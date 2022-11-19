You are here

  • Home
  • Zidane-inspired Gundogan looking to banish Germany’s World Cup anguish
World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022

Zidane-inspired Gundogan looking to banish Germany’s World Cup anguish

Zidane-inspired Gundogan looking to banish Germany’s World Cup anguish
Ilkay Gundogan believes Germany will not be scarred by the events of 2018. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n4mry

Updated 19 November 2022
ALAM KHAN

Zidane-inspired Gundogan looking to banish Germany’s World Cup anguish

Zidane-inspired Gundogan looking to banish Germany’s World Cup anguish
  • The Manchester City captain believes lack of expectation and a crop of talented youngsters will help Hansi Flick’s team in Qatar
Updated 19 November 2022
ALAM KHAN

As a group of people huddled around a television set in the corner of a Turkish restaurant one late night in July, 1998, a young Ilkay Gundogan observed intently.

It was to be his first exposure to the World Cup.

He was seven, blissfully unaware of how football’s historic competition between nations would eventually play a major part in his life and career.

Inspired by two goals from Zinedine Zidane, hosts France beat favorites Brazil 3-0 that night at a euphoric Stade de France in Paris.

“We were on holiday with my parents and my brother, and we stopped before we entered the hometown where my grandparents lived in Turkiye,” recalled Gundogan.

“We always stopped at a local restaurant at night and had soup there. I remember it had one of those old TVs in the corner and the game was on and people were watching. So that was my first memory connected to the World Cup.

“That game in 1998 there was Zidane and then came his (volleyed) goal against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League final a few years later for Real Madrid, so he was someone I remember and that everyone looked up to.

“He was one of the footballers I was idolizing in terms of how beautiful he played the game.”

It was to be eight years before Gundogan would again be captivated by the game’s showpiece.

Curiously, it was at the 2006 tournament in his homeland Germany and where Zidane infamously went from beauty to the beast.

The talismanic midfielder scored, but was then sent off in the final for a headbutt into the chest of Italy defender Marco Materazzi in an off-the-ball incident.

Italy won 5-3 on penalties as the game finished 1-1 after extra-time.

By then Gundogan, born and settled with his family in the city of Gelsenkirchen, was simply enamored by the huge spectacle of a World Cup.

“I was 15 then and at one of those fan festivals they had in Gelsenkirchen, watching games with my friends,” he told Arab News exclusively.

“I even won two tickets for the England game against Portugal in the quarter-final, the one with Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney, when they were fighting and Rooney was sent off. I was at that game, which went to penalties and England went out.

“That was the first World Cup game I went to… and the only one since as a fan. It was amazing.

“Gelsenkirchen is a small place and the only thing we had was football, the joy of life was football.

“Having it as one of the cities with a stadium for a World Cup and seeing it all happen there was something just unbelievable, fun and a joy for everyone.

“At that time I was thinking I was quite good at football, but not dreaming of playing in a World Cup. I didn’t think it possible then and was just a fan.”

But Gundogan made it all possible. 

Having come through the youth ranks at Bochum and then impressing at club level with Nurnberg, Borussia Dortmund and now English Premier League champions Manchester City, the midfielder has 63 caps to his name for Germany.

Yet, so far, the 32-year-old associates only hurt and frustration with the World Cup as a player.

When Germany won the trophy for a fourth time in 2014, he was an observer as injuries ruled him out of those finals.

Four years later, Gundogan’s experience was soured when he — and team-mate Mesut Ozil — were criticized for a pre-tournament photograph with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The row was defused when German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said no political message was intended by the players — both Muslims who were paying respect to their Turkish roots — and their stories were a reminder that people could have “more than one homeland.”

The national team then exited at the opening round for the first time in 80 years, humbled 2-0 by South Korea in their final group game.

“It was hard, of course,” admitted Gundogan. “We had all these expectations.

“Going there as the former champions, the public expectations were also high and to be brutally honest, we failed.

