

  • Apart from substituting the name of the organization, the statement was word-for-word the same as a G20 declaration issued last week
  • The APEC statement highlighted the ‘immense human suffering’ caused by the war
Updated 19 November 2022
AFP

BANGKOK: Asia-Pacific leaders added their voices on Saturday to international pressure on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, issuing a summit statement saying “most” of them condemned the war.
The 21 members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum issued a joint declaration after a day and half of talks in Bangkok criticizing the conflict and the global economic turmoil it has unleashed.
The summit communique was agreed by all APEC members, including Russia and China — which has refrained from public criticism of Moscow for the invasion — but includes a number of diplomatic fudges.
“Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy,” it said.
“There were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions.”
Apart from substituting the name of the organization, the statement was word-for-word the same as a G20 declaration issued last week after a summit in Indonesia and reportedly the fruit of intense diplomatic haggling.
The APEC statement highlighted the “immense human suffering” caused by the war, lamenting its impact on economic growth, inflation, supply chains and energy and food security.
The United States and its allies used the G20 summit last week to broaden the coalition against President Vladimir Putin’s invasion and scotch Kremlin claims of a war of East against West.
With his war effort floundering in the face of Ukrainian resistance backed by Western support, Putin refused to attend either the G20 or the APEC summits, sending his foreign minister to Bali and a deputy prime minister to Bangkok.
Moscow unleashed a hail of missile attacks across Ukraine this week after losing the city of Kherson in one of the biggest setbacks suffered by Russian forces since their invasion in February.
The onslaught has left millions of Ukrainian civilians suffering power shortages as winter bites and temperatures plunge.

NATO says Russian jets conduct 'unsafe' Baltic ship overflight

NATO says Russian jets conduct ‘unsafe’ Baltic ship overflight
Updated 19 November 2022
AFP

  • “NATO will respond appropriately to any interference with NATO’s lawful activity in the area that endangers the safety of our aircraft, ships or their crews
Updated 19 November 2022
AFP

BRUSSELS: NATO said Friday that two Russian fighter aircraft had conducted an “unsafe and unprofessional approach” toward alliance naval ships on routine operations in the Baltic Sea.
NATO’s maritime command said the jets flew over “the force at an altitude of 300 feet (91 meters) and a distance of 80 yards (73 meters)” on Thursday morning after the Russian pilots failed to respond to communications.
“NATO deemed the interaction unsafe and unprofessional since it was conducted in a known danger area, which was activated for air defense training, and due to the aircraft altitude and proximity,” a statement said.
“The interaction increased the risk of miscalculations, mistakes, and accidents.”
The statement said that NATO forces had “acted responsibly” in compliance with maritime regulations.
“NATO will respond appropriately to any interference with NATO’s lawful activity in the area that endangers the safety of our aircraft, ships or their crews. NATO does not seek confrontation and poses no threat,” it said.
It comes as tensions have spiralled between the western military alliance and Russia over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
Fears of a clash between the two sides were heightened this week after a missile killed two people in Ukraine’s neighbor Poland, which is a NATO member.
The alliance tamped down tensions, saying it was likely one of Kyiv’s air defense rockets.
NATO has doubled its naval presence in the Baltic and North seas since explosions in September at Russia-Europe gas pipelines, which a Swedish investigation on Friday confirmed were due to acts of sabotage.
NATO’s maritime group in the Baltic Sea, including Dutch, Norwegian and Danish vessels, has been conducting operations to increase cooperation with Finland and Sweden, which are on track to join the alliance.
The move by the two Nordic neighbors to drop their longstanding policy of non-alignment and join NATO has upset the Kremlin.

 

Russia warms to US prisoner swap for weapons trader Bout

Russia warms to US prisoner swap for weapons trader Bout
Updated 19 November 2022
Reuters

  • For the two former Cold War foes, now grappling with the gravest confrontation since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, the exchange would mark one of the more extraordinary prisoner swaps in their history
Updated 19 November 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Russia said on Friday it hoped to clinch a prisoner swap with the United States to return convicted Russian weapons trafficker Viktor Bout, known as the “Merchant of Death,” in an exchange that would likely include US basketball star Brittney Griner.
Amid the deadliest war in Europe since World War Two, Russia and the United States are exploring a deal that could see imprisoned Americans including Griner return to the United States in exchange for Bout.
“I want to hope that the prospect not only remains but is being strengthened, and that the moment will come when we will get a concrete agreement,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying by Interfax.

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a courtroom after a hearing in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 4, 2022. (AP)

“The Americans are showing some external activity, we are working professionally through a special channel designed for this,” Ryabkov said. “Viktor Bout is among those who are being discussed, and we certainly count on a positive result.”
For the two former Cold War foes, now grappling with the gravest confrontation since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, the exchange would mark one of the more extraordinary prisoner swaps in their history.
The distinctly upbeat remarks from Ryabkov, the foreign ministry’s point man for the Americas and arms control, contrast with previous statements from Moscow which have cautioned Washington against trying to engage in megaphone diplomacy over the prisoner swap.
The possible swap includes Griner, facing nine years behind bars in Russia after being convicted on drug charges, and Paul Whelan who is serving a 16-year sentence in Russia after being convicted of espionage charges that he denies.
Russia and the United States have discussed swapping Griner and Whelan, a former US Marine, for Bout, but no deal has materialized amid heightened tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The US State Department on Friday said Washington has made a substantial offer that Moscow “has consistently failed to negotiate in good faith on.”
“The Russian government’s failure to seriously negotiate on these issues in the established channels, or any other channel for that matter, runs counter to its public statements. Ultimately, here, actions speak louder than words,” State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters.
BOUT FOR GRINER
Variously dubbed “the merchant of death” and “the sanctions buster” for his ability to get around arms embargoes, Bout was one of the world’s most wanted men before his 2008 arrest on multiple charges related to arms trafficking.
For almost two decades, Bout was one of the world’s most notorious arms dealers, selling weaponry to rogue states, rebel groups and murderous warlords in Africa, Asia and South America.
But in 2008, Bout was snared in an elaborate US sting.
Bout was caught on camera agreeing to sell undercover US agents posing as representatives of Colombia’s leftist FARC guerrillas 100 surface-to-air missiles, which they would use to kill US troops. Shortly afterwards, he was arrested by Thai police.
Bout was tried on the charges related to FARC, which he denied, and in 2012 was convicted and sentenced by a US judge in New York to 25 years in prison, the minimum sentence possible.
Ever since, the Russian state has been keen to get him back.
Griner has been transferred to a penal colony in the Mordovia region, southeast of Moscow, her lawyers said on Thursday, confirming a Reuters report.
At her trial, Griner — who played basketball for a Russian team in the US off-season — said she had used cannabis for relief from sports injuries but had not meant to break the law. She told the court she made an honest mistake by packing the cartridges in her luggage.

 