“We were not good enough and, at the end of the day, we kind of deserved to get knocked out of the group stage. It was very sad and frustrating for us.

“The reasons were probably a mix of everything. Maybe just the expectations of being champions in 2014, maybe most players were not prepared well enough, we were not on top of our game, and maybe not hungry enough … I don’t know.
“But we were just lacking in everything a little bit. On the pitch you could see it was not the atmosphere we wished that we had.

“Preparations were maybe not on point either and it was quite difficult.

“Even with the disappointment, I was hoping back then to play in another World Cup, but of course I had to see how things evolved and the development, both for myself and the team.

“Fortunately enough I will have it now and hopefully we can do much better.”

With former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick having replaced Joachim Low in charge and emerging talent, including Jamal Musiala, 19, and 17-year-old striker Youssoufa Moukoko in the squad, Gundogan believes they will not be scarred by the events of 2018.

“Too many things have changed since then for that to affect us in Qatar,” he said. “We have a different coach now and 95 percent of team has changed. 

“The experience is there and we can still use it, but it’s a completely new challenge, and the development over the past year has been positive even though we have had highs and lows.

“But it’s all a learning process and if we are able to filter everything we have lived in the last few months and get it to our best then we can have a really good tournament.”

In a group with Spain, Japan and Costa Rica, Germany are not among the favorites this time and, with no major expectations, Gundogan added: “Not having the pressure can be good because not everyone is going to put us up there as a main contender, but I always believe it’s what you make out of the situation.

“It’s important to get momentum, have the team vibing and to create a good atmosphere.

“I think there will be a lot of teams on the same level.

“The standard of the game has become so high and the development in other countries has gone in the right way so everyone is able to compete. 

“Japan are our first game and they have good players with good technical abilities so it will be tough, and we have Spain too.

“After the group stage you can say more, who looks settled and who looks strong.”

The Middle East’s first World Cup may provide a surprise winner but, while Gundogan is hoping Germany will be victorious, he believes England also have the strength to finally end their 56-year wait to lift the trophy again.

“There’s pressure on them, but it’s normal and I feel it shows the quality they have,” said the City captain. “Individually, they have one of the best teams.

“They have, in every position, two players who are on a world-class level. But that brings all the responsibilities of how people expect you to perform.

“That also does not mean you are the best team and it’s not about the best 11 players, but the most harmonious team. England did well at the Euros, went to the final, and I would not be surprised if they also go very far at the World Cup. 

“Of course they can win it with the quality they have in the squad, they are definitely able to go for it.

“Everyone is also looking at Brazil and Argentina, but that doesn’t mean anything. At the end, the one who deserves it should win it — and I hope that will be us… inshallah.”

Topics: World Cup 2022 football Germany Ilkay Gundogan

Related

Germany’s World Cup preparations overshadowed by virus fears
Sport
Germany’s World Cup preparations overshadowed by virus fears
Musiala heads to World Cup on fine form with Germany
Sport
Musiala heads to World Cup on fine form with Germany

‘Down-to-earth’ Bale sets the tone for tight-knit Wales — Williams

‘Down-to-earth’ Bale sets the tone for tight-knit Wales — Williams
Updated 36 min 43 sec ago
AFP

‘Down-to-earth’ Bale sets the tone for tight-knit Wales — Williams

‘Down-to-earth’ Bale sets the tone for tight-knit Wales — Williams
  • The Welsh also made the last 16 at Euro 2020 and will again look to the likes of Bale and Aaron Ramsey to lead from the front
  • " I think it starts from the manager but also having a captain in Gareth and a leader who's so down to earth," said Williams
Updated 36 min 43 sec ago
AFP

DOHA: Wales midfielder Jonny Williams says captain Gareth Bale’s “down-to-earth” personality is a unifying force within the squad as the country prepares for its first World Cup appearance since 1958.
Williams, who now plays for Swindon in England’s fourth tier, was part of the Wales squad that reached the semifinals at Euro 2016 after ending a 58-year absence from major tournaments.
The Welsh also made the last 16 at Euro 2020 and will again look to the likes of Bale and Aaron Ramsey to lead from the front as they take on the USA, Iran and rivals England in Group B.
“We have a massive togetherness in the squad. I think it starts from the manager but also having a captain in Gareth and a leader who’s so down to earth,” said Williams.
“He treats everyone the same, he sets the stall out a bit. Any young player coming into the squad sees Gareth’s got no ego, he has a laugh... and everyone should be like that.
“I think that’s why the squad’s so strong.”
Wales came through the play-offs with a 1-0 victory over Ukraine to reach the finals.
Williams put no limits on how far Wales can go at their first World Cup since a team inspired by John Charles advanced to the quarter-finals in 1958 before losing to Pele’s Brazil.
“It’s very surreal being at a World Cup, to see the Wales flag surrounded by some top nations like Brazil and Argentina,” said Williams.
“It’s got a bit of a different feel to the past Euros. It’s the world stage, the World Cup, it’s the pinnacle.”
Bale and Ramsey were among five Wales players missing from Saturday’s training session in Doha, having been placed on individual programs to manage their workloads.
“When we have a full strength squad we can compete against anyone,” added Williams.
“I think we showed that again in the Nations League. We got relegated but I think we showed we can compete with some top, top nations.”

Topics: World Cup 2022 Wales Gareth Bale Aaron Ramsey

Related

Zidane-inspired Gundogan looking to banish Germany’s World Cup anguish
Sport
Zidane-inspired Gundogan looking to banish Germany’s World Cup anguish
Messi, Neymar and Mbappe — PSG trio set for World Cup rivalry in Qatar
Sport
Messi, Neymar and Mbappe — PSG trio set for World Cup rivalry in Qatar

Reserve your free entry for first-ever official Coca-Cola FIFA Fan Festival Riyadh

Reserve your free entry for first-ever official Coca-Cola FIFA Fan Festival Riyadh
Updated 19 November 2022
Arab News

Reserve your free entry for first-ever official Coca-Cola FIFA Fan Festival Riyadh

Reserve your free entry for first-ever official Coca-Cola FIFA Fan Festival Riyadh
  • Special performance of Coca-Cola’s official FIFA World Cup global anthem by Saudi artist Tamtam on Nov. 26
Updated 19 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Football fans in Saudi Arabia and across the region can now reserve their spot to watch every adrenaline-pumping pass, sensational save, crunching tackle and match-winning goal of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Coca-Cola FIFA Fan Festival Riyadh at the Prince Faisal bin Fahad Olympic Complex, also known as Green Halls.

In partnership with the Saudi Ministry of Sport and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, the must-visit destination for football fans in Riyadh will, for the next four weeks, be home to an incredible atmosphere with thousands of fans able to watch live match broadcasts from the FIFA World Cup 2022 on a purpose-built mega-screen with plenty of entertainment activity, performances and surprises for families.

On Nov. 26, rising Saudi artist Tamtam will perform Coca-Cola’s official FIFA World Cup anthem “A Kind of Magic” for visitors during a spectacular live show on the festival mainstage following the much-anticipated showdown between KSA and Poland at 6 p.m.

Entry for the first-ever Coca-Cola FIFA Fan Festival Riyadh can be reserved for free by registering at this link: cokeurl.com/ksafanfestival.

 

 

Topics: World Cup 2022 Saudi Arabia

Related

World Cup fans ‘can survive’ without beer: FIFA chief
Sport
World Cup fans ‘can survive’ without beer: FIFA chief
Zidane-inspired Gundogan looking to banish Germany’s World Cup anguish
Sport
Zidane-inspired Gundogan looking to banish Germany’s World Cup anguish

World Cup fans ‘can survive’ without beer: FIFA chief

World Cup fans ‘can survive’ without beer: FIFA chief
Updated 19 November 2022
AFP

World Cup fans ‘can survive’ without beer: FIFA chief

World Cup fans ‘can survive’ without beer: FIFA chief
  • ‘I think personally if for three hours a day you cannot drink a beer, you will survive’
  • Alcohol is largely prohibited in Qatar but the organizers sparked fury from fans with their late decision
Updated 19 November 2022
AFP

DOHA: FIFA president Gianni Infantino said Saturday that World Cup fans can survive for three hours a day without beer after sales were banned around stadiums.
“I think personally if for three hours a day you cannot drink a beer, you will survive,” he told his opening press conference in Doha. “The same applies in France, Spain, Scotland.”
World Cup chiefs on Friday banned beer sales around stadiums in Qatar in a stunning U-turn, just 48 hours before Sunday’s kickoff.
Alcohol is largely prohibited in the Islamic nation but the organizers sparked fury from fans with their dramatic late decision.
Football’s world governing body FIFA said beer would not be sold to fans around any of the eight World Cup stadiums following discussions with the hosts.
It said beer sales would be focused on fan zones and licensed venues, “removing sales points of beer from Qatar’s FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters.”
It gave no reason for the surprise decision but media reports said there had been an intervention by Qatar’s ruling family.
Dozens of Budweiser beer tents had already been set up at grounds ahead of the first game.

Topics: World Cup 2022 football FIFA 2022 FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup

Related

Update Qatar bans beer from stadiums on eve of World Cup
Sport
Qatar bans beer from stadiums on eve of World Cup
Qatar leader praises Russia’s World Cup ahead of US visit
Sport
Qatar leader praises Russia’s World Cup ahead of US visit

UAE and Brazil fighters shine on Day 8 of Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

UAE and Brazil fighters shine on Day 8 of Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Updated 19 November 2022
Arab News

UAE and Brazil fighters shine on Day 8 of Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

UAE and Brazil fighters shine on Day 8 of Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
  • UAE’s Zayed Al-Kathiri and Omar Al-Fadhli book their spot in finals for black-belt holders on Saturday
Updated 19 November 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Purple, brown and black-belt competitions were the highlight of the eighth day of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship as professional category fighters took to the mat at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in the UAE capital on Friday.

Following the final competitions for purple and brown belt categories, the UAE’s Commando Group occupied the top place in the standings followed by Brazilian Gfteam in second place and PSLPB Cicero Costha (Brazil) in third. 

The UAE’s Zayed Al-Kathiri and Omar Al-Fadhli have booked their spot in the black-belt finals on Saturday, which will be followed by the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Awards

The competitions were attended by Abdul Moniem Al-Hashemi, chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, president of the Asian Ju-Jitsu Union and senior vice president of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation, Mohammed Salem Al-Dhaheri, vice chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, Jose Aguero Avila, ambassador of Paraguay, Fabricio Satiro Oliveira, mayor of Balneario Camboriu city in Brazil, Saed Hijazi Salameh, general manager, sales, Jaguar Land Rover at Premier Motors and Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, secretary general of the UAEJJF.

Mohamed Bin Dalmouk Al-Dhaheri, board member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, praised the the Emirati champions for their performances on Friday.

“I congratulate Zayed Al-Kathiri and Omar Al-Fadhli on reaching the black-belt finals. They are one victory away from making history and accomplishing a feat never achieved. I also request their devoted fans to support them wholeheartedly in tomorrow’s fight,” he said.

Al-Dhaheri emphasised that the players’ outstanding performance in Friday’s matches demonstrated the UAEJJF’s successful strategy, which included providing all the resources necessary for them to hone their skills.

The Brazilian athletes, who have also excelled in Abu Dhabi, received a boost after Fabricio Satiro Oliveira, mayor of the Brazilian city of Balneario Cambori, paid a visit to the Arena to show his support for the competitors.

“The level of competition, excellence I have seen here and Abu Dhabi’s dedication to jiu-jitsu development are all inspiring,” he said.

He added that he plans to construct a training center in his city that “will help them hold tournaments with the qualities he has experienced in Abu Dhabi and will impact lives.”

Mayed Alshehhi (purple belt) of the UAE won silver in the 56 kg division, strengthening the hosts’ position in the medal table.

“For any player hoping for a future professional jiu-jitsu career, winning a medal at the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship was a huge step. I’m a little disappointed that I didn’t get the gold, but we must recognize that losing is a necessary component of the game. This is a lesson for me to keep improving myself and win more medals in the future,” the Baniyas club champion said.

Omar Ali-Alsuwaidi, also a Baniyas player, won silver in the same division.

“I made double efforts to outperform the opponent, and we were tied until the end of the match, and he won with a tiny advantage. I am sure that the next championship will a greater one for me as I will be getting myself ready with the lessons I learnt this year,” he said.

Topics: Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship (ADWPJJC)

Related

UAE jiu-jitsu clubs dominate in masters’ division at Abu Dhabi world professional championships
Sport
UAE jiu-jitsu clubs dominate in masters’ division at Abu Dhabi world professional championships
Kazakhstan National Team dominate amateur division at Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Sport
Kazakhstan National Team dominate amateur division at Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Qatar leader praises Russia’s World Cup ahead of US visit

Qatar leader praises Russia’s World Cup ahead of US visit
Updated 19 November 2022
AFP

Qatar leader praises Russia’s World Cup ahead of US visit

Qatar leader praises Russia’s World Cup ahead of US visit
  • Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani spoke with Putin, whose country organized the 2018 World Cup, two days before the tournament starts
Updated 19 November 2022
AFP

DOHA: Qatar’s emir on Friday praised Russia’s “cooperation” in preparing the World Cup in a call with President Vladimir Putin while US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is due in the Gulf state, official statements said.

Russia was barred from international football this year over its invasion of Ukraine and Qatar has criticized Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian territories, but Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani spoke with Putin, whose country organized the 2018 World Cup, two days before the tournament starts.

Diplomats say Russia has largely been frozen out of preparations since its February invasion.

Russia took part in an international security exercise for the World Cup last year.

A statement released by the emir’s office said Putin congratulated Qatar on the World Cup hosting.

It added that the emir thanked Putin for his message, “praising Russia’s cooperation in organizing this global event.”

No senior Russian officials are expected in Doha for the World Cup, but top US diplomat Blinken starts a two-day visit on Monday, the state department said.

Blinken will “recognize Qatar’s important contribution to international sports diplomacy as it hosts the World Cup,” said the US statement.

Blinken will be at the launch of the annual US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue, meeting Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and other top officials.

He will also see the US team’s opening match against Wales on Monday.

Topics: World Cup 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar Russia

Related

Messi, Neymar and Mbappe — PSG trio set for World Cup rivalry in Qatar
Sport
Messi, Neymar and Mbappe — PSG trio set for World Cup rivalry in Qatar
World Cup could mean redemption for Brazil forward Neymar
Sport
World Cup could mean redemption for Brazil forward Neymar

follow us

Latest updates

UK FM during botched Kabul withdrawal ‘blocked’ talks with senior staff, sources say
UK FM during botched Kabul withdrawal ‘blocked’ talks with senior staff, sources say
New UK PM Sunak visits Kyiv, pledges support
New UK PM Sunak visits Kyiv, pledges support
Youth empowerment is key to tackling climate change issues, says KAUST chief
Youth empowerment is key to tackling climate change issues, says KAUST chief
‘Down-to-earth’ Bale sets the tone for tight-knit Wales — Williams
‘Down-to-earth’ Bale sets the tone for tight-knit Wales — Williams
Russia trying to exhaust Ukraine’s air defenses, Pentagon official says
Russia trying to exhaust Ukraine’s air defenses, Pentagon official says

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.